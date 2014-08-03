Trending

Tour Alsace: Brockhoff wins final stage

Hnik seals ovearall victory over Jack Haig

Results

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Giant-Shimano U233:17:25
2Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
4Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera Katusha
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:02
6Daniel McLay (Gbr) Lotto-Belisol U230:00:04
7David Menut (Fra) Tirol Cycling Team
8Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
9Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Astana
10Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx19:14:56
2Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:00:06
3Jan Hirt (Cze) Etixx0:00:10
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) C.C. Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Montbeliard0:00:24
5Huub Duijn (Ned) De Rijke0:00:28
6Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:30
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:32
8Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
10Clément Penven (Fra) Aix-en-Provence0:00:35

