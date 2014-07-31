Trending

Tour Alsace: Tarride wins stage 1

Pokidov and Maldonado complete podium

Results

Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 133:33:31
2Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:02
3Anthony Maldonado (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:00:34
4Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
5Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) C.C. Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Montbeliard
7Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
8Jonas Koch (Ger) Germany
9Jan Dieteren (Ger) Team Stölting
10Daniel Mclay (GBr) Lotto-Belisol U23

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 133:33:14
2Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:07
3Anthony Maldonado (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:00:47
4Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise C20000:00:48
5Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx0:00:50
6Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol U23
7Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:51
8Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) C.C. Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Montbeliard
10Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus

Latest on Cyclingnews