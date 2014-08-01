Ignatiev wins in Bischoffsheim
Tarride holds onto the overall lead
Stage 2: Strasbourg - Bischoffsheim
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3:50:24
|2
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|3
|Guillaume Thevenot (Fra)
|4
|Edouard Lauber (Fra)
|5
|Bohlin Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:06
|7
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|9
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx
|10
|David Menut (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|7:23:44
|2
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Dimitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:35
|4
|Guillaume Thevenot (Fra)
|0:00:38
|5
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:00:39
|6
|Bohlin Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:42
|7
|Edouard Lauber (Fra)
|0:00:43
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|0:00:48
|9
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|10
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
