Ignatiev wins in Bischoffsheim

Tarride holds onto the overall lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha3:50:24
2Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
3Guillaume Thevenot (Fra)
4Edouard Lauber (Fra)
5Bohlin Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:06
7Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
9Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx
10David Menut (Fra)

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 137:23:44
2Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:07
3Dimitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:35
4Guillaume Thevenot (Fra)0:00:38
5Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:39
6Bohlin Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker0:00:42
7Edouard Lauber (Fra)0:00:43
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra)0:00:48
9Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
10Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)

