Tour Alsace past winners

Champions from 2004-2013

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2013Silvio Herklotz (GER) Stölting
2012Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBR) Endura Racing
2011Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ
2010Wilco Kelderman (NED) Rabobank Continental Team
2009Simon Zahner (SWI) Bürgis Cycling
2008Robert Bengsch (GER)
2007Benoît Luminet (FRA) CR4C Roanne
2006Johannes Fröhlinger (GER) Gerolsteiner
2005Alexandre Sabalin (MDA)
2004Stéphan Ravaleu (FRA) Oktos

