Michael Valgren fractures collarbone at Tirreno-Adriatico after showing signs of former best, Bettiol abandons with fever

Former EF Education-EasyPost teammates among 10 riders to abandon Italian stage race in first three days

Valgren finished eighth at Strade Bianche last Saturday
Valgren finished eighth at Strade Bianche last Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

After showing great shape at Strade Bianche with an eighth-place finish, the rest of Michael Valgren's (EF Education-EasyPost) Classics campaign has been plunged into doubt after breaking his collarbone at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Valgren crashed 11.4km from the finish in Follonica on stage 2 after a touch of wheels and crash for Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) rippled back through the peloton, causing the EF rider and Xabier Azparren (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) to go down.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

