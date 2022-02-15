Team Profile
Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Warren Barguil
- Maxime Bouet
- Nacer Bouhanni
- Amaury Capiot
- Benjamin Declercq
- Anthony Delaplace
- Nicolas Edet
- Elie Gesbert
- Winner Anacona Gomez
- Donavan Vincent Grondin
- Thibault Guernalec
- Simon Guglielmi
- Romain Hardy
- Hugo Hofstetter
- Kevin Ledanois
- Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez
- Matis Louvel
- Daniel McLay
- Christophe Noppe
- Lukasz Owsian
- Markus Pajur
- Laurent Pichon
- Nairo Quintana
- Michel Ries
- Alan Riou
- Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas
- Clement Russo
- Connor Swift
- Kévin Vauquelin
- Alessandro Verre
Related Articles
Neo-pro Vauquelin shines for Arkéa-Samsic on Oman's Green Mountain
By Daniel Ostanek published
News 20-year-old climbs to second place and sixth overall a day after podium spot in Muscat
Battle for WorldTour ignited as low-ranked teams come out swinging
By Patrick Fletcher published
News Lotto Soudal, Cofidis, Arkea-Samsic all hit the ground running in crucial 2022 season
Nairo Quintana recovered from COVID, will start season in Provence
By Cyclingnews published
News Colombian returns to site of 2020 triumph
Nacer Bouhanni suffers concussion in training crash
By Daniel Ostanek published
News French sprinter receives stitches to eyebrow after 'slight loss of consciousness'
Nairo Quintana to start 2022 at Tour de la Provence
By Cyclingnews published
News Colombian replicates early programme from first season at Arkéa-Samsic
Fight for WorldTour survival set to influence racing in 2022
By Stephen Farrand published
Feature Cofidis, Lotto Soudal, Arkea-Samsic expected to battle for 2023 WorldTour places
Nacer Bouhanni: My season was destabilised by UCI suspension
By Cyclingnews published
News French sprinter says, "I'm a rider with character but I'm mostly a normal guy"
Arkéa-Samsic delight in WorldTour access following Qhubeka NextHash demise
By Patrick Fletcher published
News French team join Alpecin-Fenix in receiving automatic invites to all top-tier races
Barguil and Arkéa-Samsic hope for Giro d'Italia wildcard in 2022
By Cyclingnews published
News Frenchman eager to complete set of Grand Tour stage wins
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.