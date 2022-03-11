Pogacar, Evenepoel, Vingegaard take wrong turn at Tirreno-Adriatico
By Cyclingnews published
Trio mistakenly veer off course while on the attack deep into stage 5
Overall race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) veered off course ahead of the final climb of the day in what turned into a dramatic finale of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico.
The three riders were on the attack together when they failed to notice a right-hand turn with 6km to go. Instead, they rode straight on, and off the route.
Evenepoel led the trio, who were closing the gap to the leading breakaway, and blasted past the corner, only noticing it as he was racing by, such was the speed.
The course marshals onsite also appeared to have not been paying attention at the side of the road and there seemed to be limited visibility of course markers.
The trio had picked up Gianluca Brambilla from the breakaway, and the Italian realised spotted the turn and stayed on course, looking back in amazement.
Evenepoel was leading at the time and so was the last to stop and turn around. Pogačar managed to drag himself back to the front quickly, as did Vingegaard, but Evenepoel was cut adrift and soon found himself 20 seconds down.
He faced a desperate scramble to get back on and, finding help from teammate Davide Ballerini, just about managed it ahead of the short final climb.
From there, he matched Pogacar and Vingegaard on the double digit gradients up to Fermo to maintain the status quo, but shook his head as he crossed the line.
More to follow
