Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico shook off the sprint formula and put a carrot in front of the GC men, with a short, sharp uphill finish into Trevi a test for the pure climbers. It was Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) who chose the right moment to attack, hitting out of an already select group with just over a kilometre to go.

Related Articles Tirreno-Adriatico: Roglic wins stage 3 in Trevi

Although there was a furtive chase first from Chris Froome's Team Sky, and then a punch attack out of the group by Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), all efforts were too late to reel in the Slovenian.

Roglic shot one arm up with forefinger raised, number one on the day as Yates scrambled to the line three seconds in arrears, while Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) held off the chasers - who were led to the line by Sky's Geraint Thomas - for third.

All was not lost for Team Sky, however, as Thomas claimed the leader's jersey thanks to his finishing position, now on the same time as BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet. Froome climbed into third overall at three seconds.