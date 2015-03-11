Video: Adriano Malori reacts to Tirreno prologue win

Image 1 of 6 Adriano Malori celebrates his win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Adriano Malori set the fastest time on the altered course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Adriano Malori in the race leader's blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet managed third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar's Adriano Malori put in a perfect ride today in Lido di Camaior to win Tirreno-Adriatico's 5.4km prologue time trial ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing). The 27-year-old Italian said it was dream come true to start the race's opening stage in the blue leader's jersey, especially considering the strength of the field at Tirreno-Adriatico.

“Wearing the blue jersey in such a beautiful and important race as this makes me very happy,” he said after the prologue. “It would be nice to keep it as long as possible, but we have a rider like Nairo [Quintana] with options to fight for the final general classification.”

In the video, Malori, who so far this season has won the time trial at Tour de San Luis and finished second to Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the Volta ao Algarve race against the clock, comments on what it took to beat Cancellara and on being one of the best time trialists in the world.

