Video: Pozzato talks about his goals for Tirreno-Adriatico

Lampre-Merida's Filippo Pozzato has big goals for the Tirreno-Adriatico held from March 11 to 17 in Italy. The Italian aims to take as many opportunities as he can for a top results during the seven-day race.

"Talking about myself, my shape is good and there will be periods of opportunities for me (this week)," Pozzato told Cyclingnews. "So I will try to exploit them in the best way."

He noted that the two stages that were the most important for the general classification were stage 5’s 194km race from Esanatoglia to Terminillo, a mountaintop finish, and stage 7's 10km individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Pozzato believes that the best day for him to be an opportunist is stage 4, a 218km race from Indicatore (Arezzo) to Castelraimondo.

