Wyss wins Swiss road championship
Fabian Cancellara finishes fifth
Road Race - Men: Steinmaur - Steinmaur
Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing) beat Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) in a two-up sprint to take the Swiss road race title on Sunday in Steinmauer. Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) finished six seconds later for third, while Fabian Cancellara finished in a six-rider group that came in 19 seconds behind the leaders.
"I tried to attack Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) with 2km to go because I knew he was really fast and really good on this type of finish," Wyss said.
"It was a tricky finish because the last kilometer was a bit downhill and then there were two 90-degree turns,” he said. “I knew I had to take one of the last turns in the front. I took all the risks and sprinted before the turn. Albasini did the same and we entered too fast and he crashed."
Wyss's title added to the Swiss national time trial title BMC’s Silvan Dillier won on Wednesday. Dillier finished fourth in Sunday's race, winning the sprint from Cancellara’s group.
Wyss benefited from work early in the race by five riders from the BMC Development Team, said director Fabio Baldato. They combined to bring back a dangerous breakaway that included defending Swiss national road champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling).
"We had two teams here, but they really raced like one today," Baldato said. "All of the guys from the development team were working to give everything for the other guys. It was very impressive. Michael Schär completed the job in the last 30km and we brought back the breakaway 10km from the finish."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|4:37:27
|2
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|3
|Matthias Frank (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|Jonathan Fumeaux (sui) IAM Cycling
|8
|Enea Cambianica (Sui) Meridiana Kamen Team
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|10
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:26
