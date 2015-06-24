Trending

Schweizer wins Swiss women's time trial title

Forchini finishes second

Doris Schweizer (Bigla)

Doris Schweizer (Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:29:23
2Ramona Forchini (Swi)0:01:00
3Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)0:01:21
4Jutta Stienen (Swi)0:01:51
5Nicole Hofer (Swi)
6Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon0:01:56
7Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
8Larissa Bruhwiler (Swi)0:02:05
9Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
10Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team0:03:08

