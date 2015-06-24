Schweizer wins Swiss women's time trial title
Forchini finishes second
Time Trial - Women: Lausanne - Lausanne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:23
|2
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|0:01:00
|3
|Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)
|0:01:21
|4
|Jutta Stienen (Swi)
|0:01:51
|5
|Nicole Hofer (Swi)
|6
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
|0:01:56
|7
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|8
|Larissa Bruhwiler (Swi)
|0:02:05
|9
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|10
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:03:08
