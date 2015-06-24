Image 1 of 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Silvan Dillier showing the effects of his heavy fall 3km from the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A sock-less Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Steve Morabito (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing's Silvan Dillier capitalized on Fabian Cancellara's absence from the Swiss time trial championships Wednesday to claim his first professional title. The 24-year-old beat IAM Cycling's Reto Hollenstein by 1:16 and FDJ's Steve Morabito by 1:18 over the 39.4km course to claim the title in Lausanne.

"This is a nice victory for me," said Dillier, who was third at last year's championships. "The title is always nice to have and it is a good push for the season because I have had some bad luck in a few races. Now it is all coming together."

Dillier was the last of seven riders to start, and he wasn't given any time checks along the route.

"The guys taking the time never told me the time gap so I was thinking I was behind and that they did not want to kill my morale," he said. "But actually, I was in front. They didn't tell me because they did not want me to get too excited."

Results