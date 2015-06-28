Trending

Neff takes Swiss women's road title

Eicher-vouets finishes second

Jolanda Neff - judging by her win at the first world cup round, she's made the transition from U23 to Elite without hassle. Certainly a crowd favourite

(Image credit: Anthony Gordon)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Sui) Servetto Footon3:28:25
2Marcia Eicher-vouets (Sui)0:01:51
3Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
4Emilie Aubry (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Riccarda Mazzotta (Sui) Servetto Footon
6Jutta Stienen (Sui)0:02:15
7Sandra Weiss (Sui)
8Martina Krähenbühl (Sui)0:02:27
9Lise-marie Henzelin (Sui)
10Mirjam Gysling (Sui)

