Cant wins Superprestige Hoogstraten

De Boer and Harris on the podium

Sanne Cant (BKCP Enetherm)

Sanne Cant (BKCP Enetherm)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial0:41:13
2Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:15
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:27
4Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:56
5Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Bioteaful0:01:26
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Uci0:01:35
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness Vulpine0:01:45
8Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:54
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team0:02:20
10Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team0:02:40
11Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:14
12Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux0:03:19
13Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:03:24
14Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:03:50
15Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:04
16Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Argentina0:05:08
17Brittlee Bowman (USA) Usa0:05:24
18Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam0:05:50
19Linda Ter Beek (Ned) Wsv Emmen0:05:57
20Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Wv Breda0:06:18
21Shana Maes (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team0:06:44
22Alicia Franck (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie0:08:43
23Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) Fuji Medista Mtb Team - Neeroeteren
24Elena Valentini (Ita) Team Sud Tirol Campana Imballaggi
25Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Uci
26Lorena Peterman (Ned) Het Twentse Ros
27Irene Gerritsen (Ned) Ar&Tv De Adelaar
28Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
29Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
30Stacey Riedel (Aus) Uci
31Kelly Greefs (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
32Suzie Godart (Lux) Cci Differdange
33Caren Commissaris (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
34Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Kzlwc Heylen
35Sara Beeckmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
36Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
37Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club Vzw
38Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs

