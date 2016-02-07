Cant wins Superprestige Hoogstraten
De Boer and Harris on the podium
Elite Women: Hoogstraten -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial
|0:41:13
|2
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:15
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Bioteaful
|0:01:26
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Uci
|0:01:35
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness Vulpine
|0:01:45
|8
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:02:20
|10
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:02:40
|11
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|12
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux
|0:03:19
|13
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:03:24
|14
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:03:50
|15
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:04
|16
|Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:08
|17
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Usa
|0:05:24
|18
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam
|0:05:50
|19
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned) Wsv Emmen
|0:05:57
|20
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Wv Breda
|0:06:18
|21
|Shana Maes (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:06:44
|22
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie
|0:08:43
|23
|Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) Fuji Medista Mtb Team - Neeroeteren
|24
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Team Sud Tirol Campana Imballaggi
|25
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Uci
|26
|Lorena Peterman (Ned) Het Twentse Ros
|27
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned) Ar&Tv De Adelaar
|28
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|29
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|30
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Uci
|31
|Kelly Greefs (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
|32
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Cci Differdange
|33
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|34
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Kzlwc Heylen
|35
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|36
|Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|37
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club Vzw
|38
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy