Iserbyt solos to victory in U23 men's race in Hoogstraten

Soete and Hermans on the podium

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:50:01
2Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:22
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:41
4Thomas Joseph (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:54
5Adam Toupalik (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon0:01:03
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:13
7Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:27
8Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:45
9Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:52
10Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:02:00
11Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Bkcp-Corendon0:02:12
12Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct0:02:27
13Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:39
14Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:02:44
15Lander Loockx (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:03:04
16Yves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden Cy0:03:27
17Ward Van Laer (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek - Derito Cycli0:04:04
18Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam0:04:21
19Han Devos (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:04:26
20Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:04:53
21Per Wiggers (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher0:05:23
22Thomas Verheyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:05:35
23Scott Smith (Usa) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria0:05:39
24Nicolas Pruvot (Fra) Ac Centuloise
25Tim Janssen (Ned) Zrtc Theo Middelkamp
26Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
27Yelle Leaerts (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst Vzw
28Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) P.E. Haguenau
29Marvin Runhaar (Ned) Wv Breda

