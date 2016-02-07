Iserbyt solos to victory in U23 men's race in Hoogstraten
Soete and Hermans on the podium
U23 Men: Hoogstraten -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:50:01
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|5
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon
|0:01:03
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:13
|7
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:52
|10
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Bkcp-Corendon
|0:02:12
|12
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|0:02:27
|13
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:39
|14
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:02:44
|15
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:03:04
|16
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden Cy
|0:03:27
|17
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek - Derito Cycli
|0:04:04
|18
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam
|0:04:21
|19
|Han Devos (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:04:26
|20
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:04:53
|21
|Per Wiggers (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|0:05:23
|22
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:05:35
|23
|Scott Smith (Usa) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
|0:05:39
|24
|Nicolas Pruvot (Fra) Ac Centuloise
|25
|Tim Janssen (Ned) Zrtc Theo Middelkamp
|26
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|27
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst Vzw
|28
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) P.E. Haguenau
|29
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned) Wv Breda
