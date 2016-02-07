Van der Poel wins Superprestige Hoogstraten
World champion Van Aert second, Meeusen third
Elite Men: Hoogstraten -
Image 1 of 24
Image 2 of 24
Image 3 of 24
Image 4 of 24
Image 5 of 24
Image 6 of 24
Image 7 of 24
Image 8 of 24
Image 9 of 24
Image 10 of 24
Image 11 of 24
Image 12 of 24
Image 13 of 24
Image 14 of 24
Image 15 of 24
Image 16 of 24
Image 17 of 24
Image 18 of 24
Image 19 of 24
Image 20 of 24
Image 21 of 24
Image 22 of 24
Image 23 of 24
Image 24 of 24
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon
|1:00:26
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental
|0:00:17
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|4
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan Aa Drink Team
|0:01:22
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|0:01:40
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:02:16
|8
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp-Corendon
|0:02:34
|9
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|11
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|12
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|13
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|0:02:58
|14
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|0:02:59
|15
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|16
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Bkcp-Corendon
|0:03:47
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|0:03:54
|18
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|19
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|20
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-Noff
|0:04:36
|21
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:04:53
|22
|Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon
|0:04:57
|23
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan Aa Drink Team
|0:05:09
|24
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|0:05:11
|25
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba Superano Ham
|0:05:50
|26
|Stephen Hyde (Usa) Usa
|0:06:17
|27
|Javier Ruiz De Larringada Ibanez (Spa) Mmr Cx Team / Cc Zuiano
|-1 Lap
|28
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
|29
|Niels Koyen (Bel) Bike Experience Cycling Team
|30
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|31
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|32
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek Sram Champion System
|-2 Laps
|33
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Canada
|-3 Laps
|34
|Nicolas Le Besq (Fra) Ac Centuloise
|-4 Laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy