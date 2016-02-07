Trending

Van der Poel wins Superprestige Hoogstraten

World champion Van Aert second, Meeusen third

Image 1 of 24

Van der Poel, Van Aert, and Meeusen on the podium

Van der Poel, Van Aert, and Meeusen on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

Wout Van Aert atop the podium

Wout Van Aert atop the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel on the podium with Van Aert and Meeusen at Superprestige Hoogstraten

Mathieu van der Poel on the podium with Van Aert and Meeusen at Superprestige Hoogstraten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

The muddy Hoogstraten course

The muddy Hoogstraten course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

The muddy Hoogstraten course

The muddy Hoogstraten course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel leads the way

Mathieu van der Poel leads the way
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

Tom Meeusen makes progress

Tom Meeusen makes progress
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Wout Van Aert battles on

Wout Van Aert battles on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

It was a muddy Hoogstraten course

It was a muddy Hoogstraten course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Mathieu Van der Poel leads Van Aert onto a descent

Mathieu Van der Poel leads Van Aert onto a descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel on the podium with Van Aert and Meeusen at Superprestige Hoogstraten

Mathieu van der Poel on the podium with Van Aert and Meeusen at Superprestige Hoogstraten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel on the podium with Van Aert and Meeusen at Superprestige Hoogstraten

Mathieu van der Poel on the podium with Van Aert and Meeusen at Superprestige Hoogstraten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Sven Nys comes in for fourth

Sven Nys comes in for fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel raises his arms on the approach to the line

Mathieu van der Poel raises his arms on the approach to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel celebrates his Superprestige Hoogstraten victory

Mathieu van der Poel celebrates his Superprestige Hoogstraten victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel punches the air

Mathieu van der Poel punches the air
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel on his way to Superprestige Hoogstraten victory

Mathieu van der Poel on his way to Superprestige Hoogstraten victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

The efforts take their toll on Mathieu van der Poel at Superprestige

The efforts take their toll on Mathieu van der Poel at Superprestige
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Wout Van Aert had to settle for second

Wout Van Aert had to settle for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Wout Van Aert had to settle for second

Wout Van Aert had to settle for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Tom Meeusen rode to third place

Tom Meeusen rode to third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Tom Meeusen rode to third place

Tom Meeusen rode to third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Sven Nys comes in for fourth

Sven Nys comes in for fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel leads Wout Van Aert

Mathieu van der Poel leads Wout Van Aert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon1:00:26
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental0:00:17
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:54
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan Aa Drink Team0:01:22
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec0:01:40
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:57
7Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:02:16
8David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp-Corendon0:02:34
9Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:49
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:52
11Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:53
12Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
13Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct0:02:58
14Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct0:02:59
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team
16Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Bkcp-Corendon0:03:47
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct0:03:54
18Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:59
19Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:28
20Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-Noff0:04:36
21Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:04:53
22Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon0:04:57
23Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan Aa Drink Team0:05:09
24Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era Real Estate-Murprotec0:05:11
25Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba Superano Ham0:05:50
26Stephen Hyde (Usa) Usa0:06:17
27Javier Ruiz De Larringada Ibanez (Spa) Mmr Cx Team / Cc Zuiano-1 Lap
28Bart Hofman (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
29Niels Koyen (Bel) Bike Experience Cycling Team
30Kevin Cant (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
31Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
32Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek Sram Champion System-2 Laps
33Mark Mcconnell (Can) Canada-3 Laps
34Nicolas Le Besq (Fra) Ac Centuloise-4 Laps

Latest on Cyclingnews