Dekker wins junior men's race in Hoogstraten

Vermeersch second and Rombouts third

Dutch cyclist Jens Dekker celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the junior's race at the second stop of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Zonhoven

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm-Bkcp0:44:32
2Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:00:15
3Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:00:22
4Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp0:00:23
5Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher0:00:36
6Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:03
7Andreas Goeman (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:09
8Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp0:01:11
9Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:13
10Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:24
11Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:34
12Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:01:55
13Jarne Driesen (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:10
14Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp0:02:42
15Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:02:56
16Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:03:29
17Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:34
18Arne Vrachten (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:54
19Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:05:03
20Loeka Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:05:24
21Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Orange Babies0:05:54
22Joery Nijkamp (Ned) R En Tv De Zwaluwen
23Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
24Seppe Broeckx (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
25Rune Smits (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
26Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
27Arne Vermeersch (Bel) Zannata-Galloo Cyclingteam Menen Vz
28Lars Van Uum (Ned) Mbc Bar-End

