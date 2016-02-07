Dekker wins junior men's race in Hoogstraten
Vermeersch second and Rombouts third
Junior Men: Hoogstraten -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm-Bkcp
|0:44:32
|2
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:00:15
|3
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:00:22
|4
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp
|0:00:23
|5
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|0:00:36
|6
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:03
|7
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp
|0:01:11
|9
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:13
|10
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:24
|11
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|12
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:01:55
|13
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|14
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp
|0:02:42
|15
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:02:56
|16
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:03:29
|17
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:34
|18
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|19
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:05:03
|20
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:05:24
|21
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Orange Babies
|0:05:54
|22
|Joery Nijkamp (Ned) R En Tv De Zwaluwen
|23
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|24
|Seppe Broeckx (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|25
|Rune Smits (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|26
|Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|27
|Arne Vermeersch (Bel) Zannata-Galloo Cyclingteam Menen Vz
|28
|Lars Van Uum (Ned) Mbc Bar-End
