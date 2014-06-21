Gilbert wins ZLM Toer's third stage
Belgian moves into the overall race lead
Stage 3: Hotel Verviers - La Gileppe
BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert won the third stage of the Ster ZLM Toer on Saturday. The Belgium strongman made a late-race attack and stormed to the finish line ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Paul Martens (Belkin Pro Cycling), and took his second stage win at the five-day race.
"This was a nice win, but it was not an easy day,” Gilbert said. "With the headwinds on the climbs, it was not easy to make the difference."
Gilbert is now leading the race by 12 seconds ahead of Wellens and an additional six seconds ahead of Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Gilbert won the prologue in Baldel on Wednesday where he took the early race lead. He went into the third stage in fourth place, seven seconds behind Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano), the race leader at the start of the day. During the 186km stage, he capitalized off of the help of teammates like Ben Hermans and Samuel Sánchez, said BMC Racing Team Sport Director Valerio Piva.
Hermans bridged to a breakaway in order to force other teams to chase while Sánchez set up Gilbert's winning attack. "Samuel guided Philippe like he did in Amstel," Piva said. "In the last kilometers, he made an attack and then Philippe went and arrived alone with a gap."
The fourth and final stage is a mostly flat, 173km race from Gerwen to Boxtel on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:40:01
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:03
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|14
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|17
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:23
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|21
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:26
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|23
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|28
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:34
|32
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|33
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:37
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|35
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|36
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:44
|40
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|41
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:48
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|44
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|45
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|46
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:54
|50
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|51
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:57
|52
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|54
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|55
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|56
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|57
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:02
|60
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:07
|61
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:10
|62
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:16
|63
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:27
|64
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:29
|65
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|66
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|67
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|68
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|69
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:42
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:47
|74
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:59
|75
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:24
|76
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|79
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:41
|80
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|81
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|82
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:06
|83
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:25
|86
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:26
|87
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:55
|90
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:13:59
|91
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|92
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:42
|93
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|95
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|99
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|101
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|102
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|103
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|106
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|108
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|109
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|111
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|112
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|114
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|116
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|118
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|119
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|3
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|6
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|6
|pts
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|4
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|6
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|7
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|14:00:54
|2
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|0:00:06
|3
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|0:00:09
|4
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|0:00:16
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|0:00:23
|6
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|0:00:30
|7
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|0:00:33
|8
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|9
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|0:00:40
|10
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|0:01:00
|11
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|0:01:02
|12
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|0:01:10
|13
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|0:01:13
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|0:01:53
|15
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|0:02:34
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|0:02:36
|17
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:31:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:38:36
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:26
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:41
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:43
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:45
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|14
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:52
|16
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:53
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:55
|20
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:59
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:01
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:11
|26
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:14
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:18
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|30
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:21
|31
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|34
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|35
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|36
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:38
|37
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:39
|38
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:42
|39
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:44
|40
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:46
|41
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:47
|42
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:49
|43
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|44
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:52
|46
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|47
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:56
|48
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:57
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|50
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:02
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|53
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:05
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:09
|55
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|56
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:19
|57
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:21
|58
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:28
|59
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:31
|60
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:32
|61
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|62
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:35
|63
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:36
|64
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|65
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:02:43
|66
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|67
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:02:46
|68
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:58
|69
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:00
|70
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:09
|71
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:10
|72
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|73
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:27
|74
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:29
|76
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|77
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:47
|78
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:48
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:51
|80
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:04:23
|81
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:31
|82
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:34
|83
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:47
|84
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:39
|85
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:23
|86
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:35
|87
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|88
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:52
|89
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:07
|90
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:15:25
|91
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:18
|92
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:16:22
|93
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:23
|94
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:16:26
|95
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:38
|96
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|98
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:16:44
|99
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:53
|100
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:56
|101
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|102
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:16:58
|103
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:17:02
|104
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:17:05
|105
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:07
|106
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:17:10
|107
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|108
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|109
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:17:35
|110
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:37
|111
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:17:44
|112
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:17:52
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:13
|114
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:19
|115
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:35
|116
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|117
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:12
|118
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:01
|119
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|4
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|35
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|12
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|10
|4
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|10
|5
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|6
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|10
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|2
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|24
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|15
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|10
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|10
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|9
|14
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|16
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|5
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|18
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|19
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|21
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|23
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|25
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|27
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|40:57:34
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|0:00:41
|3
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|0:00:42
|4
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|0:00:45
|5
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|0:00:51
|6
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|0:00:53
|7
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|0:00:54
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|0:01:05
|9
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|0:01:09
|10
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|0:01:33
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|0:02:00
|12
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|0:02:03
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|0:02:31
|14
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|0:02:38
|15
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|0:03:56
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|0:04:21
|17
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:33:38
