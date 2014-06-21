Image 1 of 21 Philippe Gilbert started the day in his BMC kit (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 21 Lotto Belisol (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 3 of 21 Belkin (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 4 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) claims the stage 3 win (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 5 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 6 of 21 Androni Giocattoli rider on the podium (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 7 of 21 On the podium (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 8 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the podium as the stage 3 winner (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 9 of 21 Climber's leader Dries Hollanders from Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 10 of 21 The field kicks off the third stage of the ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 11 of 21 Many attacks at the start of the race led to an early breakaway (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 12 of 21 Former race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) sits in the field (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 13 of 21 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 14 of 21 Previous race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 15 of 21 The peloton races over a bridge and scenic waterway (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 16 of 21 The peloton (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 17 of 21 BMC Racing teammates celebrates the stage 3 victory (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 18 of 21 Jersey leaders on the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 19 of 21 BMC Racing signs in to the start of the third stage (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 20 of 21 Giant-Shimano leads the race through stage 3 (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 21 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) moves back into yellow after winning the third stage at ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)

BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert won the third stage of the Ster ZLM Toer on Saturday. The Belgium strongman made a late-race attack and stormed to the finish line ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Paul Martens (Belkin Pro Cycling), and took his second stage win at the five-day race.

"This was a nice win, but it was not an easy day,” Gilbert said. "With the headwinds on the climbs, it was not easy to make the difference."

Gilbert is now leading the race by 12 seconds ahead of Wellens and an additional six seconds ahead of Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Gilbert won the prologue in Baldel on Wednesday where he took the early race lead. He went into the third stage in fourth place, seven seconds behind Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano), the race leader at the start of the day. During the 186km stage, he capitalized off of the help of teammates like Ben Hermans and Samuel Sánchez, said BMC Racing Team Sport Director Valerio Piva.

Hermans bridged to a breakaway in order to force other teams to chase while Sánchez set up Gilbert's winning attack. "Samuel guided Philippe like he did in Amstel," Piva said. "In the last kilometers, he made an attack and then Philippe went and arrived alone with a gap."

The fourth and final stage is a mostly flat, 173km race from Gerwen to Boxtel on Sunday.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:40:01 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:03 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 8 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 10 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 14 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 17 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:23 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 21 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:26 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:27 23 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 27 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 28 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 29 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:34 32 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 33 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:37 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 35 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 36 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 37 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:44 40 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:47 41 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:48 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 43 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 44 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 45 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 46 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 49 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:54 50 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 51 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:57 52 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 54 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 55 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 56 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 57 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:02 60 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:07 61 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:10 62 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:16 63 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:27 64 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:29 65 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 66 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 67 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:36 68 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:39 69 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:42 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 71 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:47 74 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:59 75 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:24 76 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 77 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 78 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 79 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:41 80 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:53 81 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 82 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:06 83 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 84 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:25 86 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:07:26 87 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 88 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:55 90 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:13:59 91 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 92 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:42 93 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 95 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 96 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 98 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 99 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 100 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 101 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 102 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 103 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 106 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 107 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 108 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 109 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 111 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 112 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 114 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 116 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 118 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 119 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 3 pts 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 3 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 3 pts 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 2 3 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 6 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 3 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 6 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 3 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 6 pts 2 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 4 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 6 pts 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 4 3 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 2

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 4 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 6 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 7 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 8 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 3 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 10 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG) 14:00:54 2 Garmin-Sharp GRS) 0:00:06 3 Rabobank Development Team( RDT) 0:00:09 4 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS) 0:00:16 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV) 0:00:23 6 Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET) 0:00:30 7 Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ) 0:00:33 8 BMC Racing Team (BMC) 9 Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP) 0:00:40 10 Telenet Fidea (TFC) 0:01:00 11 Lotto-Beliosol (LTB) 0:01:02 12 Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ) 0:01:10 13 Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN) 0:01:13 14 Team Giant-Shimano (GIA) 0:01:53 15 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND) 0:02:34 16 Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL) 0:02:36 17 Koga Cycling Team (KOG) 0:31:27

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13:38:36 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:18 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:26 6 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:32 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 10 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:41 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:43 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:45 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 14 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 15 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:52 16 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:53 17 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:54 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:55 20 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:59 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:01 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 24 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:11 26 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:14 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 28 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:18 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 30 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:21 31 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:26 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:30 34 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 35 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 36 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:38 37 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:39 38 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:42 39 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:44 40 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:46 41 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:47 42 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:49 43 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 44 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:52 46 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:54 47 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:56 48 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:57 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 50 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:02 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 52 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:03 53 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:05 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:09 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 56 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:19 57 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:21 58 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:28 59 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:31 60 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:32 61 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:34 62 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:35 63 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:36 64 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:40 65 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:02:43 66 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:44 67 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:02:46 68 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:02:58 69 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:00 70 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:09 71 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:10 72 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 73 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:03:27 74 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:29 76 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:40 77 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:47 78 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:48 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:03:51 80 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:04:23 81 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:31 82 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:05:34 83 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:05:47 84 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:39 85 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:23 86 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:35 87 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 88 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:52 89 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:07 90 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:15:25 91 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:18 92 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:16:22 93 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:23 94 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:16:26 95 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:38 96 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:41 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:43 98 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:16:44 99 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:53 100 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:56 101 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 102 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:16:58 103 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:17:02 104 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:17:05 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:07 106 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:17:10 107 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:17:16 108 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:17:20 109 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:17:35 110 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:17:37 111 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:17:44 112 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:17:52 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:13 114 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:19 115 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:35 116 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:18:54 117 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:21:12 118 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:01 119 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:33

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 10 pts 2 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 4 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 4 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 6 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 35 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 12 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 10 4 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 10 5 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 6 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 6 7 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 8 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 3 9 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 10 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 3 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 24 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 21 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 15 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 10 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 10 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 9 14 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 6 15 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 6 16 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 5 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 18 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 19 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 4 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 21 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 4 22 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 25 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 27 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1