Gilbert wins ZLM Toer's third stage

Belgian moves into the overall race lead

Image 1 of 21

Philippe Gilbert started the day in his BMC kit

Philippe Gilbert started the day in his BMC kit
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 21

Lotto Belisol

Lotto Belisol
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 3 of 21

Belkin

Belkin
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 4 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) claims the stage 3 win

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) claims the stage 3 win
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 5 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 6 of 21

Androni Giocattoli rider on the podium

Androni Giocattoli rider on the podium
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 7 of 21

On the podium

On the podium
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 8 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the podium as the stage 3 winner

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the podium as the stage 3 winner
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 9 of 21

Climber's leader Dries Hollanders from Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam

Climber's leader Dries Hollanders from Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 10 of 21

The field kicks off the third stage of the ZLM Toer

The field kicks off the third stage of the ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 11 of 21

Many attacks at the start of the race led to an early breakaway

Many attacks at the start of the race led to an early breakaway
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 12 of 21

Former race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) sits in the field

Former race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) sits in the field
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 13 of 21

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 14 of 21

Previous race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Previous race leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton races over a bridge and scenic waterway

The peloton races over a bridge and scenic waterway
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 16 of 21

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 17 of 21

BMC Racing teammates celebrates the stage 3 victory

BMC Racing teammates celebrates the stage 3 victory
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 18 of 21

Jersey leaders on the stage 3 podium

Jersey leaders on the stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 19 of 21

BMC Racing signs in to the start of the third stage

BMC Racing signs in to the start of the third stage
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 20 of 21

Giant-Shimano leads the race through stage 3

Giant-Shimano leads the race through stage 3
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Image 21 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) moves back into yellow after winning the third stage at ZLM Toer

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) moves back into yellow after winning the third stage at ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)

BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert won the third stage of the Ster ZLM Toer on Saturday. The Belgium strongman made a late-race attack and stormed to the finish line ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Paul Martens (Belkin Pro Cycling), and took his second stage win at the five-day race.

"This was a nice win, but it was not an easy day,” Gilbert said. "With the headwinds on the climbs, it was not easy to make the difference."

Gilbert is now leading the race by 12 seconds ahead of Wellens and an additional six seconds ahead of Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Gilbert won the prologue in Baldel on Wednesday where he took the early race lead. He went into the third stage in fourth place, seven seconds behind Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano), the race leader at the start of the day. During the 186km stage, he capitalized off of the help of teammates like Ben Hermans and Samuel Sánchez, said BMC Racing Team Sport Director Valerio Piva.

Hermans bridged to a breakaway in order to force other teams to chase while Sánchez set up Gilbert's winning attack. "Samuel guided Philippe like he did in Amstel," Piva said. "In the last kilometers, he made an attack and then Philippe went and arrived alone with a gap."

The fourth and final stage is a mostly flat, 173km race from Gerwen to Boxtel on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:40:01
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:03
3Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
13Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
14Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
17Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:23
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
21Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:26
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:27
23Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
28Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:34
32Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
33Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:37
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
35Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
36Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:44
40Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:47
41Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:48
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
43Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
44Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
45Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
46Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
49Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:54
50Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
51Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:57
52Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
54Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
55Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
56Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
57Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:02
60Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:07
61Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:10
62Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:16
63Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:27
64Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:29
65Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
66Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
67Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:36
68Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:39
69André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:42
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
71Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:47
74Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:59
75Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:24
76Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
77Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
79Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:41
80Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:53
81Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
82Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:06
83Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
84Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:25
86Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:07:26
87Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
88Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:55
90Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:13:59
91Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
92Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:42
93Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
98Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
99Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
100Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
101Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
102Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
103Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
104Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
105Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
107Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
108Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
109Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
111Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
112Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
114Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
116Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
117Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
118Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
119Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke3pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
3Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke3pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team2
3Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam6pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam6pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam6pts
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea4
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam6pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team4
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team2

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team4
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
3Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke6
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
7Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team3
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)14:00:54
2Garmin-Sharp GRS)0:00:06
3Rabobank Development Team( RDT)0:00:09
4Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)0:00:16
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)0:00:23
6Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)0:00:30
7Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)0:00:33
8BMC Racing Team (BMC)
9Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)0:00:40
10Telenet Fidea (TFC)0:01:00
11Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)0:01:02
12Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)0:01:10
13Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)0:01:13
14Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)0:01:53
15Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)0:02:34
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)0:02:36
17Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:31:27

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:38:36
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:18
4Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:26
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:32
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
10Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:41
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:43
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:45
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
14Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:52
16Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:53
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:54
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:55
20Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:59
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:01
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:11
26Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:14
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
28Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:18
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:19
30Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:21
31Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:30
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34
35Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
36Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:38
37Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:39
38Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:42
39Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:44
40Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:46
41Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:47
42Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:49
43Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
44Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:01:52
46Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
47Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:56
48Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:57
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
50Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:02
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
52Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:03
53Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:05
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:09
55Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
56Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:19
57Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:21
58Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:28
59Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:31
60Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:32
61Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:34
62Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:35
63Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:36
64Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:40
65Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:02:43
66Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:44
67Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:02:46
68Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:58
69Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:00
70Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:09
71Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:10
72Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
73Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:03:27
74Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
75Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:29
76Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:40
77Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:47
78Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:48
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:03:51
80Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:04:23
81Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:31
82Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:34
83Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:47
84Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:39
85Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:23
86Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:35
87Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
88Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:52
89Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:07
90Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:15:25
91Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:18
92Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:16:22
93Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:23
94Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:16:26
95Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:16:38
96Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:41
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:43
98Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:16:44
99Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:53
100Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:56
101Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
102Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:16:58
103Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:17:02
104Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:17:05
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:07
106Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:17:10
107Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:17:16
108Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:17:20
109Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:17:35
110Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:17:37
111Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:17:44
112Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:17:52
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:13
114Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:19
115Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:35
116Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:18:54
117Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:21:12
118Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:01
119Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:33

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke10pts
2Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team4
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team4
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
6Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam35pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke12
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team10
4Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke10
5Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea6
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team3
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
10Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli3
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp24
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano21
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol15
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
10Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol10
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke9
14Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team6
15Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke6
16Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam5
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
18Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli4
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
21Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team4
22Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
25Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp GRS)40:57:34
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)0:00:41
3Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)0:00:42
4Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)0:00:45
5Rabobank Development Team( RDT)0:00:51
6Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)0:00:53
7BMC Racing Team (BMC)0:00:54
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)0:01:05
9Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)0:01:09
10Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)0:01:33
11Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)0:02:00
12Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)0:02:03
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)0:02:31
14Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)0:02:38
15Telenet Fidea (TFC)0:03:56
16Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)0:04:21
17Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:33:38

 

