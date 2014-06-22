Trending

Greipel wins ZLM Toer finale

Gilbert secures overall title

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
The peloton at the ZLM Toer finale

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Gilbert its on his teammate's wheel

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Farrar is the points classification winner

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Garmin-Sharp win the top team competition

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
The final podium

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
The peloton races through the ZLM Toer finale

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Philippe Gilbert is protected by his BMC teammates

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
The gallop to the finish line

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the podium

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Best climber on the podium

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins the points classification

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
Best young rider on the podium

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
ZLM Toer final podium (L-R): Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com)
BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert wins the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

Lotto Belisol's André Greipel won the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in Boxtel on Sunday. The German sprinter out-paced American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and fellow countryman Robert Wagner (Belkin).

BMC Racing’s Philippe Gilbert captured the overall title at the Ster ZLM Toer for the third time. The Belgian won the prologue and the third stage, which helped to seal the overall win ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

"Three times I have won the race in the same way: by winning the queen stage in the Ardennes and then controlling the last day," Gilbert said. "So to do it three times with the same scenario makes it a pretty special victory."

Runner-up on the day, Farrar, captured the points classification win and Tom Roosen (Cycling Team De Rijke) secured the sprint category.

Gilbert said his only nervous moment of the day came at the start of the 173.7km stage during a crash. "I was a little bit scared because a big crash happened next to me, but I was luckily out of trouble," he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:54:41
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
11Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
14Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
15Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
18Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
20Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
21Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
24Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
27Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
28Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
33Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
35Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
36Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
38Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
40Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
41Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
42Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
44Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
45Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
46Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
47Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
49Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
50Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
51Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
52Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
53Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
54Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
57Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
58Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
59Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
60Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
63Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
65Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
67Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
68Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
69Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
70Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
71Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
72Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
73Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
74Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
75Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
76Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
77Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
79Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
80Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
81Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
83Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
84Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
85Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
86Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:45
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
95Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
96Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
97Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:45
99Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:51
100Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
101Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
102Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
107Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
109Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
110Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
113Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
114Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
115Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:28

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp12
3Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke5
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli4
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
9Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)11:44:03
2Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
3Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
6Garmin-Sharp GRS)
7Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
8Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
9Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
11BMC Racing Team (BMC)
12Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
13Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
14Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
15Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
16Telenet Fidea (TFC)
17Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17:33:17
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:17
4Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:26
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:32
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:39
11Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:41
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:43
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
14Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:52
16Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:53
17Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
18Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:54
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:55
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:01
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:11
26Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:14
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
28Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:18
29Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:21
30Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:30
33Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34
34Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
35Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:38
36Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:39
37Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:42
38Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:44
39Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:46
40Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:47
41Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:49
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:01:52
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
44Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
45Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:56
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:57
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
48Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:02
49Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:03
50Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:05
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:09
52Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
53Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:19
54Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:21
55Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:28
56Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:31
57Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:32
58Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:34
59Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:35
60Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:40
61Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:02:43
62Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:44
63Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:02:46
64Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:02:58
65Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:00
66Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:04
67Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:09
68Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:10
69Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:03:27
71Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:29
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:40
74Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:47
75Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:48
76Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:03:51
77Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:04:23
78Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:27
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:31
80Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:34
81Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:23
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:35
83Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
84Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:52
85Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:07
86Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:57
87Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:15:25
88Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:18
89Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:16:22
90Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:23
91Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:16:26
92Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:37
93Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:16:38
94Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:43
95Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:16:44
96Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:53
97Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:56
98Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
99Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:16:58
100Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:17:02
101Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:17:05
102Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:17:10
103Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:17:16
104Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:17:20
105Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:17:35
106Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:17:37
107Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:17:44
108Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:17:52
109Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:09
110Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:19
111Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:35
112Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:18:54
113Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:21:12
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:01
115Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:18

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke10pts
2Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
3Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam6
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team4
6Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team4
8Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp36pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team30
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano21
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise21
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol15
9Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke10
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke9
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli8
17Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team6
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke6
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
20Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam5
21Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam5
22Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
23Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team4
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
26Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
27Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
28Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp GRS)52:41:37
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)0:00:41
3Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)0:00:42
4Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)0:00:45
5Rabobank Development Team( RDT)0:00:51
6Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)0:00:53
7BMC Racing Team (BMC)0:00:54
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)0:01:05
9Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)0:01:09
10Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)0:01:33
11Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)0:02:00
12Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)0:02:03
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)0:02:31
14Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)0:02:38
15Telenet Fidea (TFC)0:03:56
16Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)0:04:21
17Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:33:38

 

