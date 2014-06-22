Image 1 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 3 of 17 The peloton at the ZLM Toer finale (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 4 of 17 Gilbert its on his teammate's wheel (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 5 of 17 Farrar is the points classification winner (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 6 of 17 Garmin-Sharp win the top team competition (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 7 of 17 The final podium (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 8 of 17 The peloton races through the ZLM Toer finale (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 9 of 17 Philippe Gilbert is protected by his BMC teammates (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 10 of 17 The gallop to the finish line (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 11 of 17 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the final stage (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 12 of 17 Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the podium (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 13 of 17 Best climber on the podium (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 14 of 17 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins the points classification (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 15 of 17 Best young rider on the podium (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 16 of 17 ZLM Toer final podium (L-R): Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 17 of 17 BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert wins the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

Lotto Belisol's André Greipel won the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in Boxtel on Sunday. The German sprinter out-paced American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and fellow countryman Robert Wagner (Belkin).

BMC Racing’s Philippe Gilbert captured the overall title at the Ster ZLM Toer for the third time. The Belgian won the prologue and the third stage, which helped to seal the overall win ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

"Three times I have won the race in the same way: by winning the queen stage in the Ardennes and then controlling the last day," Gilbert said. "So to do it three times with the same scenario makes it a pretty special victory."

Runner-up on the day, Farrar, captured the points classification win and Tom Roosen (Cycling Team De Rijke) secured the sprint category.

Gilbert said his only nervous moment of the day came at the start of the 173.7km stage during a crash. "I was a little bit scared because a big crash happened next to me, but I was luckily out of trouble," he said.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:54:41 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 14 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 15 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 20 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 21 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 22 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 24 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 28 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 30 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 33 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 35 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 36 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 38 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 39 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 40 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 41 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 42 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 43 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 44 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 45 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 46 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 47 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 49 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 50 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 52 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 53 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 54 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 57 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 58 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 59 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 60 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 63 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 67 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 68 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 69 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 70 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 71 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 72 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 73 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 74 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 76 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 77 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 79 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 80 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 82 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 83 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 84 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 85 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 86 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:45 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 95 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 96 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 97 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:45 99 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:51 100 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 101 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 102 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 105 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 107 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 109 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 110 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 112 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 113 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 114 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 115 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:28

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 5 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 4 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 9 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ) 11:44:03 2 Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET) 3 Lotto-Beliosol (LTB) 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG) 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV) 6 Garmin-Sharp GRS) 7 Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ) 8 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS) 9 Rabobank Development Team( RDT) 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL) 11 BMC Racing Team (BMC) 12 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND) 13 Koga Cycling Team (KOG) 14 Team Giant-Shimano (GIA) 15 Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN) 16 Telenet Fidea (TFC) 17 Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17:33:17 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:17 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:26 6 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:32 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:39 11 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:41 12 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:43 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 14 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 15 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:52 16 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:53 17 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 18 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:54 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:55 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:01 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 24 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:11 26 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:14 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 28 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:18 29 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:21 30 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:26 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:30 33 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 34 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 35 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:38 36 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:39 37 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:42 38 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:44 39 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:46 40 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:47 41 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:49 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:52 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 44 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:54 45 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:56 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:57 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 48 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:02 49 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:03 50 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:05 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:09 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 53 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:19 54 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:21 55 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:28 56 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:31 57 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:32 58 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:34 59 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:35 60 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:40 61 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:02:43 62 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:44 63 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:02:46 64 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:02:58 65 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:00 66 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 67 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:09 68 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:10 69 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:03:27 71 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:29 73 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:40 74 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:47 75 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:48 76 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:03:51 77 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:04:23 78 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:27 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:31 80 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:05:34 81 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:23 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:35 83 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 84 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:52 85 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:07 86 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:57 87 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:15:25 88 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:18 89 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:16:22 90 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:23 91 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:16:26 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:37 93 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:38 94 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:43 95 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:16:44 96 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:53 97 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:56 98 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 99 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:16:58 100 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:17:02 101 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:17:05 102 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:17:10 103 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:17:16 104 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:17:20 105 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:17:35 106 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:17:37 107 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:17:44 108 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:17:52 109 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:09 110 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:19 111 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:35 112 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:18:54 113 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:21:12 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:01 115 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:18

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 10 pts 2 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 3 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 6 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 4 6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 4 8 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 36 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 21 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 15 9 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 10 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 9 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 8 17 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 6 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 6 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 20 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 5 21 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 5 22 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 23 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 4 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 26 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 28 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1