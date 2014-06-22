Greipel wins ZLM Toer finale
Gilbert secures overall title
Stage 4: Gerwen - Boxtel
Lotto Belisol's André Greipel won the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in Boxtel on Sunday. The German sprinter out-paced American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and fellow countryman Robert Wagner (Belkin).
BMC Racing’s Philippe Gilbert captured the overall title at the Ster ZLM Toer for the third time. The Belgian won the prologue and the third stage, which helped to seal the overall win ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
"Three times I have won the race in the same way: by winning the queen stage in the Ardennes and then controlling the last day," Gilbert said. "So to do it three times with the same scenario makes it a pretty special victory."
Runner-up on the day, Farrar, captured the points classification win and Tom Roosen (Cycling Team De Rijke) secured the sprint category.
Gilbert said his only nervous moment of the day came at the start of the 173.7km stage during a crash. "I was a little bit scared because a big crash happened next to me, but I was luckily out of trouble," he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:54:41
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|14
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|15
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|20
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|21
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|28
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|35
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|36
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|38
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|40
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|41
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|42
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|44
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|45
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|46
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|47
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|50
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|53
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|54
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|57
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|58
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|59
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|60
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|67
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|68
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|69
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|72
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|74
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|76
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|79
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|80
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|82
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|84
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|86
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|95
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|96
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|97
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:45
|99
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:51
|100
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|101
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|102
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|107
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|109
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|110
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|112
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|113
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|114
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|115
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|11:44:03
|2
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|3
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|6
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|7
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|8
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|9
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|11
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|13
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|15
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|16
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|17
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17:33:17
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:26
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:39
|11
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:41
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:43
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|14
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:52
|16
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:53
|17
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|18
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|20
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:55
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:01
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:11
|26
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:14
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:18
|29
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:21
|30
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|33
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|34
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|35
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:38
|36
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:39
|37
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:42
|38
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:44
|39
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:46
|40
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:47
|41
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:49
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:52
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|45
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:56
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:57
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|48
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:02
|49
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|50
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:05
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:09
|52
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|53
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:19
|54
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:21
|55
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:28
|56
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:31
|57
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:32
|58
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|59
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:35
|60
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|61
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:02:43
|62
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|63
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:02:46
|64
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:02:58
|65
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:00
|66
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|67
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:09
|68
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:10
|69
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:27
|71
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:29
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|74
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:47
|75
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:48
|76
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:51
|77
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:04:23
|78
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:27
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:31
|80
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:34
|81
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:23
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:35
|83
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|84
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:52
|85
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:07
|86
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:57
|87
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:15:25
|88
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:18
|89
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:16:22
|90
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:23
|91
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:16:26
|92
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:37
|93
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:38
|94
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|95
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:16:44
|96
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:53
|97
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:56
|98
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|99
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:16:58
|100
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:17:02
|101
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:17:05
|102
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:17:10
|103
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|104
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|105
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:17:35
|106
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:17:37
|107
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:17:44
|108
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:17:52
|109
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:09
|110
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:19
|111
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:35
|112
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|113
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:12
|114
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:01
|115
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|3
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|6
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|4
|8
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|36
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|15
|9
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|10
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|17
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|5
|21
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|5
|22
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|23
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|26
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|28
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|52:41:37
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|0:00:41
|3
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|0:00:42
|4
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|0:00:45
|5
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|0:00:51
|6
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|0:00:53
|7
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|0:00:54
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|0:01:05
|9
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|0:01:09
|10
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|0:01:33
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|0:02:00
|12
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|0:02:03
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|0:02:31
|14
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|0:02:38
|15
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|0:03:56
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|0:04:21
|17
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:33:38
