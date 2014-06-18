Image 1 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) dons the yellow jersey in the ZLM Toer after winning the prologue (Image credit: Eppo Karsijns) Image 2 of 17 Thomas Dekker (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on his way to winning the Ster ZLM Toer prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins his first-ever prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Cheng Ji (Giant - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Paul Martens (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Andrea Zordan (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Jos Van Emden (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Nicola Testi (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC's Philippe Gilbert is accustomed to winning, but one thing was missing on his palmares: a victory in a stage race prologue. That all changed in the opening stage in the ZLM Toer, when Gilbert topped Garmin-Sharp neo-pro Dylan van Baarle by half a second in the 7.2km test to win and don the first yellow jersey of the race.

Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) in third and Steve Lammertink (Cycling Team Jo Piels) were both within one second of Gilbert.

"It was a special day," Gilbert said. "I had to really keep my focus because there were so many distractions." The race was halted two separate times during the course of the afternoon, first to allow emergency vehicles to reach a home that had caught fire, and again when Topsport Vlaanderen's Kenneth Van Bilsen collided with a spectator.

"For the prologue you have to eat at the right moment and warm-up at the right moment," Gilbert said. "So it was hard for me to stay focused. But I think I was going really fast at the beginning and was able to hold on to the finish. It was really close."

Gilbert now leads the race by a second over four riders - including Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) who came in fifth. A two-time winner of the overall ZLM Toer, Gilbert now has an advantage in a race that normally comes down to very small margins of victory.

"It is always close," Gilbert said. "I know every second counts at this race. I am really happy to be leading, but it is not a big objective to keep the jersey. But I really need to have it after we have the Ardennes stage on Saturday."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:37.720 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:00.450 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:00.720 4 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:00.900 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:01.130 6 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:02.470 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:02.720 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03.550 9 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03.590 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:03.730 11 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03.780 12 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:05.850 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06.210 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08.180 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08.250 16 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:08.650 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:09.520 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09.920 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:10.210 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10.260 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11.070 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:11.640 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11.840 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:11.980 25 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12.090 26 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 27 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12.270 28 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:13.180 29 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:13.040 30 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:13.560 31 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:14.020 32 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:14.070 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:14.240 34 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:14.940 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:15.060 36 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:15.150 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:15.410 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:15.870 39 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16.610 40 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:17.730 41 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:18.700 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:18.800 43 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:18.930 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:19.750 45 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:19.790 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20.400 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:00:20.450 48 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:20.910 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21.030 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:21.090 51 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:21.420 52 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:21.900 53 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22.140 54 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22.940 55 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23.600 56 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:23.640 58 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23.740 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24.150 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24.170 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24.750 62 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:25.820 63 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26.460 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27.270 65 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:27.480 66 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:27.550 67 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:27.720 68 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:27.800 69 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:27.900 70 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:28.790 71 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:00:29.130 72 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29.140 73 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:30.180 74 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:29.940 75 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:30.100 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30.720 77 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:31.580 78 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:31.790 79 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31.960 80 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:32.380 81 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:33.720 82 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:34.380 83 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:34.480 84 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:34.810 85 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:35.500 86 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:35.890 87 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:36.000 88 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:36.520 89 Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:37.010 90 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:37.020 91 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:37.510 92 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:37.610 93 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:37.820 94 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:38.880 95 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39.110 96 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:40.020 97 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:40.090 98 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:40.520 99 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:41.380 100 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:41.770 101 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42.250 102 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:43.020 103 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43.100 104 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:43.870 105 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:43.890 106 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44.010 107 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:44.630 108 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:44.680 109 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:45.010 110 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:45.550 111 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:46.740 112 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:46.770 113 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:47.090 114 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:47.190 115 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:47.760 116 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:48.780 117 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:49.240 118 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:49.410 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:50.150 120 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:51.460 121 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:51.920 122 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:51.980 123 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:52.110 124 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:52.700 125 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:53.200 126 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:54.880 127 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:56.040 128 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:57.770 129 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:02.460 130 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:08.200 131 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:18.780 132 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:02:07.580 133 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:49:12.680

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:37 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:01 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:03 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 9 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:06 13 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 15 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:09 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 26 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 27 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 28 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:13 29 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 30 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:14 31 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 32 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 34 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:15 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 36 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:16 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:17 40 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:18 41 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:19 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20 45 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 48 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 52 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 53 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 55 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:24 56 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 62 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:26 63 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 65 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:28 66 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 67 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 68 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 70 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:29 71 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 72 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:30 74 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 76 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:31 77 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:32 78 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 79 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:33 81 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:34 82 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:35 83 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 84 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 85 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:36 86 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 87 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 89 Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 90 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 91 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:38 92 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 94 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:39 95 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 96 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:40 97 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 98 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:41 99 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:42 100 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 101 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:43 103 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44 105 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 106 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 107 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:45 108 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 109 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 111 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:47 112 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 113 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 115 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:48 116 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:49 117 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 118 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:50 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:52 121 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 122 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 124 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:53 125 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 126 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:55 127 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:56 128 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:58 129 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:03 130 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:08 131 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:19 132 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:02:08 133 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:49:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 4 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 8 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 6 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 5 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1