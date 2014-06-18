First career prologue win for Gilbert in ZLM Toer
BMC rider tops Van Baarle, Timmer
Prologue: Bladel - Bladel
BMC's Philippe Gilbert is accustomed to winning, but one thing was missing on his palmares: a victory in a stage race prologue. That all changed in the opening stage in the ZLM Toer, when Gilbert topped Garmin-Sharp neo-pro Dylan van Baarle by half a second in the 7.2km test to win and don the first yellow jersey of the race.
Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) in third and Steve Lammertink (Cycling Team Jo Piels) were both within one second of Gilbert.
"It was a special day," Gilbert said. "I had to really keep my focus because there were so many distractions." The race was halted two separate times during the course of the afternoon, first to allow emergency vehicles to reach a home that had caught fire, and again when Topsport Vlaanderen's Kenneth Van Bilsen collided with a spectator.
"For the prologue you have to eat at the right moment and warm-up at the right moment," Gilbert said. "So it was hard for me to stay focused. But I think I was going really fast at the beginning and was able to hold on to the finish. It was really close."
Gilbert now leads the race by a second over four riders - including Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) who came in fifth. A two-time winner of the overall ZLM Toer, Gilbert now has an advantage in a race that normally comes down to very small margins of victory.
"It is always close," Gilbert said. "I know every second counts at this race. I am really happy to be leading, but it is not a big objective to keep the jersey. But I really need to have it after we have the Ardennes stage on Saturday."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:37.720
|2
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:00.450
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:00.720
|4
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:00.900
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:01.130
|6
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:02.470
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02.720
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03.550
|9
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03.590
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:03.730
|11
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03.780
|12
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:05.850
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06.210
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08.180
|15
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08.250
|16
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:08.650
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:09.520
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09.920
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:10.210
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10.260
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:11.070
|22
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:11.640
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11.840
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:11.980
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12.090
|26
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12.270
|28
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:13.180
|29
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:13.040
|30
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:13.560
|31
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:14.020
|32
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:14.070
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:14.240
|34
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:14.940
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:15.060
|36
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15.150
|37
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15.410
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:15.870
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16.610
|40
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17.730
|41
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18.700
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:18.800
|43
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:18.930
|44
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:19.750
|45
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:19.790
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20.400
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20.450
|48
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:20.910
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21.030
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:21.090
|51
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:21.420
|52
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:21.900
|53
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22.140
|54
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22.940
|55
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23.600
|56
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:23.640
|58
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23.740
|59
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24.150
|60
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24.170
|61
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24.750
|62
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:25.820
|63
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26.460
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27.270
|65
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:27.480
|66
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:27.550
|67
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:27.720
|68
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:27.800
|69
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:27.900
|70
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:28.790
|71
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:29.130
|72
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29.140
|73
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:30.180
|74
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29.940
|75
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:30.100
|76
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30.720
|77
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:31.580
|78
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:31.790
|79
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31.960
|80
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:32.380
|81
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:33.720
|82
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:34.380
|83
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:34.480
|84
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:34.810
|85
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:35.500
|86
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:35.890
|87
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:36.000
|88
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:36.520
|89
|Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:37.010
|90
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:37.020
|91
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:37.510
|92
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:37.610
|93
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:37.820
|94
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:38.880
|95
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39.110
|96
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:40.020
|97
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:40.090
|98
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:40.520
|99
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:41.380
|100
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:41.770
|101
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42.250
|102
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:43.020
|103
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:43.100
|104
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:43.870
|105
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:43.890
|106
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44.010
|107
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:44.630
|108
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:44.680
|109
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:45.010
|110
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:45.550
|111
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:46.740
|112
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:46.770
|113
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47.090
|114
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:47.190
|115
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:47.760
|116
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:48.780
|117
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:49.240
|118
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:49.410
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:50.150
|120
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:51.460
|121
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:51.920
|122
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:51.980
|123
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:52.110
|124
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:52.700
|125
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:53.200
|126
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:54.880
|127
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:56.040
|128
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:57.770
|129
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:02.460
|130
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:08.200
|131
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:18.780
|132
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:07.580
|133
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:49:12.680
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|4
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|6
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|0:26:04
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|0:00:12
|5
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|0:00:13
|6
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|0:00:15
|7
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|0:00:18
|8
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|0:00:20
|9
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|0:00:22
|10
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|0:00:28
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|0:00:34
|12
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|0:00:40
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|0:01:02
|15
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:01:10
|16
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|0:01:24
|17
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|0:01:39
