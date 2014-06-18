Trending

First career prologue win for Gilbert in ZLM Toer

BMC rider tops Van Baarle, Timmer

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) dons the yellow jersey in the ZLM Toer after winning the prologue

(Image credit: Eppo Karsijns)
Thomas Dekker (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on his way to winning the Ster ZLM Toer prologue

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins his first-ever prologue

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cheng Ji (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paul Martens (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rick Zabel (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Zordan (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jos Van Emden (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicola Testi (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC's Philippe Gilbert is accustomed to winning, but one thing was missing on his palmares: a victory in a stage race prologue. That all changed in the opening stage in the ZLM Toer, when Gilbert topped Garmin-Sharp neo-pro Dylan van Baarle by half a second in the 7.2km test to win and don the first yellow jersey of the race.

Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) in third and Steve Lammertink (Cycling Team Jo Piels) were both within one second of Gilbert.

"It was a special day," Gilbert said. "I had to really keep my focus because there were so many distractions." The race was halted two separate times during the course of the afternoon, first to allow emergency vehicles to reach a home that had caught fire, and again when Topsport Vlaanderen's Kenneth Van Bilsen collided with a spectator.

"For the prologue you have to eat at the right moment and warm-up at the right moment," Gilbert said. "So it was hard for me to stay focused. But I think I was going really fast at the beginning and was able to hold on to the finish. It was really close."

Gilbert now leads the race by a second over four riders - including Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) who came in fifth. A two-time winner of the overall ZLM Toer, Gilbert now has an advantage in a race that normally comes down to very small margins of victory.

"It is always close," Gilbert said. "I know every second counts at this race. I am really happy to be leading, but it is not a big objective to keep the jersey. But I really need to have it after we have the Ardennes stage on Saturday."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:37.720
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:00.450
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:00.720
4Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:00.900
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:01.130
6Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:02.470
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:02.720
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:03.550
9Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:03.590
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:03.730
11Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:03.780
12Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:05.850
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06.210
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:08.180
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:08.250
16Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:08.650
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:09.520
18Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:09.920
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:10.210
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10.260
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11.070
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:11.640
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:11.840
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:11.980
25André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:12.090
26Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:12.270
28Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:13.180
29Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:13.040
30Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:13.560
31Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:14.020
32Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:14.070
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:14.240
34Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:14.940
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:15.060
36Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:15.150
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15.410
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:15.870
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16.610
40Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17.730
41Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18.700
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:18.800
43Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:18.930
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:19.750
45Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:19.790
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:20.400
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:00:20.450
48Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:20.910
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:21.030
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:21.090
51Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:21.420
52Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:21.900
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22.140
54Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22.940
55Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23.600
56Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:23.640
58Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23.740
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24.150
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24.170
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24.750
62Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:25.820
63Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:26.460
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:27.270
65Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:27.480
66Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:27.550
67Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:27.720
68Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:27.800
69Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:27.900
70Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:28.790
71Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:00:29.130
72Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29.140
73Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:30.180
74Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:29.940
75Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:30.100
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:30.720
77Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:31.580
78Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:31.790
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31.960
80Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:32.380
81Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:33.720
82Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:34.380
83Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:34.480
84Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:34.810
85Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:35.500
86Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:35.890
87Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:36.000
88Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:36.520
89Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:37.010
90Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:37.020
91Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:37.510
92Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:37.610
93Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:37.820
94Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:38.880
95Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:00:39.110
96Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:40.020
97Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:40.090
98Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:40.520
99Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:41.380
100Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:41.770
101Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42.250
102Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:43.020
103Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43.100
104Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:00:43.870
105Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:43.890
106Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44.010
107Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:44.630
108Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:44.680
109Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:45.010
110Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:45.550
111Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:46.740
112Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:46.770
113Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47.090
114Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:47.190
115Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:47.760
116Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:48.780
117Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:49.240
118Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:49.410
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:50.150
120Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:51.460
121Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:51.920
122Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:51.980
123Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:52.110
124Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:52.700
125Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:53.200
126Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:54.880
127Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:56.040
128Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:57.770
129Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:02.460
130Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:08.200
131Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:18.780
132Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:02:07.580
133Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:49:12.680

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:37
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:01
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
4Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
6Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:03
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
9Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
12Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:06
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:08
15Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:09
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
18Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
26Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
28Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:13
29Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
30Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:14
31Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
32Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
34Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:15
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
36Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:17
40Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18
41Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:19
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
45Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
48Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
52Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
55Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:24
56Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
62Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:26
63Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
65Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:28
66Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
67Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
68Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
70Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:29
71Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
72Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:30
74Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:31
77Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:32
78Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:33
81Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:34
82Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:35
83Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
84Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
85Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:36
86Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
87Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:37
89Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
90Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
91Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:38
92Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
94Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:39
95Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
96Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:40
97Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
98Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:41
99Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:42
100Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
101Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:43
103Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
104Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
105Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
106Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
107Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:45
108Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
109Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
111Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:47
112Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
113Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
115Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:48
116Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:49
117Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
118Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:50
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
120Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:52
121Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
122Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
123Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
124Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:00:53
125Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
126Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:55
127Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:56
128Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:58
129Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:03
130Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:08
131Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:19
132Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:02:08
133Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:49:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp12
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
4Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels8
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6
6Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam5
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp GRS)0:26:04
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)0:00:01
3Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)0:00:06
4Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)0:00:12
5Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)0:00:13
6Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)0:00:15
7Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)0:00:18
8BMC Racing Team (BMC)0:00:20
9Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)0:00:22
10Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)0:00:28
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)0:00:34
12Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)0:00:40
14Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)0:01:02
15Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:01:10
16Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)0:01:24
17Telenet Fidea (TFC)0:01:39

 

