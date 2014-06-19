Image 1 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) wins the sprint to the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) on the top of the stage 1 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) moves into the ZLM Toer overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) leads the ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Prologue winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage 1 sprint at the ZLM Toer (Image credit: Eppo Karsijns)

Giant-Shimano sprinter Marcel Kittel won the second stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in Sint Willebrord, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) by a bike length. It is Kittel's first victory since he left the Giro d'Italia at the beginning of May.

"I'm really happy with today as I didn't feel that good early on and it took about 100km for the legs to open up," Kittel said at the finish. "After this the feeling started to come back and as a team we nailed it today.

"The first job was staying together in the wet conditions but we managed this fine and then in the final we were in formation and did just what we had planned – they set me up in a great position. I was at the front of the bunch when I started my sprint and the pace was already high so this made a big difference.

"I had a really good training period at altitude prior to this race but I still need a few race days to get the intensity back up and to get back into the rhythm but it’s great to get going with a win again."

After coming fifth in the opening prologue, just over one second behind stage winner Philippe Gilbert, the German now takes over the race leader's jersey thanks to a 10-second time bonus on the line. Meersman moved into second place overall at 10 seconds, with Gilbert in third at 12.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:19:44 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 8 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 16 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 19 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 20 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 25 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 26 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 27 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 28 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 31 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 32 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 36 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 37 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 38 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 39 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 40 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 41 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 42 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 50 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 52 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 53 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 54 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 56 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 57 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:23 59 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 60 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 63 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 64 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 67 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 68 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 69 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 70 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 71 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 73 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 74 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 75 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 76 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 78 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 79 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 80 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 83 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 84 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 85 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 87 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 89 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 90 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 92 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 94 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 95 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 96 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 97 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 98 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 99 Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 100 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 101 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 103 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 106 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:00:41 108 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 109 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 111 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:47 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 113 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 114 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:52 115 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:54 116 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:55 117 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 118 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:59 119 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 120 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:23 121 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:34 122 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:38 124 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:17 125 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 126 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 127 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:06 128 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 130 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:29 131 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team DNF Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 5 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 6 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 8 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 10 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 3 pts 2 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN) 12:59:12 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV) 3 Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ) 4 Lotto-Beliosol (LTB) 5 Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET) 6 Team Giant-Shimano (GIA) 7 Garmin-Sharp GRS) 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG) 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL) 10 BMC Racing Team (BMC) 11 Rabobank Development Team( RDT) 12 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS) 13 Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP) 0:00:23 14 Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ) 15 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND) 0:00:44 16 Koga Cycling Team (KOG) 0:00:46 17 Telenet Fidea (TFC) 0:01:09

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:28:09 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 6 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:14 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 11 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:18 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:22 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:24 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 19 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:26 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 21 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 22 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:27 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:28 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:29 25 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 26 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:31 27 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 29 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 31 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 32 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:36 34 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 36 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 38 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:40 39 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 40 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 41 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 43 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:41 44 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:43 45 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:44 46 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 47 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:45 48 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:47 49 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:48 52 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 54 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:49 55 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 56 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 57 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 58 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:55 62 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 63 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:00:56 64 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 65 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 66 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 67 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:58 68 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:59 69 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:01 73 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 75 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:04 76 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:05 78 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 80 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 81 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 82 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:08 84 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 85 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 86 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:10 87 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:11 88 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:12 89 Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 90 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:13 91 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 92 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:15 93 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:16 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:18 95 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 96 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:19 97 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 99 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:20 100 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 101 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:22 102 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 103 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:23 104 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:25 105 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:27 107 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 108 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:28 109 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 110 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:30 111 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 112 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:31 113 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:33 114 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:40 115 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:46 116 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:48 117 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 118 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:54 119 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:55 120 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:56 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 122 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:15 123 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:31 124 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:49 125 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:53 126 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:54 127 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:04 128 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:10 129 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:04:19 130 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:04:20 131 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 21 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 6 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 8 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 8 9 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 6 10 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 5 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 16 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 18 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 4 pts 2 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 4 3 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4