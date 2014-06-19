Kittel wins ZLM Toer stage 1
Giant-Shimano sprinter on top in Sint Willebrord
Stage 1: Rucphen - Sint Willebrord
Giant-Shimano sprinter Marcel Kittel won the second stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in Sint Willebrord, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) by a bike length. It is Kittel's first victory since he left the Giro d'Italia at the beginning of May.
"I'm really happy with today as I didn't feel that good early on and it took about 100km for the legs to open up," Kittel said at the finish. "After this the feeling started to come back and as a team we nailed it today.
"The first job was staying together in the wet conditions but we managed this fine and then in the final we were in formation and did just what we had planned – they set me up in a great position. I was at the front of the bunch when I started my sprint and the pace was already high so this made a big difference.
"I had a really good training period at altitude prior to this race but I still need a few race days to get the intensity back up and to get back into the rhythm but it’s great to get going with a win again."
After coming fifth in the opening prologue, just over one second behind stage winner Philippe Gilbert, the German now takes over the race leader's jersey thanks to a 10-second time bonus on the line. Meersman moved into second place overall at 10 seconds, with Gilbert in third at 12.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:19:44
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|19
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|25
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|26
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|31
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|36
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|38
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|39
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|40
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|41
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|42
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|46
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|50
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|52
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|53
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|54
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|55
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|56
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|57
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:23
|59
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|60
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|63
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|64
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|68
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|71
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|74
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|75
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|76
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|78
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|79
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|80
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|83
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|84
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|85
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|87
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|90
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|94
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|95
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|96
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|97
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|98
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|99
|Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|100
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|101
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|103
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|106
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:41
|108
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|109
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:47
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|113
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|114
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:52
|115
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|116
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|117
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|118
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:59
|119
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|120
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:23
|121
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:34
|122
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:38
|124
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:17
|125
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|127
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:06
|128
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|130
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:29
|131
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|8
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|12:59:12
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|3
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|4
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|5
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|7
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|10
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|11
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|12
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|13
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|0:00:23
|14
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|15
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|0:00:44
|16
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:00:46
|17
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|0:01:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:28:09
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:13
|6
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:14
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:18
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:22
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:24
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|19
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:26
|20
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:27
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:28
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:29
|25
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:30
|26
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:31
|27
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|31
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|32
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|34
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|36
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|38
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:40
|39
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|40
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|41
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|43
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:41
|44
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:43
|45
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|46
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|47
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:45
|48
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|49
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:48
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|54
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:49
|55
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|56
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|57
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|58
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:55
|62
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|63
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:56
|64
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|66
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|67
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:58
|68
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|69
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|73
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:04
|76
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:05
|78
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|80
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|81
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|82
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:08
|84
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|85
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|86
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:10
|87
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|88
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|89
|Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|90
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:13
|91
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|92
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:15
|93
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:16
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:18
|95
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:19
|97
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:20
|100
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|101
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|102
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|103
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:23
|104
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:25
|105
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:27
|107
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|108
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:28
|109
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|110
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|111
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|112
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|113
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:33
|114
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:40
|115
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:46
|116
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|117
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|118
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|119
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:55
|120
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:56
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:02
|122
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:15
|123
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:31
|124
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:49
|125
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:53
|126
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:54
|127
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:04
|128
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:10
|129
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|130
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:04:20
|131
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|6
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|8
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|5
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|16
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|18
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|13:25:16
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|0:00:12
|5
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|0:00:13
|6
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|0:00:18
|7
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|0:00:20
|8
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|0:00:28
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|0:00:34
|10
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|11
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|0:00:38
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|0:00:40
|13
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|0:00:45
|14
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|0:01:24
|15
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|0:01:46
|16
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:01:56
|17
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|0:02:48
