Kittel wins ZLM Toer stage 1

Giant-Shimano sprinter on top in Sint Willebrord

Image 1 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) wins the sprint to the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) on the top of the stage 1 podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) moves into the ZLM Toer overall lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) leads the ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Prologue winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage 1 sprint at the ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Eppo Karsijns)

Giant-Shimano sprinter Marcel Kittel won the second stage of the Ster ZLM Toer in Sint Willebrord, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) by a bike length. It is Kittel's first victory since he left the Giro d'Italia at the beginning of May.

"I'm really happy with today as I didn't feel that good early on and it took about 100km for the legs to open up," Kittel said at the finish. "After this the feeling started to come back and as a team we nailed it today.

"The first job was staying together in the wet conditions but we managed this fine and then in the final we were in formation and did just what we had planned – they set me up in a great position. I was at the front of the bunch when I started my sprint and the pace was already high so this made a big difference.

"I had a really good training period at altitude prior to this race but I still need a few race days to get the intensity back up and to get back into the rhythm but it’s great to get going with a win again."

After coming fifth in the opening prologue, just over one second behind stage winner Philippe Gilbert, the German now takes over the race leader's jersey thanks to a 10-second time bonus on the line. Meersman moved into second place overall at 10 seconds, with Gilbert in third at 12.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:19:44
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
8Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
20Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
25Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
26Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
27André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
28Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
31Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
32Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
36Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
37Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
38Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
39Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
40Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
41Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
42Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
43Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
50Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
52Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
53Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
54Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
55Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
56Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
57Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:23
59Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
60Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
63Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
64Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
67Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
68Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
69Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
70Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
71Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
73Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
74Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
75Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
76Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
78Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
79Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
80Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
81Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
83Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
84Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
85Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
87Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
88Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
89Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
90Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
92Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
93Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
94Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
95Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
96Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
97Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
98Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
99Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
100Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
101Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
103Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
106Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
108Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
109Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
111Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:47
112Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
113Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
114Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:52
115Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:54
116Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:55
117Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
118Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:59
119Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
120Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:23
121Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:34
122Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:38
124Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:17
125Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
126Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
127Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:06
128Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
129Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
130Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:29
131Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team6
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
8Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3pts
2Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke3pts
2Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)12:59:12
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
3Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
4Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
5Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
6Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
7Garmin-Sharp GRS)
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
10BMC Racing Team (BMC)
11Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
12Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
13Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)0:00:23
14Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
15Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)0:00:44
16Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:00:46
17Telenet Fidea (TFC)0:01:09

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:28:09
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
6Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
7Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:14
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
11Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:18
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:22
14Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:24
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
19Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:26
20Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
21Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:27
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:28
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:29
25Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:30
26Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:31
27Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
31Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
32Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:36
34Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
36Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
38Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:40
39Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
40Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
41Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
42Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
43Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:41
44Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:43
45Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:44
46Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
47Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:45
48Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:47
49Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:48
52Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
54Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:49
55Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
56Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
57Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
58Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:55
62Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
63Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:00:56
64Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
65Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
66Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
67Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:58
68Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
69Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
71Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:01
73Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
75Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:04
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:05
78Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
80Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
81Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
82Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:08
84Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
85Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
86Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:10
87Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:11
88Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
89Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
90Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:13
91Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
92Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:15
93Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:16
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:18
95Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:19
97Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
99Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:20
100Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
101Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:22
102Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
103Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:23
104Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:25
105Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
106Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:27
107Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
108Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:28
109Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
110Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:30
111Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
112Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:31
113Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:33
114Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:40
115Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:46
116Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:48
117Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
118Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:54
119Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:55
120Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:56
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
122Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:15
123Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:31
124Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:49
125Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:53
126Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:54
127Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:04
128Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:10
129Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:04:19
130Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:04:20
131Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano21pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp12
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp12
6Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
8Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels8
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team6
10Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam5
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
14Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
16Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
18Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke4pts
2Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team4
3Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp GRS)13:25:16
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)0:00:01
3Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)0:00:06
4Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)0:00:12
5Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)0:00:13
6Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)0:00:18
7BMC Racing Team (BMC)0:00:20
8Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)0:00:28
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)0:00:34
10Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
11Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)0:00:38
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)0:00:40
13Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)0:00:45
14Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)0:01:24
15Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)0:01:46
16Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:01:56
17Telenet Fidea (TFC)0:02:48

 

