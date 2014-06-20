Ster ZLM Toer: Henderson wins stage 2
Lotto-Belisol lead-out man gets his day of glory
Stage 2: Buchten - Buchten
Lotto Belisol lead-out man Greg Henderson attacked in the finale and soloed to the victory on stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer. The New Zealander topped Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who moves into the lead of the points classification, and teammate André Greipel.
"This victory was a really nice surprise," Henderson said. "We were preparing the bunch sprint for André Greipel. With 800 meters to go there was a corner to the left. I went through first and André came to about fourth wheel. I looked back and waited to see if he was going to come to my wheel. He let me know to go full gas. I went and put my head down with 300 meters to go. I thought this are going to be a long 300 meters. I went as hard as I could to the finish line, hoping they wouldn't catch me anymore and I took the win.
"I've got a good condition at the moment. I'm happy when André wins, then I've done a good job as a lead-out. This stage win is an extra cherry on the top. It was totally unexpected."
Stage 2 winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was not a factor in the sprint, but was in the front part of the split peloton, and retained his lead in the overall classification by five seconds over Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). Farrar moved up into third thanks to his six second time bonus, tied on time with Meersman, with prologue winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) just behind in fourth.
The day began with a large breakaway of 28 riders, but the group was too big to cooperate fully. They were reeled in after 30km, and a new break was formed that survived for much of the day. That group contained Yannick Eijssen (BMC Racing Team), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli), Marco Minnaard (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Ronan van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam De Rijke), and Dries Hollanders (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam).
Hollanders and Van Zandbeek battled for the mountain points, but the latter eked out the lead in that competition by one point after making the first large breakaway and taking the first prime.
The field came into the sprint together, but it was Henderson who fooled them all, being released from lead out duties to take a rare stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4:30:26
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|16
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|17
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|26
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|27
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|30
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|31
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:07
|32
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|33
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|36
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|37
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|39
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|42
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|44
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|51
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|52
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|53
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|56
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|57
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|58
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|59
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|60
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|61
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|63
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|67
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|69
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|70
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|71
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|72
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|75
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|76
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|78
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|80
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|81
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|83
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|85
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|87
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|88
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|92
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|93
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|94
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|96
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|99
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|100
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|104
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|108
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|109
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|110
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|111
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:29
|112
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:50
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:02
|114
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|116
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|117
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:21
|118
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|119
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:38
|120
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:15
|122
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:41
|124
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|10
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|5
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|3
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|13:31:18
|2
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|4
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|5
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|0:00:07
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|8
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|10
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|0:00:14
|12
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|13
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|14
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|15
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|16
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|0:00:21
|17
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|8:58:38
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:09
|6
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|11
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:22
|15
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:23
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|17
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:26
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|21
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:28
|22
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|23
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:30
|24
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:31
|25
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|26
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|28
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|31
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|34
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|35
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|37
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|40
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|41
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:42
|42
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:44
|43
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|44
|Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|45
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|47
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:45
|48
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|49
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:47
|50
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|51
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|52
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:52
|54
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|55
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:53
|56
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:54
|58
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|59
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|60
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:59
|64
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|66
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|67
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:01
|68
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:03
|69
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|70
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|71
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:08
|74
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|75
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|77
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|78
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|80
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:14
|81
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|82
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:17
|83
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|84
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|85
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:20
|86
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|87
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:22
|88
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:23
|90
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:24
|91
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:25
|92
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|93
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:29
|94
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:31
|95
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|96
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:32
|97
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|98
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|99
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:37
|100
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|101
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:50
|103
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|104
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:55
|105
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:59
|106
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:00
|107
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:04
|108
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:06
|109
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:19
|110
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:24
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:34
|113
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:35
|114
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:38
|115
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:50
|116
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:53
|117
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|118
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:03:50
|119
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:04:24
|120
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:41
|121
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:12
|122
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|123
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:16
|124
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|24
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|15
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|8
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|10
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|11
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|8
|12
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|5
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|18
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|20
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|22
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|24
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|12
|pts
|2
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|11
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|5
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp GRS)
|26:56:34
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
|0:00:01
|3
|Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)
|0:00:13
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
|5
|Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
|0:00:18
|6
|Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
|0:00:26
|7
|BMC Racing Team (BMC)
|0:00:27
|8
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
|0:00:35
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
|0:00:47
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)
|0:00:48
|11
|Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
|12
|Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
|0:00:59
|13
|Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
|14
|Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)
|0:01:31
|15
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
|0:01:53
|16
|Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:02:17
|17
|Telenet Fidea (TFC)
|0:03:02
