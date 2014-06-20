Image 1 of 22 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 2 of 22 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 2 of the ZLM Toer (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 3 of 22 Henderson holds off the bunch sprint (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 4 of 22 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) won stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 5 of 22 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) won stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 6 of 22 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cycling Team De Rijke) (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 7 of 22 Timo Roosen (Cycling Team De Rijke) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 8 of 22 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in the points classification lead at ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 9 of 22 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cycling Team De Rijke) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 10 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) still in the ZLM Toer lead after stage 2 (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 11 of 22 Lotto Belisol (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 12 of 22 Omega Pharma-Quickstep leads the bunch (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 13 of 22 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 14 of 22 The race heads off with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) at the front (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 15 of 22 The peloton on stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 16 of 22 The peloton on stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 17 of 22 The sprint for the mountain points (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 18 of 22 BMC sets the pace on the climb (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 19 of 22 The feed zone (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 20 of 22 The breakaway on stage 2 (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 21 of 22 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and race leader Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 22 of 22 The jersey holders after stage 2: Marcel Kittel, Ronan van Zandbeek, Tyler Farrar an Timo Roosen (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)

Lotto Belisol lead-out man Greg Henderson attacked in the finale and soloed to the victory on stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer. The New Zealander topped Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who moves into the lead of the points classification, and teammate André Greipel.

"This victory was a really nice surprise," Henderson said. "We were preparing the bunch sprint for André Greipel. With 800 meters to go there was a corner to the left. I went through first and André came to about fourth wheel. I looked back and waited to see if he was going to come to my wheel. He let me know to go full gas. I went and put my head down with 300 meters to go. I thought this are going to be a long 300 meters. I went as hard as I could to the finish line, hoping they wouldn't catch me anymore and I took the win.

"I've got a good condition at the moment. I'm happy when André wins, then I've done a good job as a lead-out. This stage win is an extra cherry on the top. It was totally unexpected."

Stage 2 winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was not a factor in the sprint, but was in the front part of the split peloton, and retained his lead in the overall classification by five seconds over Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). Farrar moved up into third thanks to his six second time bonus, tied on time with Meersman, with prologue winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) just behind in fourth.

The day began with a large breakaway of 28 riders, but the group was too big to cooperate fully. They were reeled in after 30km, and a new break was formed that survived for much of the day. That group contained Yannick Eijssen (BMC Racing Team), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli), Marco Minnaard (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Ronan van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam De Rijke), and Dries Hollanders (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam).

Hollanders and Van Zandbeek battled for the mountain points, but the latter eked out the lead in that competition by one point after making the first large breakaway and taking the first prime.

The field came into the sprint together, but it was Henderson who fooled them all, being released from lead out duties to take a rare stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4:30:26 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 16 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 17 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 24 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 26 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 27 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 30 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 31 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:07 32 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 33 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 36 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 37 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 39 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 42 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 43 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 44 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 51 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 52 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 53 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 56 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 57 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 58 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 59 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 60 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 61 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 63 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 66 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 67 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 69 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 70 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 71 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 72 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 75 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 76 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 78 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 80 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 81 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 82 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 85 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 86 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 87 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 88 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 89 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 90 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 91 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 92 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 93 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 94 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 96 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 98 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 99 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 100 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 104 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 105 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 108 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 109 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 110 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 111 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:29 112 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:50 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:02 114 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:11 116 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:18 117 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:21 118 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:26 119 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:38 120 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:15 122 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:41 124 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp DNF Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Geert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DNF Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 10 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 5 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 6 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 4 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 3 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 10 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 3 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 3 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 3 pts 2 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Beliosol (LTB) 13:31:18 2 Garmin-Sharp GRS) 3 Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL) 4 Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET) 5 Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN) 0:00:07 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG) 7 Team Giant-Shimano (GIA) 8 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS) 9 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND) 10 BMC Racing Team (BMC) 11 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV) 0:00:14 12 Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ) 13 Rabobank Development Team( RDT) 14 Telenet Fidea (TFC) 15 Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ) 16 Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP) 0:00:21 17 Koga Cycling Team (KOG)

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 8:58:38 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:09 6 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:12 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 9 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 11 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 14 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:22 15 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:23 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 17 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 18 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:26 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 21 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:28 22 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 23 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:30 24 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:31 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 26 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:36 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 31 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:38 34 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 35 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:40 37 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 38 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:41 40 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 41 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:00:42 42 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:44 43 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 44 Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 45 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 47 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 48 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 49 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:47 50 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 51 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 52 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:52 54 Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 55 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:53 56 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 57 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:54 58 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 59 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 60 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:59 64 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 66 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 67 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:01 68 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:03 69 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 70 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:05 71 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:08 74 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 75 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 77 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 78 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:13 80 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:14 81 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 82 Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:17 83 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 84 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 85 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:20 86 Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 87 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:22 88 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 89 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:23 90 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 0:01:24 91 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:25 92 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:26 93 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:29 94 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:31 95 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 96 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:32 97 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:34 98 Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:35 99 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:37 100 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 101 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 102 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:50 103 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:01:52 104 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:55 105 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:59 106 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:00 107 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:04 108 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:02:06 109 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:19 110 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:24 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:28 112 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:34 113 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:35 114 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:38 115 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:50 116 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:53 117 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:03:09 118 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:03:50 119 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:04:24 120 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:41 121 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:12 122 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:05:27 123 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:16 124 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 24 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 21 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 15 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 8 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 10 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 11 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 8 12 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 6 13 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 6 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 5 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 4 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 18 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 3 20 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 22 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 24 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 12 pts 2 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 11 3 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 3 4 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 5 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke 4 pts 2 Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 4 3 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 5 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1