Ster ZLM Toer: Henderson wins stage 2

Lotto-Belisol lead-out man gets his day of glory

Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 2 of the ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)
Henderson holds off the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) won stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) won stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cycling Team De Rijke)

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Timo Roosen (Cycling Team De Rijke) leads the sprint classification

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in the points classification lead at ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cycling Team De Rijke) in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) still in the ZLM Toer lead after stage 2

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Lotto Belisol

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep leads the bunch

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
The race heads off with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) at the front

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
The peloton on stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
The peloton on stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
The sprint for the mountain points

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
BMC sets the pace on the climb

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
The feed zone

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
The breakaway on stage 2

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and race leader Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
The jersey holders after stage 2: Marcel Kittel, Ronan van Zandbeek, Tyler Farrar an Timo Roosen

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)

Lotto Belisol lead-out man Greg Henderson attacked in the finale and soloed to the victory on stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer. The New Zealander topped Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who moves into the lead of the points classification, and teammate André Greipel.

"This victory was a really nice surprise," Henderson said. "We were preparing the bunch sprint for André Greipel. With 800 meters to go there was a corner to the left. I went through first and André came to about fourth wheel. I looked back and waited to see if he was going to come to my wheel. He let me know to go full gas. I went and put my head down with 300 meters to go. I thought this are going to be a long 300 meters. I went as hard as I could to the finish line, hoping they wouldn't catch me anymore and I took the win.

"I've got a good condition at the moment. I'm happy when André wins, then I've done a good job as a lead-out. This stage win is an extra cherry on the top. It was totally unexpected."

Stage 2 winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was not a factor in the sprint, but was in the front part of the split peloton, and retained his lead in the overall classification by five seconds over Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). Farrar moved up into third thanks to his six second time bonus, tied on time with Meersman, with prologue winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC) just behind in fourth.

The day began with a large breakaway of 28 riders, but the group was too big to cooperate fully. They were reeled in after 30km, and a new break was formed that survived for much of the day. That group contained Yannick Eijssen (BMC Racing Team), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli), Marco Minnaard (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Ronan van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam De Rijke), and Dries Hollanders (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam).

Hollanders and Van Zandbeek battled for the mountain points, but the latter eked out the lead in that competition by one point after making the first large breakaway and taking the first prime.

The field came into the sprint together, but it was Henderson who fooled them all, being released from lead out duties to take a rare stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4:30:26
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
16Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
17Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
23Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
24Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
26Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
27Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
30Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
31Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:07
32Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
33Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
36Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
39Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
42Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
43Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
44Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
51Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
52Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
53Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
56Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
57Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
58Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
59Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
60Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
61Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
62Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
63Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
66Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
67Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
69Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
70Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
71Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
72Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
75Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
76Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
78Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
80Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
81Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
82Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
83Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
85Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
86Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
87Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
88Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
90Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
91Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
92Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
93Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
94Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
96Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
98Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
99Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
100Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
104Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
108Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
109Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
110Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
111Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:29
112Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:50
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:02
114Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:11
116Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:18
117Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:21
118Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26
119Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:38
120Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:15
122Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:41
124Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFGeert van der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFVinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp12
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol10
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
5Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke6
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli4
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke3
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke3pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
3Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke3pts
2Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3pts
2Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)13:31:18
2Garmin-Sharp GRS)
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)
4Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)
5Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)0:00:07
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)
7Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
8Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)
9Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)
10BMC Racing Team (BMC)
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)0:00:14
12Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)
13Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
14Telenet Fidea (TFC)
15Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)
16Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)0:00:21
17Koga Cycling Team (KOG)

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano8:58:38
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:09
6Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:12
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
9Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
11Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
13Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:22
15Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:23
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
17Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:26
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
21Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:28
22Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
23Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:30
24Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:31
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
26Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
29Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
31Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:38
34Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
35Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:40
37Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:41
40Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
41Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:42
42Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:44
43Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
44Joerie Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
45Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Ivar Slik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
47Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:45
48Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
49Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:47
50Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
51Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
52Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Berden de Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:52
54Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
55Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:53
56Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
57Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:54
58Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
59Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
60Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:59
64Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:01:00
66Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
67Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:01
68Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:03
69Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
70Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:05
71Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:08
74Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
75Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
76Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
77Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
78Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:13
80Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:14
81Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
82Piotr Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:17
83Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
84Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
85Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:20
86Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
87Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:01:22
88Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
89Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:23
90Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:24
91Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:25
92Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:26
93Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:29
94Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:31
95Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
96Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:32
97Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:34
98Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:35
99Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:37
100Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
101Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102Rens te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:50
103Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:52
104Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:55
105Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:59
106Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:00
107Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:04
108Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:02:06
109Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:19
110Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:24
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:28
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:34
113Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:35
114Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:38
115Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:50
116Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:53
117Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:03:09
118Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:03:50
119Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:04:24
120Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:41
121Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:12
122Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:05:27
123Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:16
124Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp24pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano21
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol15
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp12
8Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol10
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
11Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels8
12Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team6
13Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke6
14Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
15Brian van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam5
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli4
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
18Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke3
20Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
22Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
24Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team1
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke12pts
2Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam11
3Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team3
4Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
5Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli3
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke4pts
2Jan-Willem van het Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team4
3Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
5Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
7Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp GRS)26:56:34
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team (BEL)0:00:01
3Lotto-Beliosol (LTB)0:00:13
4Team Giant-Shimano (GIA)
5Metec-TKH-Continental Cylingteam (MET)0:00:18
6Omega Pharma Quick Step (OPQ)0:00:26
7BMC Racing Team (BMC)0:00:27
8Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace (VGS)0:00:35
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert (WGG)0:00:47
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise (TSV)0:00:48
11Rabobank Development Team( RDT)
12Cycling Team De Rijke (RIJ)0:00:59
13Cycling Team Jo Piels (CJP)
14Sunweb-Napoleon Games (SUN)0:01:31
15Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela (AND)0:01:53
16Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:02:17
17Telenet Fidea (TFC)0:03:02

 

