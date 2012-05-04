Image 1 of 25 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) coming off the climb to finish in sixth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 25 Tarra Whitten (TIBCO) on her way to fourth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 25 Jasmine Glaisser (Colavita) had a great TT today for fifth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 25 Tayler Wiles (Exergy) on the climb to the turn around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 25 Janel Holcomb (Optum) on her way back to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 25 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) riding strong for second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 25 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) moving fast on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 25 Carmen Small (Optum) riding to third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 25 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) putting in a fast time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 25 The mens top three for the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 25 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) heads into stage 4 with the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 25 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) held onto his second place GC spot after a strong TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 25 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) came in second today and held onto the overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 25 Nathan Brown (Bontrager-Livestrong) sports the U23 National Champ jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 25 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) on the climb and heading to a fifth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 25 A fan watches as riders come up the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 25 Tom Zirbel (Optum) tucked in. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 25 A cock pit view during the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 25 Nathan English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) going hard for a seventh place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 25 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) heading towards the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 25 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) put in a good ride today for sixth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 25 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out the top 10 today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 25 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) coming up past the Tyrone mine. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 25 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) riding hard to stay up in GC. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 25 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) putting in a strong ride for fourth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

California Giant's Evan Huffman proved his Merco Cycling Classic time trial win in March wasn't a one off in today's TT stage of SRAM Tour of the Gila. The 22-year-old powered his way over the hilly TT course to take the win over Rory Sutherland by just two seconds.

Bontrager-Livestrong rider Joe Dombrowski, the current leader in the young rider's jersey, took third, just 17 seconds off the pace.

Former New Zealand National Time Trial Champion and last year's second place finisher Jeremy Vennell took the hot seat early on with a time of 34:47, but eventually dropped down to fourth overall, 23 seconds behind Huffman.

"I felt really, really good and strong today," Huffman said. "I did this race last year so I knew what my split times were, so I knew I was going to be close."

Over the last year, Huffman said he's worked hard to better his time trailing ability, and after winning Merco's time trial and today's result, it's paid off.

"I think I can call myself a time trialist now," he said.

Huffman predicts the next couple days will be a challenge for him, anticipating fellow U25 rider Dombrowski will launch some serious attacks on the crucial last stage up the Gila Monster.

Even though UnitedHealthcare's Sutherland said he didn't feel great during the time trial, he remains in the red jersey going into tomorrow's crit in downtown Silver City.

"I was on a new bike trying out a new position today," he told Cyclingnews. "Trying to get used it before the Tour of California. I was actually really surprised that I came second or even that close to the kid who won and did a phenomenal ride."

Staying safe in tomorrow's crit is a priority for the Australian, who is looking forward to solidifying his victory in last stage.

"Things are going in the right direction for the Tour of California," Sutherland said. "But you can't really predict what will happen on that last stage, it's a grueling long day."

Heading into the next stage, Sutherland continues to hold the overall lead, with U25 rider Joe Dombrowski moving up into second and Francisco Mancebo third.

Armstrong crushes everyone

Kristen Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) shattered Clara Hughes's time in last year's TT by more than two minutes on today's hilly 16.5-mile course, winning her third stage in a row at the SRAM Tour of the Gila.

Alison Powers (Now & Novartis) was second ahead of Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling), but did not gain enough time to overtake Small on the general classification.

Armstrong was in high spirits after her incredible result today, telling Cyclingnews it puts her on track for the upcoming Olympics. Thinking of the TT singularly, instead of a collective part of a stage race, helps her focus toward a stellar end result.

"I went into it with enough time cushion I could have just gone and said ‘oh well, I think I have enough time on these girls I don't have to go hard,' but I knew that every performance that I do until the Olympic selection in mid-June is important."

Powers, who finished fourth on the two previous stages and is one to watch in tomorrow's criterium, was pleased with her performance today on the testing 16.5-mile course.

"I did my best for sure," Powers told Cyclingnews. "Our team is slowly moving up on GC so that's important. We are excited to race the next two days."

After coming out of retirement, Armstrong has proven to continue to be at another level of performance, which she attributes to an unsurpassed ability to motivate herself. She wants to taste the Olympic experience again, and the drive to get there again is what she calls "laser focused."

"I came back from being on top of the world," she told Cyclingnews. "I was world champion in 2009 and I retired. For most people that would be a peaceful place and a little bit of closure and that I should be happy because I'm at the pinnacle of the sport."

But the 2008 Olympic gold medallist wasn't content with reaching the highest level of the sport just once. Her dedication to repeating the performance has even her own teammates wondering how she does it.

Armstrong said she does much of her training solo, because she feels that if you can learn to hurt on your own without using others, you can hone in that focus needed for the time trial discipline.

She achieves her top end speed from racing with others, but when she's alone she said she makes herself accountable by having mini competitions with herself.

"I know that each and every person out here is sacrificing, it's not a lucrative sport by any means," Armstrong said. "Most of us have gone to college and have degrees and have choices on going off and doing other things, but this is our passion and I feel like when I'm sacrificing so much around me I want to control everything I can. One of those things is my training."

Full Results

Elite Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:34:23 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:03 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:17 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:00:24 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:38 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:45 7 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:00:50 8 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:52 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:56 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 11 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:59 12 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 0:01:02 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:01:06 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:09 15 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:10 16 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:11 17 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:01:14 18 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 19 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:15 20 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:16 21 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:01:17 22 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:22 23 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:23 24 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:24 25 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:01:28 26 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:32 27 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 28 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 29 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:01:34 30 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 31 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:01:35 32 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:01:36 33 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:38 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:43 35 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 36 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 37 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:46 38 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:48 39 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:51 40 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:54 41 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:01:56 42 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:02:02 43 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:04 44 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:06 45 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:14 46 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 47 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:02:16 48 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:20 49 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:21 50 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 51 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:02:23 52 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:31 53 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:35 54 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:02:47 55 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 56 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:48 57 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:51 58 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:52 59 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 60 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:53 61 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:02:55 62 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:59 63 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 64 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:02 65 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:04 66 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:09 67 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 68 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:03:12 69 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 70 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 71 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:03:18 72 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:03:20 73 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:03:22 74 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 75 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:03:24 76 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 77 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:03:26 78 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:03:27 79 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 80 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:29 81 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:03:35 82 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:38 83 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:03:39 84 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:03:41 85 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:03:48 86 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:52 87 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:59 88 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:05 89 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:06 90 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:04:07 91 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 92 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:09 93 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:10 94 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:04:11 95 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:13 96 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:04:14 97 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:04:16 98 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 99 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:04:22 100 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:04:27 101 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 102 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:04:30 103 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 104 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:04:36 105 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:04:39 106 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 107 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 108 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:04:44 109 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:04:50 110 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:51 111 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:04:52 112 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:53 113 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 114 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:04:54 115 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:04:57 116 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:05:00 117 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:03 118 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:09 119 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:05:11 120 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:20 121 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:05:23 122 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:24 123 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 124 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:37 125 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:38 126 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:05:42 127 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 128 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:05:45 129 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:06:00 130 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:06:03 131 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:06:19 132 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:06:24 133 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:06:38 134 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:06:54 135 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:07:17 136 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:18 137 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:08:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 7:24:34 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:26 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:28 4 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:32 5 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:41 6 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:01:54 7 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:25 8 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:31 9 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:34 10 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:37 12 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:38 13 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 14 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:53 15 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:02:55 16 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:57 17 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:03:15 18 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:50 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:52 20 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:03:58 21 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:03:59 22 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:00 23 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:04:01 24 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 0:04:04 25 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:04:08 26 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:11 27 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:12 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:04:14 29 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:31 30 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:36 31 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:04:40 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:04:41 33 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 0:04:58 34 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:08 35 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:10 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 37 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 0:05:35 38 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:36 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:39 40 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:44 41 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:05:48 42 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:57 43 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:06:14 44 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:17 45 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:27 46 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:06:41 47 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 48 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:06:55 49 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 0:07:08 50 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:07:11 51 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:07:16 52 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:17 53 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 0:07:23 54 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:25 55 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:07:27 56 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:07:34 57 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:40 58 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:41 59 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:07:42 60 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:45 61 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:59 62 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:00 63 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:01 64 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:08:03 65 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:06 66 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:08 67 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:12 68 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:08:17 69 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:08:32 70 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:50 71 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:08:52 72 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 73 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:58 74 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:09:05 75 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:09:08 76 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:09:23 77 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:09:24 78 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:29 79 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:09:32 80 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:09:34 81 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:09:44 82 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:09:47 83 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:57 84 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:10:06 85 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:10:20 86 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:10:26 87 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:10:34 88 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:10:42 89 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:10:44 90 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:11:00 91 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:11:05 92 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:11:06 93 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 0:11:09 94 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:11:10 95 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:11:18 96 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:11:32 97 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:11:40 98 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:11:48 99 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:49 100 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 0:12:09 101 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:41 102 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:12:50 103 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:13:26 104 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:28 105 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:13:33 106 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:51 107 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:14:00 108 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:14:16 109 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:15:08 110 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:16:17 111 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:16:37 112 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:16:48 113 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:17:42 114 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:17:59 115 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:18:14 116 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:18:57 117 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:19:39 118 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:19:40 119 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:20:28 120 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:20:47 121 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:21:26 122 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:21:42 123 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:22:36 124 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:44 125 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:24:08 126 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:24:24 127 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:25:22 128 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:28:56 129 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:30:17 130 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:31:47 131 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:34:52 132 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:38:20 133 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:51:08 134 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:52:08 135 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:53:18 136 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:53:23 137 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:58:47

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 7:25:00 2 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:01:59 3 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:12 4 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:27 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:02:29 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:48 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:04:44 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:13 9 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:05:22 10 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:05:48 11 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:51 12 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:15 13 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:06:45 14 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:07:01 15 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:07:08 16 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:15 17 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:19 18 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:07:34 19 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:42 20 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:24 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:08:26 22 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:32 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:39 24 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:42 25 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:57 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:58 27 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:09:06 28 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:09:08 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:09:18 30 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:09:21 31 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:31 32 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:09:40 33 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:10:00 34 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:10:08 35 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:10:39 36 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:40 37 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 0:10:43 38 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:10:44 39 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:52 40 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:11:06 41 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:11:14 42 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:15 43 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:12:24 44 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:02 45 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:25 46 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:15:51 47 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:17:16 48 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:18:31 49 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:19:14 50 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:21:00 51 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:22:10 52 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:18 53 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:23:42 54 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:28:30 55 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:29:51 56 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:34:26 57 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:37:54 58 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:50:42 59 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:51:42 60 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:52:52 61 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:58:21

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 22:18:50 2 UnitedHealthcare 0:00:13 3 Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:03:18 4 Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:53 5 California Giant Cycling Team 0:03:56 6 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:04:27 7 Team Exergy 0:06:01 8 Bissell Cycling 0:06:23 9 Champion System 0:06:32 10 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:26 11 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:12 12 Mexican National Team 0:08:40 13 Juwi Solar 0:10:52 14 Colombian National Team 0:11:23 15 Team Landis Cyclery 0:16:40 16 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:17:49 17 Team Rio Grande 0:19:46 18 Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:22:28 19 BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:23:20 20 Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:32:55

Elite Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:37:13 2 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:05 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:11 4 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 0:02:46 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:02:48 6 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:18 7 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:28 8 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:03:29 9 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 0:03:38 10 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:50 11 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:03:54 12 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 13 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:04:05 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:04:15 15 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:17 16 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 0:04:33 17 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:04:44 18 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:04:49 19 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:04:59 20 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO 0:05:01 21 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 0:05:13 22 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:30 23 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:05:31 24 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 0:05:39 25 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:00 26 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:06:08 27 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:06:10 28 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:16 29 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:06:26 30 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:06:28 31 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:32 32 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:39 33 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 0:06:48 34 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:56 35 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:01 36 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 0:07:10 37 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:12 38 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:07:24 39 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:31 40 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:07:33 41 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:07:38 42 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:07:40 43 Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:45 44 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:08:02 45 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:08:15 46 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:08:16 47 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:08:20 48 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:08:23 49 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:08:26 50 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:09:27 51 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:09:50 52 Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:10:09 53 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:10:24 54 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:11:34 55 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:01 56 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:41

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 7:31:05 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:01 3 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:05:29 4 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:45 5 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:56 6 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:08:15 7 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:43 8 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:09:48 9 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:09:52 10 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:09:55 11 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:10:08 12 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:10:15 13 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:10:21 14 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 0:11:25 15 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:11:52 16 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:47 17 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:14:04 18 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:08 19 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 0:15:52 20 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 0:21:20 21 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:28:21 22 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:29:16 23 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO 0:29:47 24 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:29:48 25 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 0:30:07 26 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:30:27 27 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:30:29 28 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 0:30:57 29 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:31:03 30 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:31:21 31 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:23 32 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:08 33 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 34 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:32:16 35 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:32:35 36 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:56 37 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:33:18 38 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:34:00 39 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:34:12 40 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 0:35:51 41 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:36:10 42 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:36:26 43 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 0:36:28 44 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:38:01 45 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:38:40 46 Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:40:34 47 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:41:32 48 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:43:51 49 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 0:44:00 50 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 0:44:31 51 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:44:43 52 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:45:39 53 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:46:13 54 Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:48:01 55 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:50:07 56 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:50:22