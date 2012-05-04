Huffman claims Gila time trial victory
Sutherland holds onto GC lead, Armstrong crushes
Stage 3: Tyrone (ITT) -
California Giant's Evan Huffman proved his Merco Cycling Classic time trial win in March wasn't a one off in today's TT stage of SRAM Tour of the Gila. The 22-year-old powered his way over the hilly TT course to take the win over Rory Sutherland by just two seconds.
Bontrager-Livestrong rider Joe Dombrowski, the current leader in the young rider's jersey, took third, just 17 seconds off the pace.
Former New Zealand National Time Trial Champion and last year's second place finisher Jeremy Vennell took the hot seat early on with a time of 34:47, but eventually dropped down to fourth overall, 23 seconds behind Huffman.
"I felt really, really good and strong today," Huffman said. "I did this race last year so I knew what my split times were, so I knew I was going to be close."
Over the last year, Huffman said he's worked hard to better his time trailing ability, and after winning Merco's time trial and today's result, it's paid off.
"I think I can call myself a time trialist now," he said.
Huffman predicts the next couple days will be a challenge for him, anticipating fellow U25 rider Dombrowski will launch some serious attacks on the crucial last stage up the Gila Monster.
Even though UnitedHealthcare's Sutherland said he didn't feel great during the time trial, he remains in the red jersey going into tomorrow's crit in downtown Silver City.
"I was on a new bike trying out a new position today," he told Cyclingnews. "Trying to get used it before the Tour of California. I was actually really surprised that I came second or even that close to the kid who won and did a phenomenal ride."
Staying safe in tomorrow's crit is a priority for the Australian, who is looking forward to solidifying his victory in last stage.
"Things are going in the right direction for the Tour of California," Sutherland said. "But you can't really predict what will happen on that last stage, it's a grueling long day."
Heading into the next stage, Sutherland continues to hold the overall lead, with U25 rider Joe Dombrowski moving up into second and Francisco Mancebo third.
Armstrong crushes everyone
Kristen Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) shattered Clara Hughes's time in last year's TT by more than two minutes on today's hilly 16.5-mile course, winning her third stage in a row at the SRAM Tour of the Gila.
Alison Powers (Now & Novartis) was second ahead of Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling), but did not gain enough time to overtake Small on the general classification.
Armstrong was in high spirits after her incredible result today, telling Cyclingnews it puts her on track for the upcoming Olympics. Thinking of the TT singularly, instead of a collective part of a stage race, helps her focus toward a stellar end result.
"I went into it with enough time cushion I could have just gone and said ‘oh well, I think I have enough time on these girls I don't have to go hard,' but I knew that every performance that I do until the Olympic selection in mid-June is important."
Powers, who finished fourth on the two previous stages and is one to watch in tomorrow's criterium, was pleased with her performance today on the testing 16.5-mile course.
"I did my best for sure," Powers told Cyclingnews. "Our team is slowly moving up on GC so that's important. We are excited to race the next two days."
After coming out of retirement, Armstrong has proven to continue to be at another level of performance, which she attributes to an unsurpassed ability to motivate herself. She wants to taste the Olympic experience again, and the drive to get there again is what she calls "laser focused."
"I came back from being on top of the world," she told Cyclingnews. "I was world champion in 2009 and I retired. For most people that would be a peaceful place and a little bit of closure and that I should be happy because I'm at the pinnacle of the sport."
But the 2008 Olympic gold medallist wasn't content with reaching the highest level of the sport just once. Her dedication to repeating the performance has even her own teammates wondering how she does it.
Armstrong said she does much of her training solo, because she feels that if you can learn to hurt on your own without using others, you can hone in that focus needed for the time trial discipline.
She achieves her top end speed from racing with others, but when she's alone she said she makes herself accountable by having mini competitions with herself.
"I know that each and every person out here is sacrificing, it's not a lucrative sport by any means," Armstrong said. "Most of us have gone to college and have degrees and have choices on going off and doing other things, but this is our passion and I feel like when I'm sacrificing so much around me I want to control everything I can. One of those things is my training."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:34:23
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:03
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:24
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:00:50
|8
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:56
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|11
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:59
|12
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|0:01:02
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:01:06
|14
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:09
|15
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:10
|16
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:11
|17
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:14
|18
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|19
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:15
|20
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:16
|21
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:01:17
|22
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:22
|23
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:23
|24
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:24
|25
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|26
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:32
|27
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|28
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|29
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:01:34
|30
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|31
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:01:35
|32
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:01:36
|33
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:38
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:43
|35
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|36
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|37
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:46
|38
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:48
|39
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:51
|40
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:54
|41
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:56
|42
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:02:02
|43
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:04
|44
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:06
|45
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:14
|46
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|47
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:16
|48
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:20
|49
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:21
|50
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|51
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:02:23
|52
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:31
|53
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:35
|54
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:02:47
|55
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|56
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:48
|57
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:51
|58
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|59
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|60
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:53
|61
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:55
|62
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:59
|63
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|64
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:02
|65
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:04
|66
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:09
|67
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|68
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:03:12
|69
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|70
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|71
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|72
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:03:20
|73
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|74
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|75
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:24
|76
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|77
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|78
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:27
|79
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|80
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:29
|81
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|82
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:38
|83
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:39
|84
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:03:41
|85
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:03:48
|86
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:52
|87
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:59
|88
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:05
|89
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:06
|90
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:07
|91
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|92
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|93
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:10
|94
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|95
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:13
|96
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:04:14
|97
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:04:16
|98
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|99
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:04:22
|100
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:04:27
|101
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|102
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:04:30
|103
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|104
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:04:36
|105
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:04:39
|106
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|107
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|108
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|109
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:04:50
|110
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:51
|111
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:04:52
|112
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:53
|113
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|114
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:04:54
|115
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:04:57
|116
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|117
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:03
|118
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:09
|119
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:05:11
|120
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:20
|121
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:05:23
|122
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:24
|123
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|124
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:37
|125
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:38
|126
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|127
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|128
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:45
|129
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|130
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|131
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:06:19
|132
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:24
|133
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:06:38
|134
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|135
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|136
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:07:18
|137
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|7:24:34
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:28
|4
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:32
|5
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:41
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:54
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|8
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:31
|9
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:34
|10
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:37
|12
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|14
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:53
|15
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:02:55
|16
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:57
|17
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:03:15
|18
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:50
|19
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:52
|20
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:58
|21
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:03:59
|22
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:00
|23
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:04:01
|24
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|0:04:04
|25
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:04:08
|26
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:11
|27
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:12
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:04:14
|29
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:31
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:36
|31
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:40
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:04:41
|33
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|0:04:58
|34
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:08
|35
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:10
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|37
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:35
|38
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:36
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:39
|40
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:44
|41
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:05:48
|42
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:57
|43
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:06:14
|44
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:17
|45
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:27
|46
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:41
|47
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|48
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:06:55
|49
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:07:08
|50
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:07:11
|51
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:07:16
|52
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:17
|53
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:07:23
|54
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:25
|55
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:07:27
|56
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|57
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:40
|58
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:41
|59
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:07:42
|60
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:45
|61
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:59
|62
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:00
|63
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:08:01
|64
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:08:03
|65
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|66
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:08:08
|67
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:12
|68
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:08:17
|69
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:08:32
|70
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|71
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:08:52
|72
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|73
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|74
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:09:05
|75
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:09:08
|76
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:09:23
|77
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:09:24
|78
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:09:29
|79
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:09:32
|80
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:09:34
|81
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:09:44
|82
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:09:47
|83
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:57
|84
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:10:06
|85
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|86
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:10:26
|87
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:10:34
|88
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:10:42
|89
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:10:44
|90
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:11:00
|91
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:11:05
|92
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:11:06
|93
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:11:09
|94
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:11:10
|95
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:11:18
|96
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:11:32
|97
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:11:40
|98
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:48
|99
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:49
|100
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:12:09
|101
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:41
|102
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:12:50
|103
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:13:26
|104
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:28
|105
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:13:33
|106
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:51
|107
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:14:00
|108
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:14:16
|109
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:15:08
|110
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:16:17
|111
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:16:37
|112
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|113
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:17:42
|114
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:17:59
|115
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:18:14
|116
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:18:57
|117
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:19:39
|118
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:19:40
|119
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:20:28
|120
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:20:47
|121
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:21:26
|122
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:21:42
|123
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:22:36
|124
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:44
|125
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:24:08
|126
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:24:24
|127
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:25:22
|128
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:28:56
|129
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:30:17
|130
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:31:47
|131
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:34:52
|132
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|133
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|134
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:52:08
|135
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:53:18
|136
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:53:23
|137
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:58:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|7:25:00
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|3
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|4
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:27
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:02:29
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:48
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:04:44
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:13
|9
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:05:22
|10
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:05:48
|11
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:51
|12
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:15
|13
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:06:45
|14
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:07:01
|15
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|16
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:15
|17
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:19
|18
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|19
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:42
|20
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|21
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:08:26
|22
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:39
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:42
|25
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:08:57
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:58
|27
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:09:06
|28
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:09:08
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:09:18
|30
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|31
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:31
|32
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:09:40
|33
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:10:00
|34
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:10:08
|35
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:10:39
|36
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:40
|37
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:10:43
|38
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:10:44
|39
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:52
|40
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:11:06
|41
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|42
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:15
|43
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:12:24
|44
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:02
|45
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:25
|46
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:15:51
|47
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:17:16
|48
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:18:31
|49
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:19:14
|50
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:21:00
|51
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:22:10
|52
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:18
|53
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|54
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:28:30
|55
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:29:51
|56
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:34:26
|57
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:37:54
|58
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:50:42
|59
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:51:42
|60
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:52:52
|61
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:58:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|22:18:50
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:13
|3
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:03:18
|4
|Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:53
|5
|California Giant Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|6
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:04:27
|7
|Team Exergy
|0:06:01
|8
|Bissell Cycling
|0:06:23
|9
|Champion System
|0:06:32
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:26
|11
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:08:12
|12
|Mexican National Team
|0:08:40
|13
|Juwi Solar
|0:10:52
|14
|Colombian National Team
|0:11:23
|15
|Team Landis Cyclery
|0:16:40
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|17
|Team Rio Grande
|0:19:46
|18
|Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:22:28
|19
|BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:23:20
|20
|Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:32:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:37:13
|2
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:02:05
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:11
|4
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:02:46
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|6
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:03:18
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:28
|8
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:03:29
|9
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:03:38
|10
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:03:50
|11
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:03:54
|12
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|13
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:04:05
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:04:15
|15
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:17
|16
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:04:33
|17
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:04:44
|18
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:04:49
|19
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:04:59
|20
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:05:01
|21
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:05:13
|22
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:05:30
|23
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:05:31
|24
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:05:39
|25
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:06:00
|26
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:06:08
|27
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:06:10
|28
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:16
|29
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:06:26
|30
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:06:28
|31
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:32
|32
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:39
|33
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:06:48
|34
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:06:56
|35
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:07:01
|36
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|0:07:10
|37
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:12
|38
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:07:24
|39
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:07:31
|40
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|41
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:07:38
|42
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:07:40
|43
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:07:45
|44
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:08:02
|45
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:08:15
|46
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:08:16
|47
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:08:20
|48
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:08:23
|49
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:08:26
|50
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:09:27
|51
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:09:50
|52
|Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:10:09
|53
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:10:24
|54
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:11:34
|55
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:12:01
|56
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|7:31:05
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:01
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:05:29
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:45
|5
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:56
|6
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:08:15
|7
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:09:43
|8
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:09:48
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:09:52
|10
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:09:55
|11
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:10:08
|12
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:10:15
|13
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:10:21
|14
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:11:25
|15
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:11:52
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:47
|17
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:14:04
|18
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:08
|19
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:15:52
|20
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:21:20
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:28:21
|22
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:29:16
|23
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:29:47
|24
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:29:48
|25
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:30:07
|26
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:30:27
|27
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:30:29
|28
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:30:57
|29
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:31:03
|30
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:31:21
|31
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:23
|32
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:08
|33
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|34
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:32:16
|35
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:32:35
|36
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:56
|37
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:33:18
|38
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:34:00
|39
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:34:12
|40
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|0:35:51
|41
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:36:10
|42
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:36:26
|43
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:36:28
|44
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:38:01
|45
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:38:40
|46
|Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:40:34
|47
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:41:32
|48
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:43:51
|49
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:44:00
|50
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:44:31
|51
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:44:43
|52
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:45:39
|53
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:46:13
|54
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:48:01
|55
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:50:07
|56
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:50:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Exergy TWENTY12
|22:52:43
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:01:28
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:04:36
|4
|Primal/MapMyRide Women's ra
|0:29:29
|5
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:38:57
|6
|Team TIBCO
|0:39:11
|7
|Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:50:37
|8
|Landis/Trek
|0:57:28
