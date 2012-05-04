Trending

Huffman claims Gila time trial victory

Sutherland holds onto GC lead, Armstrong crushes

Image 1 of 25

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) coming off the climb to finish in sixth place.

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) coming off the climb to finish in sixth place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 25

Tarra Whitten (TIBCO) on her way to fourth place.

Tarra Whitten (TIBCO) on her way to fourth place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 25

Jasmine Glaisser (Colavita) had a great TT today for fifth place.

Jasmine Glaisser (Colavita) had a great TT today for fifth place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 25

Tayler Wiles (Exergy) on the climb to the turn around.

Tayler Wiles (Exergy) on the climb to the turn around.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 25

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on her way back to the finish.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) on her way back to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 25

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) riding strong for second.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) riding strong for second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 25

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) moving fast on the climb.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) moving fast on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 25

Carmen Small (Optum) riding to third.

Carmen Small (Optum) riding to third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 25

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) putting in a fast time.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) putting in a fast time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 25

The mens top three for the TT.

The mens top three for the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 25

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) heads into stage 4 with the leaders jersey.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) heads into stage 4 with the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 25

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) held onto his second place GC spot after a strong TT.

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) held onto his second place GC spot after a strong TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 25

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) came in second today and held onto the overall.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) came in second today and held onto the overall.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 25

Nathan Brown (Bontrager-Livestrong) sports the U23 National Champ jersey.

Nathan Brown (Bontrager-Livestrong) sports the U23 National Champ jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 25

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) on the climb and heading to a fifth place.

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) on the climb and heading to a fifth place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 25

A fan watches as riders come up the course.

A fan watches as riders come up the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 25

Tom Zirbel (Optum) tucked in.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) tucked in.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 25

A cock pit view during the TT.

A cock pit view during the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 25

Nathan English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) going hard for a seventh place finish.

Nathan English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) going hard for a seventh place finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 25

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) heading towards the climb.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) heading towards the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 25

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) put in a good ride today for sixth place.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) put in a good ride today for sixth place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 25

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out the top 10 today.

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out the top 10 today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 25

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) coming up past the Tyrone mine.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) coming up past the Tyrone mine.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 25

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) riding hard to stay up in GC.

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) riding hard to stay up in GC.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 25

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) putting in a strong ride for fourth.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) putting in a strong ride for fourth.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

California Giant's Evan Huffman proved his Merco Cycling Classic time trial win in March wasn't a one off in today's TT stage of SRAM Tour of the Gila. The 22-year-old powered his way over the hilly TT course to take the win over Rory Sutherland by just two seconds.

Bontrager-Livestrong rider Joe Dombrowski, the current leader in the young rider's jersey, took third, just 17 seconds off the pace.

Former New Zealand National Time Trial Champion and last year's second place finisher Jeremy Vennell took the hot seat early on with a time of 34:47, but eventually dropped down to fourth overall, 23 seconds behind Huffman.

"I felt really, really good and strong today," Huffman said. "I did this race last year so I knew what my split times were, so I knew I was going to be close."

Over the last year, Huffman said he's worked hard to better his time trailing ability, and after winning Merco's time trial and today's result, it's paid off.

"I think I can call myself a time trialist now," he said.

Huffman predicts the next couple days will be a challenge for him, anticipating fellow U25 rider Dombrowski will launch some serious attacks on the crucial last stage up the Gila Monster.

Even though UnitedHealthcare's Sutherland said he didn't feel great during the time trial, he remains in the red jersey going into tomorrow's crit in downtown Silver City.

"I was on a new bike trying out a new position today," he told Cyclingnews. "Trying to get used it before the Tour of California. I was actually really surprised that I came second or even that close to the kid who won and did a phenomenal ride."

Staying safe in tomorrow's crit is a priority for the Australian, who is looking forward to solidifying his victory in last stage.

"Things are going in the right direction for the Tour of California," Sutherland said. "But you can't really predict what will happen on that last stage, it's a grueling long day."

Heading into the next stage, Sutherland continues to hold the overall lead, with U25 rider Joe Dombrowski moving up into second and Francisco Mancebo third.

Armstrong crushes everyone

Kristen Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) shattered Clara Hughes's time in last year's TT by more than two minutes on today's hilly 16.5-mile course, winning her third stage in a row at the SRAM Tour of the Gila.

Alison Powers (Now & Novartis) was second ahead of Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling), but did not gain enough time to overtake Small on the general classification.

Armstrong was in high spirits after her incredible result today, telling Cyclingnews it puts her on track for the upcoming Olympics. Thinking of the TT singularly, instead of a collective part of a stage race, helps her focus toward a stellar end result.

"I went into it with enough time cushion I could have just gone and said ‘oh well, I think I have enough time on these girls I don't have to go hard,' but I knew that every performance that I do until the Olympic selection in mid-June is important."

Powers, who finished fourth on the two previous stages and is one to watch in tomorrow's criterium, was pleased with her performance today on the testing 16.5-mile course.

"I did my best for sure," Powers told Cyclingnews. "Our team is slowly moving up on GC so that's important. We are excited to race the next two days."

After coming out of retirement, Armstrong has proven to continue to be at another level of performance, which she attributes to an unsurpassed ability to motivate herself. She wants to taste the Olympic experience again, and the drive to get there again is what she calls "laser focused."

"I came back from being on top of the world," she told Cyclingnews. "I was world champion in 2009 and I retired. For most people that would be a peaceful place and a little bit of closure and that I should be happy because I'm at the pinnacle of the sport."

But the 2008 Olympic gold medallist wasn't content with reaching the highest level of the sport just once. Her dedication to repeating the performance has even her own teammates wondering how she does it.

Armstrong said she does much of her training solo, because she feels that if you can learn to hurt on your own without using others, you can hone in that focus needed for the time trial discipline.

She achieves her top end speed from racing with others, but when she's alone she said she makes herself accountable by having mini competitions with herself.

"I know that each and every person out here is sacrificing, it's not a lucrative sport by any means," Armstrong said. "Most of us have gone to college and have degrees and have choices on going off and doing other things, but this is our passion and I feel like when I'm sacrificing so much around me I want to control everything I can. One of those things is my training."

Full Results

Elite Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:34:23
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:00:03
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:17
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:00:24
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:38
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:45
7Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:00:50
8Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:52
9Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:00:56
10Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:59
12Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System0:01:02
13Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:01:06
14Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:09
15Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:10
16Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:11
17Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:01:14
18Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
19Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:15
20Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:01:16
21Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:01:17
22Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:01:22
23Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:23
24Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:24
25Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:01:28
26James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:32
27Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
28Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
29Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:01:34
30Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
31Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:01:35
32Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:01:36
33Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:01:38
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:43
35Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
36Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
37Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:01:46
38Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:48
39Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:51
40Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:54
41Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:01:56
42Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:02:02
43Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:04
44Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:06
45Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:14
46Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
47Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:16
48Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:20
49Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:21
50Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
51George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:02:23
52Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:31
53Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:35
54Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:02:47
55James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
56Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:48
57Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:02:51
58Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:52
59Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
60Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:53
61Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:55
62Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:59
63Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
64Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:02
65Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:04
66Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:09
67Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
68David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:03:12
69Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
70Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
71Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:03:18
72Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:03:20
73Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:03:22
74Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
75Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:03:24
76Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
77Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:03:26
78Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:03:27
79Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
80Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:29
81James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:03:35
82Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:38
83Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:03:39
84Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:03:41
85Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:03:48
86Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:52
87Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:03:59
88Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:05
89Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:06
90Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:04:07
91Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
92Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:09
93Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:10
94Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:04:11
95William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:13
96Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:04:14
97Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:04:16
98Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
99Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:04:22
100Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:04:27
101Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
102Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team0:04:30
103Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
104Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:04:36
105Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:04:39
106Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
107Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
108Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:04:44
109Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:04:50
110Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:51
111Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:04:52
112Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:53
113Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
114Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:04:54
115Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:04:57
116Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:05:00
117Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:03
118Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:09
119Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:05:11
120Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:20
121Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:05:23
122James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:24
123Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
124Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:37
125Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:38
126Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:05:42
127Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
128Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:05:45
129Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:06:00
130Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:06:03
131Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:06:19
132Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:06:24
133Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:06:38
134Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:06:54
135Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:07:17
136John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:18
137Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:08:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare7:24:34
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:26
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:28
4Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare0:01:32
5Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:41
6Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:01:54
7Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:25
8Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:31
9Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:34
10Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:37
12Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:38
13Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
14Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:53
15Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:02:55
16Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:02:57
17Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:03:15
18Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:50
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:52
20Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:03:58
21Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:03:59
22Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:00
23Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team0:04:01
24Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System0:04:04
25Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:04:08
26Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:04:11
27Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:12
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:04:14
29Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:04:31
30Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:36
31Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:04:40
32Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:04:41
33Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar0:04:58
34Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:08
35Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:10
36Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
37Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande0:05:35
38Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:36
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:39
40Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:44
41Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:05:48
42Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:57
43Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:06:14
44Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:17
45Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:27
46Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:06:41
47Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
48James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:06:55
49Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar0:07:08
50Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:07:11
51Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:07:16
52Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:17
53Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar0:07:23
54Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:25
55Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:07:27
56Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:07:34
57Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:40
58Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:41
59Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:07:42
60Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:45
61Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:59
62Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:00
63Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:01
64Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team0:08:03
65James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:06
66Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:08:08
67Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:08:12
68Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:08:17
69Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:08:32
70Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:50
71Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:08:52
72Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
73Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:58
74Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:09:05
75James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:09:08
76Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:09:23
77Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:09:24
78Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:29
79Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:09:32
80Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:09:34
81Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:09:44
82Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:09:47
83Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:57
84Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:10:06
85Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:10:20
86Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:10:26
87Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:10:34
88Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:10:42
89Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:10:44
90Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:11:00
91Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:11:05
92Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:11:06
93Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team0:11:09
94Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:11:10
95Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:11:18
96Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:11:32
97Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:11:40
98Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:11:48
99Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:49
100Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar0:12:09
101Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:41
102Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:12:50
103David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:13:26
104Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:28
105Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:13:33
106Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:51
107Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:14:00
108Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:14:16
109Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:15:08
110Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:16:17
111Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:16:37
112Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:16:48
113George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:17:42
114Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:17:59
115Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:18:14
116Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:18:57
117James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:19:39
118Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:19:40
119Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:20:28
120Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:20:47
121Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:21:26
122John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande0:21:42
123Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:22:36
124Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:22:44
125Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:24:08
126Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:24:24
127Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:25:22
128Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:28:56
129William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:30:17
130Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:31:47
131Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:34:52
132Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:38:20
133Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:51:08
134Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:52:08
135Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:53:18
136Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:53:23
137Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:58:47

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team7:25:00
2Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:01:59
3Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:12
4Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:27
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:02:29
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:48
7Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:04:44
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:13
9Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:05:22
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:05:48
11Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:51
12Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:15
13Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:06:45
14Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:07:01
15Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:07:08
16Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:15
17Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:19
18Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:07:34
19Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:42
20Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:24
21Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:08:26
22Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:32
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:39
24James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:42
25Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:57
26Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:58
27Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:09:06
28Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:09:08
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:09:18
30Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:09:21
31Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:31
32Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:09:40
33Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:10:00
34Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:10:08
35Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:10:39
36Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:40
37Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team0:10:43
38Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:10:44
39Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:52
40Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:11:06
41Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:11:14
42Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:15
43Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:12:24
44Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:02
45Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:25
46Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:15:51
47George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:17:16
48Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:18:31
49Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:19:14
50Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:21:00
51Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:22:10
52Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:22:18
53Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:23:42
54Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:28:30
55William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:29:51
56Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:34:26
57Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:37:54
58Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:50:42
59Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:51:42
60Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:52:52
61Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:58:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team22:18:50
2UnitedHealthcare0:00:13
3Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:03:18
4Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:53
5California Giant Cycling Team0:03:56
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:04:27
7Team Exergy0:06:01
8Bissell Cycling0:06:23
9Champion System0:06:32
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:26
11Jamis-Sutter Home0:08:12
12Mexican National Team0:08:40
13Juwi Solar0:10:52
14Colombian National Team0:11:23
15Team Landis Cyclery0:16:40
16Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:17:49
17Team Rio Grande0:19:46
18Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:22:28
19BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:23:20
20Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:32:55

Elite Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:37:13
2Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:05
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:11
4Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO0:02:46
5Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:02:48
6Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:18
7Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:28
8Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:03:29
9Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team0:03:38
10Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:50
11Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:03:54
12Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
13Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:04:05
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:04:15
15Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:17
16Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO0:04:33
17Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:44
18Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:04:49
19Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:59
20Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO0:05:01
21Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO0:05:13
22Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:05:30
23Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:05:31
24Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek0:05:39
25Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:00
26Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:06:08
27Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:06:10
28Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:16
29Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:06:26
30Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:06:28
31Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:32
32Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:39
33Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY120:06:48
34Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:56
35Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:01
36Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS0:07:10
37Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:12
38Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:07:24
39Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:31
40Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:07:33
41Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:07:38
42Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:07:40
43Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:45
44Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:08:02
45Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:08:15
46Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:08:16
47Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:08:20
48Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:08:23
49Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:26
50Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:09:27
51Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:09:50
52Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:09
53Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:10:24
54Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:11:34
55Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:01
56Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:41

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY127:31:05
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:01
3Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:05:29
4Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:45
5Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:56
6Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:08:15
7Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:43
8Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:09:48
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:09:52
10Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:09:55
11Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:10:08
12Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:10:15
13Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:10:21
14Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO0:11:25
15Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:11:52
16Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:47
17Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:14:04
18Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:08
19Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek0:15:52
20Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO0:21:20
21Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:28:21
22Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:29:16
23Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO0:29:47
24Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:29:48
25Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek0:30:07
26Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:30:27
27Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:30:29
28Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek0:30:57
29Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:31:03
30Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:31:21
31Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:23
32Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:08
33Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
34Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:32:16
35Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:32:35
36Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:56
37Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:33:18
38Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:34:00
39Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:34:12
40Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS0:35:51
41Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:36:10
42Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:36:26
43Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY120:36:28
44Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:38:01
45Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:38:40
46Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:40:34
47Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:41:32
48Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:43:51
49Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek0:44:00
50Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO0:44:31
51Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:44:43
52Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:45:39
53Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:46:13
54Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:48:01
55Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:50:07
56Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:50:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1222:52:43
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:01:28
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:36
4Primal/MapMyRide Women's ra0:29:29
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:38:57
6Team TIBCO0:39:11
7Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:50:37
8Landis/Trek0:57:28

Latest on Cyclingnews