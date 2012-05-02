Trending

Armstrong wins Tour of the Gila opener

Sutherland takes hilltop finish in men's UCI race

Image 1 of 24

Kristen Armstrong (Exergy) in the break.

Kristen Armstrong (Exergy) in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 24

The beginning of the women's break.

The beginning of the women's break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 24

TIBCO gets on the front to try to bring back the break.

TIBCO gets on the front to try to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 24

A full mens field at the bottom of the climb.

A full mens field at the bottom of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 24

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) launches an attack as the road gets steeper.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) launches an attack as the road gets steeper.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 24

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) by himself with 1km to go.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) by himself with 1km to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 24

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) rounds the corner for third place.

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) rounds the corner for third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 24

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) happy to head into the week in the leaders jersey.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) happy to head into the week in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 24

Riders on the decent.

Riders on the decent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 24

Competitive Cyclist keeps control of the front.

Competitive Cyclist keeps control of the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 24

Adam Carr (Ekoi.com - Gaspesien) leads Paul Mach (Kenda 5 Hour Energy) as the men's break is about to be swallowed up.

Adam Carr (Ekoi.com - Gaspesien) leads Paul Mach (Kenda 5 Hour Energy) as the men's break is about to be swallowed up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 24

The men stayed together until the climb.

The men stayed together until the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 24

Riders head toward the climb to the finish.

Riders head toward the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 24

The women's break getting more time on the field.

The women's break getting more time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 24

Women along the route in the Gila Wilderness.

Women along the route in the Gila Wilderness.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 24

TIBCO spent the day on the front chasing the break.

TIBCO spent the day on the front chasing the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 24

Kristen Armstrong (Exergy) powers the break.

Kristen Armstrong (Exergy) powers the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 24

The women's field gets a restart after some misdirection on the course.

The women's field gets a restart after some misdirection on the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 24

The women's break working hard to hold onto its gap.

The women's break working hard to hold onto its gap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 24

The women chase.

The women chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 24

Climbing up to the second feed zone.

Climbing up to the second feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 24

Robin Farina (NOW) grabs a water bottle.

Robin Farina (NOW) grabs a water bottle.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 24

The women tackle another climb.

The women tackle another climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 24

Competitive Cyclist keeping the pace high at the front of the mens field.

Competitive Cyclist keeping the pace high at the front of the mens field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

At the conclusion of the first stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila, Australian UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling rider Rory Sutherland showed the beginnings of superb form by riding away from a small pack of front-runners during the last kilometers of the final climb from Silver City to Mogollon.

There was constant activity at the opening of the 151.3km race to Mogollon, with Kenda 5 Hour Energy rider Paul Mach and Ekoi.com's Adam Carr breaking away in the first 16kms. The two steadily gained a maximum lead of 7:45 over the rest of the peloton before being swallowed up after 106kms.

The end result was decided by the final and only category one climb of the day, when Competitive Cyclist's late efforts to control the pace began to wear on the team.

UnitedHealthCare took control and, at the start of the 11km, 640 meter climb, a group of six riders formed, which included last year's over all GC winner Competitive Cyclist's team captain Francisco Mancebo, along with teammate Chad Beyer, Sutherland, Jason McCartney, Sebastian Salas, and Chris Baldwin.

At three kilometers to go, the group splintered under Sutherland's pace, leaving riders Mancebo and Chris Baldwin to fight for a top 10 placing as the gradient rose to 19 per cent.

Sutherland managed to put 25 seconds on Beyer and Salas as Bontrager Livestrong U25 rider Joe Dombrowski stormed past to finish second with a late surge to the line in the last kilometer.

Sutherland has recently returned from racing in Europe and said this stage win has helped generate some much-needed motivation.

"We've just had setback after setback with sickness and equipment breaks, just all these little things cascading," Sutherland told Cyclingnews. "When you are away from home and all it adds more to it. Everything is easier at home."

Even though UnitedHealthcare is using the Tour of the Gila in preparation for the Amgen Tour of California, Sutherland said that the team is at the race to win.

"We are really happy to be here at a race that has been saved by SRAM. It nearly died because of financial reasons, so we are really excited to be here and to start getting victories instead of seconds and fifths."

Second place finisher and leader of the Young Rider Competition Joe Dombrowski said that, before the last climb, he managed to benefit from UnitedHealthcare's strong pace-setting for Sutherland.

"The gaps opened up and I was just riding across gaps," Dombrowski said. "Tomorrow is typically a bunch finish, so for me it will be mostly about just staying safe and staying out of the wind."

The climber from Virginia said he plans to make an impact on the last stage of the tour, where the nearly three kilometers of climbing over 106 kilometers of racing will work to his advantage.

"My time-trialing is definitely not my strong point," he told Cyclingnews. "It's something I'm working on, so for me it's really going to be trying to maintain where I am until the last stage."

Tomorrow, the UCI pro men will tackle three, category three climbs in 129 kilometers before finishing in Fort Bayard. 

Armstrong back on top in Gila

The Tour of the Gila's Women's pro race got off to an aggressive start today, as the 62 rider peloton began their first stage of the five day race with plenty of action.

After the first bonus sprint at 56 kilometres, Exergy TWENTY12 rider Jackie Crowell attacked with her teammate Kristin Armstrong hot on her wheel. Now and Novartis for MS rider Alison Powers bridged with a few others to make a total of seven riders in the breakaway: Crowell, Armstrong, Powers, Loren Rowney (FCS-Rouse/Mr. Restore), Joanie Caron (Colavita-espnW), Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) and Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling).

The breakaway was working together smoothly, building up a lead of over a minute when suddenly the race turned into chaos. The group was led the wrong way at a turn, causing the race officials to neutralize the race until the break was led back to the course.

"I was in the caravan, following the main peloton and when I went up to the commissaire to ask if I could talk to my riders in the break, Exergy Team Manager Nicola Cranmer said. "She answered, ‘well, we don't know where they are.' Of course they took a wrong turn so everyone was panicked."

After the re-start, Cranmer said the race officials gave the break the 1:15 time gap they had before the mishap.

"I was thinking that it was a great opportunity for the peloton to organize themselves for the chase that was about to happen," Cranmer said.

But the peloton failed to organize, and the gap increased under the powerful legs of Jackie Crowell and Kristen Armstrong, and they maintained the break to the bottom of the final climb. But as the pace picked up, Rowney fell behind, and later Rachetto, Caron and then Crowell each were dropped.

As the leaders turned the corner to face the 640 meter ascent there were three together: Armstrong, Wilcoxson and Powers with Optum's Carmen Small in full pursuit, but behind them a crash in the peloton at the base of the climb disrupted the chase.

"In the middle of the climb was a flat part with crosswinds where the group started an echelon," European Director Team TIBCO Angela van Smoorenburg told Cyclingnews. "Because riders were fighting for their place, there was a crash, which the whole group split up in several small groups and single riders. One of my riders, Veronique Fortin, was involved in this crash."

The crash caused Team TIBCO to fall back to help their fallen riders, leaving the front of the race open for Exergy, Optum and NOW and Novartis to contend the finish.

Armstrong attacked on the category one climb up the Mogollon, and at that point the gap between her and the small group grew quickly. The 2008 Olympic gold medallist crossed the line 2:18 ahead of Optum's Carmen Small, with her teammate Wilcoxson in third.

Heading into the next stage, Armstrong holds the leader and the queen of the mountain jerseys. The U26 young rider jersey will be defended by her Exergy teammate Tayler Wiles.

"I think it is pretty much wide open and there will be a lot of opportunities for a lot of teams so it's going to be some good racing," Cramer said. "Today's race was very aggressive and active and was actually an hour faster than it was last year. I think the same will happen tomorrow."

The 103km Inner Loop Road Race is on tap for the pro women tomorrow at the SRAM Tour of the Gila.

Full Results

Elite Men - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare3:45:43
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:12
3Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:14
4Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
5Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:33
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare0:00:39
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:52
8Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:02
9Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
10Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:14
11Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
12Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:01:22
13Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:01:27
15Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
16Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:33
17Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:01:44
18Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:50
19Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar0:02:02
20Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
21Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:08
22Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:09
23Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:22
24Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:02:28
25Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
26Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
27Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
28Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:42
29Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
30Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
31Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:55
32Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:02:56
33Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
36Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
37Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
38Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
39Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
40Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:03:05
41Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
43Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
44Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
45Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
46Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
47Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
48Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:03:11
49Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande0:03:17
50Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:18
51Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:21
53Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:03:29
54Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar0:03:33
55Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:39
56Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
57Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:03:43
58Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:52
59Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:04:12
60James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:04:14
61James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
62Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
63Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
64Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
65Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
66Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:04:20
67Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
68Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:04:34
69Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:46
70Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:04:56
71Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:04:58
72Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:05:00
73Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
74Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
76Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:05:21
77Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:05:23
78Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
79Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
80Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:29
81Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:32
82Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:05:33
83Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:37
84Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
85David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:05:46
86Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
87Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
88Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:00
89Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team0:06:09
90Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
91Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:24
92James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
93Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
94John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
95Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:06:33
96Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:06:41
97Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:06:43
98Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:06:49
99James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:06:56
100Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
101Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
102Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
103Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
104Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
105Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
106Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
107Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
108George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:19
109Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:46
110Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:07:54
111Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
112Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:02
113Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
114Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:27
115Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:08:35
116Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:44
117Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:08:52
118Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:02
119Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:09:12
120Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:09:28
121Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:09:37
122Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
123Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:10:00
124Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:12
125Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:11:24
126Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
127Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
128Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
129Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
130Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
131Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
132Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
133Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
134Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
135Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:11:40
136Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:12:16
137Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:47
138Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:16:28
139Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:19:04
140William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:25:45
141Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:27:02

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy5pts
2Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien3
3Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy5pts
2Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien3
3Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare3:45:43
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:12
3Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:14
4Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
5Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:33
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare0:00:39
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:52
8Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:02
9Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
10Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:14
11Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
12Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:01:22
13Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:01:27
15Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
16Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:33
17Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:01:44
18Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:50
19Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar0:02:02
20Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
21Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:08
22Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:09
23Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:22
24Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:02:28
25Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
26Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
27Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
28Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:42
29Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
30Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
31Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:55
32Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:02:56
33Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
36Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
37Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
38Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
39Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
40Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:03:05
41Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
43Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
44Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
45Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
46Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
47Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
48Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:03:11
49Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande0:03:17
50Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:18
51Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:21
53Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:03:29
54Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar0:03:33
55Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:39
56Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
57Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:03:43
58Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:52
59Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:04:12
60James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:04:14
61James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
62Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
63Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
64Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
65Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
66Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:04:20
67Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
68Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:04:34
69Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:46
70Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:04:56
71Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:04:58
72Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:05:00
73Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
74Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
76Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:05:21
77Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:05:23
78Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
79Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
80Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:29
81Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:32
82Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:05:33
83Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:37
84Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
85David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:05:46
86Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
87Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
88Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:00
89Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team0:06:09
90Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
91Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:24
92James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
93Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
94John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
95Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:06:33
96Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:06:41
97Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:06:43
98Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:06:49
99James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:06:56
100Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
101Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
102Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
103Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
104Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
105Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
106Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
107Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
108George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:19
109Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:46
110Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:07:54
111Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
112Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:02
113Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
114Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:27
115Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:08:35
116Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:44
117Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:08:52
118Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:02
119Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:09:12
120Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:09:28
121Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:09:37
122Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
123Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:10:00
124Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:12
125Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:11:24
126Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
127Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
128Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
129Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
130Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
131Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
132Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
133Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
134Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
135Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:11:40
136Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:12:16
137Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:47
138Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:16:28
139Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:19:04
140William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:25:45
141Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:27:02

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy10pts
2Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien6
3Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy1
4Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist11:19:17
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
3Mexican National Team0:02:36
4Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Kenda 5 Hour Energy Cycling Team0:03:05
6California Giant Cycling Team0:04:23
7Team Exergy0:05:00
8Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:05:01
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:16
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:31
12Juwi Solar0:06:23
13Bissell Cycling0:06:58
14Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:07
15Team Landis Cyclery0:10:46
16Team Rio Grande0:11:02
17Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:11:10
18Ekoi.com- GASPESIEN0:12:48
19Jetfuel Cycling Team0:14:24
20BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Devo0:14:40

Elite Women - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY123:15:39
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:18
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:42
4Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:48
5Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:35
6Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:39
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:03:43
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:03:54
9Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:04:00
10Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:16
11Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:04:18
12Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team0:04:19
13Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:04:29
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:36
15Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:04:51
16Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO0:05:06
17Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:05:14
18Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:05:19
19Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:05:37
20Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:04
21Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO0:06:22
22Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:27
23Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:06:28
24Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:06:31
25Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:32
26Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek0:06:33
27Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:06:38
28Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek0:07:04
29Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:08
30Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:07:14
31Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:07:16
32Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
33Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
34Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:07:34
35Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
36Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
37Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:53
38Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:08:21
39Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
40Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:08:47
41Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:09:19
42Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:09:31
43Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:09:39
44Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:09:43
45Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS0:10:17
46Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:10:26
47Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY120:11:16
48Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:11:17
49Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
50Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:12:44
51Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
52Stacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing0:13:07
53Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:13:18
54Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek0:13:35
55Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:14:12
56Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:14:59
57Sheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized0:15:23
58Rachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella0:16:13
59Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO0:16:37
60Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
61Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO0:20:54
62Kimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team0:26:48

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY1215pts
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
4Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS7
5Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS3
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling6
3Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY121
4Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY129:55:20
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:00:12
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:20
4Primal/MapMyRide Women's ra0:05:15
5Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:08:41
6FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:09:25
7Landis/Trek0:11:18
8Team TIBCO0:15:49

 

Latest on Cyclingnews