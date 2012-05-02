Armstrong wins Tour of the Gila opener
Sutherland takes hilltop finish in men's UCI race
Stage 1: Silver City - Mogollon
At the conclusion of the first stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila, Australian UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling rider Rory Sutherland showed the beginnings of superb form by riding away from a small pack of front-runners during the last kilometers of the final climb from Silver City to Mogollon.
There was constant activity at the opening of the 151.3km race to Mogollon, with Kenda 5 Hour Energy rider Paul Mach and Ekoi.com's Adam Carr breaking away in the first 16kms. The two steadily gained a maximum lead of 7:45 over the rest of the peloton before being swallowed up after 106kms.
The end result was decided by the final and only category one climb of the day, when Competitive Cyclist's late efforts to control the pace began to wear on the team.
UnitedHealthCare took control and, at the start of the 11km, 640 meter climb, a group of six riders formed, which included last year's over all GC winner Competitive Cyclist's team captain Francisco Mancebo, along with teammate Chad Beyer, Sutherland, Jason McCartney, Sebastian Salas, and Chris Baldwin.
At three kilometers to go, the group splintered under Sutherland's pace, leaving riders Mancebo and Chris Baldwin to fight for a top 10 placing as the gradient rose to 19 per cent.
Sutherland managed to put 25 seconds on Beyer and Salas as Bontrager Livestrong U25 rider Joe Dombrowski stormed past to finish second with a late surge to the line in the last kilometer.
Sutherland has recently returned from racing in Europe and said this stage win has helped generate some much-needed motivation.
"We've just had setback after setback with sickness and equipment breaks, just all these little things cascading," Sutherland told Cyclingnews. "When you are away from home and all it adds more to it. Everything is easier at home."
Even though UnitedHealthcare is using the Tour of the Gila in preparation for the Amgen Tour of California, Sutherland said that the team is at the race to win.
"We are really happy to be here at a race that has been saved by SRAM. It nearly died because of financial reasons, so we are really excited to be here and to start getting victories instead of seconds and fifths."
Second place finisher and leader of the Young Rider Competition Joe Dombrowski said that, before the last climb, he managed to benefit from UnitedHealthcare's strong pace-setting for Sutherland.
"The gaps opened up and I was just riding across gaps," Dombrowski said. "Tomorrow is typically a bunch finish, so for me it will be mostly about just staying safe and staying out of the wind."
The climber from Virginia said he plans to make an impact on the last stage of the tour, where the nearly three kilometers of climbing over 106 kilometers of racing will work to his advantage.
"My time-trialing is definitely not my strong point," he told Cyclingnews. "It's something I'm working on, so for me it's really going to be trying to maintain where I am until the last stage."
Tomorrow, the UCI pro men will tackle three, category three climbs in 129 kilometers before finishing in Fort Bayard.
Armstrong back on top in Gila
The Tour of the Gila's Women's pro race got off to an aggressive start today, as the 62 rider peloton began their first stage of the five day race with plenty of action.
After the first bonus sprint at 56 kilometres, Exergy TWENTY12 rider Jackie Crowell attacked with her teammate Kristin Armstrong hot on her wheel. Now and Novartis for MS rider Alison Powers bridged with a few others to make a total of seven riders in the breakaway: Crowell, Armstrong, Powers, Loren Rowney (FCS-Rouse/Mr. Restore), Joanie Caron (Colavita-espnW), Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) and Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling).
The breakaway was working together smoothly, building up a lead of over a minute when suddenly the race turned into chaos. The group was led the wrong way at a turn, causing the race officials to neutralize the race until the break was led back to the course.
"I was in the caravan, following the main peloton and when I went up to the commissaire to ask if I could talk to my riders in the break, Exergy Team Manager Nicola Cranmer said. "She answered, ‘well, we don't know where they are.' Of course they took a wrong turn so everyone was panicked."
After the re-start, Cranmer said the race officials gave the break the 1:15 time gap they had before the mishap.
"I was thinking that it was a great opportunity for the peloton to organize themselves for the chase that was about to happen," Cranmer said.
But the peloton failed to organize, and the gap increased under the powerful legs of Jackie Crowell and Kristen Armstrong, and they maintained the break to the bottom of the final climb. But as the pace picked up, Rowney fell behind, and later Rachetto, Caron and then Crowell each were dropped.
As the leaders turned the corner to face the 640 meter ascent there were three together: Armstrong, Wilcoxson and Powers with Optum's Carmen Small in full pursuit, but behind them a crash in the peloton at the base of the climb disrupted the chase.
"In the middle of the climb was a flat part with crosswinds where the group started an echelon," European Director Team TIBCO Angela van Smoorenburg told Cyclingnews. "Because riders were fighting for their place, there was a crash, which the whole group split up in several small groups and single riders. One of my riders, Veronique Fortin, was involved in this crash."
The crash caused Team TIBCO to fall back to help their fallen riders, leaving the front of the race open for Exergy, Optum and NOW and Novartis to contend the finish.
Armstrong attacked on the category one climb up the Mogollon, and at that point the gap between her and the small group grew quickly. The 2008 Olympic gold medallist crossed the line 2:18 ahead of Optum's Carmen Small, with her teammate Wilcoxson in third.
Heading into the next stage, Armstrong holds the leader and the queen of the mountain jerseys. The U26 young rider jersey will be defended by her Exergy teammate Tayler Wiles.
"I think it is pretty much wide open and there will be a lot of opportunities for a lot of teams so it's going to be some good racing," Cramer said. "Today's race was very aggressive and active and was actually an hour faster than it was last year. I think the same will happen tomorrow."
The 103km Inner Loop Road Race is on tap for the pro women tomorrow at the SRAM Tour of the Gila.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|3:45:43
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:39
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:14
|11
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|12
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:01:22
|13
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|15
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|16
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:33
|17
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:44
|18
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:50
|19
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|0:02:02
|20
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|22
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:09
|23
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|24
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:28
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|26
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|27
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|28
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:42
|29
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|30
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|31
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:55
|32
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:56
|33
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|36
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|37
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|38
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|39
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|40
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:03:05
|41
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|42
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|43
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|44
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|45
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|46
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|47
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|48
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:03:11
|49
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:17
|50
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:03:18
|51
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:21
|53
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:29
|54
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:03:33
|55
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:39
|56
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|57
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:43
|58
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:52
|59
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:04:12
|60
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:04:14
|61
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|62
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|63
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|64
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|65
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|66
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|67
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|68
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:04:34
|69
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:46
|70
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:04:56
|71
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:04:58
|72
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:05:00
|73
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|74
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|76
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|77
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:05:23
|78
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|79
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|80
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:29
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:32
|82
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|83
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:37
|84
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|85
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:05:46
|86
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|87
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|88
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:00
|89
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:06:09
|90
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|91
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:24
|92
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|93
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|94
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|95
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:06:33
|96
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:06:41
|97
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:43
|98
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|99
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:06:56
|100
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|101
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|102
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|103
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|104
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|105
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|106
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|107
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|108
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:19
|109
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:46
|110
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:07:54
|111
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|112
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:02
|113
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|114
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:27
|115
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:08:35
|116
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|117
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:08:52
|118
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:02
|119
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|120
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|121
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:09:37
|122
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|123
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|124
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:12
|125
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:24
|126
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|127
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|128
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|129
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|130
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|131
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|132
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|133
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|134
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|135
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:11:40
|136
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|137
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:47
|138
|Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:16:28
|139
|Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:19:04
|140
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:25:45
|141
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:27:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|3
|3
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|3
|3
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|3:45:43
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:39
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:14
|11
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|12
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:01:22
|13
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|15
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|16
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:33
|17
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:44
|18
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:50
|19
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|0:02:02
|20
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|22
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:09
|23
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|24
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:28
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|26
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|27
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|28
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:42
|29
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|30
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|31
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:55
|32
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:56
|33
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|36
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|37
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|38
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|39
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|40
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:03:05
|41
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|42
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|43
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|44
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|45
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|46
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|47
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|48
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:03:11
|49
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:17
|50
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:03:18
|51
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:21
|53
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:29
|54
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:03:33
|55
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:39
|56
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|57
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:43
|58
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:52
|59
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:04:12
|60
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:04:14
|61
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|62
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|63
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|64
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|65
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|66
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|67
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|68
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:04:34
|69
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:46
|70
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:04:56
|71
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:04:58
|72
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:05:00
|73
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|74
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|76
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|77
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:05:23
|78
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|79
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|80
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:29
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:32
|82
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|83
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:37
|84
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|85
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:05:46
|86
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|87
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|88
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:00
|89
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:06:09
|90
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|91
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:24
|92
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|93
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|94
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|95
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:06:33
|96
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:06:41
|97
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:43
|98
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|99
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:06:56
|100
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|101
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|102
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|103
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|104
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|105
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|106
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|107
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|108
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:19
|109
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:46
|110
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:07:54
|111
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|112
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:02
|113
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|114
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:27
|115
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:08:35
|116
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|117
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:08:52
|118
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:02
|119
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|120
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|121
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:09:37
|122
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|123
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|124
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:12
|125
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:24
|126
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|127
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|128
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|129
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|130
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|131
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|132
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|133
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|134
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|135
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:11:40
|136
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|137
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:47
|138
|Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:16:28
|139
|Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:19:04
|140
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:25:45
|141
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:27:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|10
|pts
|2
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|6
|3
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|1
|4
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist
|11:19:17
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|3
|Mexican National Team
|0:02:36
|4
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|6
|California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|7
|Team Exergy
|0:05:00
|8
|Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:05:01
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:16
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:31
|12
|Juwi Solar
|0:06:23
|13
|Bissell Cycling
|0:06:58
|14
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:07
|15
|Team Landis Cyclery
|0:10:46
|16
|Team Rio Grande
|0:11:02
|17
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|18
|Ekoi.com- GASPESIEN
|0:12:48
|19
|Jetfuel Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|20
|BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Devo
|0:14:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|3:15:39
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:18
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:42
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:02:48
|5
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:35
|6
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:03:39
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:03:43
|8
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:03:54
|9
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:04:00
|10
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:04:16
|11
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:04:18
|12
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:04:19
|13
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:04:29
|14
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:04:36
|15
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:04:51
|16
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:05:06
|17
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|18
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|19
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:05:37
|20
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:06:04
|21
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:06:22
|22
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:27
|23
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:06:28
|24
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:06:31
|25
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:32
|26
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:06:33
|27
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:06:38
|28
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:07:04
|29
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:08
|30
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:07:14
|31
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:07:16
|32
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|33
|Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|34
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:07:34
|35
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|36
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|37
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:53
|38
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|39
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|40
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:08:47
|41
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:09:19
|42
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:09:31
|43
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:09:39
|44
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:09:43
|45
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|0:10:17
|46
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:10:26
|47
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:11:16
|48
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:11:17
|49
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|50
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:12:44
|51
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|52
|Stacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing
|0:13:07
|53
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:13:18
|54
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:13:35
|55
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:14:12
|56
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:14:59
|57
|Sheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized
|0:15:23
|58
|Rachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella
|0:16:13
|59
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:16:37
|60
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|61
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:20:54
|62
|Kimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team
|0:26:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|15
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|7
|5
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|6
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|3
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|pts
|2
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1
|4
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Exergy TWENTY12
|9:55:20
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:00:12
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:02:20
|4
|Primal/MapMyRide Women's ra
|0:05:15
|5
|Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:08:41
|6
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:09:25
|7
|Landis/Trek
|0:11:18
|8
|Team TIBCO
|0:15:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy