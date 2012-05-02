Image 1 of 24 Kristen Armstrong (Exergy) in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 24 The beginning of the women's break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 24 TIBCO gets on the front to try to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 24 A full mens field at the bottom of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 24 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) launches an attack as the road gets steeper. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 24 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) by himself with 1km to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 24 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) rounds the corner for third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 24 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) happy to head into the week in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 24 Riders on the decent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 24 Competitive Cyclist keeps control of the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 24 Adam Carr (Ekoi.com - Gaspesien) leads Paul Mach (Kenda 5 Hour Energy) as the men's break is about to be swallowed up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 24 The men stayed together until the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 24 Riders head toward the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 24 The women's break getting more time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 24 Women along the route in the Gila Wilderness. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 24 TIBCO spent the day on the front chasing the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 24 Kristen Armstrong (Exergy) powers the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 24 The women's field gets a restart after some misdirection on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 24 The women's break working hard to hold onto its gap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 24 The women chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 24 Climbing up to the second feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 24 Robin Farina (NOW) grabs a water bottle. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 24 The women tackle another climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 24 Competitive Cyclist keeping the pace high at the front of the mens field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

At the conclusion of the first stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila, Australian UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling rider Rory Sutherland showed the beginnings of superb form by riding away from a small pack of front-runners during the last kilometers of the final climb from Silver City to Mogollon.

There was constant activity at the opening of the 151.3km race to Mogollon, with Kenda 5 Hour Energy rider Paul Mach and Ekoi.com's Adam Carr breaking away in the first 16kms. The two steadily gained a maximum lead of 7:45 over the rest of the peloton before being swallowed up after 106kms.

The end result was decided by the final and only category one climb of the day, when Competitive Cyclist's late efforts to control the pace began to wear on the team.

UnitedHealthCare took control and, at the start of the 11km, 640 meter climb, a group of six riders formed, which included last year's over all GC winner Competitive Cyclist's team captain Francisco Mancebo, along with teammate Chad Beyer, Sutherland, Jason McCartney, Sebastian Salas, and Chris Baldwin.

At three kilometers to go, the group splintered under Sutherland's pace, leaving riders Mancebo and Chris Baldwin to fight for a top 10 placing as the gradient rose to 19 per cent.

Sutherland managed to put 25 seconds on Beyer and Salas as Bontrager Livestrong U25 rider Joe Dombrowski stormed past to finish second with a late surge to the line in the last kilometer.

Sutherland has recently returned from racing in Europe and said this stage win has helped generate some much-needed motivation.

"We've just had setback after setback with sickness and equipment breaks, just all these little things cascading," Sutherland told Cyclingnews. "When you are away from home and all it adds more to it. Everything is easier at home."

Even though UnitedHealthcare is using the Tour of the Gila in preparation for the Amgen Tour of California, Sutherland said that the team is at the race to win.

"We are really happy to be here at a race that has been saved by SRAM. It nearly died because of financial reasons, so we are really excited to be here and to start getting victories instead of seconds and fifths."

Second place finisher and leader of the Young Rider Competition Joe Dombrowski said that, before the last climb, he managed to benefit from UnitedHealthcare's strong pace-setting for Sutherland.

"The gaps opened up and I was just riding across gaps," Dombrowski said. "Tomorrow is typically a bunch finish, so for me it will be mostly about just staying safe and staying out of the wind."

The climber from Virginia said he plans to make an impact on the last stage of the tour, where the nearly three kilometers of climbing over 106 kilometers of racing will work to his advantage.

"My time-trialing is definitely not my strong point," he told Cyclingnews. "It's something I'm working on, so for me it's really going to be trying to maintain where I am until the last stage."

Tomorrow, the UCI pro men will tackle three, category three climbs in 129 kilometers before finishing in Fort Bayard.

Armstrong back on top in Gila

The Tour of the Gila's Women's pro race got off to an aggressive start today, as the 62 rider peloton began their first stage of the five day race with plenty of action.

After the first bonus sprint at 56 kilometres, Exergy TWENTY12 rider Jackie Crowell attacked with her teammate Kristin Armstrong hot on her wheel. Now and Novartis for MS rider Alison Powers bridged with a few others to make a total of seven riders in the breakaway: Crowell, Armstrong, Powers, Loren Rowney (FCS-Rouse/Mr. Restore), Joanie Caron (Colavita-espnW), Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) and Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling).

The breakaway was working together smoothly, building up a lead of over a minute when suddenly the race turned into chaos. The group was led the wrong way at a turn, causing the race officials to neutralize the race until the break was led back to the course.

"I was in the caravan, following the main peloton and when I went up to the commissaire to ask if I could talk to my riders in the break, Exergy Team Manager Nicola Cranmer said. "She answered, ‘well, we don't know where they are.' Of course they took a wrong turn so everyone was panicked."

After the re-start, Cranmer said the race officials gave the break the 1:15 time gap they had before the mishap.

"I was thinking that it was a great opportunity for the peloton to organize themselves for the chase that was about to happen," Cranmer said.

But the peloton failed to organize, and the gap increased under the powerful legs of Jackie Crowell and Kristen Armstrong, and they maintained the break to the bottom of the final climb. But as the pace picked up, Rowney fell behind, and later Rachetto, Caron and then Crowell each were dropped.

As the leaders turned the corner to face the 640 meter ascent there were three together: Armstrong, Wilcoxson and Powers with Optum's Carmen Small in full pursuit, but behind them a crash in the peloton at the base of the climb disrupted the chase.

"In the middle of the climb was a flat part with crosswinds where the group started an echelon," European Director Team TIBCO Angela van Smoorenburg told Cyclingnews. "Because riders were fighting for their place, there was a crash, which the whole group split up in several small groups and single riders. One of my riders, Veronique Fortin, was involved in this crash."

The crash caused Team TIBCO to fall back to help their fallen riders, leaving the front of the race open for Exergy, Optum and NOW and Novartis to contend the finish.

Armstrong attacked on the category one climb up the Mogollon, and at that point the gap between her and the small group grew quickly. The 2008 Olympic gold medallist crossed the line 2:18 ahead of Optum's Carmen Small, with her teammate Wilcoxson in third.

Heading into the next stage, Armstrong holds the leader and the queen of the mountain jerseys. The U26 young rider jersey will be defended by her Exergy teammate Tayler Wiles.

"I think it is pretty much wide open and there will be a lot of opportunities for a lot of teams so it's going to be some good racing," Cramer said. "Today's race was very aggressive and active and was actually an hour faster than it was last year. I think the same will happen tomorrow."

The 103km Inner Loop Road Race is on tap for the pro women tomorrow at the SRAM Tour of the Gila.



Full Results

Elite Men - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 3:45:43 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:12 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:14 4 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:33 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:39 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:52 8 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:02 9 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 10 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:14 11 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 12 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:01:22 13 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:01:27 15 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 16 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:33 17 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:44 18 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:50 19 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 0:02:02 20 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 21 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:08 22 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:09 23 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:22 24 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:28 25 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 26 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 27 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 28 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:42 29 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 30 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 31 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:55 32 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:56 33 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 36 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 37 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 38 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 39 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 40 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:03:05 41 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 43 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 44 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 45 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 46 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 47 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 48 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:03:11 49 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 0:03:17 50 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:18 51 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:21 53 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:03:29 54 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 0:03:33 55 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:39 56 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 57 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:03:43 58 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:52 59 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:04:12 60 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:04:14 61 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 62 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 63 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 64 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 65 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 66 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:04:20 67 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 68 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:04:34 69 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:46 70 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:04:56 71 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:04:58 72 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:05:00 73 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 74 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 75 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 76 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:05:21 77 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:05:23 78 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 79 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 80 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:29 81 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:32 82 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:05:33 83 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:37 84 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 85 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:05:46 86 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 87 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 88 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:00 89 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 0:06:09 90 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 91 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:24 92 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 93 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 94 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 95 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:06:33 96 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:06:41 97 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:06:43 98 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:06:49 99 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:06:56 100 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 101 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 102 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 103 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 104 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 105 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 106 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 107 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 108 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:19 109 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:46 110 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:07:54 111 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 112 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:02 113 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 114 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:27 115 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:08:35 116 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:44 117 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:08:52 118 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:02 119 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:09:12 120 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:09:28 121 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:09:37 122 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 123 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:10:00 124 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:12 125 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:24 126 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 127 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 128 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 129 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 130 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 131 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 132 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 133 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 134 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 135 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:11:40 136 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:12:16 137 Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:47 138 Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:16:28 139 Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:19:04 140 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:25:45 141 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:27:02

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 5 pts 2 Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 3 3 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 5 pts 2 Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 3 3 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 3:45:43 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:12 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:14 4 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:33 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:39 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:52 8 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:02 9 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 10 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:14 11 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 12 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:01:22 13 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:01:27 15 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 16 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:33 17 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:44 18 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:50 19 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 0:02:02 20 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 21 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:08 22 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:09 23 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:22 24 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:28 25 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 26 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 27 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 28 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:42 29 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 30 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 31 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:55 32 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:56 33 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 36 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 37 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 38 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 39 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 40 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:03:05 41 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 43 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 44 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 45 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 46 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 47 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 48 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:03:11 49 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 0:03:17 50 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:18 51 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:21 53 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:03:29 54 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 0:03:33 55 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:39 56 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 57 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:03:43 58 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:52 59 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:04:12 60 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:04:14 61 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 62 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 63 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 64 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 65 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 66 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:04:20 67 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 68 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:04:34 69 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:46 70 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:04:56 71 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:04:58 72 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:05:00 73 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 74 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 75 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 76 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:05:21 77 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:05:23 78 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 79 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 80 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:29 81 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:32 82 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:05:33 83 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:37 84 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 85 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:05:46 86 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 87 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 88 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:00 89 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 0:06:09 90 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 91 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:24 92 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 93 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 94 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 95 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:06:33 96 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:06:41 97 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:06:43 98 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:06:49 99 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:06:56 100 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 101 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 102 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 103 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 104 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 105 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 106 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 107 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 108 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:19 109 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:46 110 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:07:54 111 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 112 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:02 113 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 114 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:27 115 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:08:35 116 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:44 117 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:08:52 118 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:02 119 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:09:12 120 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:09:28 121 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:09:37 122 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 123 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:10:00 124 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:12 125 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:24 126 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 127 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 128 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 129 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 130 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 131 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 132 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 133 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 134 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 135 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:11:40 136 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:12:16 137 Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:47 138 Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:16:28 139 Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:19:04 140 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:25:45 141 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:27:02

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 10 pts 2 Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 6 3 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 1 4 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Competitive Cyclist 11:19:17 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 3 Mexican National Team 0:02:36 4 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Kenda 5 Hour Energy Cycling Team 0:03:05 6 California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:23 7 Team Exergy 0:05:00 8 Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:05:01 9 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:16 11 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:31 12 Juwi Solar 0:06:23 13 Bissell Cycling 0:06:58 14 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:07 15 Team Landis Cyclery 0:10:46 16 Team Rio Grande 0:11:02 17 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:11:10 18 Ekoi.com- GASPESIEN 0:12:48 19 Jetfuel Cycling Team 0:14:24 20 BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Devo 0:14:40

Elite Women - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 3:15:39 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:18 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:42 4 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:48 5 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:35 6 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:39 7 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:03:43 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:03:54 9 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:04:00 10 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:04:16 11 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:04:18 12 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 0:04:19 13 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:04:29 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:04:36 15 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:04:51 16 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 0:05:06 17 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:05:14 18 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:05:19 19 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:05:37 20 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:04 21 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO 0:06:22 22 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:27 23 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:06:28 24 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:06:31 25 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:32 26 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 0:06:33 27 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:06:38 28 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 0:07:04 29 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:08 30 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:07:14 31 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:07:16 32 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 33 Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles 34 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:07:34 35 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 36 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 37 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:53 38 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:08:21 39 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 40 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:08:47 41 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:09:19 42 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:09:31 43 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:09:39 44 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:09:43 45 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 0:10:17 46 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:10:26 47 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 0:11:16 48 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:11:17 49 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 50 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:12:44 51 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 52 Stacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing 0:13:07 53 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:13:18 54 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 0:13:35 55 Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:14:12 56 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:14:59 57 Sheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized 0:15:23 58 Rachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella 0:16:13 59 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO 0:16:37 60 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 61 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 0:20:54 62 Kimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team 0:26:48

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 15 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 4 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 7 5 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 3 7 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 6 3 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1 4 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1