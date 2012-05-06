Image 1 of 19 The mens podium after the crit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 19 Things get a little strung out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 19 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) all smiles at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 19 The women head into one lap to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 19 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) defended her overall lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 19 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) gets things going at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 19 The Bissell and Jamis lead outs at the front with one lap to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 19 The men heading down the descent on the back side (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 19 Bissell works to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 19 Edwin Avila (Columbia) spent most of the race off by himselfJason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) leads the team at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 19 Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) leads the team at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 19 Team mechanics watch as the race goes past (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 19 Crowds watch as the race rolls past (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 19 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) makes it through one of the fast corners (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 19 Racing through downtown Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 19 The bunch heads down the long finishing straight (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 19 UnitedHealthcare keeps the tempo high (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 19 The men take to the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 19 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) held on in the crit so that he can attack on tomorrows climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Men's Crit

Jamis-Sutter Home showed downtown Silver City how to accomplish a perfect leadout today, with two of their sprinters, Alejandro and brother Anibal Borrajo snatching first and second place from a powerful Bissell Racing team.

Early on, former Columbian Time Trial Champion and track Olympian Marlon Perez spent the majority of SRAM Tour of the Gila’s stage four criterium alone, attacking just minutes into the 43.4 -mile crit and impressively holding his lead at around one minute.

The committed solo break was reeled back into the group by Bissell Racing Team with 12 laps to go, clearly on a mission to set up their sprinters Frank Pipp and Eric Young for the win.

After a flurry of counterattacks, one notably by Franciso Mancebo in a hunt for precious bonus seconds, the Bissell lead out train was bested by Jamis-Sutter Home, who successfully won the battle for the coveted last lap positioning.

Borrajo said this was his first win of the year, and hopefully not his last. He most recently finished second to Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare) at the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium a few weeks ago in Charlotte.

“Finally, I win a race,” he said.

His brother Anibal told Cyclingnews the victory was not only incredible, but also an emotional one for their family.

“Just a couple days ago we found out our older brother passed away,” he said. “We really wanted to get this victory for him.”

Overall race leader Rory Sutherland successfully stayed out of trouble today, sitting a comfortable top ten through the bulk of the race. He said his team did a fantastic job making sure he remained protected and safe, considering the course wasn’t an easy one.

“With a lot of wind in a criterium it creates a lot of bunching up which makes it dangerous in the corners,” he said. “I know what to do and I know how to keep safe as long as others don’t knock me off. We didn’t come here with anyone with serious speed, we came here with bigger goals.”

Tomorrow’s final stage will be the ultimate decider of whether Sutherland holds onto his red jersey. Just 33 seconds separate him from Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) and one minute 25 seconds from last year’s winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist).

Women's Crit

Cinco De Mayo celebrations played a part in making downtown Silver City feel full of life during SRAM’s Tour of the Gila Pro Women’s criterium which saw Loren Rowney (FCS/Rouse Racing) outsprint Optum duo Carmen Small and Christina Gokey Smith.

With approximately 27 miles on the cards, the aggressive race was immediately driven by Team Tibco, causing some riders to drop of the pace in just the second lap.

Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Exergy/TWENTY12) was present at the front for the first half of the race, but slid back in the pack for the rest of the race after chasing down a few attacks, playing it safe and conserving for tomorrow’s testing stage up the Gila Monster.

Throughout the race, shifting winds and high speeds continued to test the racers as attack after attack was attempted and brought back by teams Optum, Exergy TWENTY12, and Now and Novartis, all eager to set up their sprinters for the final lap.

That didn’t faze FCS/Rouse Racing as they patiently waiting for the right moment, and managed to execute it perfectly.

“Amy (McGuire) Kaelly (Simpson) and Anna (Sanders) were fantastic. The plan was to make sure that every move that a Now, Exergy or Optum team member in it to make sure we were present, and the girls did that really well,” race winner Rowney said.

Rowney, who is guesting for Rouse Racing Team, said if the race came down to a bunch sprint, Rouse had to place themselves strategically in NOW or Exergy’s leadout train in order to be in contention for the win.

“Ideally, after reconning the course this morning and watching a few of the men’s races, I knew you had to be second wheel out of that last turn,” she said. “But I ended up sixth wheel, but I just went into it so fast that I used my momentum and just started sprinting.”

Because the field hesitated slightly before the finish, Rowney was able to use that to her advantage and power away to victory.

“It felt really good,” Rowney said. “It was good to see for women’s cycling, the fans loved it.”

In her just first professional season, Rowney has already proven herself to be a serious crit contender by winning the first stage of the Tour of Redlands while racing with her new team Specialized-Lululemon. She said she’s looking forward to putting her great form to good use at the upcoming Women’s Exergy Tour at the end of May.

“The girls have been racing so well in Europe that I can’t wait to get back with the team and race with them again,” she told Cyclingnews.

Tomorrow, the women will encounter the last stage up the Gila Monster climb. It will be the final test for Optum to overturn Exergy racer Kristin Armstrong’s 4.46-minute lead over Carmen Small.

The U26 jersey will also be hotly contested with current leader Jasmin Glaesser (Colavita) just 12 seconds ahead of Exergy racer Tayler Wiles.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 1:33:40 2 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 4 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 6 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 7 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 12 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 13 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 14 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 16 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 17 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 18 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 20 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 21 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 22 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:00:07 23 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 24 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 26 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 27 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 28 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 29 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 30 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 31 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 33 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 34 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 35 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 36 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 37 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 38 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 40 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 41 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 42 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 43 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 44 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 45 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 46 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 47 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 48 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 49 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 50 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 51 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 52 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 53 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 54 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 55 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 56 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 57 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 58 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 59 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 60 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 61 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 62 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 63 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 64 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 65 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 66 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 67 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 68 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 69 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 70 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 71 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 72 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 73 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 74 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 75 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 76 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 77 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 78 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 79 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 80 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 81 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 82 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 83 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 84 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 85 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 86 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 87 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 88 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 89 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 90 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 91 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 92 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 93 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 94 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 95 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 96 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 97 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 98 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 99 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 100 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 101 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 102 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 103 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 104 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 105 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 106 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 107 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 108 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 109 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 110 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 111 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 112 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 113 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 114 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 115 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 116 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 117 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 118 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 119 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 120 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 121 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:00:30 122 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:32 123 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:48 124 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:55 125 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:59 126 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:01:47 127 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:01:55 128 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:27 129 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:53 130 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:03:10 131 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:20 132 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 133 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:32 134 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 135 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:05:03 136 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:05:10 137 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 8:58:14 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:33 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:25 4 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:32 5 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:48 6 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:01 7 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:31 8 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:32 9 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:38 10 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:41 11 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:44 13 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:45 14 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:03:00 15 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:03:02 16 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:04 17 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:57 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:59 19 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 0:04:04 20 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:04:05 21 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:04:06 22 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:07 23 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:04:08 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:04:14 25 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:04:15 26 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:18 27 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:19 28 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:31 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:41 30 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:04:47 31 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:04:48 32 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 0:05:05 33 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:15 34 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:17 35 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 36 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:05:42 37 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 38 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:43 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:46 40 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:51 41 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:05:55 42 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:57 43 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:06:21 44 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:24 45 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:34 46 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:48 47 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:07:02 48 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 0:07:15 49 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:07:18 50 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:07:23 51 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:24 52 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:07:27 53 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 0:07:30 54 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:32 55 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:07:39 56 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:07:41 57 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:47 58 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:48 59 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:07:49 60 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:52 61 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:08:06 62 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:07 63 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:08 64 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:08:10 65 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:13 66 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:15 67 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:19 68 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:08:24 69 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:08:55 70 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:57 71 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:59 72 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:09:05 73 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 74 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:09:15 75 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:09:23 76 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:30 77 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:09:31 78 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:09:39 79 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:09:41 80 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:09:51 81 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:09:54 82 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:10:13 83 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:10:19 84 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:10:27 85 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 86 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:10:33 87 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:10:34 88 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:10:36 89 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:10:44 90 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:11:06 91 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:11:07 92 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 0:11:09 93 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:11:17 94 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:11:25 95 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:11:39 96 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:11:47 97 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:56 98 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 0:12:16 99 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:41 100 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:12:57 101 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:35 102 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:13:40 103 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:13:50 104 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:58 105 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:14:23 106 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:14:25 107 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:15:08 108 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:15:15 109 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:15:21 110 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:16:24 111 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:16:55 112 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:17:25 113 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:17:49 114 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:17:55 115 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:18:21 116 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:19:04 117 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:19:46 118 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:20:54 119 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:21:26 120 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:22:43 121 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:51 122 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:24:35 123 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:24:50 124 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:24:54 125 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:25:38 126 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:26:17 127 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:29:11 128 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:30:24 129 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:31:54 130 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:33:28 131 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:34:59 132 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:38:27 133 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:51:15 134 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:53:25 135 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:53:30 136 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:56:40 137 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 1:01:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 23 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 23 3 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 20 4 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 15 5 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 13 6 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 10 7 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 10 8 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 10 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 6 10 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 6 11 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 5 12 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 5 13 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 5 14 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 5 15 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 4 16 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 4 17 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 18 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 3 19 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 3 20 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 21 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 2 24 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 1 25 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 1 26 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 1 27 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 1 28 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 1 29 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 1 30 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 15 pts 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 12 3 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 10 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 5 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 7 6 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 5 7 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 8 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 5 9 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 10 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 4 11 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 3 12 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 13 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 14 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 8:58:47 2 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:01:59 3 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:12 4 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:27 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:02:29 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:41 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:04:44 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:13 9 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:05:22 10 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:05:48 11 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:51 12 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:15 13 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:06:45 14 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:54 15 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:07:08 16 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:15 17 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:19 18 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:07:34 19 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:42 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:08:22 21 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:08:24 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:32 23 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 24 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:42 25 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:50 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:58 27 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:09:06 28 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:09:08 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:09:18 30 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:09:21 31 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:09:40 32 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:54 33 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:10:00 34 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:10:01 35 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:33 36 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team 0:10:36 37 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:10:44 38 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:52 39 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:11:06 40 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:11:14 41 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:08 42 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:12:24 43 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:02 44 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:25 45 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:13:52 46 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:15:51 47 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:17:16 48 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:18:31 49 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:20:53 50 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:22:10 51 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:18 52 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:24:17 53 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:28:38 54 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:29:51 55 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:32:55 56 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:34:26 57 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:37:54 58 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:50:42 59 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:52:52 60 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:56:07 61 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 1:01:24

Elite Women Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1:04:45 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 4 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 5 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 6 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 7 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:04 10 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 12 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 13 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 14 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 15 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 16 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 17 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 18 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 19 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 20 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:00:09 21 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 22 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 23 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 24 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 25 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 26 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 28 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 29 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 30 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:14 31 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 33 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 34 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:17 35 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 36 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 37 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO 0:00:26 38 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:41 39 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 40 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 41 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:00:53 42 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:02:47 43 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:49 44 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:02:57 45 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:04:38 46 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 0:08:06 48 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 49 Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 50 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:09:16 51 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 52 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 53 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 54 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:10:01

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 8:35:54 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:46 3 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:05:22 4 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:40 5 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:56 6 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:08:15 7 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:43 8 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:09:46 9 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:09:53 10 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:10:05 11 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:10:08 12 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:10:20 13 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:10:21 14 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 0:11:24 15 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:02 16 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:12:47 17 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:14:09 18 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:18 19 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 0:15:57 20 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 0:21:25 21 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:28:58 22 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:29:51 23 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO 0:30:09 24 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 0:30:17 25 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:30:32 26 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:30:34 27 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 0:31:02 28 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:31:16 29 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:19 30 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:31:58 31 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:01 32 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:33:58 33 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:34:51 34 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:36:06 35 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 0:36:41 36 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:42 37 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:36:45 38 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:37:09 39 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:37:15 40 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:38:01 41 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:39:45 42 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:41:28 43 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:41:32 44 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:41:33 45 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:43:47 46 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 0:43:53 47 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:44:35 48 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 0:44:44 49 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:50:27 50 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 0:53:12 51 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:53:41 52 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:55:25 53 Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:56:03 54 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:59:19

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 21 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 4 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 9 5 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 6 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 5 7 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 3 8 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 2 9 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 2