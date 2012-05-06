Borrajo, Rowney claim Gila criteriums
No change to top of leaderboard
Stage 4: Silver City -
Men's Crit
Jamis-Sutter Home showed downtown Silver City how to accomplish a perfect leadout today, with two of their sprinters, Alejandro and brother Anibal Borrajo snatching first and second place from a powerful Bissell Racing team.
Early on, former Columbian Time Trial Champion and track Olympian Marlon Perez spent the majority of SRAM Tour of the Gila’s stage four criterium alone, attacking just minutes into the 43.4 -mile crit and impressively holding his lead at around one minute.
The committed solo break was reeled back into the group by Bissell Racing Team with 12 laps to go, clearly on a mission to set up their sprinters Frank Pipp and Eric Young for the win.
After a flurry of counterattacks, one notably by Franciso Mancebo in a hunt for precious bonus seconds, the Bissell lead out train was bested by Jamis-Sutter Home, who successfully won the battle for the coveted last lap positioning.
Borrajo said this was his first win of the year, and hopefully not his last. He most recently finished second to Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare) at the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium a few weeks ago in Charlotte.
“Finally, I win a race,” he said.
His brother Anibal told Cyclingnews the victory was not only incredible, but also an emotional one for their family.
“Just a couple days ago we found out our older brother passed away,” he said. “We really wanted to get this victory for him.”
Overall race leader Rory Sutherland successfully stayed out of trouble today, sitting a comfortable top ten through the bulk of the race. He said his team did a fantastic job making sure he remained protected and safe, considering the course wasn’t an easy one.
“With a lot of wind in a criterium it creates a lot of bunching up which makes it dangerous in the corners,” he said. “I know what to do and I know how to keep safe as long as others don’t knock me off. We didn’t come here with anyone with serious speed, we came here with bigger goals.”
Tomorrow’s final stage will be the ultimate decider of whether Sutherland holds onto his red jersey. Just 33 seconds separate him from Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) and one minute 25 seconds from last year’s winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist).
Women's Crit
Cinco De Mayo celebrations played a part in making downtown Silver City feel full of life during SRAM’s Tour of the Gila Pro Women’s criterium which saw Loren Rowney (FCS/Rouse Racing) outsprint Optum duo Carmen Small and Christina Gokey Smith.
With approximately 27 miles on the cards, the aggressive race was immediately driven by Team Tibco, causing some riders to drop of the pace in just the second lap.
Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Exergy/TWENTY12) was present at the front for the first half of the race, but slid back in the pack for the rest of the race after chasing down a few attacks, playing it safe and conserving for tomorrow’s testing stage up the Gila Monster.
Throughout the race, shifting winds and high speeds continued to test the racers as attack after attack was attempted and brought back by teams Optum, Exergy TWENTY12, and Now and Novartis, all eager to set up their sprinters for the final lap.
That didn’t faze FCS/Rouse Racing as they patiently waiting for the right moment, and managed to execute it perfectly.
“Amy (McGuire) Kaelly (Simpson) and Anna (Sanders) were fantastic. The plan was to make sure that every move that a Now, Exergy or Optum team member in it to make sure we were present, and the girls did that really well,” race winner Rowney said.
Rowney, who is guesting for Rouse Racing Team, said if the race came down to a bunch sprint, Rouse had to place themselves strategically in NOW or Exergy’s leadout train in order to be in contention for the win.
“Ideally, after reconning the course this morning and watching a few of the men’s races, I knew you had to be second wheel out of that last turn,” she said. “But I ended up sixth wheel, but I just went into it so fast that I used my momentum and just started sprinting.”
Because the field hesitated slightly before the finish, Rowney was able to use that to her advantage and power away to victory.
“It felt really good,” Rowney said. “It was good to see for women’s cycling, the fans loved it.”
In her just first professional season, Rowney has already proven herself to be a serious crit contender by winning the first stage of the Tour of Redlands while racing with her new team Specialized-Lululemon. She said she’s looking forward to putting her great form to good use at the upcoming Women’s Exergy Tour at the end of May.
“The girls have been racing so well in Europe that I can’t wait to get back with the team and race with them again,” she told Cyclingnews.
Tomorrow, the women will encounter the last stage up the Gila Monster climb. It will be the final test for Optum to overturn Exergy racer Kristin Armstrong’s 4.46-minute lead over Carmen Small.
The U26 jersey will also be hotly contested with current leader Jasmin Glaesser (Colavita) just 12 seconds ahead of Exergy racer Tayler Wiles.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|1:33:40
|2
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|3
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|6
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|13
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|14
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|15
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|16
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|17
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|18
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|20
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|21
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|22
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:00:07
|23
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|24
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|27
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|28
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|29
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|30
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|31
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|33
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|34
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|35
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|36
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|37
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|38
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|40
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|41
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|42
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|43
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|44
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|45
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|46
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|47
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|48
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|49
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|50
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|51
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|52
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|53
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|54
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|55
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|56
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|57
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|58
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|59
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|60
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|61
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|62
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|63
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|64
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|65
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|66
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|67
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|68
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|69
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|70
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|71
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|72
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|73
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|74
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|75
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|76
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|77
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|78
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|79
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|80
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|81
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|82
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|83
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|84
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|85
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|86
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|87
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|88
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|89
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|90
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|91
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|92
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|93
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|94
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|95
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|96
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|97
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|98
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|99
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|100
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|101
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|102
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|103
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|104
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|105
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|106
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|107
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|108
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|109
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|110
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|111
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|112
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|113
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|114
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|115
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|116
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|117
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|118
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|119
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|120
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|121
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|122
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:32
|123
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:48
|124
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:00:55
|125
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:59
|126
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:47
|127
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:01:55
|128
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:27
|129
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:53
|130
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|131
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:20
|132
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|133
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:32
|134
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|135
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|136
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:10
|137
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|8:58:14
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:32
|5
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:48
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:01
|7
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:31
|8
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|9
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:38
|10
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:41
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:44
|13
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|14
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:03:00
|15
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:03:02
|16
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:04
|17
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:57
|18
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:59
|19
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|0:04:04
|20
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:04:05
|21
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:04:06
|22
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:07
|23
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:04:08
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:04:14
|25
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:04:15
|26
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:18
|27
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:19
|28
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:31
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:41
|30
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:47
|31
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:04:48
|32
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|0:05:05
|33
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:15
|34
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:17
|35
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|36
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:05:42
|37
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|38
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:43
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:46
|40
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:51
|41
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:05:55
|42
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:57
|43
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:06:21
|44
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:24
|45
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:34
|46
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:48
|47
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:07:02
|48
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:07:15
|49
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:07:18
|50
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:07:23
|51
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:24
|52
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:07:27
|53
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:07:30
|54
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:32
|55
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:39
|56
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|57
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:47
|58
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:48
|59
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:07:49
|60
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:52
|61
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:08:06
|62
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|63
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:08:08
|64
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:08:10
|65
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|66
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:08:15
|67
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:19
|68
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:08:24
|69
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:08:55
|70
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|71
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|72
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:09:05
|73
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|74
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:09:15
|75
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:09:23
|76
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:09:30
|77
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:09:31
|78
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:09:39
|79
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:09:41
|80
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:09:51
|81
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|82
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:10:13
|83
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:10:19
|84
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|85
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|86
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:10:33
|87
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:10:34
|88
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:10:36
|89
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:10:44
|90
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:11:06
|91
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:11:07
|92
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:11:09
|93
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:11:17
|94
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:11:25
|95
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:11:39
|96
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|97
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:56
|98
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:12:16
|99
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:41
|100
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:12:57
|101
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:35
|102
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:13:40
|103
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:13:50
|104
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:58
|105
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:14:23
|106
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:14:25
|107
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:15:08
|108
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:15:15
|109
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:15:21
|110
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:16:24
|111
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:16:55
|112
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:17:25
|113
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:17:49
|114
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:17:55
|115
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:18:21
|116
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:19:04
|117
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:19:46
|118
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:20:54
|119
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:21:26
|120
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:22:43
|121
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:51
|122
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:24:35
|123
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:24:50
|124
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|125
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:25:38
|126
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:26:17
|127
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:29:11
|128
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:30:24
|129
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:31:54
|130
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:33:28
|131
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:34:59
|132
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:38:27
|133
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:51:15
|134
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:53:25
|135
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:53:30
|136
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:56:40
|137
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|1:01:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|23
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|23
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|20
|4
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|15
|5
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|13
|6
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|10
|7
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|10
|8
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|10
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|6
|10
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|6
|11
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|5
|12
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|5
|13
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|14
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|5
|15
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|4
|16
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|4
|17
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|3
|18
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|3
|19
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|20
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|21
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|2
|24
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|26
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|1
|28
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|1
|29
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|1
|30
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|15
|pts
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|12
|3
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|10
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|5
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|7
|6
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|5
|7
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|9
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|10
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|4
|11
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|3
|12
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|13
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|14
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|8:58:47
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|3
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|4
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:27
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:02:29
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:41
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:04:44
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:13
|9
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:05:22
|10
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:05:48
|11
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:51
|12
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:15
|13
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:06:45
|14
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:54
|15
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|16
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:15
|17
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:19
|18
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|19
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:42
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:08:22
|21
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:32
|23
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:42
|25
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:08:50
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:58
|27
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:09:06
|28
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:09:08
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:09:18
|30
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|31
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:09:40
|32
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:54
|33
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:10:00
|34
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:10:01
|35
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:33
|36
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:10:36
|37
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:10:44
|38
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:52
|39
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:11:06
|40
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|41
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:08
|42
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:12:24
|43
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:02
|44
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:25
|45
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:13:52
|46
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:15:51
|47
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:17:16
|48
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:18:31
|49
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|50
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:22:10
|51
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:18
|52
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:24:17
|53
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:28:38
|54
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:29:51
|55
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:32:55
|56
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:34:26
|57
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:37:54
|58
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:50:42
|59
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:52:52
|60
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:56:07
|61
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|1:01:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|1:04:45
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|5
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|6
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:04
|10
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|12
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|13
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|14
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|15
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|17
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|18
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|19
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|20
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:00:09
|21
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|22
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|23
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|24
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|25
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|26
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|28
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|29
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|30
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:00:14
|31
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|33
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|34
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:17
|35
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|36
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|37
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:00:26
|38
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:00:41
|39
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|40
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|41
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:00:53
|42
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:02:47
|43
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:02:49
|44
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:02:57
|45
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|46
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|0:08:06
|48
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|49
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|50
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:09:16
|51
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|52
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|53
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|54
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:10:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|8:35:54
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:46
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:05:22
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:40
|5
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:56
|6
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:08:15
|7
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:09:43
|8
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:09:46
|9
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:09:53
|10
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:10:05
|11
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:10:08
|12
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:10:20
|13
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:10:21
|14
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:11:24
|15
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:02
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:12:47
|17
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:14:09
|18
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:18
|19
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:15:57
|20
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:21:25
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:28:58
|22
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:29:51
|23
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:30:09
|24
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:30:17
|25
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:30:32
|26
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:30:34
|27
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:31:02
|28
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:31:16
|29
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:19
|30
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:31:58
|31
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:01
|32
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:33:58
|33
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:34:51
|34
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:36:06
|35
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:36:41
|36
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:42
|37
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:36:45
|38
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:37:09
|39
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:37:15
|40
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:38:01
|41
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:39:45
|42
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:41:28
|43
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:41:32
|44
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:41:33
|45
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:43:47
|46
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|0:43:53
|47
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:44:35
|48
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:44:44
|49
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:50:27
|50
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:53:12
|51
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:53:41
|52
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:55:25
|53
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:56:03
|54
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:59:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|21
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|9
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|6
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|7
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|3
|8
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|2
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Exergy TWENTY12
|26:07:10
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|0:01:16
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:04:24
|4
|Primal/MapMyRide Women's
|0:29:39
|5
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:38:53
|6
|Team TIBCO
|0:39:29
|7
|Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:50:51
|8
|Landis/Trek
|0:57:48
