Borrajo, Rowney claim Gila criteriums

No change to top of leaderboard

Image 1 of 19

The mens podium after the crit

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 19

Things get a little strung out

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 19

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) all smiles at the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 19

The women head into one lap to go

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 19

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) defended her overall lead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 19

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) gets things going at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 19

The Bissell and Jamis lead outs at the front with one lap to go

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 19

The men heading down the descent on the back side

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 19

Bissell works to bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 19

Edwin Avila (Columbia) spent most of the race off by himselfJason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) leads the team at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 19

Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) leads the team at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 19

Team mechanics watch as the race goes past

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 19

Crowds watch as the race rolls past

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 19

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) makes it through one of the fast corners

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 19

Racing through downtown Silver City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 19

The bunch heads down the long finishing straight

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 19

UnitedHealthcare keeps the tempo high

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 19

The men take to the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 19

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) held on in the crit so that he can attack on tomorrows climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Men's Crit

Jamis-Sutter Home showed downtown Silver City how to accomplish a perfect leadout today, with two of their sprinters, Alejandro and brother Anibal Borrajo snatching first and second place from a powerful Bissell Racing team.

Early on, former Columbian Time Trial Champion and track Olympian Marlon Perez spent the majority of SRAM Tour of the Gila’s stage four criterium alone, attacking just minutes into the 43.4 -mile crit and impressively holding his lead at around one minute.
The committed solo break was reeled back into the group by Bissell Racing Team with 12 laps to go, clearly on a mission to set up their sprinters Frank Pipp and Eric Young for the win.

After a flurry of counterattacks, one notably by Franciso Mancebo in a hunt for precious bonus seconds, the Bissell lead out train was bested by Jamis-Sutter Home, who successfully won the battle for the coveted last lap positioning.
Borrajo said this was his first win of the year, and hopefully not his last. He most recently finished second to Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare) at the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium a few weeks ago in Charlotte.

“Finally, I win a race,” he said.

His brother Anibal told Cyclingnews the victory was not only incredible, but also an emotional one for their family.

“Just a couple days ago we found out our older brother passed away,” he said. “We really wanted to get this victory for him.”

Overall race leader Rory Sutherland successfully stayed out of trouble today, sitting a comfortable top ten through the bulk of the race. He said his team did a fantastic job making sure he remained protected and safe, considering the course wasn’t an easy one.

“With a lot of wind in a criterium it creates a lot of bunching up which makes it dangerous in the corners,” he said. “I know what to do and I know how to keep safe as long as others don’t knock me off. We didn’t come here with anyone with serious speed, we came here with bigger goals.”

Tomorrow’s final stage will be the ultimate decider of whether Sutherland holds onto his red jersey. Just 33 seconds separate him from Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) and one minute 25 seconds from last year’s winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist).

Women's Crit

Cinco De Mayo celebrations played a part in making downtown Silver City feel full of life during SRAM’s Tour of the Gila Pro Women’s criterium which saw Loren Rowney (FCS/Rouse Racing) outsprint Optum duo Carmen Small and Christina Gokey Smith.
With approximately 27 miles on the cards, the aggressive race was immediately driven by Team Tibco, causing some riders to drop of the pace in just the second lap.

Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Exergy/TWENTY12) was present at the front for the first half of the race, but slid back in the pack for the rest of the race after chasing down a few attacks, playing it safe and conserving for tomorrow’s testing stage up the Gila Monster.
Throughout the race, shifting winds and high speeds continued to test the racers as attack after attack was attempted and brought back by teams Optum, Exergy TWENTY12, and Now and Novartis, all eager to set up their sprinters for the final lap.

That didn’t faze FCS/Rouse Racing as they patiently waiting for the right moment, and managed to execute it perfectly.

“Amy (McGuire) Kaelly (Simpson) and Anna (Sanders) were fantastic. The plan was to make sure that every move that a Now, Exergy or Optum team member in it to make sure we were present, and the girls did that really well,” race winner Rowney said.

Rowney, who is guesting for Rouse Racing Team, said if the race came down to a bunch sprint, Rouse had to place themselves strategically in NOW or Exergy’s leadout train in order to be in contention for the win.

“Ideally, after reconning the course this morning and watching a few of the men’s races, I knew you had to be second wheel out of that last turn,” she said. “But I ended up sixth wheel, but I just went into it so fast that I used my momentum and just started sprinting.”

Because the field hesitated slightly before the finish, Rowney was able to use that to her advantage and power away to victory.

“It felt really good,” Rowney said. “It was good to see for women’s cycling, the fans loved it.”

In her just first professional season, Rowney has already proven herself to be a serious crit contender by winning the first stage of the Tour of Redlands while racing with her new team Specialized-Lululemon. She said she’s looking forward to putting her great form to good use at the upcoming Women’s Exergy Tour at the end of May.

“The girls have been racing so well in Europe that I can’t wait to get back with the team and race with them again,” she told Cyclingnews.

Tomorrow, the women will encounter the last stage up the Gila Monster climb. It will be the final test for Optum to overturn Exergy racer Kristin Armstrong’s 4.46-minute lead over Carmen Small.

The U26 jersey will also be hotly contested with current leader Jasmin Glaesser (Colavita) just 12 seconds ahead of Exergy racer Tayler Wiles.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home1:33:40
2Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
3Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
4Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
6Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
7Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
8Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
10Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
12Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
13Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
14Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
15Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
16Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
17Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
18Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
20Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
21Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
22Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:00:07
23Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
24Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
26Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
27Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
28Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
29Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
30Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
31Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
33Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
34Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
35Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
36Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
37Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
38James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
40Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
41James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
42Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
43Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
44Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
45Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
46Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
47William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
48Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
49Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
50Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
51Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
52James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
53Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
54Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
55Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
56George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
57Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
58Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
59Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
60Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
61Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
62Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
63Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
64Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
65Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
66Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
67Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
68Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
69Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
70Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
71Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
72Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
73Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
74Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
75Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
76Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
77Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
78Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
79Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
80Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
81Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
82Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
83Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
84Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
85Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
86Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
87Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
88Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
89Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
90Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
91Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
92Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
93Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
94Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
95Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
96Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
97Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
98Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
99Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
100Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
101Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
102Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
103Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
104Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
105Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
106Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
107Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
108Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
109Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
110Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
111Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
112Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
113Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
114Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
115Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
116Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
117James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
118Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
119Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
120Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
121Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:00:30
122Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:32
123Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:48
124Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:55
125Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:00:59
126Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:01:47
127David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:01:55
128Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:27
129John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:53
130Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:03:10
131Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:20
132Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
133Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:32
134Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
135Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:05:03
136Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:05:10
137Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare8:58:14
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:33
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:25
4Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare0:01:32
5Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:48
6Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:02:01
7Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:31
8Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:32
9Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:38
10Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:41
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
12Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:44
13Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:45
14Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:03:00
15Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:03:02
16Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:03:04
17Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:57
18Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:59
19Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System0:04:04
20Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:04:05
21Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:04:06
22Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:07
23Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team0:04:08
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:04:14
25Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:04:15
26Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:04:18
27Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:19
28Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:04:31
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:41
30Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:04:47
31Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:04:48
32Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar0:05:05
33Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:15
34Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:17
35Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
36Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:05:42
37Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
38Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:43
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:46
40Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:51
41Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:05:55
42Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:57
43Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:06:21
44Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:24
45Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:34
46Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:48
47James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:07:02
48Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar0:07:15
49Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:07:18
50Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:07:23
51Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:24
52Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:07:27
53Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar0:07:30
54Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:32
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:07:39
56Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:07:41
57Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:47
58Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:48
59Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:07:49
60Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:52
61Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:08:06
62Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:07
63Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:08
64Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team0:08:10
65James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:13
66Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:08:15
67Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:08:19
68Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:08:24
69Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:08:55
70Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:57
71Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:59
72Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:09:05
73Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
74James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:09:15
75Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:09:23
76Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:30
77Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:09:31
78Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:09:39
79Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:09:41
80Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:09:51
81Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:09:54
82Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:10:13
83Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:10:19
84Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:10:27
85Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
86Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:10:33
87Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:10:34
88Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:10:36
89Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:10:44
90Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:11:06
91Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:11:07
92Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team0:11:09
93Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:11:17
94Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:11:25
95Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:11:39
96Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:11:47
97Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:56
98Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar0:12:16
99Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:41
100Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:12:57
101Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:35
102Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:13:40
103Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:13:50
104Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:58
105Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:14:23
106Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:14:25
107Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:15:08
108Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:15:15
109David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:15:21
110Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:16:24
111Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:16:55
112Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:17:25
113George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:17:49
114Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:17:55
115Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:18:21
116Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:19:04
117James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:19:46
118Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:20:54
119Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:21:26
120Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:22:43
121Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:22:51
122John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande0:24:35
123Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:24:50
124Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:24:54
125Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:25:38
126Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:26:17
127Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:29:11
128William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:30:24
129Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:31:54
130Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:33:28
131Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:34:59
132Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:38:27
133Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:51:15
134Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:53:25
135Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:53:30
136Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:56:40
137Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team1:01:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling23pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team23
3Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home20
4Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home15
5Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team13
6Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team10
7Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy10
8Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy10
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy6
10Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team6
11Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team5
12James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy5
13Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare5
14Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team5
15Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar4
16Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team4
17Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home3
18Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team3
19Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy3
20Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling3
21Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team2
24Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare1
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare1
26Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team1
27Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy1
28Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team1
29Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy1
30Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare15pts
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team12
3Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies10
4Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
5Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies7
6Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling5
7Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies5
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare5
9Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
10James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy4
11Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team3
12Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
13Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
14Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team8:58:47
2Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:01:59
3Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:12
4Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:27
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:02:29
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:41
7Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:04:44
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:13
9Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:05:22
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:05:48
11Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:51
12Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:15
13Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:06:45
14Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:54
15Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:07:08
16Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:15
17Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:19
18Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:07:34
19Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:42
20Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:08:22
21Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:08:24
22Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:32
23Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
24James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:42
25Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:50
26Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:58
27Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:09:06
28Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:09:08
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:09:18
30Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:09:21
31Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:09:40
32Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:54
33Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:10:00
34Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:10:01
35Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:33
36Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team0:10:36
37Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:10:44
38Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:52
39Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:11:06
40Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:11:14
41Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:08
42Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:12:24
43Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:02
44Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:25
45Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:13:52
46Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:15:51
47George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:17:16
48Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:18:31
49Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:20:53
50Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:22:10
51Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:22:18
52Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:24:17
53Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:28:38
54William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:29:51
55Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:32:55
56Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:34:26
57Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:37:54
58Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:50:42
59Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:52:52
60Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:56:07
61Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team1:01:24

Elite Women Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1:04:45
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
4Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
5Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
6Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
7Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:04
10Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
12Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
13Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
14Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
15Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
16Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
17Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
18Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
19Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
20Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:00:09
21Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
22Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
23Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
24Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
25Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
26Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
28Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
29Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
30Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek0:00:14
31Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
33Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
34Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:17
35Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
36Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
37Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO0:00:26
38Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:00:41
39Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
40Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
41Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:00:53
42Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:02:47
43Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:49
44Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:02:57
45Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:04:38
46Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS0:08:06
48Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
49Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
50Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:09:16
51Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
52Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
53Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
54Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:10:01

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY128:35:54
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:46
3Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:05:22
4Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:40
5Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:56
6Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:08:15
7Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:43
8Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:09:46
9Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:09:53
10Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:10:05
11Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:10:08
12Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:10:20
13Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:10:21
14Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO0:11:24
15Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:02
16Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:12:47
17Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:14:09
18Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:18
19Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek0:15:57
20Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO0:21:25
21Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:28:58
22Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:29:51
23Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO0:30:09
24Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek0:30:17
25Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:30:32
26Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:30:34
27Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek0:31:02
28Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:31:16
29Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:19
30Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:31:58
31Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:01
32Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:33:58
33Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:34:51
34Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:36:06
35Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY120:36:41
36Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:42
37Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:36:45
38Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:37:09
39Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:37:15
40Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:38:01
41Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:39:45
42Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:41:28
43Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:41:32
44Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:41:33
45Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:43:47
46Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS0:43:53
47Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:44:35
48Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO0:44:44
49Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:50:27
50Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek0:53:12
51Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:53:41
52Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:55:25
53Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:56:03
54Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:59:19

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY1221pts
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11
4Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS9
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
6Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore5
7Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS3
8Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing2
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1226:07:10
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit0:01:16
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:04:24
4Primal/MapMyRide Women's0:29:39
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:38:53
6Team TIBCO0:39:29
7Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:50:51
8Landis/Trek0:57:48

 

