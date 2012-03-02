Image 1 of 13 Evan Huffman on way to his win in stage two of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 13 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) won the time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic. Huffman was the only rider to finish in under 25 minutes on the twelve-mile course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 13 Allison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12), winner of last year's Merco Cycling Classic time trial and overall, took fourth place. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 13 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) won her second time trial in as many starts this season at the Merco Cycling Classic, with a dominating near-minute margin of victory. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 13 Canadian time trial champion Clara Hughes finished second in the women's time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 13 The Optum women's team warms up before the time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 13 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) claimed third in the women's time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 13 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) took fifth in the women's time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 13 ZIPP-equipped Felt time trial bikes await the Exergy women's team. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 13 The SRAM and ZIPP-equipped Felt DA of time trial winner Kristin Armstrong. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 13 Defending Merco Cycling Classic champion Ben Jaques-Maynes finished eighth, nearly 30 seconds back of the winner. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 13 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) pegged a third-place finish with 25.09 over the twelve mile out-and-back course at the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 13 Patrick Bevin (Bissell) finished second in the time trial following his stage one win at the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Defending Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) showed unparalleled form in the opening time trial of the Merco Cycling Classic women's stage race, besting Specialized-lululemon duo Clara Hughes and Evelyn Stevens by a minute.

For Armstrong, it was an important step toward her goal of being selected for the USA's Olympic team - something that looked to be threatened after USA Cycling's selection committee reversed its choice of taking her to the UCI Road World Championships last September.

Up against former world champion Amber Neben and Stevens for one of two spots on the team for London, Armstrong needs to prove herself all season long, and while the race in Merced does not hold as much weight as other events, it shows that she has turned around her less than optimal 2011 performances.

When asked what the difference is from last year, Armstrong told Cyclingnews, "Really it was a combination of things. Coming back to the sport from pregnancy last year was an excellent eye opener for me. Not only was I able to build base fitness, but really it refocused me on what my ultimate goal is. I’ve been fortunate to have had a great winter of training and able to come into the season mentally and physically fit and ready to race."

Armstrong earned the first leader's jersey in the women's three-stage event, and also went faster over the 19km course than all but 18 of the elite men.

Huffman bests the pro's

California Giant Berry's Evan Huffman wowed the field with a stunning victory in the men's elite time trial. It's the first time the 22-year-old has topped the professionals, although he enjoyed a podium finish in the U23 national championships last year.

Huffman set the fastest time early on, beating Optum Pro Cycling's Scott Zwizanski to take the lead in the standings. One by one, the more experienced pro's came and went, with last year's overall champion Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Zwizanski's teammate Tom Zirbel both falling short of the sub-25 minute time of Huffman.

The last man off was current race leader Patrick Bevin (Bissell), but he could only come within 12 seconds of Huffman's time, falling out of the leader's jersey by two seconds.

Huffman also took the young rider's classification lead.

"I really didn't think that was possible. Excited to wear my first leader's jersey tomorrow and see what we're capable of," Huffman said via Twitter.

Elite men 1 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:24:55 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 4 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:15 6 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 7 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:28 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 9 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:39 10 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:41 11 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:43 12 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:46 13 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 14 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:56 16 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 17 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:03 18 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:04 19 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:10 20 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 21 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:11 22 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:17 23 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:21 24 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:22 25 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 26 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 27 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:01:25 28 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:29 29 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:30 30 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:01:32 31 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:01:33 32 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:42 33 Stephen Mull 0:01:44 34 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:45 35 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:47 36 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 37 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:01:49 38 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:50 39 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:51 40 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:56 41 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:58 42 David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 43 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:59 44 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 45 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 46 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:02:01 47 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:02 48 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:04 49 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:09 50 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 51 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:13 52 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:02:14 53 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 0:02:15 54 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:16 55 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:17 56 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:02:19 57 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:02:20 58 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:24 59 Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:28 60 Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling) 0:02:30 61 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:33 62 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:02:36 63 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 64 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 65 Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:02:38 66 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:02:40 67 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:41 68 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 69 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:44 70 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:45 71 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:02:53 72 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:56 73 David Forkner (Foundation) 0:02:59 74 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:02 75 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 76 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:05 77 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:09 78 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 79 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:12 80 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:03:13 81 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 82 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 83 Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:03:15 84 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:16 85 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:17 86 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:03:18 87 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 88 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:20 89 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:03:22 90 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:25 91 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:26 92 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 93 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:27 94 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:03:28 95 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:30 96 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:31 97 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:03:36 98 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:38 99 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 100 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:43 101 Benny Breck (Helen's) 0:03:44 102 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 103 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:47 104 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:49 105 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:54 106 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:56 107 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:57 108 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 109 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:59 110 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:00 111 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:04:05 112 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:13 113 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:04:16 114 Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:04:23 115 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 116 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:04:33 117 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:04:34 118 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 119 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:35 120 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:04:36 121 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 0:04:45 122 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 123 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:04:53 124 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 0:04:56 125 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:05:14 126 Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:05:16 127 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:05:25 128 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:26 129 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:05:37 130 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:05:43 131 Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) 0:06:05 132 Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:06:33 133 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:07:04 134 Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:07:30 135 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:07:56

U25 riders 1 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:24:55 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 3 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:15 5 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 6 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:43 7 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:56 8 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:10 9 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:21 10 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:22 11 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 12 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 13 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:01:25 14 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:29 15 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:45 16 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 17 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:51 18 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:56 19 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:58 20 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:59 21 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 22 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:02:01 23 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:02 24 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:04 25 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:13 26 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 0:02:15 27 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:16 28 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:17 29 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:36 30 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 31 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:02:40 32 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:41 33 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 34 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:44 35 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:02:53 36 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:56 37 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:09 38 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 39 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:13 40 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:16 41 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:18 42 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:25 43 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:26 44 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 45 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:27 46 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:03:28 47 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:31 48 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:38 49 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 50 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:03:44 51 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:54 52 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:56 53 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:57 54 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:59 55 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:04:05 56 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:13 57 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:04:16 58 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 0:04:23 59 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:04:36 60 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:04:45 61 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:05:14 62 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:05:25 63 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:05:37 64 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:05:43 65 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:07:04

Elite men general classification after stage 2 1 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 3:44:42 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 4 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:15 6 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:00:19 7 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:28 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 9 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:39 10 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:41 11 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:43 12 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:46 13 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 14 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:56 16 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 17 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:03 18 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:04 19 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:10 20 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 21 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:11 22 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:17 23 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 24 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:21 25 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:22 26 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:29 27 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:01:32 28 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:01:33 29 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:42 30 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:45 31 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 32 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:47 33 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 34 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:01:49 35 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:50 36 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:51 37 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:56 38 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:58 39 David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 40 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:59 41 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 42 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 43 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:02 44 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:09 45 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 46 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:13 47 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:02:14 48 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 0:02:15 49 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:16 50 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:17 51 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:02:20 52 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:24 53 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:02:36 54 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 55 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:02:40 56 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:41 57 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:45 58 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:56 59 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:09 60 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:13 61 Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:03:15 62 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:16 63 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:17 64 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:03:18 65 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:03:22 66 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:26 67 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:27 68 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:31 69 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:03:36 70 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:38 71 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:43 72 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:49 73 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 74 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:54 75 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:56 76 Stephen Mull 0:04:08 77 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:14 78 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:04:15 79 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:04:20 80 Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:04:23 81 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:04:31 82 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:04:32 83 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:35 84 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:50 85 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:05:25 86 David Forkner (Foundation) 0:06:00 87 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:08:08 88 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:16 89 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:08:18 90 Benny Breck (Helen's) 0:08:47 91 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:09:39 92 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:09:55 93 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 0:10:20 94 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:10:49 95 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:50 96 Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) 0:11:08 97 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:11:15 98 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:11:28 99 Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling) 0:11:54 100 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 101 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 0:12:05 102 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:12:17 103 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:12:26 104 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 105 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:12:49 106 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:54 107 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:14:35 108 Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:14:40 109 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:15:41 110 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:17:36 111 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:18:31 112 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:19:24 113 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:19:45 114 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:19:59 115 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:20:57 116 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:22:44 117 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:23:57 118 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:24:05 119 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:24:13 120 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:24:34 121 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 0:24:45 122 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:25:14 123 Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:25:37 124 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:33:25 125 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:34:00 126 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:37:29 127 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:38:06 128 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:41:12 129 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:43:36 130 Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:45:32 131 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:47:20 132 Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:52:44 133 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:53:56 134 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:54:59 135 Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:56:09

U25 riders classification 1 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 3:44:42 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 3 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:15 5 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:00:19 6 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:43 7 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:56 8 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:10 9 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 10 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:21 11 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:22 12 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:29 13 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:45 14 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 15 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:51 16 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:56 17 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:58 18 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:59 19 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 20 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:02 21 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:13 22 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 0:02:15 23 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:16 24 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:17 25 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 0:02:36 26 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:02:40 27 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:41 28 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:02:56 29 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:09 30 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:13 31 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:16 32 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:26 33 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:27 34 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:31 35 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:38 36 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:03:49 37 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:54 38 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:56 39 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:04:15 40 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:04:20 41 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:04:31 42 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:04:32 43 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:05:25 44 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:08:18 45 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:09:39 46 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:09:55 47 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:10:49 48 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:11:15 49 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:11:28 50 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 0:11:54 51 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 0:12:05 52 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:12:17 53 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:12:49 54 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:14:35 55 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:15:41 56 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:17:36 57 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:19:45 58 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:20:57 59 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:22:44 60 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:24:05 61 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:24:13 62 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:25:14 63 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:33:25 64 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:38:06 65 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:43:36

Elite women 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:26:01 2 Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:55 3 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:11 4 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:57 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:11 6 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:21 7 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:24 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:37 9 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:02:40 10 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:48 11 Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:02:51 12 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:52 13 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:54 14 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 15 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:02:55 16 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:18 17 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:31 18 Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:33 19 Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:03:36 20 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching) 0:03:44 21 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 0:04:05 22 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) 0:04:09 23 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:11 24 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:22 25 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:26 26 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 0:04:30 27 Moriah MacGregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 0:04:37 28 Emily Foxman (Cycles Fanatic) 0:04:56 29 Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:57 30 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:05:00 31 Megan Hill (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:05:10 32 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:05:13 33 Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:05:21 34 Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:05:34 35 Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing) 0:05:44 36 Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team) 0:05:47 37 Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos) 0:05:54 38 Jennifer App 0:05:56 39 Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling) 0:06:06 40 Jennie Phillips (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team) 0:06:24 41 Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:39 42 April Hamlin (Los Gatos) 0:06:51 43 Holly Breck (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching) 0:07:04 44 Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II) 0:07:31 45 Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:07:39 46 Vanessa Baumann (Wells Fargo/Kovarus) 0:07:44 47 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching) 0:08:14 48 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:33 49 Ruste Sasser (Cycles Fanatic) 0:10:00 50 Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental Team) 0:31:08 DNS Jane Despas

U26 riders 1 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:28:12 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:37 3 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:41 4 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:43 5 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 6 Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:22 7 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:54 8 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:00 9 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:11 10 Emily Foxman (Cycles Fanatic) 0:02:45 11 Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:02:46 12 Holly Breck (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching) 0:04:53 13 Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II) 0:05:20

Elite women omnium standings after stage 1 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 25 pts 2 Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) 24 3 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) 23 4 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12) 22 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 21 6 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 7 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 19 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 9 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 17 10 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 11 Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12) 15 12 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 14 13 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 14 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 12 15 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY12) 11 16 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 17 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 18 Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12) 8 19 Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange) 7 20 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching) 6 21 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 5 22 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) 4 23 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 24 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 25 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 1 26 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 27 Moriah MacGregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 28 Emily Foxman (Cycles Fanatic) 29 Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) 30 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 31 Megan Hill (Revolution Cafe Rio) 32 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 33 Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange) 34 Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 35 Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing) 36 Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team) 37 Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos) 38 Jennifer App 39 Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling) 40 Jennie Phillips (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team) 41 Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 42 April Hamlin (Los Gatos) 43 Holly Breck (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching) 44 Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II) 45 Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 46 Vanessa Baumann (Wells Fargo/Kovarus) 47 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching) 48 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 49 Ruste Sasser (Cycles Fanatic) 50 Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental Team)