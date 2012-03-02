Trending

Image 1 of 13

Evan Huffman on way to his win in stage two of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 13

Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) won the time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic. Huffman was the only rider to finish in under 25 minutes on the twelve-mile course.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 13

Allison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12), winner of last year's Merco Cycling Classic time trial and overall, took fourth place.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 13

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) won her second time trial in as many starts this season at the Merco Cycling Classic, with a dominating near-minute margin of victory.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 13

Canadian time trial champion Clara Hughes finished second in the women's time trial.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 13

The Optum women's team warms up before the time trial.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 13

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) claimed third in the women's time trial.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 13

Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) took fifth in the women's time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 13

ZIPP-equipped Felt time trial bikes await the Exergy women's team.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 13

The SRAM and ZIPP-equipped Felt DA of time trial winner Kristin Armstrong.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 13

Defending Merco Cycling Classic champion Ben Jaques-Maynes finished eighth, nearly 30 seconds back of the winner.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 13

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) pegged a third-place finish with 25.09 over the twelve mile out-and-back course at the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 13

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) finished second in the time trial following his stage one win at the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Defending Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) showed unparalleled form in the opening time trial of the Merco Cycling Classic women's stage race, besting Specialized-lululemon duo Clara Hughes and Evelyn Stevens by a minute.

For Armstrong, it was an important step toward her goal of being selected for the USA's Olympic team - something that looked to be threatened after USA Cycling's selection committee reversed its choice of taking her to the UCI Road World Championships last September.

Up against former world champion Amber Neben and Stevens for one of two spots on the team for London, Armstrong needs to prove herself all season long, and while the race in Merced does not hold as much weight as other events, it shows that she has turned around her less than optimal 2011 performances.

When asked what the difference is from last year, Armstrong told Cyclingnews, "Really it was a combination of things. Coming back to the sport from pregnancy last year was an excellent eye opener for me. Not only was I able to build base fitness, but really it refocused me on what my ultimate goal is. I’ve been fortunate to have had a great winter of training and able to come into the season mentally and physically fit and ready to race."

Armstrong earned the first leader's jersey in the women's three-stage event, and also went faster over the 19km course than all but 18 of the elite men.

Huffman bests the pro's

California Giant Berry's Evan Huffman wowed the field with a stunning victory in the men's elite time trial. It's the first time the 22-year-old has topped the professionals, although he enjoyed a podium finish in the U23 national championships last year.

Huffman set the fastest time early on, beating Optum Pro Cycling's Scott Zwizanski to take the lead in the standings. One by one, the more experienced pro's came and went, with last year's overall champion Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Zwizanski's teammate Tom Zirbel both falling short of the sub-25 minute time of Huffman.

The last man off was current race leader Patrick Bevin (Bissell), but he could only come within 12 seconds of Huffman's time, falling out of the leader's jersey by two seconds.

Huffman also took the young rider's classification lead.

"I really didn't think that was possible. Excited to wear my first leader's jersey tomorrow and see what we're capable of," Huffman said via Twitter.

Elite men
1Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:24:55
2Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
3Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
4Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:15
6Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:23
7Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:28
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:29
9Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
10Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:41
11Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:43
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:46
13Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:50
14Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
16Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
17Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:03
18Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:04
19Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:10
20David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
21Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:11
22Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:17
23Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:21
24Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:22
25Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:24
26Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
27Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:01:25
28Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:29
29Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:30
30Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:01:32
31Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:33
32Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:42
33Stephen Mull0:01:44
34Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:45
35Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:47
36Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:48
37James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:49
38Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:50
39Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:51
40Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:56
41Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:58
42David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
43Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:01:59
44Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
45Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:00
46Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:02:01
47Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:02
48Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:04
49Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:02:09
50Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
51Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:13
52Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)0:02:14
53Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:02:15
54Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:16
55Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:17
56Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:02:19
57Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:02:20
58James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:24
59Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:28
60Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)0:02:30
61Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:33
62Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:02:36
63Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
64Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
65Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:38
66Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:02:40
67Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:41
68Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
69David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:44
70Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:45
71Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:53
72Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:56
73David Forkner (Foundation)0:02:59
74Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:02
75Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
76Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:05
77Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:09
78Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
79Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:12
80Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:03:13
81Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
82Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
83Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:03:15
84Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:16
85Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:17
86Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:03:18
87Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
88Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:20
89Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:03:22
90Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:25
91James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:26
92Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
93Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:27
94Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:03:28
95Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:30
96Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:31
97Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:03:36
98Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:38
99Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
100Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:43
101Benny Breck (Helen's)0:03:44
102Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
103Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:47
104Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:03:49
105James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:54
106John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:56
107Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:03:57
108Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
109Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:59
110Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:00
111Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)0:04:05
112Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:13
113Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:04:16
114Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:23
115Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
116Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)0:04:33
117Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:34
118Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
119Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:35
120Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:04:36
121Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:04:45
122Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
123Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:53
124Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)0:04:56
125Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:05:14
126Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:05:16
127Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:05:25
128Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:26
129Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:37
130Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:05:43
131Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)0:06:05
132Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:06:33
133Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:07:04
134Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:07:30
135Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:56

U25 riders
1Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:24:55
2Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
3Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
4Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:15
5Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:23
6Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:43
7Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:56
8Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:10
9Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:21
10Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:22
11Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:24
12Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
13Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:01:25
14Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:29
15Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:45
16Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:48
17Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:51
18Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:56
19Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:58
20Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:59
21Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:00
22Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:02:01
23Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:02
24Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:04
25Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:13
26Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:02:15
27Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:16
28Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:17
29Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:36
30Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
31Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:02:40
32Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:41
33Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
34David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:44
35Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:53
36Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:56
37Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:09
38Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
39Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:13
40Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:16
41Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:03:18
42Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:25
43James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:26
44Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
45Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:27
46Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:03:28
47Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:31
48Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:38
49Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
50Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:03:44
51James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:54
52John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:56
53Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:57
54Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:59
55Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)0:04:05
56Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:13
57Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:04:16
58Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)0:04:23
59Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:04:36
60Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:04:45
61Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:05:14
62Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:05:25
63Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:37
64Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:05:43
65Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:07:04

Elite men general classification after stage 2
1Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)3:44:42
2Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:02
3Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
4Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:15
6Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:19
7Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:28
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:29
9Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
10Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:41
11Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:43
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:46
13Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:50
14Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
16Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
17Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:03
18Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:04
19Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:10
20David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
21Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:11
22Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:17
23Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:18
24Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:21
25Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:22
26Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:29
27Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:01:32
28Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:33
29Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:42
30Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:45
31Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
32Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:47
33Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:48
34James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:49
35Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:50
36Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:51
37Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:56
38Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:58
39David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
40Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:01:59
41Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
42Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:00
43Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:02
44Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:02:09
45Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
46Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:13
47Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)0:02:14
48Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:02:15
49Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:16
50Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:17
51Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:02:20
52James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:24
53Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:02:36
54Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
55Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:02:40
56Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:41
57Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:45
58Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:56
59Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:09
60Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:13
61Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:03:15
62Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:16
63Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:17
64Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:03:18
65Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:03:22
66James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:26
67Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:27
68Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:31
69Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:03:36
70Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:38
71Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:43
72Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:49
73Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
74Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:54
75John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:56
76Stephen Mull0:04:08
77Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:14
78James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:04:15
79Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:20
80Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:23
81Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:04:31
82Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:04:32
83Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:35
84Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:50
85Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:05:25
86David Forkner (Foundation)0:06:00
87Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:08:08
88Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:16
89Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:08:18
90Benny Breck (Helen's)0:08:47
91Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:09:39
92Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:09:55
93Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)0:10:20
94Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:10:49
95Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:50
96Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)0:11:08
97Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:11:15
98Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:28
99Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)0:11:54
100Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
101Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:12:05
102Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:12:17
103Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:12:26
104Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
105Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:12:49
106Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:54
107Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:14:35
108Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:14:40
109Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:15:41
110Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:17:36
111Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:18:31
112Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:19:24
113Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:19:45
114Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:19:59
115Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:20:57
116David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:22:44
117Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:23:57
118Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)0:24:05
119Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:13
120Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:24:34
121Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:24:45
122Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:25:14
123Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:25:37
124Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:33:25
125Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:34:00
126Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)0:37:29
127Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:38:06
128Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:41:12
129Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:43:36
130Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:45:32
131Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:47:20
132Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:52:44
133Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:53:56
134Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:54:59
135Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:56:09

U25 riders classification
1Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)3:44:42
2Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:02
3Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
4Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:15
5Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:19
6Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:43
7Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:56
8Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:10
9Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:18
10Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:21
11Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:22
12Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:29
13Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:45
14Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:48
15Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:51
16Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:56
17Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:58
18Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:59
19Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:00
20Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:02
21Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:13
22Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:02:15
23Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:16
24Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:17
25Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)0:02:36
26Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:02:40
27Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:41
28Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:56
29Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:09
30Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:13
31Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:16
32James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:26
33Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:27
34Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:31
35Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:38
36Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:03:49
37Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:54
38John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:56
39James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:04:15
40Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:20
41Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:04:31
42Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:04:32
43Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:05:25
44Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:08:18
45Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:09:39
46Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:09:55
47Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:10:49
48Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:11:15
49Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:28
50Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)0:11:54
51Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:12:05
52Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:12:17
53Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:12:49
54Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:14:35
55Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:15:41
56Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:17:36
57Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:19:45
58Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:20:57
59David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:22:44
60Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)0:24:05
61Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:13
62Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:25:14
63Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:33:25
64Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:38:06
65Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:43:36

Elite women
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)0:26:01
2Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:55
3Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:11
4Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:57
5Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:11
6Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:21
7Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:02:24
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:37
9Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:40
10Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:48
11Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:51
12Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:52
13Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:54
14Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
15Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:55
16Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:18
17Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:31
18Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:33
19Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)0:03:36
20Amber Gaffney (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)0:03:44
21Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)0:04:05
22Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)0:04:09
23Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:11
24Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:22
25Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:04:26
26Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)0:04:30
27Moriah MacGregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)0:04:37
28Emily Foxman (Cycles Fanatic)0:04:56
29Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:57
30Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:05:00
31Megan Hill (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:05:10
32Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:05:13
33Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange)0:05:21
34Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:05:34
35Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing)0:05:44
36Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:05:47
37Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos)0:05:54
38Jennifer App0:05:56
39Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling)0:06:06
40Jennie Phillips (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:06:24
41Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:39
42April Hamlin (Los Gatos)0:06:51
43Holly Breck (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)0:07:04
44Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)0:07:31
45Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:07:39
46Vanessa Baumann (Wells Fargo/Kovarus)0:07:44
47Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)0:08:14
48Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:08:33
49Ruste Sasser (Cycles Fanatic)0:10:00
50Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental Team)0:31:08
DNSJane Despas

U26 riders
1Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:28:12
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:41
4Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:43
5Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
6Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:22
7Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:54
8Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:00
9Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:11
10Emily Foxman (Cycles Fanatic)0:02:45
11Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:46
12Holly Breck (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)0:04:53
13Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)0:05:20

Elite women omnium standings after stage 1
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)25pts
2Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)24
3Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)23
4Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)22
5Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)21
6Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
7Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)19
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
9Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)17
10Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)16
11Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12)15
12Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)14
13Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)13
14Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)12
15Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY12)11
16Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)10
17Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
18Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12)8
19Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)7
20Amber Gaffney (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)6
21Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)5
22Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)4
23Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
24Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
25Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)1
26Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)
27Moriah MacGregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)
28Emily Foxman (Cycles Fanatic)
29Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
30Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
31Megan Hill (Revolution Cafe Rio)
32Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
33Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange)
34Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
35Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing)
36Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team)
37Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos)
38Jennifer App
39Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling)
40Jennie Phillips (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team)
41Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
42April Hamlin (Los Gatos)
43Holly Breck (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)
44Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)
45Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
46Vanessa Baumann (Wells Fargo/Kovarus)
47Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)
48Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
49Ruste Sasser (Cycles Fanatic)
50Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental Team)

U26 riders omnium standings
1Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)21pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)16
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)14
4Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)13
5Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)12
6Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12)8
7Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)5
8Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
9Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
10Emily Foxman (Cycles Fanatic)
11Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
12Holly Breck (SC Velo p/b Empower Coaching)
13Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)

