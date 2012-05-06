Image 1 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) riding at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 35 Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 35 Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) and teammate Lawson Craddock take off for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 35 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) drives the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 35 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) tries to bridge up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 35 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) picks up the pace on the way to his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 35 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) conquers the Gila Monster stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) digs deep to get to the line and hold his overall lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) showing the hard effort after taking the overall win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 35 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) happy after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 35 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) sings an autograph for a fan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) gets the podium spoils after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 35 Passing by some history along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 35 The break still had good numbers before the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) chases down riders to keep his GC lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 35 Davide Fratinni (UnitedHealthcare) setting tempo at the front of the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 35 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) tries to make up as much time as he can. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) chasing the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 35 Cesar Grajalas (Competitive Cyclist) near the front group on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 35 The Mexican National Team gets ready for the long day ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 35 The peloton passes the Santa Rita Mine on the way out of town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 35 The break begins the descent down into the Mebres Valley. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 35 Paul Mach (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) driving the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 35 The field on the twisty roads near Lake Roberts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 35 A small chase group in the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 35 The women getting closer to the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 35 The women's peloton rolling in behind the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 35 Taylor Wiles (Exergy) working on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 35 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) at the base of the Sapillo climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 35 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) launches an attack early on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 35 A group separates from the women's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 35 A large group climbing up from the Gila Cliff Dwellings. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 35 The break begins to get a gap early in the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 35 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) going hard for the overall win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) covers GC threat Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The young Bontrager Livestrong Team proved they are a force to be reckoned with on the concluding Gila Monster stage of SRAM Tour of the Gila, with Lawson Craddock and Ian Boswell convincingly taking first and second respectively on the brutal 170.1 kilometer course containing 2.8km of climbing.

Related Articles Sutherland fires up for California with Gila victory

The race action came just 13km into the race. A well-represented break of 21 riders, that included Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist), formed after the first bonus sprint, quickly gaining almost six minutes on the peloton as they headed up the first Category 2 climb of the day up to Anderson Vista.

With UnitedHealthcare controlling the pace at the front of the field for race leader Rory Sutherland, the breakaway fractured as they tackled the steep ascent. With the challenging gradient and distance visibly wearing on the break, Beyer attacked and Craddock followed. The duo rode away from the rest of the remaining seven in the break, swiftly putting 30 seconds into their chasers as they began the twisting Cat 2 climb up Wild Horse Mesa.

Exploding out of the chase group at the 140km mark, multiple junior national champion Boswell was the only rider out of the chase group to join to Beyer and Craddock.

"I was hurting a little with about 20 km to go, so when Ian came up I took it easy," Craddock said. "Having two guys against one was a huge advantage. Everything worked out perfectly today."

With the finish in sight, Craddock and Boswell, cranked up the tempo, and rode away from a struggling Beyer, allowing the teammates enough time to celebrate crossing the line together.

"We all worked great all weekend, and we capped it off with a win, it's just incredible," Craddock said. "I'm speechless; this is a huge morale-booster for California. We have something to prove there."

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong), winner of the U26 Young Rider Jersey agreed, and said their powerful showing at the Tour of the Gila confirms team is ready for the Tour of California.

"I think a lot of people were casting doubt on our ability to ride in a race like California, but I think if you look at the field here and you look at the riders here, it proves we deserve an invite to a race like that and I really do think we can make a mark on the race."

GC winner Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) remained relaxed throughout the whole race, confident in his team's ability to keep him in the jersey, even though Beyer brought down his GC time by a mere 15 seconds.

"Everyone of the guys did a killer job today," he told Cyclingnews. "The reason I love racing here is because people actually race. I have some fantastic teammates who are good at thinking on their feet and go ‘okay, I need to make it to the bottom of the climb' and they make it and try and limit the losses. It worked out pretty well."

Armstrong dominates SRAM Tour of the Gila

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) was unmatched at this year's SRAM Tour of the Gila, winning the overall title by six minutes 45 seconds over Optum's Carmen Small.

At the beginning of today's final Gila Monster stage, featuring 1.7 kilometers of climbing over 115.5km, Exergy was sitting with a comfortable lead on overall GC, so their game plan was to help Tayler Wiles reclaim the young rider's jersey from Colavita's Jasmine Glaesser, who had moved up to first after the time trial.

After the first KOM, around 13km into the race, a break of seven rode off the front which included Wiles, Anna Barensfield (Optum), and Kathryn Donovan (Rouse). Three of the seven were absorbed back into the pack before the first climb and, once they hit the base of the climb, Armstrong left the pack and bridged up to Wiles and Donovan.

"We had a nice cushion on GC. We wouldn't have minded if the break got up the road, Exergy's Andrea Dvorak said. "The plan was to control the race from the back. It's actually easier to let the break go up the road and just ride tempo as opposed to covering attacks and moves."

Part B of that plan, according to Dvorak, was to get 23-year-old Tayler Wiles (Exergy) up the road. She was just a couple seconds out of the Best Young Rider's Jersey and sitting 10th overall.

Exergy's plan was successful, and, after a few unsuccessful moves, Wiles made it up the road with about six other riders.

"Colavita had the Best Young Rider Jersey so they actually did a lot of work keeping the gap at a minimum which was really nice for us," Dvorak told Cyclingnews. "Almost to the base of the climb."

Then, Armstrong set a strong tempo, setting up Dvorak to attack. She went up the road, but managed to take Small (Optum) with her who was second on GC.

"The worry wasn't so much, 'oh my gosh Carmen is going to make up six minutes on Armstrong.' It was okay, we knew NOW and Novartis would respond."

Dvorak sat up and Powers (NOW and Novartis) brought the group back together. Immediately, Armstrong counter-attacked and bridged up to her teammate Wiles, who was working with Kathryn Donovan (Rouse) and Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis).

"She looked back, saw that our group was closing in on them and decided to go. She was never seen again and obviously won with about a two-minute gap. The rest of us rejoined, I think there was a group of about 12."

On the last descent, Powers and Small put their superior descending skills to use, finishing second and third, almost two minutes behind Armstrong.

Team Exergy's overall success at the Gila is a huge motivator going into the Exergy Tour at the end of May. Dvorak told Cyclingnews that racing for one of the best cyclists in the world is an honor and creates a team atmosphere that is unmatched.

"I've been fortunate enough in the past few years to race with people who deliver," Dvorak said. "It's much more motivating to lay everything down when you know 100 per cent that person is going to take what you did to the finish. It's pretty cool."

Photos to come!

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 4:27:33 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:10 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:12 6 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:14 7 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 8 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 0:02:17 9 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:20 10 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:02:25 12 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 13 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:36 14 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:03:33 15 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:03 16 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:47 17 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:56 18 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 19 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 20 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:00 21 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:01 22 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:05:05 23 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:17 24 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:05:33 25 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:07:02 26 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:03 27 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:07:05 28 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 29 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:07:19 30 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 31 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 32 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 33 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:08:17 35 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:29 36 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:09:18 39 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:10:37 40 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 41 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 42 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:11:17 43 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:11:37 44 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:11:49 45 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 46 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:11:52 47 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 48 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 49 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 50 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 51 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:11:54 52 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 53 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:14:09 54 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:14:51 55 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 56 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 57 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 58 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 59 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 60 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 61 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 62 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 63 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 64 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 65 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 66 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 67 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 68 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 69 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:19:16 70 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 71 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 72 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 73 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 74 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 75 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 76 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 77 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 78 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 79 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 80 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 81 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:44 82 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 83 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 84 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 85 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 86 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 87 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 88 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 89 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 90 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 91 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 92 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 93 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:21:11 94 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 95 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:21:13 96 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 97 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:22:03 98 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 99 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 100 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:27:13 101 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 102 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:54 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 104 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 105 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 106 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 107 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:33:06 108 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:33:19 109 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:34:21 110 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 111 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 112 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:38:52 113 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 114 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 115 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:42:39 116 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:43:46 117 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:46:46

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bontrager-Livestrong Team 13:24:53 2 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:03 3 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:09:36 4 UnitedHealthcare 0:10:40 5 Champion System 0:12:22 6 California Giant Cycling Team 0:12:34 7 Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:13:34 8 Bissell Cycling 0:13:56 9 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:14:38 10 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:48 11 Team Exergy 0:20:27 12 Mexican National Team 0:24:00 13 Juwi Solar 0:30:16 14 Colombian National Team 0:30:33 15 Team Rio Grande 0:36:18 16 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:51:03 17 Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:53:56 18 Team Landis Cyclery 0:54:05 19 BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:01:50 20 Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 1:11:07

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 4:27:33 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:02:14 4 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:47 5 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:56 6 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:00 7 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:05:05 8 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:17 9 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:07:02 10 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:03 11 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:29 12 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:11:49 13 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:11:52 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 15 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 16 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 17 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 18 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:11:54 19 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:14:09 20 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:14:51 21 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 22 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 23 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:19:16 25 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 26 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 27 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 29 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 30 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 31 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 32 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 33 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:44 34 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 35 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 36 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 37 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 38 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:21:11 39 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 40 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:22:03 41 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 42 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:32:54 43 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 44 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 45 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:34:21 46 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 47 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 48 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:38:52 49 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 50 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 51 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:42:39 52 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:43:46

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 13:28:12 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:15 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:22 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:10 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:01:39 6 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:01:56 7 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:59 8 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:30 9 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:59 10 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:03:52 11 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 0:03:56 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 0:04:03 13 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:04 14 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:54 15 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:07 16 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:15 17 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:05:25 18 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:37 19 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:45 20 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:07:00 21 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:07:35 22 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:38 23 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:08:12 24 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:08:55 25 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:09:42 26 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:51 27 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:09:57 28 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:10:22 29 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:10:32 30 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:10:38 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:45 32 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:11:10 33 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:27 34 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:12:17 35 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:12:26 36 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:12:52 37 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 0:13:17 38 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:13:18 39 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:13:19 40 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:14:03 41 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:14:11 42 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:16:31 43 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:16:34 44 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:16:50 45 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:16:56 46 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:16:57 47 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:17:05 48 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:17:42 49 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 50 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 0:18:09 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:18:22 52 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:18:47 53 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:18:50 54 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:19:08 55 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:19:28 56 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:19:40 57 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 0:19:56 58 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:20:13 59 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:20:41 60 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:21:38 61 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:22:08 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:22:37 63 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:23:15 64 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 0:24:06 65 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:24:09 66 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:24:13 67 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 0:24:42 68 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:24:45 69 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:25:01 70 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:25:48 71 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:25:51 72 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:25:56 73 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:26:11 74 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:26:12 75 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:26:27 76 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:26:43 77 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:27:18 78 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 79 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:27:24 80 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:27:25 81 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:27:34 82 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:28:01 83 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:28:08 84 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:28:16 85 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:28:38 86 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 87 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:29:26 88 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:29:51 89 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:29:58 90 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 0:30:30 91 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:31:00 92 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:31:59 93 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:32:21 94 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:32:44 95 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:38:08 96 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:38:42 97 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:41:04 98 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:41:35 99 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 100 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:42:29 101 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:42:43 102 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:42:50 103 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:43:57 104 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:44:27 105 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:44:31 106 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:45:55 107 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:48:50 108 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:54:16 109 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 1:02:48 110 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 1:05:28 111 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 1:05:56 112 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 1:08:56 113 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 1:10:32 114 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1:14:54 115 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:25:21 116 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1:27:42 117 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:36:54

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 13:28:34 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:01:17 3 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:32 4 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:05:03 5 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:15 6 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:38 7 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:07:16 8 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:10:10 9 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:10:16 10 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:12:30 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:57 12 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:16:34 13 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:16:43 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:18:00 15 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:18:25 16 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:18:28 17 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:18:46 18 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:19:18 19 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:20:19 20 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:21:16 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:21:46 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:22:15 23 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:22:53 24 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:23:47 25 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:23:51 26 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:25:26 27 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:25:29 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:25:34 29 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:25:49 30 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:27:02 31 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:27:03 32 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:27:39 33 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:27:46 34 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:27:54 35 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:29:36 36 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:30:38 37 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:31:59 38 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:32:22 39 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:38:20 40 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:40:42 41 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:41:13 42 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 43 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:42:07 44 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:42:28 45 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:44:05 46 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:53:54 47 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 1:05:06 48 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 1:10:10 49 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1:14:32 50 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:24:59 51 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1:27:20 52 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:36:32

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bontrager-Livestrong Team 40:28:43 2 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:03 3 UnitedHealthcare 0:07:00 4 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:10:24 5 California Giant Cycling Team 0:12:44 6 Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:12:59 7 Champion System 0:15:08 8 Bissell Cycling 0:16:33 9 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:18:57 10 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:19:35 11 Team Exergy 0:22:42 12 Mexican National Team 0:29:01 13 Juwi Solar 0:37:22 14 Colombian National Team 0:38:03 15 Team Rio Grande 0:52:25 16 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1:05:13 17 Team Landis Cyclery 1:07:22 18 BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:21:37 19 Jet Fuel Cycling Team 1:23:12 20 Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 1:30:32

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 3:15:44 2 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:01:56 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:15 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:02:17 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:18 7 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:02:21 8 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:02:26 9 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 11 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 12 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:33 13 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:38 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 15 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:58 16 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 0:04:06 17 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 18 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 19 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:04:41 20 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:05:00 21 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:05:04 22 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:05:26 23 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:37 24 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO 0:07:42 26 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 27 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 28 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:07:44 29 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 0:08:03 30 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 31 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:08:22 32 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:28 33 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:08:58 34 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:10:59 35 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 36 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 37 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 38 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 39 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 40 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 41 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 42 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 43 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 0:11:45 44 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:11:53 45 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:12:05 46 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:12:19 47 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:15:57 48 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 49 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:21:46 50 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:26:54 51 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:34:41 52 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 53 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:35:04

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 11:51:28 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:41 3 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:07:19 4 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:07 5 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:21 6 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:10:46 7 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:12:27 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:12:31 9 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:12:44 10 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:13:09 11 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 0:13:59 12 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 0:14:32 13 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:14:50 14 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:15:03 15 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:15:11 16 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:15:23 17 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:05 18 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:23:14 19 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 0:23:49 20 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 0:25:41 21 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:35:27 22 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:36:52 23 Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO 0:38:01 24 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 0:38:09 25 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:38:42 26 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:06 27 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 28 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:18 29 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:39 30 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:41:41 31 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 0:42:11 32 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:43:07 33 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 0:44:54 34 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:44:59 35 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:45:07 36 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:46:54 37 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:47:23 38 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:47:54 39 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 0:48:09 40 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:48:18 41 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:48:24 42 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:49:46 43 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:52:41 44 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 0:55:53 45 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:59:54 46 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 1:02:42 47 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 1:05:07 48 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 1:07:54 49 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 1:08:32 50 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1:12:52 51 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 1:19:26 52 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1:21:15 53 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1:28:55