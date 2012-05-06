Sutherland, Armstrong crowned SRAM Tour of the Gila champions
Craddock, Armstrong prevail on Monster stage
Stage 5: Silver City - Pinos Altos
The young Bontrager Livestrong Team proved they are a force to be reckoned with on the concluding Gila Monster stage of SRAM Tour of the Gila, with Lawson Craddock and Ian Boswell convincingly taking first and second respectively on the brutal 170.1 kilometer course containing 2.8km of climbing.
The race action came just 13km into the race. A well-represented break of 21 riders, that included Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist), formed after the first bonus sprint, quickly gaining almost six minutes on the peloton as they headed up the first Category 2 climb of the day up to Anderson Vista.
With UnitedHealthcare controlling the pace at the front of the field for race leader Rory Sutherland, the breakaway fractured as they tackled the steep ascent. With the challenging gradient and distance visibly wearing on the break, Beyer attacked and Craddock followed. The duo rode away from the rest of the remaining seven in the break, swiftly putting 30 seconds into their chasers as they began the twisting Cat 2 climb up Wild Horse Mesa.
Exploding out of the chase group at the 140km mark, multiple junior national champion Boswell was the only rider out of the chase group to join to Beyer and Craddock.
"I was hurting a little with about 20 km to go, so when Ian came up I took it easy," Craddock said. "Having two guys against one was a huge advantage. Everything worked out perfectly today."
With the finish in sight, Craddock and Boswell, cranked up the tempo, and rode away from a struggling Beyer, allowing the teammates enough time to celebrate crossing the line together.
"We all worked great all weekend, and we capped it off with a win, it's just incredible," Craddock said. "I'm speechless; this is a huge morale-booster for California. We have something to prove there."
Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong), winner of the U26 Young Rider Jersey agreed, and said their powerful showing at the Tour of the Gila confirms team is ready for the Tour of California.
"I think a lot of people were casting doubt on our ability to ride in a race like California, but I think if you look at the field here and you look at the riders here, it proves we deserve an invite to a race like that and I really do think we can make a mark on the race."
GC winner Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) remained relaxed throughout the whole race, confident in his team's ability to keep him in the jersey, even though Beyer brought down his GC time by a mere 15 seconds.
"Everyone of the guys did a killer job today," he told Cyclingnews. "The reason I love racing here is because people actually race. I have some fantastic teammates who are good at thinking on their feet and go ‘okay, I need to make it to the bottom of the climb' and they make it and try and limit the losses. It worked out pretty well."
Armstrong dominates SRAM Tour of the Gila
Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) was unmatched at this year's SRAM Tour of the Gila, winning the overall title by six minutes 45 seconds over Optum's Carmen Small.
At the beginning of today's final Gila Monster stage, featuring 1.7 kilometers of climbing over 115.5km, Exergy was sitting with a comfortable lead on overall GC, so their game plan was to help Tayler Wiles reclaim the young rider's jersey from Colavita's Jasmine Glaesser, who had moved up to first after the time trial.
After the first KOM, around 13km into the race, a break of seven rode off the front which included Wiles, Anna Barensfield (Optum), and Kathryn Donovan (Rouse). Three of the seven were absorbed back into the pack before the first climb and, once they hit the base of the climb, Armstrong left the pack and bridged up to Wiles and Donovan.
"We had a nice cushion on GC. We wouldn't have minded if the break got up the road, Exergy's Andrea Dvorak said. "The plan was to control the race from the back. It's actually easier to let the break go up the road and just ride tempo as opposed to covering attacks and moves."
Part B of that plan, according to Dvorak, was to get 23-year-old Tayler Wiles (Exergy) up the road. She was just a couple seconds out of the Best Young Rider's Jersey and sitting 10th overall.
Exergy's plan was successful, and, after a few unsuccessful moves, Wiles made it up the road with about six other riders.
"Colavita had the Best Young Rider Jersey so they actually did a lot of work keeping the gap at a minimum which was really nice for us," Dvorak told Cyclingnews. "Almost to the base of the climb."
Then, Armstrong set a strong tempo, setting up Dvorak to attack. She went up the road, but managed to take Small (Optum) with her who was second on GC.
"The worry wasn't so much, 'oh my gosh Carmen is going to make up six minutes on Armstrong.' It was okay, we knew NOW and Novartis would respond."
Dvorak sat up and Powers (NOW and Novartis) brought the group back together. Immediately, Armstrong counter-attacked and bridged up to her teammate Wiles, who was working with Kathryn Donovan (Rouse) and Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis).
"She looked back, saw that our group was closing in on them and decided to go. She was never seen again and obviously won with about a two-minute gap. The rest of us rejoined, I think there was a group of about 12."
On the last descent, Powers and Small put their superior descending skills to use, finishing second and third, almost two minutes behind Armstrong.
Team Exergy's overall success at the Gila is a huge motivator going into the Exergy Tour at the end of May. Dvorak told Cyclingnews that racing for one of the best cyclists in the world is an honor and creates a team atmosphere that is unmatched.
"I've been fortunate enough in the past few years to race with people who deliver," Dvorak said. "It's much more motivating to lay everything down when you know 100 per cent that person is going to take what you did to the finish. It's pretty cool."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|4:27:33
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:12
|6
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:14
|7
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|8
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|0:02:17
|9
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:20
|10
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:25
|12
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|13
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:36
|14
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:03:33
|15
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:03
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|17
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|18
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|19
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|20
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:00
|21
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:01
|22
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|23
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:17
|24
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:05:33
|25
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:07:02
|26
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:03
|27
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:07:05
|28
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|29
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:07:19
|30
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|31
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|32
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|33
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:08:17
|35
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:29
|36
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:09:18
|39
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:10:37
|40
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|41
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|42
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:11:17
|43
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:11:37
|44
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:11:49
|45
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|46
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:11:52
|47
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|48
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|49
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|50
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|51
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|52
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|53
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|54
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:14:51
|55
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|56
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|57
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|58
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|59
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|60
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|61
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|62
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|63
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|64
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|65
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|66
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|67
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|68
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|69
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:19:16
|70
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|71
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|72
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|73
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|74
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|76
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|77
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|78
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|79
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|80
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|81
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:44
|82
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|83
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|84
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|85
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|86
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|87
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|88
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|89
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|90
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|91
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|92
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|93
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:21:11
|94
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|95
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:21:13
|96
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|97
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:22:03
|98
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|99
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|100
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:27:13
|101
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|102
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:32:54
|103
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|104
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|105
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|106
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|107
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:33:06
|108
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:33:19
|109
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:34:21
|110
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|111
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|112
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:38:52
|113
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|114
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|115
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:42:39
|116
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:43:46
|117
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:46:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|13:24:53
|2
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:03
|3
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:09:36
|4
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:40
|5
|Champion System
|0:12:22
|6
|California Giant Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|7
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:13:34
|8
|Bissell Cycling
|0:13:56
|9
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:14:38
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:48
|11
|Team Exergy
|0:20:27
|12
|Mexican National Team
|0:24:00
|13
|Juwi Solar
|0:30:16
|14
|Colombian National Team
|0:30:33
|15
|Team Rio Grande
|0:36:18
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:51:03
|17
|Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:53:56
|18
|Team Landis Cyclery
|0:54:05
|19
|BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1:01:50
|20
|Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|1:11:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|4:27:33
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:02:14
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|5
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:00
|7
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:17
|9
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:07:02
|10
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:03
|11
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:29
|12
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|13
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:11:52
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|15
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|16
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|17
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|18
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:11:54
|19
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|20
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:14:51
|21
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|22
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|23
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:19:16
|25
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|26
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|27
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|29
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|30
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|31
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|32
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|33
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:44
|34
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|36
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|37
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|38
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:21:11
|39
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|40
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:22:03
|41
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|42
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:32:54
|43
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|44
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|45
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:34:21
|46
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|47
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|48
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:38:52
|49
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|50
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|51
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:42:39
|52
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:43:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|13:28:12
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:10
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:01:39
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:56
|7
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:59
|8
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:30
|9
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:59
|10
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:03:52
|11
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|0:03:56
|12
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|0:04:03
|13
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:04
|14
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|15
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:07
|16
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:15
|17
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|18
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:37
|19
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:45
|20
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:07:00
|21
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:07:35
|22
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:38
|23
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:08:12
|24
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:08:55
|25
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:09:42
|26
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:51
|27
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:09:57
|28
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:10:22
|29
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:10:32
|30
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:45
|32
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:11:10
|33
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:27
|34
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:12:17
|35
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:12:26
|36
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:12:52
|37
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|0:13:17
|38
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:13:18
|39
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:13:19
|40
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:14:03
|41
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:14:11
|42
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:16:31
|43
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:16:34
|44
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:16:50
|45
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:16:56
|46
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:16:57
|47
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|48
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:17:42
|49
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|50
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:18:09
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:18:22
|52
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:18:47
|53
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:18:50
|54
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:19:08
|55
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:19:28
|56
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:19:40
|57
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:19:56
|58
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:20:13
|59
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:20:41
|60
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|61
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:22:08
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:37
|63
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:23:15
|64
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:24:06
|65
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:24:09
|66
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:24:13
|67
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:24:42
|68
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:24:45
|69
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:25:01
|70
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|71
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:25:51
|72
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:25:56
|73
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:26:11
|74
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:26:12
|75
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:26:27
|76
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:26:43
|77
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:27:18
|78
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|79
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|80
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:27:25
|81
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:27:34
|82
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:28:01
|83
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:28:08
|84
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:28:16
|85
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:28:38
|86
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|87
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:29:26
|88
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:29:51
|89
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:29:58
|90
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|0:30:30
|91
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:31:00
|92
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:31:59
|93
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:32:21
|94
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:32:44
|95
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:38:08
|96
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:38:42
|97
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:41:04
|98
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:41:35
|99
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|100
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:42:29
|101
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:42:43
|102
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:42:50
|103
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:43:57
|104
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:44:27
|105
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:44:31
|106
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:45:55
|107
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:48:50
|108
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:54:16
|109
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|1:02:48
|110
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|1:05:28
|111
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|1:05:56
|112
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|1:08:56
|113
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|1:10:32
|114
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1:14:54
|115
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1:25:21
|116
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1:27:42
|117
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1:36:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|13:28:34
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:01:17
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|4
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|5
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:15
|6
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:38
|7
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:07:16
|8
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:10:10
|9
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|10
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:12:30
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:57
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:16:34
|13
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:18:00
|15
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:18:25
|16
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:18:28
|17
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:18:46
|18
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:19:18
|19
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:20:19
|20
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:21:46
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:15
|23
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:53
|24
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:23:47
|25
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:23:51
|26
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|27
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:25:29
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:25:34
|29
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:25:49
|30
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:27:02
|31
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:27:03
|32
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:27:39
|33
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:27:46
|34
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:27:54
|35
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:29:36
|36
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:30:38
|37
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:31:59
|38
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:32:22
|39
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|40
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:40:42
|41
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:41:13
|42
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|43
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:42:07
|44
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:42:28
|45
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:44:05
|46
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:53:54
|47
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|1:05:06
|48
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|1:10:10
|49
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1:14:32
|50
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1:24:59
|51
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1:27:20
|52
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1:36:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|40:28:43
|2
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:03
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:00
|4
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:10:24
|5
|California Giant Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|6
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:12:59
|7
|Champion System
|0:15:08
|8
|Bissell Cycling
|0:16:33
|9
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:18:57
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:19:35
|11
|Team Exergy
|0:22:42
|12
|Mexican National Team
|0:29:01
|13
|Juwi Solar
|0:37:22
|14
|Colombian National Team
|0:38:03
|15
|Team Rio Grande
|0:52:25
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1:05:13
|17
|Team Landis Cyclery
|1:07:22
|18
|BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1:21:37
|19
|Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|1:23:12
|20
|Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|1:30:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|3:15:44
|2
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:01:56
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:15
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:02:17
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:18
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:02:21
|8
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:02:26
|9
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|11
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|12
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:02:33
|13
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:02:38
|14
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|15
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:58
|16
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:04:06
|17
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|18
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|19
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:04:41
|20
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:05:00
|21
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:05:04
|22
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:05:26
|23
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:37
|24
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:07:42
|26
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|27
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|28
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:07:44
|29
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:08:03
|30
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|31
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:08:22
|32
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:28
|33
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:08:58
|34
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:10:59
|35
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|36
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|37
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|38
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|39
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|40
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|41
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|42
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|43
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:11:45
|44
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:11:53
|45
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:12:05
|46
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:12:19
|47
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:15:57
|48
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|49
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:21:46
|50
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:26:54
|51
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:34:41
|52
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|53
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:35:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|11:51:28
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:41
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:07:19
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:07
|5
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:21
|6
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:10:46
|7
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:12:27
|8
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:12:31
|9
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:12:44
|10
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:13:09
|11
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:13:59
|12
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:14:32
|13
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:14:50
|14
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:15:03
|15
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:15:11
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:15:23
|17
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:05
|18
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:23:14
|19
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:23:49
|20
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:25:41
|21
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:35:27
|22
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:36:52
|23
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:38:01
|24
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:38:09
|25
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:38:42
|26
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:06
|27
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|28
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:18
|29
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:41:39
|30
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:41:41
|31
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:42:11
|32
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:43:07
|33
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:44:54
|34
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:44:59
|35
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:45:07
|36
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:46:54
|37
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:47:23
|38
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:47:54
|39
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|0:48:09
|40
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:48:18
|41
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:48:24
|42
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:49:46
|43
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:52:41
|44
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:55:53
|45
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:59:54
|46
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|1:02:42
|47
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|1:05:07
|48
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|1:07:54
|49
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|1:08:32
|50
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|1:12:52
|51
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|1:19:26
|52
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|1:21:15
|53
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|1:28:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Exergy TWENTY12
|35:59:05
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit
|0:03:02
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:06:48
|4
|Primal/MapMyRide Women's
|0:40:01
|5
|Team TIBCO
|0:49:32
|6
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:50:13
|7
|Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|1:13:06
|8
|Landis/Trek
|1:19:28
