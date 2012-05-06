Trending

Sutherland, Armstrong crowned SRAM Tour of the Gila champions

Craddock, Armstrong prevail on Monster stage

The young Bontrager Livestrong Team proved they are a force to be reckoned with on the concluding Gila Monster stage of SRAM Tour of the Gila, with Lawson Craddock and Ian Boswell convincingly taking first and second respectively on the brutal 170.1 kilometer course containing 2.8km of climbing.

The race action came just 13km into the race. A well-represented break of 21 riders, that included Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist), formed after the first bonus sprint, quickly gaining almost six minutes on the peloton as they headed up the first Category 2 climb of the day up to Anderson Vista.

With UnitedHealthcare controlling the pace at the front of the field for race leader Rory Sutherland, the breakaway fractured as they tackled the steep ascent. With the challenging gradient and distance visibly wearing on the break, Beyer attacked and Craddock followed. The duo rode away from the rest of the remaining seven in the break, swiftly putting 30 seconds into their chasers as they began the twisting Cat 2 climb up Wild Horse Mesa.

Exploding out of the chase group at the 140km mark, multiple junior national champion Boswell was the only rider out of the chase group to join to Beyer and Craddock.

"I was hurting a little with about 20 km to go, so when Ian came up I took it easy," Craddock said. "Having two guys against one was a huge advantage. Everything worked out perfectly today."

With the finish in sight, Craddock and Boswell, cranked up the tempo, and rode away from a struggling Beyer, allowing the teammates enough time to celebrate crossing the line together.

"We all worked great all weekend, and we capped it off with a win, it's just incredible," Craddock said. "I'm speechless; this is a huge morale-booster for California. We have something to prove there."

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong), winner of the U26 Young Rider Jersey agreed, and said their powerful showing at the Tour of the Gila confirms team is ready for the Tour of California.

"I think a lot of people were casting doubt on our ability to ride in a race like California, but I think if you look at the field here and you look at the riders here, it proves we deserve an invite to a race like that and I really do think we can make a mark on the race."

GC winner Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) remained relaxed throughout the whole race, confident in his team's ability to keep him in the jersey, even though Beyer brought down his GC time by a mere 15 seconds.

"Everyone of the guys did a killer job today," he told Cyclingnews. "The reason I love racing here is because people actually race. I have some fantastic teammates who are good at thinking on their feet and go ‘okay, I need to make it to the bottom of the climb' and they make it and try and limit the losses. It worked out pretty well."

Armstrong dominates SRAM Tour of the Gila

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) was unmatched at this year's SRAM Tour of the Gila, winning the overall title by six minutes 45 seconds over Optum's Carmen Small.

At the beginning of today's final Gila Monster stage, featuring 1.7 kilometers of climbing over 115.5km, Exergy was sitting with a comfortable lead on overall GC, so their game plan was to help Tayler Wiles reclaim the young rider's jersey from Colavita's Jasmine Glaesser, who had moved up to first after the time trial.

After the first KOM, around 13km into the race, a break of seven rode off the front which included Wiles, Anna Barensfield (Optum), and Kathryn Donovan (Rouse). Three of the seven were absorbed back into the pack before the first climb and, once they hit the base of the climb, Armstrong left the pack and bridged up to Wiles and Donovan.

"We had a nice cushion on GC. We wouldn't have minded if the break got up the road, Exergy's Andrea Dvorak said. "The plan was to control the race from the back. It's actually easier to let the break go up the road and just ride tempo as opposed to covering attacks and moves."

Part B of that plan, according to Dvorak, was to get 23-year-old Tayler Wiles (Exergy) up the road. She was just a couple seconds out of the Best Young Rider's Jersey and sitting 10th overall.

Exergy's plan was successful, and, after a few unsuccessful moves, Wiles made it up the road with about six other riders.

"Colavita had the Best Young Rider Jersey so they actually did a lot of work keeping the gap at a minimum which was really nice for us," Dvorak told Cyclingnews. "Almost to the base of the climb."

Then, Armstrong set a strong tempo, setting up Dvorak to attack. She went up the road, but managed to take Small (Optum) with her who was second on GC.

"The worry wasn't so much, 'oh my gosh Carmen is going to make up six minutes on Armstrong.' It was okay, we knew NOW and Novartis would respond."

Dvorak sat up and Powers (NOW and Novartis) brought the group back together. Immediately, Armstrong counter-attacked and bridged up to her teammate Wiles, who was working with Kathryn Donovan (Rouse) and Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis).

"She looked back, saw that our group was closing in on them and decided to go. She was never seen again and obviously won with about a two-minute gap. The rest of us rejoined, I think there was a group of about 12."

On the last descent, Powers and Small put their superior descending skills to use, finishing second and third, almost two minutes behind Armstrong.

Team Exergy's overall success at the Gila is a huge motivator going into the Exergy Tour at the end of May. Dvorak told Cyclingnews that racing for one of the best cyclists in the world is an honor and creates a team atmosphere that is unmatched.

"I've been fortunate enough in the past few years to race with people who deliver," Dvorak said. "It's much more motivating to lay everything down when you know 100 per cent that person is going to take what you did to the finish. It's pretty cool."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team4:27:33
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
3Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:06
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:10
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:12
6Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:14
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
8Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System0:02:17
9Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:02:20
10Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:02:25
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
13Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:36
14Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:03:33
15Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:03
16Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:47
17Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:56
18Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
20Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:00
21Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:01
22Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:05:05
23Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:17
24Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:05:33
25Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:07:02
26Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:03
27Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:07:05
28Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
29Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:07:19
30Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
31Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
32Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
33Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:08:17
35Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:29
36Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:09:18
39Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team0:10:37
40Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
41Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
42James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:11:17
43Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:11:37
44Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:11:49
45Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
46Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:11:52
47Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
48Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
49Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
50Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
51James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:11:54
52Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
53Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:14:09
54Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:14:51
55Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
56Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
57Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
58Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
59Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
60James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
61Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
62Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
63Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
64Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
65Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
66William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
67Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
68Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
69Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:19:16
70Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
71Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
72Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
73Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
74Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
76Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
77Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
78Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
79Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
80Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
81Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:20:44
82Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
83Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
84Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
85Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
86Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
87Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
88Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
89Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
90Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
91Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
92Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
93Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:21:11
94James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
95Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:21:13
96Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
97Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:22:03
98Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
99Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
100Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:27:13
101Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
102Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:32:54
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
104Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
105Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
106Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
107Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:33:06
108Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:33:19
109Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:34:21
110Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
111Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
112Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:38:52
113Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
114George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
115Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:42:39
116Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:43:46
117John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande0:46:46

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager-Livestrong Team13:24:53
2Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:03
3Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:09:36
4UnitedHealthcare0:10:40
5Champion System0:12:22
6California Giant Cycling Team0:12:34
7Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:13:34
8Bissell Cycling0:13:56
9Jamis-Sutter Home0:14:38
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:48
11Team Exergy0:20:27
12Mexican National Team0:24:00
13Juwi Solar0:30:16
14Colombian National Team0:30:33
15Team Rio Grande0:36:18
16Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:51:03
17Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:53:56
18Team Landis Cyclery0:54:05
19BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:01:50
20Ekoi.com - Gaspesien1:11:07

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team4:27:33
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:02:14
4Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:47
5Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:56
6Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:00
7Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:05:05
8Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:17
9Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:07:02
10Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:03
11Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:29
12Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:11:49
13Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:11:52
14Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
15Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
16Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
17Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
18Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:11:54
19Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:14:09
20Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:14:51
21Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
22Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
23William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
24Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:19:16
25Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
26Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
27Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
29Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
30Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
31Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
32Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
33Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:20:44
34Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
36Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
37Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
38Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:21:11
39James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
40Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:22:03
41Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
42Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:32:54
43Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
44Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
45Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:34:21
46Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
47Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
48Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:38:52
49Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
50George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
51Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:42:39
52Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:43:46

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare13:28:12
2Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:15
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:22
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:10
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:01:39
6Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:01:56
7Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:59
8Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:30
9Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:02:59
10Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:03:52
11Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System0:03:56
12Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare0:04:03
13Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:04
14Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:54
15Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:07
16Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:15
17Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:05:25
18Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:37
19Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:45
20Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:07:00
21Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:07:35
22Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:38
23Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:08:12
24Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:08:55
25Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:09:42
26Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:51
27Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:09:57
28Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:10:22
29Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:10:32
30Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:10:38
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:45
32Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:11:10
33Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:11:27
34Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:12:17
35Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team0:12:26
36Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:12:52
37Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar0:13:17
38Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:13:18
39Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:13:19
40Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home0:14:03
41Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:14:11
42Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:16:31
43Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team0:16:34
44Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:16:50
45Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:16:56
46Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:16:57
47Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:17:05
48Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team0:17:42
49James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
50Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team0:18:09
51Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:18:22
52Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:18:47
53Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:18:50
54Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:19:08
55James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:19:28
56Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:19:40
57Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar0:19:56
58Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:20:13
59Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:20:41
60Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:21:38
61Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:22:08
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:37
63Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:23:15
64Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar0:24:06
65Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:24:09
66Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:24:13
67Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar0:24:42
68Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:24:45
69Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team0:25:01
70Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:25:48
71Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:25:51
72Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:25:56
73Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:26:11
74Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team0:26:12
75Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:26:27
76Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:26:43
77Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:27:18
78Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
79Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:27:24
80Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:27:25
81Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:27:34
82James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:28:01
83Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:28:08
84Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:28:16
85Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:28:38
86James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
87Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:29:26
88Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:29:51
89Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:29:58
90Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande0:30:30
91Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:31:00
92Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:31:59
93Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:32:21
94Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:32:44
95Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:38:08
96Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:38:42
97Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:41:04
98Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:41:35
99Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
100Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:42:29
101Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:42:43
102William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:42:50
103Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:43:57
104Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:44:27
105Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:44:31
106Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:45:55
107Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:48:50
108George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:54:16
109Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team1:02:48
110Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien1:05:28
111Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande1:05:56
112John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande1:08:56
113Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team1:10:32
114Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1:14:54
115Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:25:21
116Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1:27:42
117Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:36:54

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team13:28:34
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:01:17
3Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:32
4Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:05:03
5Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:15
6Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:38
7Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:07:16
8Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:10:10
9Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:10:16
10Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:12:30
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:57
12Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:16:34
13Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:16:43
14Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:18:00
15Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:18:25
16Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:18:28
17Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:18:46
18Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:19:18
19Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:20:19
20Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:21:16
21Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:21:46
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:15
23Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:53
24Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:23:47
25Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:23:51
26Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:25:26
27Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:25:29
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:25:34
29Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:25:49
30Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:27:02
31Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:27:03
32James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:27:39
33Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:27:46
34Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:27:54
35Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:29:36
36Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:30:38
37Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:31:59
38Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:32:22
39Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:38:20
40Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:40:42
41Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:41:13
42Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
43Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:42:07
44William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:42:28
45Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:44:05
46George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:53:54
47Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien1:05:06
48Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team1:10:10
49Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1:14:32
50Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:24:59
51Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1:27:20
52Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:36:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager-Livestrong Team40:28:43
2Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:03
3UnitedHealthcare0:07:00
4Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:10:24
5California Giant Cycling Team0:12:44
6Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:12:59
7Champion System0:15:08
8Bissell Cycling0:16:33
9Jamis-Sutter Home0:18:57
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:19:35
11Team Exergy0:22:42
12Mexican National Team0:29:01
13Juwi Solar0:37:22
14Colombian National Team0:38:03
15Team Rio Grande0:52:25
16Hagens Berman Cycling Team1:05:13
17Team Landis Cyclery1:07:22
18BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:21:37
19Jet Fuel Cycling Team1:23:12
20Ekoi.com - Gaspesien1:30:32

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY123:15:44
2Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:56
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:15
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:02:17
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:18
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:02:21
8Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:02:26
9Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
11Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
12Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:33
13Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:38
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
15Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:58
16Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team0:04:06
17Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
18Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
19Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:04:41
20Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:05:00
21Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:05:04
22Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:05:26
23Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:37
24Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO0:07:42
26Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
27Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
28Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:07:44
29Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY120:08:03
30Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
31Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:08:22
32Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:28
33Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:08:58
34Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:10:59
35Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
36Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
37Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
38Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
39Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
40Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
41Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
42Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
43Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek0:11:45
44Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:11:53
45Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:12:05
46Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:12:19
47Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:15:57
48Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
49Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:21:46
50Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:26:54
51Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:34:41
52Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
53Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:35:04

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY1211:51:28
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:41
3Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:07:19
4Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:07
5Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:21
6Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:10:46
7Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:12:27
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:12:31
9Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:12:44
10Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:13:09
11Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team0:13:59
12Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO0:14:32
13Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:14:50
14Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:15:03
15Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:15:11
16Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:15:23
17Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:05
18Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:23:14
19Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek0:23:49
20Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO0:25:41
21Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:35:27
22Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:36:52
23Veronique Fortin (Can) Team TIBCO0:38:01
24Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek0:38:09
25Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:38:42
26Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:06
27Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
28Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:18
29Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:39
30Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:41:41
31Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek0:42:11
32Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:43:07
33Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY120:44:54
34Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:44:59
35Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:45:07
36Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:46:54
37Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:47:23
38Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:47:54
39Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS0:48:09
40Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:48:18
41Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:48:24
42Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:49:46
43Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:52:41
44Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO0:55:53
45Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:59:54
46Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing1:02:42
47Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek1:05:07
48Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek1:07:54
49Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling1:08:32
50Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1:12:52
51Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS1:19:26
52Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1:21:15
53Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1:28:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1235:59:05
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit0:03:02
3NOW and Novartis for MS0:06:48
4Primal/MapMyRide Women's0:40:01
5Team TIBCO0:49:32
6FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:50:13
7Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling1:13:06
8Landis/Trek1:19:28

