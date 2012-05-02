Tour of the Gila past winners
1987-2011
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2011
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) RealCyclist.com
|2010
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Mellow Johnny's
|2009
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Mellow Johnny's
|2008
|Gregorio Ladino Vega (Col) Tecos
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill (HealthNet-Maxxis)
|2006
|Chris Baldwin (Toyota-United)
|2005
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Team Seasilver
|2004
|Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net/Maxxis
|2003
|Drew Miller (USA) Trek/VW All-Stars
|2002
|Chris Wherry (USA) Mercury
|2001
|Scott Moninger (USA) Mercury
|2000
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Shaklee-Marin
|1999
|Chris Wherry
|1998
|Burke Swindlehurst
|1997
|Bart Bowen
|1996
|Burke Swindlehurst
|1995
|Johnathan Vaughters
|1994
|Andrew Miller
|1993
|Jose Robles
|1992
|Kevin Livingston
|1991
|Bjorn Backman
|1990
|Andrew Miller
|1989
|John Lieswyn
|1988
|Gavin O'Grady
|1987
|Andy Bishop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2011
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|2010
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|2009
|Kristin Armstrong (Cervelo Test Team)
|2008
|Leah Goldstein (Isr) Valueact Capital Cycling Team
|2007
|Mara Abbott (Webcor Builders)
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong (TEAm Lipton)
|2005
|Kimberly Baldwin (USA) T-Mobile
|2004
|Amber Neben (USA) T-Mobile
|2003
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona Esker
|2002
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona
|2001
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona
|2000
|Mari Holden
|1999
|Kimberly Bruckner
|1998
|Jeannie Longo
|1997
|(Women's race cancelled)
|1996
|Desiree Margagliano
|1995
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1994
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1993
|Martha Wavrin
|1992
|Jane Gagne
|1991
|Laura Peycke
|1990
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1989
|Carolyn Donnelly
|1988
|Jane Marshall
|1987
|Nancy Shipp
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy