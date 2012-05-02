Trending

Tour of the Gila past winners

1987-2011

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2011Francisco Mancebo (Spa) RealCyclist.com
2010Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Mellow Johnny's
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Mellow Johnny's
2008Gregorio Ladino Vega (Col) Tecos
2007Nathan O'Neill (HealthNet-Maxxis)
2006Chris Baldwin (Toyota-United)
2005Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Team Seasilver
2004Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net/Maxxis
2003Drew Miller (USA) Trek/VW All-Stars
2002Chris Wherry (USA) Mercury
2001Scott Moninger (USA) Mercury
2000Eric Wohlberg (Can) Shaklee-Marin
1999Chris Wherry
1998Burke Swindlehurst
1997Bart Bowen
1996Burke Swindlehurst
1995Johnathan Vaughters
1994Andrew Miller
1993Jose Robles
1992Kevin Livingston
1991Bjorn Backman
1990Andrew Miller
1989John Lieswyn
1988Gavin O'Grady
1987Andy Bishop

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2011Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
2010Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
2009Kristin Armstrong (Cervelo Test Team)
2008Leah Goldstein (Isr) Valueact Capital Cycling Team
2007Mara Abbott (Webcor Builders)
2006Kristin Armstrong (TEAm Lipton)
2005Kimberly Baldwin (USA) T-Mobile
2004Amber Neben (USA) T-Mobile
2003Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona Esker
2002Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona
2001Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Rona
2000Mari Holden
1999Kimberly Bruckner
1998Jeannie Longo
1997(Women's race cancelled)
1996Desiree Margagliano
1995Carolyn Donnelly
1994Carolyn Donnelly
1993Martha Wavrin
1992Jane Gagne
1991Laura Peycke
1990Carolyn Donnelly
1989Carolyn Donnelly
1988Jane Marshall
1987Nancy Shipp

