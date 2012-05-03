Young takes stage 2 sprint in SRAM Tour of the Gila
Armstrong repeats on stage 2, extends lead
Stage 2: Silver City - Fort Bayard
A sprint finish was on the cards today for the UCI men at the SRAM Tour of the Gila with Bissel Cycling Under 25 rider Eric Young getting the better of Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo and Chad Beyer.
Related Articles
The action at the front of the UCI men's race came almost immediately after the start of stage two. Small breakaways were attempted, but quickly shut down by the equally as active peloton, until the first King of the Mountain points were contested about 19 kilometers into the 129km race.
Competitive Cyclist rider Thomas Rabou, Team Type 1's Javier Megias, Kenda 5 Hour Energy's James Stemper and Team Optum's Chris Parrish opened up a 55 second gap on the rest of the peloton, and were eventually joined by Mexico National Team's Carlos Lopez and California Giant U25 rider Evan Huffman at 37 miles into the race.
Working together well, the breakaway stayed away for the majority of the race, but was absorbed back into the pack at 107km, setting up the race for a sprint finish.
Young said he managed to take advantage of a lull at the front, while Competitive Cyclist was driving the pace for Beyer and Mancebo.
"I felt that if I caught them off guard I might get lucky and that's exactly what happened," the current USA Pro Criterium Champion said, who opened up a huge gap around 300 meters from the finish.
The advantage was quickly decreasing, but Young managed to hold off the field to take his first Gila win.
"I just really wanted to get over the climbs and the whole team was there for me to help me do that. It was not easy, that was a hard win for me," Young said. "Maybe with 50 meters to go when I sat back down I knew that I had it, just because I couldn't see anyone else."
Competitive Cyclist team captain Francisco Mancebo said competing in Joe Martin Stage Race last week caused him to struggle in yesterday's stage, but he found his legs today, placing second ahead of his teammate Chad Beyer.
"I was tired yesterday, Joe Martin was a hard race for me," Mancebo said.
Tomorrow, the pressure is on for Mancebo, who must perform in the 26.6km time trial in order to stay in contention for the final stage up the Gila Monster.
"The last stage is the most important for me," he said. "I hope I feel good."
Mancebo's teammate Chad Beyer, who is currently second overall behind United Healthcare rider Rory Sutherland, also showed off his sprinting legs today, finishing a close third.
"It was a perfect stage for us, the only thing that would have been better was if we had gotten the win," Beyer told Cyclingnews.
In yesterday's stage up the Category one Mogollon climb, Beyer said he was surprised with how well he performed.
"It's funny, I didn't know how I'd be at this race, it was a long drive from Joe Martin to this race, 16 hours or so. I was just following wheels and I ended up right behind Rory."
Tomorrow's hilly out and back time trial will likely shake up the GC placings, dictating how most teams will approach the Gila's last, and crucial stage up the Gila Monster.
Armstrong nabs second stage win from Holcomb
Continuing to confirm her stellar form, Exergy TWENTY12's Kristen Armstrong won her second stage in today's Tour of the Gila, outsprinting Optum's Janel Holcomb and Carmen Small in a hard fight to the finish.
Coming off of the steep Wild Horse Mesa descent about 40 kilometers into the race, a small breakaway group established itself. Optum teammates and GC contenders Carmen Small, Jade Wilcoxson and Jane Holcomb were present, along with race leader and former 2008 Olympic time trial gold medalist Kristin Armstrong, who found herself isolated from her team.
"We wanted to be as aggressive as possible and try to isolate Kristin, because she's really, really strong. Today she raced an incredible race," Small said.
Optum unsuccessfully tried to shake off Armstrong and later, a small chase group caught the pack, which included Optum rider Courtney Lowe.
She immediately regrouped and launched an attack that stuck. Until that point, all of Optum's attacks had been neutralized.
"Courtney was just dynamite today," Holcomb said. "She's a young rider and new, but she's smart and just so willing to work hard."
With Lowe and Now and Novartis rider Robin Farina up the road, it gave the rest of her Optum teammates the opportunity to rest while Exergy TWENTY12 set pace on the front.
Armstrong said the break put her team in a more favorable position.
"If we were to have brought the break back sooner, we would have just been attacked, attacked, attacked," she told Cyclingnews. "You can only do so much with only two teammates with you. We had to, what I call, control the field as best as possible, and I think we did a good job of that."
After Farina and Lowe were swallowed up, the gap began to shrink after the final QOM of the day. Quickly, the group had whittled away to only three riders. Holcomb and Small exchanged attacks in a combined attempt to tire Armstrong, while she was trying to conserve her energy for tomorrow's time trial.
"Tomorrow I have to have the legs to do my best," Armstrong said. "It's the race of truth and it's a true time trial course. For me, every time trial I do this year, moving forward and trying to get selected for the Olympic team I have to just put this race aside for a second and think of it as a one day deal."
In the last few kilometers, Holcomb was the only rider able to hold onto Armstrong's blistering pace to the finish line, though she was unable to power past her at the line.
"Coming into the finish, she looked at me and said ‘you're just sitting on' and I said, yep at this point it's my job,'" Holcomb said.
Optum currently has three riders in the top five GC. Like Exergy, Holcomb said her team plans to continue to race aggressively and fight for the overall GC.
"Today was a really good team race for Optum," she said. "When we go out there and race, we want to race as a team and race our team plan. There are times when you are racing, and you are on the road and someone might try to convince you to deviate from your plan, but we believe so strongly in our director Rachel Heal and the abilities of each other."
Tomorrow the women face a challenging 26.5-mile time trial, with 305 meters of climbing, starting in the town of Tyrone.
Full Results - Elite Men Stage 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3:04:25
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|5
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|7
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|11
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|14
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|15
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|17
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|18
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|19
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|20
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|21
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|22
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|23
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|24
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|26
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|28
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|30
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|31
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|32
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|33
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|34
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|35
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|36
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|37
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|39
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|40
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|41
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|42
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|43
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|44
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|45
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|46
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|47
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|48
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|49
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|50
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|51
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|52
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|53
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|54
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|55
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|56
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|57
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|58
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|59
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|60
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|61
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|62
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|63
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|64
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|65
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|66
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:00:16
|68
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|69
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|70
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|71
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|72
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|73
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|74
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|75
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|76
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|77
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|78
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|80
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|81
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|82
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|83
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|85
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|86
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:20
|87
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|88
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|89
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|90
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|91
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|92
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|93
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|94
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:29
|95
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:00:40
|96
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:00:56
|97
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:01:10
|98
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|99
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|100
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|101
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|102
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|103
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|104
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|105
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|106
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:55
|107
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:29
|108
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:04:31
|109
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|110
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|111
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:54
|112
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|113
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:29
|114
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:05:59
|115
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:07:09
|116
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|117
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|118
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:22
|119
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:07:24
|120
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|121
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|122
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|123
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|124
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|125
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|126
|Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|127
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:12:44
|128
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|129
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:16:56
|130
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:22:17
|131
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:22:50
|132
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|133
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:38:16
|134
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|135
|Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|136
|Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|DNF
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
|DNF
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|3
|3
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|3
|3
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|2
|4
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|3
|3
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|2
|4
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|3
|3
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|4
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|6:50:08
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:00:14
|5
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:39
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|10
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:11
|11
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:14
|12
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:22
|13
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:27
|14
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|15
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:33
|16
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:44
|17
|Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:01:50
|18
|Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
|0:02:02
|19
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|20
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:02:09
|21
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:28
|22
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|24
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|25
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|26
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:42
|27
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|28
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:53
|29
|Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:02:56
|30
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|33
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|34
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:58
|35
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|36
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:03:05
|37
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|38
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
|39
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|40
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|41
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|42
|Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:12
|43
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|44
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:15
|45
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:21
|47
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:03:25
|48
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|49
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:03:27
|50
|Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:29
|51
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:39
|52
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:03:49
|53
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:52
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:55
|55
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|56
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|58
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:04:28
|59
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|60
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:33
|61
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:04:34
|62
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:04:40
|63
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:04:51
|64
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:04:56
|65
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:02
|66
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:05:14
|67
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:05:16
|68
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:05:20
|69
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:05:23
|70
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:05:29
|71
|Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|72
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|73
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|74
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|75
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:48
|76
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:05:53
|77
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:00
|78
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:06:02
|79
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:14
|80
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:24
|81
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|82
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:40
|83
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:06:53
|84
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:06:56
|85
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|86
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:07:12
|87
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|88
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:07:16
|89
|Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
|90
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:19
|91
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:07:20
|92
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:46
|93
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
|0:07:54
|94
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|95
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:07:56
|96
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:02
|97
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:08:06
|98
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:08:11
|99
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:26
|100
|Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:08:45
|101
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:08:52
|102
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:09:32
|103
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:09:53
|104
|David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:10:17
|105
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:10:29
|106
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:11:23
|107
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|108
|Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:46
|109
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:53
|110
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:12:39
|111
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:12:55
|112
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:12:56
|113
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|114
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:14:05
|115
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:14:18
|116
|John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:14:27
|117
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
|0:14:46
|118
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:15:22
|119
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:17:23
|120
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:18:33
|121
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:18:48
|122
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|123
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|124
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:22:21
|125
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:24:08
|126
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:25:45
|127
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:26:08
|128
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:28:36
|129
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:34:14
|130
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:49:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|12
|3
|Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|10
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|5
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|8
|6
|Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|6
|6
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
|6
|8
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|5
|8
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|5
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|11
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|4
|12
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|3
|12
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
|3
|12
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|16
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|1
|16
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|1
|16
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|15
|pts
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|12
|3
|Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|10
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|9
|5
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|7
|6
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|5
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|6
|Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|6
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|10
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|4
|11
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|3
|11
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|13
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|13
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|6:50:20
|2
|Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|5
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|6
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|7
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:02:53
|8
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:03
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:09
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:27
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:40
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:03:43
|13
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|14
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:04:16
|16
|Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:04:22
|17
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:04:28
|18
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:04:44
|19
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:50
|20
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:05:04
|21
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:05:08
|22
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:05:11
|23
|Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|24
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|25
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:36
|26
|Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:05:41
|27
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:48
|28
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:05:50
|29
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:12
|30
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:06:28
|32
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:06:41
|33
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
|0:06:44
|34
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:07:00
|35
|Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:07:04
|36
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:07:07
|37
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:07:08
|38
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:07:44
|39
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:07:50
|40
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:07:54
|41
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|0:08:14
|42
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:08:40
|43
|Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:09:20
|44
|Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|45
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:12:44
|46
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:13:53
|47
|George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
|0:15:10
|48
|Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:18:21
|49
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|0:18:36
|50
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|51
|Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:23:56
|52
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:25:33
|53
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:28:24
|54
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:34:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|20:32:32
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:27
|3
|Mexican National Team
|0:02:36
|4
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|5
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy
|0:03:05
|6
|California Giant Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|7
|Team Exergy
|0:05:00
|8
|Champion System
|0:05:01
|9
|Bontrager-Livestrong Team
|10
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:16
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:31
|12
|Juwi Solar
|0:06:23
|13
|Bissell Cycling
|0:06:58
|14
|Colombian National Team
|0:07:27
|15
|Team Landis Cyclery
|0:11:18
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|17
|Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
|0:13:24
|18
|BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:15:00
|19
|Team Rio Grande
|0:15:56
|20
|Jet Fuel Cycling Team
|0:19:38
Women's Results - Stage 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|3:38:23
|2
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:26
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|5
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:00:28
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:29
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|8
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|10
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|11
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|12
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|13
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|14
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|16
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|17
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|18
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:01:42
|19
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|20
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:01:47
|21
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:14
|22
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|23
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|24
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|25
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|26
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|27
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|28
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|29
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|30
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|31
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|32
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|33
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|34
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|35
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|36
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|37
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|38
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|39
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|41
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|42
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|44
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|45
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|46
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|47
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|48
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|49
|Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:22:59
|50
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|51
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|52
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|53
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:25:54
|54
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:28:18
|55
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:28:55
|56
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|HD
|Rachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella
|0:52:16
|HD
|Stacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing
|HD
|Sheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized
|1:16:49
|HD
|Kimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team
|1:18:29
|DNF
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|5
|pts
|2
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|pts
|2
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|2
|4
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|2
|4
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|6:53:52
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:50
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:03:24
|4
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:39
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:17
|6
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:04:21
|7
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:05:22
|8
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:05:40
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:06:02
|10
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:06:05
|11
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:06:10
|12
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:06:14
|13
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:06:22
|14
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:06:37
|15
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:06:52
|16
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:07:00
|17
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:52
|18
|Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:08:56
|19
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:09:20
|20
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:18:34
|21
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
|0:22:24
|22
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:23:43
|23
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:24:01
|24
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:24:28
|25
|Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:51
|26
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:24:52
|27
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:24:55
|28
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:56
|29
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:24:57
|30
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:25:02
|31
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:25:38
|32
|Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:25:40
|33
|Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|34
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:25:58
|35
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|36
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:17
|37
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:26:45
|38
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:27:11
|39
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:27:55
|40
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:28:03
|41
|Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
|0:28:41
|42
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|0:28:50
|43
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
|0:29:40
|44
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:29:41
|45
|Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:30:25
|46
|Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:31:08
|47
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|48
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:31:59
|49
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:34:24
|50
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:36:27
|51
|Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:37:26
|52
|Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:37:47
|53
|Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:38:08
|54
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:38:48
|55
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:39:18
|56
|Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:40:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|pts
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|15
|3
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|5
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|9
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|8
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|6
|8
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|5
|9
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|4
|10
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|11
|Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|3
|12
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|2
|13
|Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
|1
|14
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1
|15
|Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|1
|16
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|21
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|9
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|6
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|5
|7
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|3
|8
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
|2
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy