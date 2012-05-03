Image 1 of 30 The beginning of today's break in the men's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 The men's field begins the climb back toward town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Riders in the break start to feel the long day on the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 Team cars get pulled away from the break and wait for the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Riders roll through the southwest countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 The peloton makes its way past the Santa Rita mine. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 Eric Young (Bissell) takes the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) goes into stage three holding the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 One of the chase groups in the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) gets the win over Janel Holcomb (Optum). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Carmen Small (Optum) after a hard day in the break and chasing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 The front of the women's field starts to string out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 Tayler Wiles (Exergy) leading teammate Kristin Amrstrong. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) riding at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) leads the group out of San Lorenzo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) leading his team at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) staying protected by his team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 Halfway through the race for the mens break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 The U23 riders of Bontrager-Trek helped to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) looks back to check his gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 Riders start to get aggressive at the front as the race gets closer to town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) leading the break with Janel Holcomb (Optum). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 Today's stage podium for the women. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) descends off the Sapillo climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 The field descends the Sapillo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) bringing up bottles for the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Hagens Berman riders passing out the water. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) keeping the break in check. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Carmen Small (Optum) takes a turn at the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

A sprint finish was on the cards today for the UCI men at the SRAM Tour of the Gila with Bissel Cycling Under 25 rider Eric Young getting the better of Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo and Chad Beyer.

The action at the front of the UCI men's race came almost immediately after the start of stage two. Small breakaways were attempted, but quickly shut down by the equally as active peloton, until the first King of the Mountain points were contested about 19 kilometers into the 129km race.

Competitive Cyclist rider Thomas Rabou, Team Type 1's Javier Megias, Kenda 5 Hour Energy's James Stemper and Team Optum's Chris Parrish opened up a 55 second gap on the rest of the peloton, and were eventually joined by Mexico National Team's Carlos Lopez and California Giant U25 rider Evan Huffman at 37 miles into the race.

Working together well, the breakaway stayed away for the majority of the race, but was absorbed back into the pack at 107km, setting up the race for a sprint finish.

Young said he managed to take advantage of a lull at the front, while Competitive Cyclist was driving the pace for Beyer and Mancebo.

"I felt that if I caught them off guard I might get lucky and that's exactly what happened," the current USA Pro Criterium Champion said, who opened up a huge gap around 300 meters from the finish.

The advantage was quickly decreasing, but Young managed to hold off the field to take his first Gila win.

"I just really wanted to get over the climbs and the whole team was there for me to help me do that. It was not easy, that was a hard win for me," Young said. "Maybe with 50 meters to go when I sat back down I knew that I had it, just because I couldn't see anyone else."

Competitive Cyclist team captain Francisco Mancebo said competing in Joe Martin Stage Race last week caused him to struggle in yesterday's stage, but he found his legs today, placing second ahead of his teammate Chad Beyer.

"I was tired yesterday, Joe Martin was a hard race for me," Mancebo said.

Tomorrow, the pressure is on for Mancebo, who must perform in the 26.6km time trial in order to stay in contention for the final stage up the Gila Monster.

"The last stage is the most important for me," he said. "I hope I feel good."

Mancebo's teammate Chad Beyer, who is currently second overall behind United Healthcare rider Rory Sutherland, also showed off his sprinting legs today, finishing a close third.

"It was a perfect stage for us, the only thing that would have been better was if we had gotten the win," Beyer told Cyclingnews.

In yesterday's stage up the Category one Mogollon climb, Beyer said he was surprised with how well he performed.

"It's funny, I didn't know how I'd be at this race, it was a long drive from Joe Martin to this race, 16 hours or so. I was just following wheels and I ended up right behind Rory."

Tomorrow's hilly out and back time trial will likely shake up the GC placings, dictating how most teams will approach the Gila's last, and crucial stage up the Gila Monster.

Armstrong nabs second stage win from Holcomb

Continuing to confirm her stellar form, Exergy TWENTY12's Kristen Armstrong won her second stage in today's Tour of the Gila, outsprinting Optum's Janel Holcomb and Carmen Small in a hard fight to the finish.

Coming off of the steep Wild Horse Mesa descent about 40 kilometers into the race, a small breakaway group established itself. Optum teammates and GC contenders Carmen Small, Jade Wilcoxson and Jane Holcomb were present, along with race leader and former 2008 Olympic time trial gold medalist Kristin Armstrong, who found herself isolated from her team.

"We wanted to be as aggressive as possible and try to isolate Kristin, because she's really, really strong. Today she raced an incredible race," Small said.

Optum unsuccessfully tried to shake off Armstrong and later, a small chase group caught the pack, which included Optum rider Courtney Lowe.

She immediately regrouped and launched an attack that stuck. Until that point, all of Optum's attacks had been neutralized.

"Courtney was just dynamite today," Holcomb said. "She's a young rider and new, but she's smart and just so willing to work hard."

With Lowe and Now and Novartis rider Robin Farina up the road, it gave the rest of her Optum teammates the opportunity to rest while Exergy TWENTY12 set pace on the front.

Armstrong said the break put her team in a more favorable position.

"If we were to have brought the break back sooner, we would have just been attacked, attacked, attacked," she told Cyclingnews. "You can only do so much with only two teammates with you. We had to, what I call, control the field as best as possible, and I think we did a good job of that."

After Farina and Lowe were swallowed up, the gap began to shrink after the final QOM of the day. Quickly, the group had whittled away to only three riders. Holcomb and Small exchanged attacks in a combined attempt to tire Armstrong, while she was trying to conserve her energy for tomorrow's time trial.

"Tomorrow I have to have the legs to do my best," Armstrong said. "It's the race of truth and it's a true time trial course. For me, every time trial I do this year, moving forward and trying to get selected for the Olympic team I have to just put this race aside for a second and think of it as a one day deal."

In the last few kilometers, Holcomb was the only rider able to hold onto Armstrong's blistering pace to the finish line, though she was unable to power past her at the line.

"Coming into the finish, she looked at me and said ‘you're just sitting on' and I said, yep at this point it's my job,'" Holcomb said.

Optum currently has three riders in the top five GC. Like Exergy, Holcomb said her team plans to continue to race aggressively and fight for the overall GC.

"Today was a really good team race for Optum," she said. "When we go out there and race, we want to race as a team and race our team plan. There are times when you are racing, and you are on the road and someone might try to convince you to deviate from your plan, but we believe so strongly in our director Rachel Heal and the abilities of each other."

Tomorrow the women face a challenging 26.5-mile time trial, with 305 meters of climbing, starting in the town of Tyrone.

Full Results - Elite Men Stage 2

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 3:04:25 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 5 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 7 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 8 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 11 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 12 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 14 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 15 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 17 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 18 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 19 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 20 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 21 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 22 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 23 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 24 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 26 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 28 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 29 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 30 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 31 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 32 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 33 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 34 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 35 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 36 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 37 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 39 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 40 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 41 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 42 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 43 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 44 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 45 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 46 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 47 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 48 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 49 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 50 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 51 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 52 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 53 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 54 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 55 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 56 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 57 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 58 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 59 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 60 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 61 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 62 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 63 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 64 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 65 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 66 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 67 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:00:16 68 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 69 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 70 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 71 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 72 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 73 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 74 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 75 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 76 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 77 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 78 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 80 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 81 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 82 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 83 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 84 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 85 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 86 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:20 87 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 88 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 89 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 90 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 91 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 92 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 93 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 94 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:29 95 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:00:40 96 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:00:56 97 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:01:10 98 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:01:15 99 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 100 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 101 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 102 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 103 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 104 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 105 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 106 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:55 107 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:29 108 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:04:31 109 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 110 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 111 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:04:54 112 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 113 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:29 114 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:05:59 115 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:09 116 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 117 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 118 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:22 119 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:07:24 120 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:08:03 121 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 122 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 123 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 124 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 125 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 126 Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 127 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:12:44 128 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 129 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:16:56 130 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:22:17 131 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:22:50 132 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 133 Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:38:16 134 Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 135 Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 136 Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien DNF Tyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Charles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien DNF Edwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team DNF Michael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 5 pts 2 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 3 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 5 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 3 3 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 3 3 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 2 4 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 3 3 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 2 4 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 3 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 4 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 6:50:08 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:00:12 4 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:00:14 5 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:33 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:39 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:46 8 Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:02 9 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 10 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:11 11 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:14 12 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:22 13 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:27 14 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 15 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:33 16 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:44 17 Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:01:50 18 Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar 0:02:02 19 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 20 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:02:09 21 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:28 22 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 23 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 24 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 25 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 26 Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:42 27 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 28 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:53 29 Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar 0:02:56 30 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 33 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 34 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:58 35 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 36 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:03:05 37 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 38 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System 39 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 40 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 41 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 42 Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:12 43 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 44 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:15 45 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:21 47 Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team 0:03:25 48 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 49 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:03:27 50 Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:03:29 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:39 52 Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar 0:03:49 53 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:52 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:55 55 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:14 56 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:04:20 58 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:04:28 59 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:30 60 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:33 61 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:04:34 62 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:04:40 63 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:04:51 64 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:04:56 65 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:02 66 Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:05:14 67 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:05:16 68 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:05:20 69 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:05:23 70 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:05:29 71 Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 72 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:05:33 73 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:05:43 74 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 75 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:48 76 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:05:53 77 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:00 78 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:06:02 79 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:14 80 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:24 81 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:06:36 82 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:40 83 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:06:53 84 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:06:56 85 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 86 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:07:12 87 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 88 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:07:16 89 Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team 90 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:19 91 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:07:20 92 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:46 93 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System 0:07:54 94 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 95 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:56 96 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:02 97 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:08:06 98 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:08:11 99 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:26 100 Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar 0:08:45 101 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:08:52 102 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:09:32 103 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:09:53 104 David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:10:17 105 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:10:29 106 Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:11:23 107 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:11:43 108 Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:46 109 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:53 110 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:12:39 111 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:12:55 112 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:12:56 113 Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:13:59 114 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:14:05 115 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:14:18 116 John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:14:27 117 Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande 0:14:46 118 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:15:22 119 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:17:23 120 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:33 121 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:48 122 Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:19:27 123 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 124 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:22:21 125 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:24:08 126 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:25:45 127 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:26:08 128 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:28:36 129 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:34:14 130 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:49:19

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 15 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 12 3 Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 10 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 10 5 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 8 6 Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 6 6 Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team 6 8 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 5 8 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 5 8 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 5 11 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 4 12 Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 12 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande 3 12 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 3 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 16 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 1 16 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 1 16 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 1 16 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 15 pts 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 12 3 Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 10 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 5 Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 7 6 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 5 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare 5 6 Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 6 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 10 James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 4 11 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 3 11 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 13 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 13 Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 6:50:20 2 Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:00:50 3 Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:01:15 4 Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:16 5 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:02:44 6 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:46 7 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:02:53 8 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:03 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:09 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:27 11 Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:40 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:03:43 13 Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:02 14 Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:04:16 16 Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar 0:04:22 17 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:04:28 18 Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:04:44 19 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:50 20 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:05:04 21 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:05:08 22 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:05:11 23 Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:05:31 24 Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 25 Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:36 26 Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:05:41 27 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:48 28 Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:05:50 29 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:12 30 Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team 0:06:24 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:06:28 32 Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:06:41 33 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar 0:06:44 34 Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:07:00 35 Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:07:04 36 Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:07:07 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:07:08 38 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:44 39 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:07:50 40 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:54 41 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team 0:08:14 42 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:08:40 43 Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:09:20 44 Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:11:31 45 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:12:44 46 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:13:53 47 George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery 0:15:10 48 Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:21 49 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:36 50 Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:19:15 51 Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:23:56 52 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:25:33 53 Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:28:24 54 Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:34:02

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 20:32:32 2 UnitedHealthcare 0:01:27 3 Mexican National Team 0:02:36 4 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies 5 Kenda 5 Hour Energy 0:03:05 6 California Giant Cycling Team 0:04:23 7 Team Exergy 0:05:00 8 Champion System 0:05:01 9 Bontrager-Livestrong Team 10 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:16 11 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:31 12 Juwi Solar 0:06:23 13 Bissell Cycling 0:06:58 14 Colombian National Team 0:07:27 15 Team Landis Cyclery 0:11:18 16 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:11:26 17 Ekoi.com - Gaspesien 0:13:24 18 BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:15:00 19 Team Rio Grande 0:15:56 20 Jet Fuel Cycling Team 0:19:38

Women's Results - Stage 2

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 3:38:23 2 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:26 4 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 5 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:00:28 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:29 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:01:36 8 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 9 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 10 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 11 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 12 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 13 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 14 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 16 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 17 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 18 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 0:01:42 19 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 20 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 0:01:47 21 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:14 22 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 23 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 24 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 25 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 26 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 27 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 28 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 29 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 30 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 31 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 32 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 33 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 34 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 35 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 36 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 37 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 38 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 39 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 41 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 42 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 44 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 45 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 46 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 47 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 48 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 49 Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:22:59 50 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 51 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 52 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 53 Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:25:54 54 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:28:18 55 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:28:55 56 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore HD Rachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella 0:52:16 HD Stacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing HD Sheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized 1:16:49 HD Kimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team 1:18:29 DNF Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 3 3 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 5 pts 2 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 5 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 2 4 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 2 4 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 6:53:52 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:50 3 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:24 4 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:39 5 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:17 6 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:04:21 7 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:05:22 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:05:40 9 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:06:02 10 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 0:06:05 11 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:06:10 12 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:06:14 13 Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:06:22 14 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:06:37 15 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO 0:06:52 16 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:07:00 17 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:52 18 Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek 0:08:56 19 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:09:20 20 Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO 0:18:34 21 Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache 0:22:24 22 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:23:43 23 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:24:01 24 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek 0:24:28 25 Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:51 26 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:24:52 27 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:24:55 28 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:56 29 Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek 0:24:57 30 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:25:02 31 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:25:38 32 Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 0:25:40 33 Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 34 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:25:58 35 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 36 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:17 37 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:26:45 38 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:27:11 39 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 0:27:55 40 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:28:03 41 Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS 0:28:41 42 Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 0:28:50 43 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12 0:29:40 44 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:29:41 45 Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:30:25 46 Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:31:08 47 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 48 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek 0:31:59 49 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 0:34:24 50 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:36:27 51 Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:37:26 52 Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek 0:37:47 53 Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:38:08 54 Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing 0:38:48 55 Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO 0:39:18 56 Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:40:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 pts 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 15 3 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 4 Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 5 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 9 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 8 7 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing 6 8 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 5 9 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 4 10 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 11 Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 3 12 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 2 13 Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team 1 14 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1 15 Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 1 16 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12 1