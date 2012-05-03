Trending

Image 1 of 30

The beginning of today's break in the men's race.

The beginning of today's break in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

The men's field begins the climb back toward town.

The men's field begins the climb back toward town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

Riders in the break start to feel the long day on the road.

Riders in the break start to feel the long day on the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

Team cars get pulled away from the break and wait for the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team cars get pulled away from the break and wait for the main field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Riders roll through the southwest countryside.

Riders roll through the southwest countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

The peloton makes its way past the Santa Rita mine.

The peloton makes its way past the Santa Rita mine.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

Eric Young (Bissell) takes the stage.

Eric Young (Bissell) takes the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) goes into stage three holding the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) goes into stage three holding the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

One of the chase groups in the women's race.

One of the chase groups in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) leading the break.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) gets the win over Janel Holcomb (Optum). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) gets the win over Janel Holcomb (Optum).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

Carmen Small (Optum) after a hard day in the break and chasing.

Carmen Small (Optum) after a hard day in the break and chasing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

The front of the women's field starts to string out.

The front of the women's field starts to string out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Tayler Wiles (Exergy) leading teammate Kristin Amrstrong.

Tayler Wiles (Exergy) leading teammate Kristin Amrstrong.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) riding at the front.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) riding at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) leads the group out of San Lorenzo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) leads the group out of San Lorenzo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) leading his team at the front.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) leading his team at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) staying protected by his team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) staying protected by his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

Halfway through the race for the mens break.

Halfway through the race for the mens break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

The U23 riders of Bontrager-Trek helped to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The U23 riders of Bontrager-Trek helped to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) looks back to check his gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist) looks back to check his gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Riders start to get aggressive at the front as the race gets closer to town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Riders start to get aggressive at the front as the race gets closer to town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) leading the break with Janel Holcomb (Optum). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) leading the break with Janel Holcomb (Optum).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

Today's stage podium for the women.

Today's stage podium for the women.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) descends off the Sapillo climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) descends off the Sapillo climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

The field descends the Sapillo.

The field descends the Sapillo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) bringing up bottles for the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) bringing up bottles for the team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

Hagens Berman riders passing out the water.

Hagens Berman riders passing out the water.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) keeping the break in check.

Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) keeping the break in check.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Carmen Small (Optum) takes a turn at the front of the break.

Carmen Small (Optum) takes a turn at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

A sprint finish was on the cards today for the UCI men at the SRAM Tour of the Gila with Bissel Cycling Under 25 rider Eric Young getting the better of Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo and Chad Beyer.

The action at the front of the UCI men's race came almost immediately after the start of stage two. Small breakaways were attempted, but quickly shut down by the equally as active peloton, until the first King of the Mountain points were contested about 19 kilometers into the 129km race.

Competitive Cyclist rider Thomas Rabou, Team Type 1's Javier Megias, Kenda 5 Hour Energy's James Stemper and Team Optum's Chris Parrish opened up a 55 second gap on the rest of the peloton, and were eventually joined by Mexico National Team's Carlos Lopez and California Giant U25 rider Evan Huffman at 37 miles into the race.

Working together well, the breakaway stayed away for the majority of the race, but was absorbed back into the pack at 107km, setting up the race for a sprint finish.

Young said he managed to take advantage of a lull at the front, while Competitive Cyclist was driving the pace for Beyer and Mancebo.

"I felt that if I caught them off guard I might get lucky and that's exactly what happened," the current USA Pro Criterium Champion said, who opened up a huge gap around 300 meters from the finish.

The advantage was quickly decreasing, but Young managed to hold off the field to take his first Gila win.

"I just really wanted to get over the climbs and the whole team was there for me to help me do that. It was not easy, that was a hard win for me," Young said. "Maybe with 50 meters to go when I sat back down I knew that I had it, just because I couldn't see anyone else."

Competitive Cyclist team captain Francisco Mancebo said competing in Joe Martin Stage Race last week caused him to struggle in yesterday's stage, but he found his legs today, placing second ahead of his teammate Chad Beyer.

"I was tired yesterday, Joe Martin was a hard race for me," Mancebo said.

Tomorrow, the pressure is on for Mancebo, who must perform in the 26.6km time trial in order to stay in contention for the final stage up the Gila Monster.

"The last stage is the most important for me," he said. "I hope I feel good."

Mancebo's teammate Chad Beyer, who is currently second overall behind United Healthcare rider Rory Sutherland, also showed off his sprinting legs today, finishing a close third.

"It was a perfect stage for us, the only thing that would have been better was if we had gotten the win," Beyer told Cyclingnews.

In yesterday's stage up the Category one Mogollon climb, Beyer said he was surprised with how well he performed.

"It's funny, I didn't know how I'd be at this race, it was a long drive from Joe Martin to this race, 16 hours or so. I was just following wheels and I ended up right behind Rory."

Tomorrow's hilly out and back time trial will likely shake up the GC placings, dictating how most teams will approach the Gila's last, and crucial stage up the Gila Monster.

Armstrong nabs second stage win from Holcomb

Continuing to confirm her stellar form, Exergy TWENTY12's Kristen Armstrong won her second stage in today's Tour of the Gila, outsprinting Optum's Janel Holcomb and Carmen Small in a hard fight to the finish.

Coming off of the steep Wild Horse Mesa descent about 40 kilometers into the race, a small breakaway group established itself. Optum teammates and GC contenders Carmen Small, Jade Wilcoxson and Jane Holcomb were present, along with race leader and former 2008 Olympic time trial gold medalist Kristin Armstrong, who found herself isolated from her team.

"We wanted to be as aggressive as possible and try to isolate Kristin, because she's really, really strong. Today she raced an incredible race," Small said.

Optum unsuccessfully tried to shake off Armstrong and later, a small chase group caught the pack, which included Optum rider Courtney Lowe.

She immediately regrouped and launched an attack that stuck. Until that point, all of Optum's attacks had been neutralized.

"Courtney was just dynamite today," Holcomb said. "She's a young rider and new, but she's smart and just so willing to work hard."

With Lowe and Now and Novartis rider Robin Farina up the road, it gave the rest of her Optum teammates the opportunity to rest while Exergy TWENTY12 set pace on the front.

Armstrong said the break put her team in a more favorable position.

"If we were to have brought the break back sooner, we would have just been attacked, attacked, attacked," she told Cyclingnews. "You can only do so much with only two teammates with you. We had to, what I call, control the field as best as possible, and I think we did a good job of that."

After Farina and Lowe were swallowed up, the gap began to shrink after the final QOM of the day. Quickly, the group had whittled away to only three riders. Holcomb and Small exchanged attacks in a combined attempt to tire Armstrong, while she was trying to conserve her energy for tomorrow's time trial.

"Tomorrow I have to have the legs to do my best," Armstrong said. "It's the race of truth and it's a true time trial course. For me, every time trial I do this year, moving forward and trying to get selected for the Olympic team I have to just put this race aside for a second and think of it as a one day deal."

In the last few kilometers, Holcomb was the only rider able to hold onto Armstrong's blistering pace to the finish line, though she was unable to power past her at the line.

"Coming into the finish, she looked at me and said ‘you're just sitting on' and I said, yep at this point it's my job,'" Holcomb said.

Optum currently has three riders in the top five GC. Like Exergy, Holcomb said her team plans to continue to race aggressively and fight for the overall GC.

"Today was a really good team race for Optum," she said. "When we go out there and race, we want to race as a team and race our team plan. There are times when you are racing, and you are on the road and someone might try to convince you to deviate from your plan, but we believe so strongly in our director Rachel Heal and the abilities of each other."

Tomorrow the women face a challenging 26.5-mile time trial, with 305 meters of climbing, starting in the town of Tyrone.

Full Results -  Elite Men Stage 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling3:04:25
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
3Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
4Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
5Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare
7Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar
8Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
11Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
12Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
13Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
14Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
15Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
17Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
18Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
19Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
20Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
21Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
22Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar
23Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
24Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
26Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
28Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
29Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
30Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
31Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
32William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
33Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
34Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
35Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
36Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
37Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
39Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
40Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team
41Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
42Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
43Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
44Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
45Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
46Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande
47Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar
48Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
49Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
50Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar
51Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
52Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
53Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
54Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
55Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
56Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
57Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
58Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
59Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
60Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
61Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
62Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
63Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
64Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team
65James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
66Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System
67Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:00:16
68Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team
69Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
70Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
71Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
72Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
73Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
74Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home
75Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
76Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
77Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
78Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team
79Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
80Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
81Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar
82Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
83James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
84Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team
85Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
86Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:20
87Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team
88Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
89Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team
90Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
91Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
92Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
93Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
94Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:29
95Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:00:40
96Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:00:56
97Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:01:10
98Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:01:15
99James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
100Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
101Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
102Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
103Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
104Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
105Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
106Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:01:55
107Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:29
108David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:04:31
109Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar
110Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
111Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:04:54
112Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
113Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:05:29
114Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:05:59
115Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:07:09
116Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
117Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
118James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:22
119Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:07:24
120Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:08:03
121Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
122George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
123John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande
124Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
125Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande
126Christopher Stastny (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
127Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:44
128Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
129Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:16:56
130Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:22:17
131Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:22:50
132Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
133Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:38:16
134Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
135Parker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
136Isaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
DNFTyler Magner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFCharles Matte (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
DNFEdwin Avila (Col) Colombian National Team
DNFMichael Dziedzic (USA) Team Landis Cyclery

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team5pts
2Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home3
3Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team5pts
2Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande3
3Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies5pts
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team3
3Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare2
4Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies5pts
2James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy3
3Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team2
4Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies5pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
3Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
4James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare6:50:08
2Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:10
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:00:12
4Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:00:14
5Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:33
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare0:00:39
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:46
8Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:02
9Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team
10Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:11
11Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:14
12Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:22
13Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:27
14Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:33
16Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:01:44
17Nathan English (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:01:50
18Chris Winn (Aus) Juwi Solar0:02:02
19Andrew Bajadali (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
20Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:02:09
21Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:02:28
22Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team
23Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
24Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
25Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
26Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:42
27Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
28Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:53
29Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar0:02:56
30Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team
33Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
34Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:58
35Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
36Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:03:05
37Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
38Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System
39Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery
40Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
41Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
42Peter Van Dyk (Ned) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:12
43Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
44Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:15
45Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:21
47Arles Castro (Col) Colombian National Team0:03:25
48Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
49Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:03:27
50Robert Britton (Can) Team Rio Grande0:03:29
51Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:39
52Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar0:03:49
53Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:52
54Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:55
55Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:14
56Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Luis Zamudio (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:04:20
58Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:04:28
59James Mattis (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:30
60Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:33
61Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:04:34
62Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:04:40
63Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:04:51
64Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:04:56
65Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:02
66Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:05:14
67Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:05:16
68Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:05:20
69Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:05:23
70James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:05:29
71Reid Mumford (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
72Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:05:33
73Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:05:43
74Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
75Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:48
76Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:05:53
77Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:00
78Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:06:02
79Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:14
80James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:24
81Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:06:36
82Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:40
83Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:06:53
84Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:06:56
85Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
86Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:07:12
87Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
88Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:07:16
89Marlon Perez (Col) Colombian National Team
90Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:19
91Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:07:20
92Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:46
93Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System0:07:54
94Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy
95Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:07:56
96Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:02
97Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:08:06
98Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:08:11
99Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:26
100Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar0:08:45
101Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:08:52
102Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:09:32
103Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:09:53
104David Glick (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:10:17
105Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:10:29
106Mathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:11:23
107Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:11:43
108Jason Mccartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:11:46
109Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:11:53
110Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:12:39
111Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:12:55
112Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:12:56
113Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:13:59
114Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:14:05
115James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:14:18
116John Philips (USA) Team Rio Grande0:14:27
117Justin Kerr (NZl) Team Rio Grande0:14:46
118George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:15:22
119Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:17:23
120Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:33
121Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:18:48
122Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:19:27
123Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
124Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:22:21
125Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:24:08
126William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:25:45
127Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:26:08
128Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:28:36
129Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:34:14
130Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:49:19

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling15pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team12
3Paul Mach (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy10
3Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team10
5Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home8
6Adam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien6
6Hector Rangel (Mex) Mexican National Team6
8Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team5
8Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team5
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare5
11Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar4
12Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home3
12Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Rio Grande3
12Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy3
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
16Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy1
16Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team1
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team1
16Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare15pts
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team12
3Chris Parrish (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies10
4Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team9
5Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies7
6Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling5
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare5
6Michael Creed (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies5
6Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
10James Stemper (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy4
11Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombian National Team3
11Javier Megias (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
13Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
13Carlos Lopez (Mex) Mexican National Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team6:50:20
2Luis Enrique Lemus (Mex) Mexican National Team0:00:50
3Nate Wilson (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:01:15
4Evan Huffman (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:16
5Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:02:44
6Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:46
7Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:02:53
8Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:03
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:09
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:27
11Tanner Putt (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:40
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:03:43
13Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant Cycling Team0:04:02
14Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
15Don Colin (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:04:16
16Julian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar0:04:22
17Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:04:28
18Jordan Brochu (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:04:44
19Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:50
20Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexican National Team0:05:04
21Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexican National Team0:05:08
22Bobby Sweeting (USA) Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:05:11
23Erik Slack (USA) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:05:31
24Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
25Chad Haga (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:05:36
26Chris Aten (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:05:41
27Jovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:48
28Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:05:50
29James Oram (NZl) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:12
30Robin Eckmann (Ger) California Giant Cycling Team0:06:24
31Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:06:28
32Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:06:41
33Jesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar0:06:44
34Taylor Shelden (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:07:00
35Andrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:07:04
36Thomas Jondall (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:07:07
37Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:07:08
38Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:07:44
39Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:07:50
40Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:07:54
41Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager-Livestrong Team0:08:14
42Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:08:40
43Charles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:09:20
44Zach Hughes (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:11:31
45Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team Rio Grande0:12:44
46Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:13:53
47George Cyrus (USA) Team Landis Cyclery0:15:10
48Michael Stone (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:21
49Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:18:36
50Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:19:15
51Tyler Karnes (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:23:56
52William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:25:33
53Antoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:28:24
54Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:34:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team20:32:32
2UnitedHealthcare0:01:27
3Mexican National Team0:02:36
4Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
5Kenda 5 Hour Energy0:03:05
6California Giant Cycling Team0:04:23
7Team Exergy0:05:00
8Champion System0:05:01
9Bontrager-Livestrong Team
10Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:16
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:31
12Juwi Solar0:06:23
13Bissell Cycling0:06:58
14Colombian National Team0:07:27
15Team Landis Cyclery0:11:18
16Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:11:26
17Ekoi.com - Gaspesien0:13:24
18BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:15:00
19Team Rio Grande0:15:56
20Jet Fuel Cycling Team0:19:38

Women's Results - Stage 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY123:38:23
2Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:26
4Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
5Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:00:28
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:29
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:01:36
8Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
10Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team
11Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
12Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO
13Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
14Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
16Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
17Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
18Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek0:01:42
19Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
20Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO0:01:47
21Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:14
22Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
23Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
24Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
25Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
26Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
27Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
28Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
29Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
30Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek
31Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
32Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
33Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
34Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
35Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
36Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY12
37Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek
38Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
39Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
41Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO
42Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek
44Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing
45Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS
46Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
47Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
48Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache
49Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:22:59
50Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
51Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
52Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
53Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:25:54
54Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:28:18
55Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:28:55
56Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
HDRachel Scott (USA) Naked Women's Racing pb TriBella0:52:16
HDStacy Mosora (USA) Scarlet Fire Racing
HDSheila Cousins (USA) Morgan Stanley Specialized1:16:49
HDKimberly Gialdini (USA) Psimet Racing Team1:18:29
DNFMegan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling3
3Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY121

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS5pts
2Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore5pts
2Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS2
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY121

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY125pts
2Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS2
4Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY126:53:52
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:50
3Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:24
4Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:39
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:17
6Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:04:21
7Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:05:22
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:05:40
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:06:02
10Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team0:06:05
11Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:06:10
12Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:06:14
13Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:06:22
14Anna Sanders (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:06:37
15Lindsay Myers (USA) Team TIBCO0:06:52
16Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:07:00
17Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:52
18Melanie Colavito (USA) Landis/Trek0:08:56
19Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:09:20
20Tara Whitten (Can) Team TIBCO0:18:34
21Catherine Johnson (USA) Panache0:22:24
22Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:23:43
23Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:24:01
24Kathryn Hunter (USA) Landis/Trek0:24:28
25Emma Grant (GBr) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:51
26Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:24:52
27Moriah Macgregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:24:55
28Anna Barensfeld (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:56
29Julie Emmerman (USA) Landis/Trek0:24:57
30Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:25:02
31Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:25:38
32Heather Logan Springer (Can) Exergy TWENTY120:25:40
33Jamie Dinkins Bookwalter (USA) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
34Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:25:58
35Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
36Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:17
37Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:26:45
38Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:27:11
39Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY120:27:55
40Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:28:03
41Amy Charity (USA) Steamboat Velo p/b MOOTS0:28:41
42Liza Rachetto (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing0:28:50
43Pascale Schnider (Swi) Exergy TWENTY120:29:40
44Amy McGuire (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:29:41
45Rachel Cieslewicz (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:30:25
46Amy Dombroski (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:31:08
47Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
48Caitlin Laroche (USA) Landis/Trek0:31:59
49Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:34:24
50Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:36:27
51Kaelly Simpson (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:37:26
52Natalie Koch (USA) Landis/Trek0:37:47
53Julie Anne Cutts (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:38:08
54Kimberley Turner (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:38:48
55Lauren Hall (USA) Team TIBCO0:39:18
56Mary Maroon (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:40:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies21pts
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY1215
3Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
4Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
5Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling9
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS8
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing6
8Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS5
9Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling4
10Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
11Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS3
12Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS2
13Maria Louisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombian National Team1
14Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy TWENTY121
15Loren Rowney (Aus) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore1
16Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy TWENTY121

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy TWENTY1221pts
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11
4Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS9
5Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
6Kathryn Donovan (USA) FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore5
7Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS3
8Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Women's racing2
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS2

 

