Rojas solos to second Spanish road race title
31-year-old ensures national champion's jersey stays in the Movistar family
Road Race - Elite Men: Alicante -
"Rojas has been unbeatable." With the silver medal on his chest, Ángel Vicioso (Katusha) synthesized the feeling of all the riders who took part today in the road race at the Spanish National Championship. José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) won the race for second time in his career from a successful breakaway, defeating his companions Vicioso and Jordi Simón (Verva-ActiveJet) with a final attack with five kilometres to go.
The race was held on Cocentaina, birthplace of the mastermind behind this edition of the Spanish National Championships, Vicente Belda. Soul of the once noteworthy Kelme-Costa Blanca team, Belda was pleased to see his son David, tiny climber now riding for the Roth-Skoda team, make the main breakaway of the day.
Six riders escaped along with David Belda. The two main Spanish teams, Movistar Team and Caja Rural, put two riders each in the group: Rubén Fernández and José Herrada for the blue team, Diego Rubio and Miguel Ángel Benito for the green. Two youngsters were there as well: Basque prospect Alex Aranburu (Euskadi-Murias) and Giro finisher Cristian Rodríguez (Willier-Southeast).
The breakaway wasn't meant to succeed and was definitely doomed when Benito lost contact, therefore provoking a situation where Caja Rural wasn't even with Movistar. The Professional Continental team took the reins of the peloton and almost neutralized the group. Only Fernández and Belda attacked in two to survive ahead of the pack.
There were two laps left over a hilly course that, without big climbs, accumulated almost 600 metres of elevation gain over 32 kilometres. On the toughest part of the circuit, Mikel Landa (Sky) and Purito Rodríguez (Katusha) made a move that didn't break clear. The following attack by Jordi Simón did.
The Catalan rider, now racing for the Polish team Verva-ActiveJet, found good company for his willing to be offensive. Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural), Rojas and Vicioso followed his wheel while he bridged across to the pair that still resisted as head of the race.
Despite some powerful attacks from the peloton, including a remarkable one with Iván García Cortina (Klein Constantia) and Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) and a couple of accelerations by Rubén Plaza (Orica-GreenEdge), the fight for the medals was a matter for the six-man group that had formed ahead. With 15 kilometres to go, Simón made a big attack to raise the bar and leave behind Fernández, Belda and Pardilla.
It was then when the Rojas show started. The rider from Murcia went on the offensive time and again. "I wanted to get rid of Vicioso," he asserted on the press conference. And so he did with 5 kilometres to go. "He doubted for a bit and I took the chance to beat him."
This victory is the first for Rojas this season, and the 30th for Movistar Team. "I've had a good season so far. Recently I had good performances at both Giro d'Italia and Route du Sud, so I was confident I could fight for this win," he explained. "Maybe I've shifted my role a bit the last couple of years, from sprinter to domestique, but victory isn't everything. Thanks to this new focus I've improved as a rider. Now I can win from afar and don't have to wait for the sprint anymore."
Asked about his plans for the rest of the season, Rojas explained he intended to participate on the Vuelta a España and was unsure of contesting the Qatar Worlds. "Frankly, I don't know what to expect. I didn't make the Spanish squad for Richmond last year despite of being in great shape. In fact, the Spanish coach [Javier Mínguez] has never called me nor talked to me. I don't trust him."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:45:22
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|7
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Team Ukyo
|14
|Benjamin Prades (Spa) Team Ukyo
|15
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|17
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa)
|20
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Egoitz Fernández (Spa)
|22
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|23
|Sergio Casanova (Spa)
|24
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|26
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH
|27
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:00:26
|28
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa)
|0:00:30
|31
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|36
|Manuel Sola (Spa)
|0:00:35
|37
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|38
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa)
|0:00:46
|40
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|41
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:51
|42
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:00:52
|43
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:28
|44
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia
|0:01:38
|45
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:48
|46
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:12
|47
|Martin Lestido Rey (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|48
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|49
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa)
|50
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Daniel Sánchez (Spa)
|0:11:01
|52
|Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)
|53
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa)
|54
|Sergio Pérez (Spa)
|0:11:03
|55
|Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|56
|Raúl Martínez De M. (Spa)
|57
|Iker Esquibel (Spa)
|58
|Victor Martinez Garcia (Spa)
|59
|Jesús Alberto Rubio (Spa) Nasr Dubai
|0:11:07
|60
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:11:15
|61
|Alexander Unzueta (Spa)
|62
|Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|63
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:21
|65
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|66
|Pedro Gregori (Spa)
|67
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|68
|Cristian Carralero (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|69
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|70
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Ukyo
|71
|Sergio Rodríguez (Spa)
|DNF
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Antonio Domene Soriano (Spa) Dare Gobik
|DNF
|Juan Jesus Martinez Antolin (Spa) Dare Gobik
|DNF
|Javier Valero Amat (Spa) Dare Gobik
|DNF
|José Alberto Marquez Moreno (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Ruben Caseny Catala (Spa) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Axel Costa Soria (Spa) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Marc Vilanova Marsa (Spa) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|DNF
|Peio Goikoetxea (Spa) Manzana Postobon Team
|DNF
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
|DNF
|Sebastia Mascaro Rigo (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rodrigo Lorente Araque (Spa) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Francesc Zurita (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Artur Martí (Spa)
|DNF
|Mario Arranz (Spa)
|DNF
|Daniel Estévez (Spa)
|DNF
|Llorenç García (Spa)
|DNF
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)
|DNF
|Gonzalo Andrés (Spa)
|DNF
|Jesús Montero (Spa)
|DNF
|Josu Zabala (Spa)
|DNF
|Adrián García (Spa)
|DNF
|Cristian Astals Fernandez (Spa)
|DNF
|Marc Cayuela (Spa)
|DNF
|Ismael López Valle (Spa)
|DNF
|Genís Soriano (Spa)
|DNF
|Joaquín Badia (Spa)
|DNF
|Miquel Carrió (Spa)
|DNF
|José Luis Cobo (Spa)
|DNF
|Manuel Jiménez (Spa)
|DNF
|Óscar Panisello (Spa)
|DNF
|Adrián Merino (Spa)
|DNF
|Marcos Altur Boronat (Spa)
|DNF
|Jose Manuel Cayuela Lopez (Spa)
|DNF
|Francisco Del Rincón (Spa)
|DNF
|Óscar Hernández (Spa)
|DNF
|Fernando Márquez (Spa)
|DNF
|Ricardo Márquez (Spa)
|DNF
|Abraham Carneado (Spa)
|DNF
|Diego Fernández (Spa)
|DNF
|David Francisco Delgado (Spa)
|DNF
|Miguel Llaneza (Spa)
|DNF
|Alberto Lucas (Spa)
|DNF
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa)
|DNF
|Marcos Rojo (Spa)
|DNF
|Aitor Escobar (Spa)
|DNF
|Javier Chacon (Spa)
|DNF
|Ángel Gutiérrez (Spa)
|DNF
|Angel De Julian Vazquez (Spa)
|DNF
|José Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa)
|DNF
|Miguel Gomez Crespo (Spa)
|DNF
|José Luis Mariño (Spa)
|DNF
|Sergio Míguez (Spa)
|DNF
|Erik Altuna (Spa)
|DNF
|Iñigo Ojeda (Spa)
|DNF
|Jorge Ferrer (Spa)
|DNF
|Jesús Ortiz (Spa)
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Ramirez (Spa)
|DNF
|Francisco Santana (Spa)
|DNF
|David Santillana (Spa)
|DNF
|Eric Valiente (Spa)
