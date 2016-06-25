Trending

Margarita Victoria Garcia wins Spanish women's road race title

Defending champion Sanchis second, Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz third

The 2016 Spanish women's road race podium

(Image credit: RFEC)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango2:49:28
2Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High50:00:41
3Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:51
4Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:01:41
5Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
6Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
7Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
8Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
9Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
10Lorena Llamas (Spa)
11Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
12Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:01:46
13Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek0:01:48
14Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:53
15Lorena Ordinana (Spa)0:03:17
16Yessica Pérez (Spa)0:05:02
17Cristina Puyol (Spa)
18Kataiza Sierra (Spa)
19Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)0:05:03
20Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa)0:06:05
21Patricia Nicolas (Spa)
22Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa)0:06:07
23Sandra Trevilla (Spa)0:06:51
24Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:08:34
25Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
26Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Lointek
27Cristina Navarro Tapia (Spa)0:08:37

