Margarita Victoria Garcia wins Spanish women's road race title
Defending champion Sanchis second, Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz third
Road Race - Elite Women: Alicante -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|2:49:28
|2
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High5
|0:00:41
|3
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:41
|5
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|6
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|7
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|8
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|9
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|10
|Lorena Llamas (Spa)
|11
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|12
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:46
|13
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:48
|14
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|15
|Lorena Ordinana (Spa)
|0:03:17
|16
|Yessica Pérez (Spa)
|0:05:02
|17
|Cristina Puyol (Spa)
|18
|Kataiza Sierra (Spa)
|19
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
|0:05:03
|20
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa)
|0:06:05
|21
|Patricia Nicolas (Spa)
|22
|Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:06:07
|23
|Sandra Trevilla (Spa)
|0:06:51
|24
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:08:34
|25
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|26
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Lointek
|27
|Cristina Navarro Tapia (Spa)
|0:08:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy