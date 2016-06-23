Trending

Movistar feasts in the Spanish National Championship ITT

Ion Izagirre claims the title, Castroviejo second, Valverde third

The all Movistar podium for the 2016 Spanish national time trial

The all Movistar podium for the 2016 Spanish national time trial
(Image credit: Team Movistar)

Movistar Team topped the podium for third straight time on the Spanish National Championship ITT. In this occasion, Ion Izagirre was the winner in turn, with Jonathan Castroviejo securing a second position, Alejandro Valverde in third and Jesús Herrada in fourth to ensure no other team could get close to the medals today.

The race took place in Ibi, a modest town in Alicante well known because of its toy industry. Maybe as a wink to this, the race organizer Vicente Belda, former manager of the Kelme team, designed a playful course with rolling parts where some riders got to use a 56-teeth big ring and tough ones such as a fourth category climb which the riders had to face in the middle section of the effort. Several of the participants didn’t cope well with it and faded out of the competition after reaching its summit.

Mikel Landa, Sky’s Giro d’Italia leader turned Tour de France domestique after a gastroenteritis annihilated his options of getting a good result on the Italian race, was one of those who accused the climb in the second part of race. "I wasn’t able to get my rhythm back," he acknowledged while on the rollers right after finishing his participation.

The intention of Movistar Team of taking a clean swipe of the podium was clear from the starting list. The first rider to take part on the race today was Imanol Erviti, who duly set a fastest time that was beat minutes later by Jesús Herrada. The winner of the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné held the position till Izaguirre, Castroviejo and Valverde completed their effort to carry out the blue podium.

Not even Luis León Sánchez and Rubén Plaza could upset Movistar Team’s supremacy. Both were more than one minute shy of the podium. The rider of Astana, who has been Spanish time trial champion four times and is in great shape and looking forward to work for Fabio Aru in the upcoming Tour de France, was 5th. Meanwhile, the Orica-GreenEdge domestique, who was racing on his hometown, was 6th.

It is the second Spanish National title for Ion Izagirre after netting the road race one in Ponferrada 2014. The rider from Ormaitzegi, who recently scored a win on the longest time trial of the Tour de Suisse, stated he was "really willing to go for the win" and went to assure he has "the feeling that this one really is my best season in the pro scene".

Jonathan Castroviejo was even happier than his teammate Izaguirre. For him, this silver medal is the confirmation he has definitely recovered from the severe neck injury he suffered at the Volta ao Algarve last February, which forced him to wear a neck brace for two months. "It’s a real morale boost to be back on the podium after some very dark months," he said with notorious affection.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:52
2Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
6Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:51
7Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:20
8Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:30
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:02:59
11Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:03:34
12Óscar González (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:03:43
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:04
14Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa)0:04:25
15Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:41
16Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:44
17Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)0:04:46
18Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:57
19Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
20Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)0:05:05
21Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:32
22Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:05:35
23Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:05:47
24José Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa)0:05:58
25Javier Chacon (Spa)0:06:29
26Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa)0:06:39
27Juan Carlos Ramirez (Spa)0:06:48
28Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:06:51
29Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg)0:07:01
30Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Klein Constantia0:07:05
31Raúl Martínez De M. (Spa)0:07:06
32Sergio Míguez (Spa)0:07:14
33Noel Martin Infante (Spa)0:07:44
34Aitor Escobar Milan (Spa)0:07:53
35Sebastia Mascaro Rigo (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:55
36Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:07:59
37Miquel Carrio Sard (Spa)0:09:07
38Mario Arranz (Spa)0:09:18
39Julio Pintado (And)0:09:48
40Francisco Del Rincón (Spa)0:09:54
41Diego Fernández (Spa)0:10:40
42Juan Jesus Martinez Antolin (Spa) Dare Gobik0:10:50
43Antonio Domene Soriano (Spa) Dare Gobik0:12:50
44Oscar Cabanas Quintela (And)0:13:36
45Juan Antonio Gomez Gonzales (Spa) Dare Gobik0:13:41

Latest on Cyclingnews