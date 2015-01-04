Trending

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP - Powerplus) claimed a solo win
Dutch ace Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) won the Soudal Cyclocross Leuven during his first race with his new Stevens bike. The 19-year-old rode a tactically strong race and finished solo at the Belgian military base.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team1:03:30
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:35
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:00:44
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:24
6Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:40
7Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:02:23
8Corné Van Kessel Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:31
9Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:02:40
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:02:50
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:02:58
12Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:03:02
13Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:13
14Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:46
15Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team0:05:07
16David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:05:24
17Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:06:10
18Kevin Cant (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:06:13
19Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel)
20Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team Orange Babies Cycling Team
21Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
22Edwin De Wit (Bel) Kon. W.C. De Rupelspurters Boom
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
26Paul Lindenau (Ger)
27Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele
28Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic -Ekoi Continental Cycling Team
29Mark Mcconnell (Can)
30Garry Millburn (Aus)
31Yannick Mayer (Ger)
32Paul Redenbach (Aus)
33Yelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal

