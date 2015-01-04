Van der Poel wins in Leuven
19-year-old solos to victory
Elite Men: Leuven -
Dutch ace Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) won the Soudal Cyclocross Leuven during his first race with his new Stevens bike. The 19-year-old rode a tactically strong race and finished solo at the Belgian military base.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|1:03:30
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|6
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|7
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:02:23
|8
|Corné Van Kessel Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|9
|Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|11
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|12
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:03:02
|13
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|14
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|15
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|16
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|17
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|18
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|19
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel)
|20
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team Orange Babies Cycling Team
|21
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|22
|Edwin De Wit (Bel) Kon. W.C. De Rupelspurters Boom
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|26
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|27
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|28
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic -Ekoi Continental Cycling Team
|29
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|30
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|31
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|32
|Paul Redenbach (Aus)
|33
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
