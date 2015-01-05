Trending

Iserbyt solos to victory in Leuven

Young Beglian beats Lares-Doltcini duo Jaspers and Wolsink

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:43:00
2Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:37
3Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:58
4Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:27
5Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:37
6Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:45
7Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:53
8Ludwig Cords (Ger)0:03:05
9Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:03:18
10Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
11Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos0:04:14
12Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
13Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:04:22
14Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:04:28
15Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:04:42
16Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:04:46
17Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 1850:04:50
18Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)0:05:11
19Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:05:19
20Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:05:26
21Stef Serré (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters0:05:48
22Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:05:52
23Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen0:08:10
24Lauritz Urnauer (Ger)
25Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
26Pieter Giart (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem
27Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
28Lennert Bellens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW

