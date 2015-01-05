Iserbyt solos to victory in Leuven
Young Beglian beats Lares-Doltcini duo Jaspers and Wolsink
Junior Men: Leuven -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:43:00
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|3
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|4
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|5
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|6
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|7
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|8
|Ludwig Cords (Ger)
|0:03:05
|9
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:03:18
|10
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|11
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|0:04:14
|12
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|13
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:04:22
|14
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:04:28
|15
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|16
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|17
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|0:04:50
|18
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)
|0:05:11
|19
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|20
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:05:26
|21
|Stef Serré (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
|0:05:48
|22
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:05:52
|23
|Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:08:10
|24
|Lauritz Urnauer (Ger)
|25
|Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|26
|Pieter Giart (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem
|27
|Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|28
|Lennert Bellens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: The day I stop moving and meeting people will be my deathL'Equipe publishes a moving interview with the Tour de France legend
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy