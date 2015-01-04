Trending

Stultiens wins in Leuven

European U23 champ gets second win of season

Runner-up Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

European U23 champion Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) won the Soudal Cyclocross Leuven on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old Dutch rider grabbed her second win of the season on an entertaining course, ahead of a large stack of Young Telenet-Fidea riders. On the podium Stultiens was flanked by Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea). The starting field in Leuven was below par with a late cancellation of Sanne Cant, no Marianne Vos, Katerina Nash and Katie Compton on show.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg0:49:04
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:31
3Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:00:59
4Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:30
5Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:02:19
6Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)0:02:34
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:05:16
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:05:31
9Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:05:55
10Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:06:00
11Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:06:54
12Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:07:20
13Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:07:24
14Christine Vardaros (USA)0:08:29
15Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
16Suzie Godart (Lux)
17Joyce Heyns (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
18Anja Geldhof (Bel)
19Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
20Béatrice Godart (Lux)
21Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
22Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
23Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team

