European U23 champion Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) won the Soudal Cyclocross Leuven on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old Dutch rider grabbed her second win of the season on an entertaining course, ahead of a large stack of Young Telenet-Fidea riders. On the podium Stultiens was flanked by Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea). The starting field in Leuven was below par with a late cancellation of Sanne Cant, no Marianne Vos, Katerina Nash and Katie Compton on show.





