Stultiens wins in Leuven
European U23 champ gets second win of season
Elite Women: Leuven -
European U23 champion Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) won the Soudal Cyclocross Leuven on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old Dutch rider grabbed her second win of the season on an entertaining course, ahead of a large stack of Young Telenet-Fidea riders. On the podium Stultiens was flanked by Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea). The starting field in Leuven was below par with a late cancellation of Sanne Cant, no Marianne Vos, Katerina Nash and Katie Compton on show.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|0:49:04
|2
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:00:59
|4
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|5
|Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|6
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)
|0:02:34
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:05:31
|9
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:05:55
|10
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:06:00
|11
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:06:54
|12
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:07:20
|13
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:07:24
|14
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:08:29
|15
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|16
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|17
|Joyce Heyns (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|18
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|19
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|20
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|21
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|22
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
|23
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
