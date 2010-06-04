Fränk Schleck wins stage two with late attack
Matteo Carrara takes over race lead, Armstrong strong again
Stage 2: Schifflange - Differdange
Fränk Schleck of Saxo Bank won the longest and most difficult stage of the Tour de Luxembourg after breaking away with Matteo Carrara of Vacansoliel.
The two took off from the field with 20 km to go and stayed away to the end. Carrara took over the leader's jersey, with Schleck moving up to second. It was Schleck's first win of the 2010 season.
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) led the chasing field over the finish line 34 seconds later, to take third on the stage. Lance Armstrong of RadioShack was sixth, in the same time.
In the overall classification, Carrara now has a one-second lead over Schleck, with Armstrong third, 30 seconds down.
Almost immediately after the start, Christian Poos (CT Differdange), Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Anthony Roux (Francaise des Jeux), Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD-Neri) and Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia-Cajasur) got away and built up a lead of up to 5:10. They were unable to maintain the lead on the multiple climbs of the race's most difficult stage, and were finally caught with 30 km to go.
The stage closed with three laps of a 10km circuit course, each of which included a climb up the Col de L'Europe. As the field went up it for the second time, Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacked, accompanied by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil). The pair was able to stay away from there to the end.
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|5:10:38
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|9
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|12
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|14
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:58
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|23
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|25
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|26
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|28
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|33
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|35
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|36
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|39
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:01:28
|40
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|41
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|43
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:01
|44
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|45
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|46
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|47
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|48
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|50
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|51
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|52
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|53
|Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:27
|54
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|55
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:04:06
|56
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|57
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|58
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:33
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|62
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|63
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|64
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:40
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|0:09:43
|68
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|69
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|70
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|74
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|75
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|76
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|77
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|78
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|80
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|81
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|82
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|83
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|84
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|85
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|87
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|88
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|89
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|90
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|91
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|92
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|93
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|94
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|95
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|98
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|99
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|100
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|101
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|102
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|105
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:18
|106
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|107
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|108
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|0:12:28
|109
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:10
|HD
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|HD
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|HD
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|20
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|5
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|2
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|2
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|2
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1
|1
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5
|pts
|2
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|2
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|1
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|2
|4
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|1
|1
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|3
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|1
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|2
|4
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|3
|3
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|2
|4
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5:11:14
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:22
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|7
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:52
|9
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:02:25
|10
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|11
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|13
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:51
|14
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:57
|15
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:09:07
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|22
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|23
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|24
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|25
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|26
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|27
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|28
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:42
|29
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15:33:23
|2
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:58
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:02
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:03
|6
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:15
|7
|ISD - Neri
|0:01:20
|8
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:25
|9
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:02:25
|10
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:03:28
|11
|Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:58
|12
|Team Saxobank
|0:09:12
|13
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:12:39
|14
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:13:04
|15
|CT Differdange
|0:14:16
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:45
|1
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9:44:30
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|0:00:01
|3
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:39
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:50
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|10
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:52
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|14
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:55
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:56
|16
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:01
|20
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:02
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:03
|24
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|25
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:01:07
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|30
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|31
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:01:09
|32
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:11
|33
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:14
|34
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:01:23
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|36
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:35
|37
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:39
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:01:44
|41
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:10
|42
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:03:04
|43
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:03:05
|44
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:07
|45
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:12
|46
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|47
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:03:41
|48
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:03:51
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|50
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|51
|Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|52
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:13
|53
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:04:16
|54
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:05:12
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:35
|56
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:36
|57
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:39
|58
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:40
|59
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:25
|60
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:06:26
|62
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|63
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:41
|64
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:50
|65
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:51
|66
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:52
|67
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:53
|68
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|69
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|70
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:56
|71
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:57
|72
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|0:10:04
|73
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|0:10:05
|74
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:06
|75
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:10:19
|76
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:10:21
|77
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:10:25
|78
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:10:26
|79
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:10:28
|80
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:10:32
|81
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|0:10:34
|82
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|0:10:40
|83
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:10:41
|85
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:43
|86
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:10:45
|87
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:10:59
|88
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:11:17
|89
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:40
|90
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:44
|91
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|92
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:11:57
|93
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|94
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:43
|95
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:12:47
|96
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|0:13:17
|97
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:13:18
|98
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:36
|99
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:15:05
|100
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|101
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:15:20
|102
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:18:21
|103
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:19:32
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|105
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:19:44
|106
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:19:52
|107
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:20:13
|108
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:20:14
|109
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|0:22:27
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|20
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|20
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|9
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|9
|11
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|16
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|2
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|18
|pts
|2
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|3
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|9
|4
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|8
|6
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|6
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|6
|9
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|11
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|2
|14
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|9:45:09
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:26
|4
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:28
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:32
|6
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:48
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:00
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:33
|10
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|11
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|12
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:57
|13
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:46
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|15
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:18
|16
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:09:40
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:09:42
|18
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:09:47
|19
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:10:02
|20
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:11:18
|21
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:04
|22
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:12:39
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:14:26
|24
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:18:53
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|26
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:19:05
|27
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:19:13
|28
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:19:34
|29
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:19:35
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29:14:53
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:46
|3
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:15
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|ISD - Neri
|0:01:30
|7
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:31
|8
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:34
|9
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:02:24
|10
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:03:57
|11
|Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:14
|12
|Team Saxobank
|0:09:32
|13
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:12:59
|14
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:13:43
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:48
|16
|CT Differdange
|0:16:20
