Fränk Schleck wins stage two with late attack

Matteo Carrara takes over race lead, Armstrong strong again

Image 1 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets an encouraging word from his father Johnny

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets an encouraging word from his father Johnny
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 34

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in yellow

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Fränk Schleck's first win since becoming a father

Fränk Schleck's first win since becoming a father
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Schleck's takes the stage, Carrara takes yellow

Schleck's takes the stage, Carrara takes yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Schleck leads Armstrong
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) moved up to third overall

Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) moved up to third overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil), the new leader of the Tour of Luxembourg, spreads the good news.

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil), the new leader of the Tour of Luxembourg, spreads the good news.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) formed stage two's winning breakaway.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) formed stage two's winning breakaway.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 34

Norwegian champion Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Sky)

Norwegian champion Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in Differdange.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in Differdange.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 34

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) put in another strong performance on stage two.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) put in another strong performance on stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 34

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leans into a turn.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leans into a turn.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 34

Overnight race leader Cyril Lemoine (Saur - Sojasun) could not defend his yellow jersey on stage two.

Overnight race leader Cyril Lemoine (Saur - Sojasun) could not defend his yellow jersey on stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 34

(l-r) Finnish champion Kjell Carlstrom (Sky), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Thomas Lofkvist (Sky) and Grégory Rast (RadioShack).

(l-r) Finnish champion Kjell Carlstrom (Sky), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Thomas Lofkvist (Sky) and Grégory Rast (RadioShack).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 34

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) would trade in his team jersey for yellow at the end of stage two.

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) would trade in his team jersey for yellow at the end of stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 34

Defending Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank).

Defending Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 34

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) would finish outside the time cut for stage two.

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) would finish outside the time cut for stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 34

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) on the attack.

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) on the attack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) react to an attack by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil).

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) react to an attack by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 34

The winning break of Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil).

The winning break of Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 34

The tv moto rides alongside Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil).

The tv moto rides alongside Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 34

Points classification leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri).

Points classification leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) outsprints breakaway companion Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) to win stage two.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) outsprints breakaway companion Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) to win stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 34

Andreas Klöden (Radioshack) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

Andreas Klöden (Radioshack) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) puts on the Tour of Luxembourg leader's jersey.

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) puts on the Tour of Luxembourg leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 34

Stage winner Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks pleased after earning his first victory of the season.

Stage winner Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks pleased after earning his first victory of the season.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 34

A happy Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium after winning stage two.

A happy Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium after winning stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 34

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) in their pursuit of Schleck and Carrara.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) in their pursuit of Schleck and Carrara.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 34

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 34

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finished sixth on stage two.

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finished sixth on stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 34

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins stage two at his home Tour of Luxembourg.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins stage two at his home Tour of Luxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 34

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) is the new leader of the Tour of Luxembourg.

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) is the new leader of the Tour of Luxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Fränk Schleck of Saxo Bank won the longest and most difficult stage of the Tour de Luxembourg after breaking away with Matteo Carrara of Vacansoliel.

The two took off from the field with 20 km to go and stayed away to the end. Carrara took over the leader's jersey, with Schleck moving up to second. It was Schleck's first win of the 2010 season.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) led the chasing field over the finish line 34 seconds later, to take third on the stage. Lance Armstrong of RadioShack was sixth, in the same time.

In the overall classification, Carrara now has a one-second lead over Schleck, with Armstrong third, 30 seconds down.

Almost immediately after the start, Christian Poos (CT Differdange), Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Anthony Roux (Francaise des Jeux), Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD-Neri) and Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia-Cajasur) got away and built up a lead of up to 5:10. They were unable to maintain the lead on the multiple climbs of the race's most difficult stage, and were finally caught with 30 km to go.

The stage closed with three laps of a 10km circuit course, each of which included a climb up the Col de L'Europe. As the field went up it for the second time, Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacked, accompanied by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil). The pair was able to stay away from there to the end.

Full Results
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank5:10:38
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:35
4Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
6Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
9Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
12Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
14Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:58
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
21Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
23Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
24Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
25Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
26Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
28Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
29Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
30Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
33Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
35Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
36Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
39Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:01:28
40Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
41Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
43Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:01
44Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
45Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
46Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
47Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
48Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
49Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
50Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
51Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
52Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
53Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:27
54Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
55Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:04:06
56Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
57Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
58Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:33
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
60Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
62Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
63Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
64Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:40
66Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange0:09:43
68Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
69Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
70Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
73Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
74Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
75Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
76Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
77Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
78Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
79Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
80Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
81Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
82Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
83Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
84Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
85Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
86Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
87Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
88Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
89Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
90Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
91Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
92Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
93Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
94Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
95Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
98Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
99Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
100Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
101Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
102Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
104Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
105Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:18
106Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
107Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
108Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange0:12:28
109Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:10
HDRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDDaryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
HDRomain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDSergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
HDSam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
DNFDominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFAlexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Points
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank20pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
3Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
4Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha11
5Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
6Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack7
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
9Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri2
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange2
4Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux1

Mountain 2
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange2
4Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux1

Mountain 3
1Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri5pts
2Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur3
3Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux2
4Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange1

Mountain 4
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux2
4Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange1

Mountain 5
1Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3
3Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank1

Mountain 6
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank5pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack2
4Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 7
1Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank3
3Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack2
4Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5:11:14
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:22
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
4Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
5Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
6Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
7Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:52
9Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:02:25
10Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
11Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
13Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:51
14Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:04:57
15Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:09:07
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
19Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
20Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
21Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
22Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
23Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
24Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
25Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
26Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
27Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
28Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:42
29Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux

Teams
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15:33:23
2Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:52
3Team Radioshack0:00:58
4Team Katusha0:01:02
5Skil - Shimano0:01:03
6Francaise Des Jeux0:01:15
7ISD - Neri0:01:20
8Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:25
9Euskatel - Euskadi0:02:25
10Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:03:28
11Bouygues Telecom0:04:58
12Team Saxobank0:09:12
13Vorarlberg - Corratec0:12:39
14Andalucia - Cajasur0:13:04
15CT Differdange0:14:16
16Saur - Sojasun0:14:45

General classification after stage 2
1Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9:44:30
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank0:00:01
3Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:30
4Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:34
5Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
6Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:39
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:50
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
10Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
11Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:52
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
13Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
14Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:55
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:56
16Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
19Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:01
20Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:02
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:01:03
24Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:05
25Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
26Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:01:07
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
30Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
31Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:01:09
32Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:01:11
33Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:14
34Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:01:23
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:01:27
36Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:35
37Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:39
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
40Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:01:44
41Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:10
42Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:03:04
43Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:03:05
44Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:07
45Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:12
46Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:28
47Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange0:03:41
48Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri0:03:51
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:54
50Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
51Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
52Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:13
53Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:04:16
54Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:05:12
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:35
56Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:36
57Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:39
58Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:40
59Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:25
60Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:06:26
62Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:44
63Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:41
64Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:50
65Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:51
66Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:52
67Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:53
68Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:55
70Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:56
71Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:57
72Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank0:10:04
73Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux0:10:05
74Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:06
75Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:10:19
76Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:10:21
77Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange0:10:25
78Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:10:26
79Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank0:10:28
80Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:10:32
81Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange0:10:34
82Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange0:10:40
83Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:10:41
85Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:43
86Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:10:45
87Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:10:59
88Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:11:17
89Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:40
90Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:44
91Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
92Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:11:57
93Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
94Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:12:43
95Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:12:47
96Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange0:13:17
97Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:13:18
98Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:13:36
99Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:15:05
100Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:10
101Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:15:20
102Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:18:21
103Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:19:32
104Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
105Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:19:44
106Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:19:52
107Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:20:13
108Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:20:14
109Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange0:22:27

Points classification
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank20pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri20
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
4Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha16
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux16
6Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
8Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec11
9Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
10Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi9
11Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack7
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri3
16Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri2
17Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
19Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountains classification
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur18pts
2Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri14
3Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange9
4Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
5Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank8
6Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange6
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
8Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux6
9Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
10Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack4
11Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha3
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank2
14Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
15Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack1

Best young rider classification
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano9:45:09
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
3Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:26
4Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:28
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:32
6Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:48
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:00
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:33
10Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:15
11Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
12Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:04:57
13Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:46
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:16
15Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:18
16Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:09:40
17Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:09:42
18Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:09:47
19Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:10:02
20Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:11:18
21Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:12:04
22Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:12:39
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:14:26
24Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:18:53
25Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
26Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:19:05
27Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:19:13
28Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:19:34
29Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:19:35

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team29:14:53
2Team Radioshack0:00:46
3Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:07
4Skil - Shimano0:01:15
5Team Katusha
6ISD - Neri0:01:30
7Francaise Des Jeux0:01:31
8Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:34
9Euskatel - Euskadi0:02:24
10Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:03:57
11Bouygues Telecom0:05:14
12Team Saxobank0:09:32
13Vorarlberg - Corratec0:12:59
14Andalucia - Cajasur0:13:43
15Saur - Sojasun0:15:48
16CT Differdange0:16:20

