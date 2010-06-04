Image 1 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets an encouraging word from his father Johnny (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 34 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Fränk Schleck's first win since becoming a father (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Schleck's takes the stage, Carrara takes yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Schleck leads Armstrong (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) moved up to third overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil), the new leader of the Tour of Luxembourg, spreads the good news. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) formed stage two's winning breakaway. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 34 Norwegian champion Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory in Differdange. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 34 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) put in another strong performance on stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 34 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leans into a turn. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 34 Overnight race leader Cyril Lemoine (Saur - Sojasun) could not defend his yellow jersey on stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 34 (l-r) Finnish champion Kjell Carlstrom (Sky), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Thomas Lofkvist (Sky) and Grégory Rast (RadioShack). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 34 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) would trade in his team jersey for yellow at the end of stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 34 Defending Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 34 Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) would finish outside the time cut for stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 34 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) on the attack. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) react to an attack by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 34 The winning break of Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 34 The tv moto rides alongside Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 34 Points classification leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) outsprints breakaway companion Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) to win stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 34 Andreas Klöden (Radioshack) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) puts on the Tour of Luxembourg leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 34 Stage winner Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) looks pleased after earning his first victory of the season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 34 A happy Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium after winning stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 34 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) in their pursuit of Schleck and Carrara. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 34 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 34 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finished sixth on stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 34 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins stage two at his home Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 34 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) is the new leader of the Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Fränk Schleck of Saxo Bank won the longest and most difficult stage of the Tour de Luxembourg after breaking away with Matteo Carrara of Vacansoliel.

The two took off from the field with 20 km to go and stayed away to the end. Carrara took over the leader's jersey, with Schleck moving up to second. It was Schleck's first win of the 2010 season.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) led the chasing field over the finish line 34 seconds later, to take third on the stage. Lance Armstrong of RadioShack was sixth, in the same time.

In the overall classification, Carrara now has a one-second lead over Schleck, with Armstrong third, 30 seconds down.

Almost immediately after the start, Christian Poos (CT Differdange), Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Anthony Roux (Francaise des Jeux), Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD-Neri) and Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia-Cajasur) got away and built up a lead of up to 5:10. They were unable to maintain the lead on the multiple climbs of the race's most difficult stage, and were finally caught with 30 km to go.

The stage closed with three laps of a 10km circuit course, each of which included a climb up the Col de L'Europe. As the field went up it for the second time, Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacked, accompanied by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil). The pair was able to stay away from there to the end.

Full Results 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 5:10:38 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:35 4 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 6 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 9 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 12 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 14 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:58 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 21 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 23 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 24 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 25 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 26 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 28 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 31 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 33 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 35 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 36 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 39 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:01:28 40 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 41 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 43 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:01 44 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 45 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 46 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 47 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 48 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 49 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 50 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 51 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 52 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 53 Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:27 54 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 55 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:04:06 56 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 57 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 58 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:33 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 62 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 63 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 64 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:40 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 0:09:43 68 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 69 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 70 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 73 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 74 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 75 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 76 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 77 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 78 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 80 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 81 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 82 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 83 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 84 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 85 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 87 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 88 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 89 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 90 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 91 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 92 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 93 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 94 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 95 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 98 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 99 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 100 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 101 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 102 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 104 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 105 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:18 106 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 107 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 108 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange 0:12:28 109 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:10 HD Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack HD Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi HD Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack DNF Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNF Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Points 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 20 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 4 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 5 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 7 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 2 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 2 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 1

Mountain 2 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 2 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 1

Mountain 3 1 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 5 pts 2 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 2 4 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 1

Mountain 4 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 2 4 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 1

Mountain 5 1 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 3 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 1

Mountain 6 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 5 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 2 4 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 7 1 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 3 3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 2 4 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5:11:14 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:22 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 7 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:52 9 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:02:25 10 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 11 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 12 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 13 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:51 14 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:04:57 15 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:09:07 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 22 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 23 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 24 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 25 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 26 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 27 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 28 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:42 29 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux

Teams 1 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15:33:23 2 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:52 3 Team Radioshack 0:00:58 4 Team Katusha 0:01:02 5 Skil - Shimano 0:01:03 6 Francaise Des Jeux 0:01:15 7 ISD - Neri 0:01:20 8 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:25 9 Euskatel - Euskadi 0:02:25 10 Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:03:28 11 Bouygues Telecom 0:04:58 12 Team Saxobank 0:09:12 13 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:12:39 14 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:13:04 15 CT Differdange 0:14:16 16 Saur - Sojasun 0:14:45

General classification after stage 2 1 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9:44:30 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 0:00:01 3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 4 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:34 5 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:39 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:50 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 10 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:52 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 13 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 14 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:55 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:56 16 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:01 20 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:02 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:01:03 24 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:05 25 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:01:07 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 29 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 30 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 31 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:01:09 32 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:01:11 33 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:14 34 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:01:23 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:01:27 36 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:35 37 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:39 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:01:44 41 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:02:10 42 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:03:04 43 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:03:05 44 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:07 45 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:12 46 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:28 47 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 0:03:41 48 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:03:51 49 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:54 50 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 51 Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 52 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:13 53 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:04:16 54 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:05:12 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:35 56 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:36 57 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:39 58 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:40 59 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:25 60 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:06:26 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:44 63 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:41 64 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:50 65 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:51 66 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:52 67 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:53 68 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 69 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:55 70 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:56 71 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:57 72 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 0:10:04 73 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 0:10:05 74 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:06 75 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:10:19 76 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:10:21 77 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 0:10:25 78 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:10:26 79 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:10:28 80 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:10:32 81 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 0:10:34 82 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 0:10:40 83 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 84 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:10:41 85 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:43 86 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:10:45 87 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:10:59 88 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:11:17 89 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:40 90 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:44 91 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 92 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:11:57 93 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 94 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:12:43 95 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:12:47 96 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 0:13:17 97 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:13:18 98 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:13:36 99 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:15:05 100 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:10 101 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:15:20 102 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:18:21 103 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:19:32 104 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 105 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:19:44 106 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:19:52 107 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:20:13 108 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:20:14 109 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange 0:22:27

Points classification 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 20 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 20 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 16 6 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 8 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 9 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 10 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 9 11 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 7 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 16 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 2 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 19 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountains classification 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 18 pts 2 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 3 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 9 4 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 8 6 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 6 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 6 9 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 10 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 4 11 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 2 14 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 1

Best young rider classification 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 9:45:09 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:26 4 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:28 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:32 6 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:48 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:00 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:33 10 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:15 11 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 12 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:04:57 13 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:46 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:16 15 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:18 16 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:09:40 17 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:09:42 18 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:09:47 19 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:10:02 20 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:11:18 21 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:12:04 22 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:12:39 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:14:26 24 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:18:53 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 26 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:19:05 27 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:19:13 28 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:19:34 29 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:19:35