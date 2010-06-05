Gallopin pips Visconti for first pro win
Carrara holds onto slim GC lead
Stage 3: Eschweiler - Diekirch
Tony Gallopin of Cofidis won the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg. He outsprinted Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri), winner of stage 1, and Alexandre Geniez of Skil-Shimano. Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) retained the leader's jersey.
Gallopin, 22, is the nephew of Team RadioShack directeur sportif Alain Gallopin. It was not only his first win of the season, but also his first win as an elite rider.
Once again an escape group got away very soon after the start. Hakan Nison (CT Differdange), Tom Van Den Haute (Landbouwkrediet), Freddy Bichot (BBox), Angel Viscioso (Andalucia Cajasur) and Aitor Hernandez (Euskaltel) built up a lead of up to five minutes.
It was another difficult stage, with eight climbs. Viscioso did well enough in the climbs, to take over the mountain jersey from his teammate Jorge Montenegro, who won it yesterday.
The stage again ended with three laps of a 10km closing circuit. The lead had fallen to under three minutes as the leaders started the first lap. Bichot jumped from the lead group and took off on his own.
The circuit course featured the steep Broderbour climb, but Bichot managed to pull away from his former break companions. He couldn't stay away though, and he was caught just after the climb on the last lap.
A roughly 40-man group, including race leader Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) and favourites Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), was in the lead on the last lap. Schleck and Carrara broke from the group, but were caught, setting up the mass sprint finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4:57:28
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|11
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|15
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|16
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|18
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|19
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|21
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|24
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|25
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|27
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|28
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|0:00:06
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|30
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|31
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:01:45
|32
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:02:08
|35
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|37
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|42
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|43
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:02:42
|45
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|48
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:03:37
|50
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|51
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|52
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|53
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:34
|54
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|56
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|60
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|61
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|62
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:37
|64
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|65
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:35
|66
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|67
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|68
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|69
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|70
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|71
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|72
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|73
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|75
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|76
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|78
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|79
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|81
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|83
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|84
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:39
|85
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:05:40
|86
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:50
|87
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|88
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:07:22
|89
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|90
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|91
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|92
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|93
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|94
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|95
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|96
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|97
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|98
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|99
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|100
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|104
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:53
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|DNF
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|16
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|5
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|3
|3
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|2
|4
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|5
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|3
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|2
|4
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|3
|3
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|2
|4
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|3
|3
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|2
|4
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|3
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|2
|4
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|3
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|2
|4
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|2
|4
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|4
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4:57:28
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|5
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|8
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:01:45
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:02:08
|10
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:03:37
|12
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|13
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|14
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:34
|15
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:04:37
|19
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:35
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|21
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|22
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:05:40
|24
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:07:22
|25
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|26
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|27
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14:52:24
|2
|Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|3
|Team Radioshack
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|5
|Isd - Neri
|0:00:13
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:45
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|8
|Francaise Des Jeux
|9
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|10
|Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Team Saxobank
|0:05:35
|12
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:06:17
|13
|Ct Differdange
|0:11:20
|14
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:11:50
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:58
|16
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14:41:58
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|0:00:01
|3
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:39
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:50
|9
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:00:51
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:52
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:55
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:56
|13
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|0:00:59
|15
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:01
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|17
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|18
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|19
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:01:07
|20
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|21
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|23
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:14
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:39
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:01:44
|27
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:48
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:07
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|30
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|31
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:14
|32
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:27
|33
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|34
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:04:18
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|36
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|37
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:04:44
|38
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:48
|39
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:05:13
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:25
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|42
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:05:39
|43
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:52
|44
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:06:37
|45
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:06:58
|46
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:10
|47
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:07:31
|48
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:07:59
|49
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|50
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:08:11
|51
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:08:22
|52
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:33
|53
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:08:39
|54
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:08:45
|55
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:47
|56
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:09:16
|57
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:10
|58
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:10:47
|59
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:59
|60
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:11:13
|61
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:11:18
|62
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:04
|63
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:13:30
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:27
|65
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:14:55
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:15:05
|67
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:16
|68
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|0:15:25
|69
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:26
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|71
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|72
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|0:15:39
|73
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|0:15:40
|74
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:16:01
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:16:03
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|77
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:31
|78
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:34
|79
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:55
|80
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:56
|81
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:17:12
|82
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:15
|83
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|84
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|85
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:17:22
|86
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:17:32
|87
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:17:41
|88
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|0:17:56
|89
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|0:18:02
|90
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|91
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:18:03
|92
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:05
|93
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:18:07
|94
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:18
|95
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:18:22
|96
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:18:39
|97
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:20:55
|98
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:21:40
|99
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|100
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:22:58
|101
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:24:26
|102
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:45
|103
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:27:06
|104
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|0:29:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|36
|pts
|2
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|20
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|6
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|18
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|12
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|9
|13
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|19
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|2
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|29
|pts
|2
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|18
|3
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|4
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|5
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|15
|6
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|13
|8
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|12
|9
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|9
|11
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|6
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|15
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|16
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|2
|19
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|2
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|1
|21
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|22
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14:42:37
|2
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:26
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:28
|4
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|5
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:48
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:00
|7
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:09
|9
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:05:00
|10
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:06:52
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:07:20
|12
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:31
|13
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:20
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:14:16
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:14:26
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|17
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|18
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:15:22
|19
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:16
|20
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:40
|21
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:53
|22
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:17:02
|23
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:17:24
|24
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:39
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:21:01
|26
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:23:47
|27
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:26:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|44:08:03
|2
|Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|5
|Isd - Neri
|0:00:57
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:14
|8
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:02:53
|9
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:03:46
|10
|Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:58
|11
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:09:28
|12
|Team Saxobank
|0:14:21
|13
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:24:47
|14
|Ct Differdange
|0:26:54
|15
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:28:47
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:31:00
