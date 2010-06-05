Image 1 of 9 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 9 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) gets his biggest career win in Luxembourg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 9 Yellow jersey Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) rides next to Lance Armstrong. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 9 Niko Seijmens (Cofidis) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 9 Bjorn Leukemans helps lead out yellow jersey Matteo Carrera. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 9 Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) suffers through the third Luxembourg stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 9 Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) thrilled to keep yellow. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 9 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has a big smile on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Tony Gallopin of Cofidis won the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg. He outsprinted Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri), winner of stage 1, and Alexandre Geniez of Skil-Shimano. Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) retained the leader's jersey.

Gallopin, 22, is the nephew of Team RadioShack directeur sportif Alain Gallopin. It was not only his first win of the season, but also his first win as an elite rider.

Once again an escape group got away very soon after the start. Hakan Nison (CT Differdange), Tom Van Den Haute (Landbouwkrediet), Freddy Bichot (BBox), Angel Viscioso (Andalucia Cajasur) and Aitor Hernandez (Euskaltel) built up a lead of up to five minutes.

It was another difficult stage, with eight climbs. Viscioso did well enough in the climbs, to take over the mountain jersey from his teammate Jorge Montenegro, who won it yesterday.

The stage again ended with three laps of a 10km closing circuit. The lead had fallen to under three minutes as the leaders started the first lap. Bichot jumped from the lead group and took off on his own.

The circuit course featured the steep Broderbour climb, but Bichot managed to pull away from his former break companions. He couldn't stay away though, and he was caught just after the climb on the last lap.

A roughly 40-man group, including race leader Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) and favourites Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), was in the lead on the last lap. Schleck and Carrara broke from the group, but were caught, setting up the mass sprint finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4:57:28 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 11 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 15 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 16 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 18 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 19 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 21 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 24 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 25 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 27 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 28 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 0:00:06 29 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 30 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 31 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:01:45 32 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 33 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:02:08 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 37 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 42 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 43 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:02:42 45 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 46 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 48 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:03:37 50 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 51 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 52 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 53 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:04:34 54 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 55 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 56 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 59 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 60 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 61 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 62 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:37 64 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 65 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:35 66 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 67 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 68 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 69 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 70 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 71 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 72 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 73 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 75 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 76 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 78 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 79 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 80 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 81 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 83 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 84 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:39 85 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:05:40 86 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:50 87 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 88 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:07:22 89 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 90 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 91 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 92 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 93 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 94 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 95 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 96 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 97 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange 98 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 99 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 100 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 102 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 103 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 104 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:53 DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack DNF Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack DNF Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi DNF Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux DNF Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 16 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 13 4 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 5 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 9 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 2 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 3 3 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 2 4 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 5 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 3 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 2 4 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 3 3 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 2 4 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 3 3 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 2 4 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 2 4 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 1

KOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 3 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 2 4 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 1

KOM 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 3 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 2 4 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 5 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 4 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4:57:28 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 5 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 8 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:01:45 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:02:08 10 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:03:37 12 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 13 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 14 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:04:34 15 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 17 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:04:37 19 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:35 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 21 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 22 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 23 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:05:40 24 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:07:22 25 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 26 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 27 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14:52:24 2 Sky Professionel Cycling Team 3 Team Radioshack 4 Team Katusha 0:00:07 5 Isd - Neri 0:00:13 6 Skil - Shimano 0:01:45 7 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 8 Francaise Des Jeux 9 Euskatel - Euskadi 10 Bouygues Telecom 11 Team Saxobank 0:05:35 12 Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:06:17 13 Ct Differdange 0:11:20 14 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:11:50 15 Saur - Sojasun 0:15:58 16 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:34

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14:41:58 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 0:00:01 3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 4 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:00:34 5 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:39 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:50 9 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:00:51 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:52 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:55 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:56 13 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 0:00:59 15 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:01 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:01:02 17 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:01:05 18 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 19 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:01:07 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 21 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 22 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 23 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:14 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:01:27 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:39 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:01:44 27 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:48 28 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:07 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 30 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:13 31 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:14 32 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:27 33 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 34 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:04:18 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 36 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 37 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:04:44 38 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:48 39 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:05:13 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:25 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:05:33 42 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:05:39 43 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:52 44 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:06:37 45 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:06:58 46 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:10 47 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 0:07:31 48 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:07:59 49 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:08:02 50 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:08:11 51 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:08:22 52 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:33 53 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:08:39 54 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:08:45 55 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:47 56 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 0:09:16 57 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:10:10 58 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:10:47 59 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:59 60 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:11:13 61 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:11:18 62 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:04 63 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:13:30 64 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:27 65 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:14:55 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:15:05 67 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:16 68 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 0:15:25 69 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:26 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:15:30 71 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 72 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 0:15:39 73 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 0:15:40 74 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:16:01 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:16:03 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:06 77 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:31 78 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:34 79 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:55 80 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:56 81 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:17:12 82 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:15 83 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:17:19 84 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 85 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:17:22 86 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:17:32 87 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:17:41 88 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 0:17:56 89 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 0:18:02 90 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 91 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:18:03 92 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:05 93 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:18:07 94 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:18:18 95 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:18:22 96 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:18:39 97 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:20:55 98 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:21:40 99 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:32 100 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:22:58 101 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:24:26 102 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:45 103 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:27:06 104 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange 0:29:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 36 pts 2 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 20 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 6 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 18 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 16 9 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 15 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 11 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 12 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 9 13 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 7 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 7 15 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 19 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 2 20 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 21 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 1 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 1 23 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 29 pts 2 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 18 3 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 4 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 5 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 15 6 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 13 8 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 12 9 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 10 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 9 11 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 8 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 6 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 4 15 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 16 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 2 19 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 2 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 1 21 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 22 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14:42:37 2 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:26 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:28 4 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 5 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:48 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:00 7 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:09 9 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:05:00 10 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 0:06:52 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:07:20 12 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:09:31 13 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:20 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:14:16 15 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:14:26 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:14:51 17 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 18 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:15:22 19 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:16 20 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:40 21 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:53 22 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:17:02 23 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:17:24 24 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:17:39 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:21:01 26 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:23:47 27 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:26:27