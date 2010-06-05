Trending

Gallopin pips Visconti for first pro win

Carrara holds onto slim GC lead

Image 1 of 9

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 9

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) gets his biggest career win in Luxembourg

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) gets his biggest career win in Luxembourg
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 9

Yellow jersey Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) rides next to Lance Armstrong.

Yellow jersey Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) rides next to Lance Armstrong.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 9

Niko Seijmens (Cofidis)

Niko Seijmens (Cofidis)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 9

Bjorn Leukemans helps lead out yellow jersey Matteo Carrera.

Bjorn Leukemans helps lead out yellow jersey Matteo Carrera.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 9

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 9

Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) suffers through the third Luxembourg stage.

Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) suffers through the third Luxembourg stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 9

Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) thrilled to keep yellow.

Matteo Carrera (Vacansoleil) thrilled to keep yellow.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 9

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has a big smile on the podium.

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has a big smile on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Tony Gallopin of Cofidis won the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg. He outsprinted Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri), winner of stage 1, and Alexandre Geniez of Skil-Shimano. Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) retained the leader's jersey.

Gallopin, 22, is the nephew of Team RadioShack directeur sportif Alain Gallopin. It was not only his first win of the season, but also his first win as an elite rider.

Once again an escape group got away very soon after the start. Hakan Nison (CT Differdange), Tom Van Den Haute (Landbouwkrediet), Freddy Bichot (BBox), Angel Viscioso (Andalucia Cajasur) and Aitor Hernandez (Euskaltel) built up a lead of up to five minutes.

It was another difficult stage, with eight climbs. Viscioso did well enough in the climbs, to take over the mountain jersey from his teammate Jorge Montenegro, who won it yesterday.

The stage again ended with three laps of a 10km closing circuit. The lead had fallen to under three minutes as the leaders started the first lap. Bichot jumped from the lead group and took off on his own.

The circuit course featured the steep Broderbour climb, but Bichot managed to pull away from his former break companions. He couldn't stay away though, and he was caught just after the climb on the last lap.

A roughly 40-man group, including race leader Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) and favourites Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), was in the lead on the last lap. Schleck and Carrara broke from the group, but were caught, setting up the mass sprint finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4:57:28
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
4Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
11Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
12Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
15Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
16Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
18Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
19Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
20Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
21Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
24Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
25Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
27Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
28Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri0:00:06
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
30Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
31Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:01:45
32Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
33Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
34Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:02:08
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
37Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
39Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
40Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
41Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
42Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
43Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:02:42
45Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
46Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
48Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:03:37
50Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
51Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
52Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
53Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:34
54Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
55Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
56Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
59Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
60Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
61Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
62Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:37
64Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
65Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:35
66Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
67Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
68Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
69Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
70Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
71Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
72Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
73Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
75Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
76Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
78Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
79Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
80Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
81Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
82Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
83Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
84Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:39
85Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank0:05:40
86Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:50
87Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
88Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:07:22
89Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
90Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
91Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
92Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
94Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
95Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
96Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
97Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
98Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
99Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
100Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
103Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
104Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:53
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
DNFSergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
DNFFloris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFChristian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFGianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
DNFJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRomain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne20pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri16
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano13
4Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha11
5Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
7Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
9Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team2
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange3
3Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago2
4Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange5pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3
3Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago2
4Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange3
3Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago2
4Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago3
3Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange2
4Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
3Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago2
4Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3
3Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange2
4Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team3
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack2
4Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank5pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
4Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4:57:28
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
3Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
4Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
5Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
6Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
8Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:01:45
9Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:02:08
10Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:03:37
12Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
13Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
14Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:34
15Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
17Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:04:37
19Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:35
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
21Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
22Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
23Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank0:05:40
24Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:07:22
25Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
26Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
27Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14:52:24
2Sky Professionel Cycling Team
3Team Radioshack
4Team Katusha0:00:07
5Isd - Neri0:00:13
6Skil - Shimano0:01:45
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
8Francaise Des Jeux
9Euskatel - Euskadi
10Bouygues Telecom
11Team Saxobank0:05:35
12Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:06:17
13Ct Differdange0:11:20
14Andalucia - Cajasur0:11:50
15Saur - Sojasun0:15:58
16Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:34

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14:41:58
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank0:00:01
3Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:30
4Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:00:34
5Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
6Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:39
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:50
9Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:00:51
10Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:52
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:55
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:56
13Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri0:00:59
15Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:01
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:01:02
17Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:01:05
18Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
19Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:01:07
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
21Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
23Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:14
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:01:27
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:39
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:01:44
27Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:48
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:07
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
30Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:13
31Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:14
32Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:27
33Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
34Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:04:18
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
36Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
37Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:04:44
38Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:04:48
39Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:05:13
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:25
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:05:33
42Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:05:39
43Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:52
44Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:06:37
45Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:06:58
46Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:10
47Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange0:07:31
48Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:07:59
49Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:08:02
50Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:08:11
51Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:08:22
52Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:33
53Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:08:39
54Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:08:45
55Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:47
56Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange0:09:16
57Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:10:10
58Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:10:47
59Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:59
60Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri0:11:13
61Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:11:18
62Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:04
63Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:13:30
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:27
65Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:14:55
66Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:15:05
67Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:16
68Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange0:15:25
69Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:26
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:15:30
71Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
72Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank0:15:39
73Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux0:15:40
74Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:16:01
75Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank0:16:03
76Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:06
77Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:31
78Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:34
79Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:55
80Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:56
81Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:17:12
82Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:17:15
83Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:17:19
84Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
85Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:17:22
86Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:17:32
87Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:17:41
88Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange0:17:56
89Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange0:18:02
90Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
91Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:18:03
92Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:05
93Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:18:07
94Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:18:18
95Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:18:22
96Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:18:39
97Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:20:55
98Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:21:40
99Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:22:32
100Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:22:58
101Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:24:26
102Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:45
103Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:27:06
104Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange0:29:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri36pts
2Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha27
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team23
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank20
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne20
6Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano18
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux16
9Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team15
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
11Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec11
12Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi9
13Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack7
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team7
15Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri3
19Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri2
20Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
21Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux1
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team1
23Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur29pts
2Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur18
3Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
4Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
5Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange15
6Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri14
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank13
8Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago12
9Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
10Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange9
11Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team8
12Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux6
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
14Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack4
15Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha3
16Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack2
19Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank2
20Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack1
21Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
22Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano14:42:37
2Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:26
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:28
4Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
5Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:48
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:00
7Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:04:09
9Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:05:00
10Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange0:06:52
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:07:20
12Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:09:31
13Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:20
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:14:16
15Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:14:26
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:14:51
17Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
18Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:15:22
19Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:16
20Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:40
21Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:53
22Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:17:02
23Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:17:24
24Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:17:39
25Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:21:01
26Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:23:47
27Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:26:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack44:08:03
2Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:00:21
3Team Katusha0:00:36
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:48
5Isd - Neri0:00:57
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
7Skil - Shimano0:02:14
8Francaise Des Jeux0:02:53
9Euskatel - Euskadi0:03:46
10Bouygues Telecom0:03:58
11Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:09:28
12Team Saxobank0:14:21
13Andalucia - Cajasur0:24:47
14Ct Differdange0:26:54
15Vorarlberg - Corratec0:28:47
16Saur - Sojasun0:31:00

