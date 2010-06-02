Engoulvent speeds to prologue win
Armstrong a solid fifth in short time trial
Prologue: Luxembourg-Ville -
Jimmy Engoulvent of Team Saur SojaSun won the prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg, covering the 2.6km city course in 3:41. Second place went to his teammate Cyril Lemoine, 8.1 seconds back, with Team RadioShack's Gregory Rast third at 8.2 seconds.
It was a big evening for both the French Continental team and RadioShack, as the two teams claimed the top six places. Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong was just off the podium in fifth place, 9.1 seconds down.
It was Engoulvent's second success here. He also won the Luxembourg prologue in 2007.
The 124 riders from 16 teams faced dry weather as they took to the 2.659 kilometre course in the capital city. Cyril Bessy of Saur SojaSun was the first to go out and put in a time of 4:02. Shortly thereafter his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent tore around the course in 3:41.
Some of the big names in the field didn't give their all on the short city course. Patrik Sinkewitz, making his season debut with the Professional Continental Team ISD-Neri, finished with a time of 3:57, and Katusha's Serguei Ivanov put a in a time of 3:56.
RadioShack's Andreas Klöden, for many a favourite for the overall win, was also slower than the Frenchman at 3:54. Fan favourite Jens Voigt of Saxo Bank was way down at 4:03, as was local hero Kim Kirchen. Another top favourite for the title, and another local hero, Fränk Schleck, finished under four minutes, at 3:58, a good time for him.
Lance Armstrong had also been picked by many to win the evening's race, but he finished fifth, just 9.1 seconds behind the winner. Earlier, Armstrong had said how much he was looking forward to the race, which he won in 1998. On his Twitter account he wrote that it great to be there and he was "psyched to race!" He wasn't so happy this morning, however, over an unannounced doping test. "Knock, knock. UCI anti-doping control. I will be found positive for one helluva deep sleep last night."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:41.990
|2
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08.140
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:00:08.230
|4
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:09.410
|5
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:09.110
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:10.490
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10.680
|8
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:10.810
|9
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:00:12.380
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:13.810
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:13.500
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:14.710
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:14.120
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:14.170
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:14.230
|17
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:14.410
|18
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14.480
|19
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15.360
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15.720
|21
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|0:00:15.730
|22
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:16.120
|23
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:16.620
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:16.660
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|0:00:16.850
|26
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:00:16.980
|27
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17.610
|28
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:17.300
|29
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:17.400
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:17.510
|31
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17.620
|32
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:18.150
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:18.230
|34
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:18.340
|35
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:00:18.370
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:18.450
|37
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:18.530
|38
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:18.700
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19.110
|40
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:19.240
|41
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:19.530
|42
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:19.630
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19.830
|44
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:20.150
|45
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:20.870
|46
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:21.140
|47
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:00:21.250
|48
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|49
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:00:21.270
|50
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:21.440
|51
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:21.460
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:21.650
|53
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:22.300
|54
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:22.400
|55
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:22.610
|56
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:22.650
|57
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:22.720
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:22.760
|59
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:22.800
|60
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:00:22.960
|61
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:23.600
|62
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:23.640
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:24.210
|64
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:24.310
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:24.390
|66
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:24.430
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:24.450
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:24.570
|69
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:24.590
|70
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:24.700
|71
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:25.120
|72
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25.150
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|0:00:25.240
|74
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|0:00:25.280
|75
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:25.510
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25.530
|77
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|78
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:25.620
|79
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:25.720
|80
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:25.800
|81
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:25.820
|82
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:25.890
|83
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:26.160
|84
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:26.250
|85
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank
|0:00:26.330
|86
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:26.590
|87
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:26.790
|88
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|0:00:27.470
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:27.650
|90
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:27.700
|91
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27.850
|92
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28.240
|93
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28.300
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:28.340
|95
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28.800
|96
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:00:29.010
|97
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|0:00:29.170
|98
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:00:29.780
|99
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:29.880
|100
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:30.270
|101
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:30.630
|102
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31.410
|103
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:31.280
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:31.640
|105
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:31.800
|106
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:32.810
|107
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|0:00:34.700
|108
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:34.970
|109
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:35.140
|110
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:36.610
|111
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:36.360
|112
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|0:00:36.800
|113
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:37.240
|114
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:37.730
|115
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:38.140
|116
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:38.260
|117
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:38.310
|118
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:40.530
|119
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:42.730
|120
|Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:42.920
|121
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:43.370
|122
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:44.210
|123
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:44.940
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:22
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:11
|3
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:22
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|CT Differdange
|0:00:30
|6
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:32
|7
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:33
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|11
|Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:39
|12
|Francaise Des Jeux
|13
|Team Saxobank
|0:00:43
|14
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|15
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:52
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:41
|2
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:09
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|4
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|5
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:11
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|9
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:00:13
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:14
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|17
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|22
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|23
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|26
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|27
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|28
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|31
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:19
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|35
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|37
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|38
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|40
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|41
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|42
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:21
|45
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:22
|47
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|48
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|49
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|50
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|53
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:23
|54
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|56
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|59
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|61
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:24
|62
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:25
|64
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|66
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|71
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|72
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|74
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|75
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|78
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|79
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|80
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|81
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|82
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|83
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:27
|84
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|85
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank
|86
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|87
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|88
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|0:00:28
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|90
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|91
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|93
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|95
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|97
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|98
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|99
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|100
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|101
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|102
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:32
|103
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|106
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:33
|107
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|0:00:35
|108
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|109
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:36
|110
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|111
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|112
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|113
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:38
|114
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|115
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:39
|116
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|117
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|118
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:41
|119
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:43
|120
|Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|121
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:44
|122
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:45
|123
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:03:54
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:02
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|4
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|0:00:05
|5
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:07
|10
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08
|12
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:09
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|14
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:12
|17
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|19
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:14
|20
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:16
|23
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|24
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|25
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|26
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:18
|27
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:19
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|30
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:20
|31
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:22
|32
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:24
|33
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:26
|34
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:22
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:11
|3
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:22
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|CT Differdange
|0:00:30
|6
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:32
|7
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:33
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|11
|Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:39
|12
|Francaise Des Jeux
|13
|Team Saxobank
|0:00:43
|14
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|15
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:52
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy