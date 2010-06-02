Image 1 of 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) en route to victory in the prologue time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 28 Lance Armstrong and his team leaders at the Luxembourg prolgue. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 28 Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 28 Frederik Wilmann (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 28 Luxembourg national time trial champion Kim Kirchen (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 28 2009 Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 28 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 28 Reigning Luxembourg national time trial champion Kim Kirchen (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 28 Johan Museeuw and Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 28 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 28 Jempy Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) dons the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 28 Jempy Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 28 Cyril Lemoine completed the Saur-Sojasun 1-2 finish in the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 28 Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 28 Sandy Casar (Francaise Des Jeux) finished 14th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 28 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 28 Norway's Kurt Arvesen (Sky) stopped the clock for 72nd place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 28 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 28 Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) digs deep in the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 28 Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) won the Luxembourg prologue for the second time in his career. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 28 Kjell Carlstrom (Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 28 Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) leads general classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 28 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) put in a solid performance for fifth. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 25 of 28 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finished fifth in the evening prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 28 Defending Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished 25th in the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 28 Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) earned the Tour of Luxembourg's first leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jimmy Engoulvent of Team Saur SojaSun won the prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg, covering the 2.6km city course in 3:41. Second place went to his teammate Cyril Lemoine, 8.1 seconds back, with Team RadioShack's Gregory Rast third at 8.2 seconds.

It was a big evening for both the French Continental team and RadioShack, as the two teams claimed the top six places. Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong was just off the podium in fifth place, 9.1 seconds down.

It was Engoulvent's second success here. He also won the Luxembourg prologue in 2007.

The 124 riders from 16 teams faced dry weather as they took to the 2.659 kilometre course in the capital city. Cyril Bessy of Saur SojaSun was the first to go out and put in a time of 4:02. Shortly thereafter his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent tore around the course in 3:41.

Some of the big names in the field didn't give their all on the short city course. Patrik Sinkewitz, making his season debut with the Professional Continental Team ISD-Neri, finished with a time of 3:57, and Katusha's Serguei Ivanov put a in a time of 3:56.

RadioShack's Andreas Klöden, for many a favourite for the overall win, was also slower than the Frenchman at 3:54. Fan favourite Jens Voigt of Saxo Bank was way down at 4:03, as was local hero Kim Kirchen. Another top favourite for the title, and another local hero, Fränk Schleck, finished under four minutes, at 3:58, a good time for him.

Lance Armstrong had also been picked by many to win the evening's race, but he finished fifth, just 9.1 seconds behind the winner. Earlier, Armstrong had said how much he was looking forward to the race, which he won in 1998. On his Twitter account he wrote that it great to be there and he was "psyched to race!" He wasn't so happy this morning, however, over an unannounced doping test. "Knock, knock. UCI anti-doping control. I will be found positive for one helluva deep sleep last night."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:41.990 2 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08.140 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:00:08.230 4 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:09.410 5 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:09.110 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:00:10.490 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10.680 8 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:10.810 9 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:00:12.380 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:13.810 12 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:13.500 13 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:14.710 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:14.120 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:14.170 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:14.230 17 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:14.410 18 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14.480 19 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15.360 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15.720 21 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 0:00:15.730 22 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:16.120 23 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:16.620 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:16.660 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 0:00:16.850 26 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 0:00:16.980 27 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 0:00:17.610 28 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:00:17.300 29 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:17.400 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:17.510 31 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:17.620 32 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:18.150 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:18.230 34 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:18.340 35 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 0:00:18.370 36 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:18.450 37 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:18.530 38 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:18.700 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19.110 40 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:19.240 41 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:19.530 42 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:19.630 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19.830 44 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20.150 45 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:20.870 46 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:21.140 47 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:00:21.250 48 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 49 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:00:21.270 50 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:21.440 51 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:21.460 52 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:21.650 53 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:22.300 54 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:22.400 55 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:22.610 56 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:22.650 57 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:22.720 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:22.760 59 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:22.800 60 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:00:22.960 61 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:23.600 62 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:23.640 63 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:24.210 64 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:24.310 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:24.390 66 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:24.430 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:24.450 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:24.570 69 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:24.590 70 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:24.700 71 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:25.120 72 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25.150 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 0:00:25.240 74 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 0:00:25.280 75 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:25.510 76 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25.530 77 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 78 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:25.620 79 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:25.720 80 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:25.800 81 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:25.820 82 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:25.890 83 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:26.160 84 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:26.250 85 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank 0:00:26.330 86 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:26.590 87 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:00:26.790 88 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 0:00:27.470 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27.650 90 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27.700 91 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27.850 92 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28.240 93 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:28.300 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:28.340 95 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:28.800 96 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:00:29.010 97 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 0:00:29.170 98 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 0:00:29.780 99 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:29.880 100 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:30.270 101 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:30.630 102 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31.410 103 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:31.280 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:31.640 105 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:31.800 106 Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:32.810 107 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange 0:00:34.700 108 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:34.970 109 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:35.140 110 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:36.610 111 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:36.360 112 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 0:00:36.800 113 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:37.240 114 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:37.730 115 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:38.140 116 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:38.260 117 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:38.310 118 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:00:40.530 119 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:42.730 120 Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:42.920 121 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:43.370 122 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:44.210 123 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:44.940 DNF Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saur - Sojasun 0:11:22 2 Team Radioshack 0:00:11 3 Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:22 4 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 5 CT Differdange 0:00:30 6 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:32 7 ISD - Neri 0:00:33 8 Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 9 Team Katusha 0:00:36 10 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:38 11 Bouygues Telecom 0:00:39 12 Francaise Des Jeux 13 Team Saxobank 0:00:43 14 Vorarlberg - Corratec 15 Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:52 16 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:02

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:41 2 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:09 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 4 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 5 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:00:11 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 9 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:00:13 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:14 12 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:15 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 17 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 22 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:17 23 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 26 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 27 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 0:00:18 28 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 29 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 31 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:19 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 34 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 35 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 36 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 37 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 38 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 40 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 41 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 42 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:21 45 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 46 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:22 47 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 48 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 49 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 50 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 52 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 53 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:23 54 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 55 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 56 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 59 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 60 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 61 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:24 62 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:25 64 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 66 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 69 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 71 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:26 72 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 74 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 75 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 76 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 78 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 79 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 80 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 81 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 82 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 83 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:27 84 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 85 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank 86 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 87 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 88 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 0:00:28 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 90 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 91 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 92 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:29 93 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 95 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:00:30 97 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 98 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 99 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 100 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:31 101 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 102 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:32 103 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 105 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 106 Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:33 107 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange 0:00:35 108 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 109 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:36 110 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:37 111 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 112 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 113 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:38 114 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 115 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:39 116 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 117 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 118 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:00:41 119 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:43 120 Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 121 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:44 122 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:45 123 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:03:54 2 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:02 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 4 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 0:00:05 5 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 9 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:07 10 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 12 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:09 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:10 14 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 16 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:12 17 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 19 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:14 20 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:15 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:16 23 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:00:17 24 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 25 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 26 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:18 27 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:19 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 30 Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:20 31 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:22 32 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:24 33 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:26 34 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:32