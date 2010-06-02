Trending

Image 1 of 28

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) en route to victory in the prologue time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) en route to victory in the prologue time trial.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 28

Lance Armstrong and his team leaders at the Luxembourg prolgue. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong and his team leaders at the Luxembourg prolgue.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 28

Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank)

Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 28

Frederik Wilmann (Skil - Shimano)

Frederik Wilmann (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 28

Luxembourg national time trial champion Kim Kirchen (Katusha)

Luxembourg national time trial champion Kim Kirchen (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 28

2009 Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)

2009 Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 28

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 28

Reigning Luxembourg national time trial champion Kim Kirchen (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Reigning Luxembourg national time trial champion Kim Kirchen (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 28

Johan Museeuw and Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

Johan Museeuw and Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 28

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 28

Jempy Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) dons the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jempy Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) dons the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 28

Jempy Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jempy Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) leads the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 28

Cyril Lemoine completed the Saur-Sojasun 1-2 finish in the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Cyril Lemoine completed the Saur-Sojasun 1-2 finish in the prologue.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 28

Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil - Shimano)

Australia's Mitchell Docker (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 28

Sandy Casar (Francaise Des Jeux) finished 14th.

Sandy Casar (Francaise Des Jeux) finished 14th.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 28

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 28

Norway's Kurt Arvesen (Sky) stopped the clock for 72nd place.

Norway's Kurt Arvesen (Sky) stopped the clock for 72nd place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 28

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 28

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) digs deep in the prologue.

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) digs deep in the prologue.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 28

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago)

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 28

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) won the Luxembourg prologue for the second time in his career. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) won the Luxembourg prologue for the second time in his career.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 28

Kjell Carlstrom (Sky)

Kjell Carlstrom (Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 28

Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) leads general classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) leads general classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 28

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) put in a solid performance for fifth. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) put in a solid performance for fifth.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 25 of 28

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finished fifth in the evening prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) finished fifth in the evening prologue.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 28

Defending Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished 25th in the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Defending Tour of Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished 25th in the prologue.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 28

Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Prologue winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 28

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) earned the Tour of Luxembourg's first leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) earned the Tour of Luxembourg's first leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jimmy Engoulvent of Team Saur SojaSun won the prologue of the Tour of Luxembourg, covering the 2.6km city course in 3:41. Second place went to his teammate Cyril Lemoine, 8.1 seconds back, with Team RadioShack's Gregory Rast third at 8.2 seconds.

It was a big evening for both the French Continental team and RadioShack, as the two teams claimed the top six places. Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong was just off the podium in fifth place, 9.1 seconds down.

It was Engoulvent's second success here. He also won the Luxembourg prologue in 2007.

The 124 riders from 16 teams faced dry weather as they took to the 2.659 kilometre course in the capital city. Cyril Bessy of Saur SojaSun was the first to go out and put in a time of 4:02. Shortly thereafter his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent tore around the course in 3:41.

Some of the big names in the field didn't give their all on the short city course. Patrik Sinkewitz, making his season debut with the Professional Continental Team ISD-Neri, finished with a time of 3:57, and Katusha's Serguei Ivanov put a in a time of 3:56.

RadioShack's Andreas Klöden, for many a favourite for the overall win, was also slower than the Frenchman at 3:54. Fan favourite Jens Voigt of Saxo Bank was way down at 4:03, as was local hero Kim Kirchen. Another top favourite for the title, and another local hero, Fränk Schleck, finished under four minutes, at 3:58, a good time for him.

Lance Armstrong had also been picked by many to win the evening's race, but he finished fifth, just 9.1 seconds behind the winner. Earlier, Armstrong had said how much he was looking forward to the race, which he won in 1998. On his Twitter account he wrote that it great to be there and he was "psyched to race!" He wasn't so happy this morning, however, over an unannounced doping test. "Knock, knock. UCI anti-doping control. I will be found positive for one helluva deep sleep last night."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:41.990
2Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08.140
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:00:08.230
4Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:09.410
5Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:09.110
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:00:10.490
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:10.680
8Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:10.810
9Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:00:12.380
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:13.810
12Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:13.500
13Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:14.710
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:14.120
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:14.170
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:14.230
17Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:14.410
18Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:14.480
19Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:15.360
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:15.720
21Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri0:00:15.730
22Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:16.120
23Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:16.620
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:16.660
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank0:00:16.850
26Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange0:00:16.980
27Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack0:00:17.610
28Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:00:17.300
29Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:17.400
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:17.510
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17.620
32Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:18.150
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:18.230
34Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:18.340
35Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange0:00:18.370
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:18.450
37Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:18.530
38Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:18.700
39Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:19.110
40Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:19.240
41Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:19.530
42Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:19.630
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:19.830
44Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:20.150
45Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:20.870
46Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:21.140
47Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank0:00:21.250
48Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
49Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:00:21.270
50Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:21.440
51Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:21.460
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:21.650
53Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:22.300
54Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:22.400
55Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:22.610
56Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:22.650
57Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:22.720
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:22.760
59Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:22.800
60Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank0:00:22.960
61Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:23.600
62Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:23.640
63Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:24.210
64Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:24.310
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:24.390
66Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:24.430
67Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:24.450
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:24.570
69Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:24.590
70Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:24.700
71Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:25.120
72Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25.150
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank0:00:25.240
74Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange0:00:25.280
75Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:25.510
76Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:25.530
77Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
78Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:25.620
79Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:25.720
80Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:25.800
81Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:25.820
82Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:25.890
83Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:26.160
84Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:26.250
85Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank0:00:26.330
86Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:26.590
87Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri0:00:26.790
88Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange0:00:27.470
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:27.650
90Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:27.700
91Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:27.850
92Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28.240
93Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:28.300
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:28.340
95Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28.800
96Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:00:29.010
97Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange0:00:29.170
98Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange0:00:29.780
99Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:29.880
100Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:30.270
101Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:30.630
102Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:31.410
103Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:31.280
104Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:31.640
105Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:31.800
106Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:32.810
107Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange0:00:34.700
108Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:34.970
109Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:35.140
110Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:36.610
111Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:36.360
112Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank0:00:36.800
113Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:37.240
114Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux0:00:37.730
115Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:38.140
116Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:38.260
117Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:38.310
118Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:40.530
119Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:42.730
120Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:42.920
121Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:43.370
122Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:44.210
123Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:44.940
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun0:11:22
2Team Radioshack0:00:11
3Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:22
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
5CT Differdange0:00:30
6Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:32
7ISD - Neri0:00:33
8Skil - Shimano0:00:35
9Team Katusha0:00:36
10Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:38
11Bouygues Telecom0:00:39
12Francaise Des Jeux
13Team Saxobank0:00:43
14Vorarlberg - Corratec
15Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:52
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:02

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:41
2Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:09
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
4Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
5Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:00:11
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
9Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:00:13
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:14
12Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:15
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
17Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
22Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:17
23Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
26Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
27Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack0:00:18
28Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
29Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
32Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:19
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
34Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
35Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
37Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
38Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
39Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
40Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
41Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
42Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:21
45Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
46Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:22
47Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
48Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
49Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
50Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
53Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:23
54Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
55Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
56Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
59Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
60Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
61Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:24
62Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:25
64Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
66Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
69Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
71Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:26
72Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
74Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
75Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
76Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
78Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
79Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
80Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
81Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
82Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
83Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:27
84Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
85Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank
86Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
87Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
88Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange0:00:28
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
90Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
91Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
92Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29
93Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
95Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:00:30
97Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
98Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
99Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
100Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:31
101Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
102Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:32
103Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
104Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
106Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:33
107Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange0:00:35
108Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
109Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:36
110Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:37
111Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
112Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
113Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:38
114Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
115Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:39
116Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
117Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
118Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:41
119Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:43
120Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
121Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:44
122Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:45
123Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:03:54
2Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:02
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
4Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack0:00:05
5Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
9Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:07
10Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
12Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:09
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:10
14Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
15Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
16Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:12
17Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
18Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
19Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:14
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:15
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:16
23Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:00:17
24Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
25Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
26Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:18
27Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:19
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
29Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
30Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:20
31Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:22
32Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:24
33Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:26
34Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun0:11:22
2Team Radioshack0:00:11
3Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:22
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
5CT Differdange0:00:30
6Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:32
7ISD - Neri0:00:33
8Skil - Shimano0:00:35
9Team Katusha0:00:36
10Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:38
11Bouygues Telecom0:00:39
12Francaise Des Jeux
13Team Saxobank0:00:43
14Vorarlberg - Corratec
15Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:52
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:02

