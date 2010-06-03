Trending

Visconti victorious in Hesperange

Lemoine takes over GC lead from teammate Engoulvent

Image 1 of 27

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Luxembourg.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) rides comfortably in the peloton.

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) rides comfortably in the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 27

Kevin Ista (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) grabs a bottle from his team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Kevin Ista (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) grabs a bottle from his team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 27

The break of the day included (l-r) Morten Knudsen (CT Differdange), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The break of the day included (l-r) Morten Knudsen (CT Differdange), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 27

Finnish road champion Kjell Carlstrom (Sky) heads the peloton.

Finnish road champion Kjell Carlstrom (Sky) heads the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 27

Tiago Machado (Team RadioShack) during stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Tiago Machado (Team RadioShack) during stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 27

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) rides in the peloton while teammate Johnny Hoogerland spent most of the stage off the front.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) rides in the peloton while teammate Johnny Hoogerland spent most of the stage off the front.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 27

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) takes his turn setting the pace in day's break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) takes his turn setting the pace in day's break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 27

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) leads Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the break during stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) leads Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the break during stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 27

Tiago Machado (Team RadioShack) negotiates a section of cobbles.

Tiago Machado (Team RadioShack) negotiates a section of cobbles.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 27

Sweden's Thomas Lofkvist (Sky)

Sweden's Thomas Lofkvist (Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 27

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) rides alone at the front of the race, the last survivor of the day's 3-man break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) rides alone at the front of the race, the last survivor of the day's 3-man break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 27

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) with soigneur Luc Meersman.

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) with soigneur Luc Meersman.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 27

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) plays tour guide to Lance Armstrong in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) plays tour guide to Lance Armstrong in Luxembourg.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Radioshack's PR man Philippe Maertens runs to keep up with Lance Armstrong.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Radioshack's PR man Philippe Maertens runs to keep up with Lance Armstrong.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Radioshack and Saur Sojasun controlled the race.

Radioshack and Saur Sojasun controlled the race.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 27

The peloton rolls out for a sunny stage two.

The peloton rolls out for a sunny stage two.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Radioshack kept the peloton in check.

Radioshack kept the peloton in check.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 27

The Saur Sojasun team's Jimmy Engoulvent in yellow at the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Saur Sojasun team's Jimmy Engoulvent in yellow at the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Radioshack leads through the cobbles.

Radioshack leads through the cobbles.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Saur Sojasun enjoyed their start in yellow (Jimmy Engoulvent), blue (Cyril Lemoine) with Jimmy Casper highly placed on GC.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Saur Sojasun enjoyed their start in yellow (Jimmy Engoulvent), blue (Cyril Lemoine) with Jimmy Casper highly placed on GC.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Giovanni Visconti (ISD)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 27

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) gives the thumbs up after winning in Luxembourg
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) gives the thumbs up after winning in Luxembourg
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 27

Some cows completely ignore the passing race.

Some cows completely ignore the passing race.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 25 of 27

UCI Europe Tour leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD)

UCI Europe Tour leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 27

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) took the sprint win in Luxembourg

Giovanni Visconti (ISD) took the sprint win in Luxembourg
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 27

Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) claimed the yellow jersey after prologue winner and teammate Jimmy Engoulvent was dropped.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) claimed the yellow jersey after prologue winner and teammate Jimmy Engoulvent was dropped.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Giovanni Visconti of ISD-Neri won the mass sprint at the conclusion of stage one of the Skoda Tour of Luxembourg. The 27-year-old Italian beat Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) to take his sixth victory of the season.

"I did not feel on top [during the stage], but I had good feelings in the finale and I worked for [teammate Oscar] Gatto, who I tried to lead-out in the sprint," said Visconti. "When I came out of the last corner in front, 300 metres from the finish, I had a slight margin, so I kept going. I am happy for this victory as comes at the right time to give me morale and reassurance on a job well done."

The leader's jersey went to prologue runner-up Cyril Lemoine of Saur-SojaSun after teammate and overnight leader Jimmy Engoulvent finished in a group 39 seconds behind the peloton. Second and third places on general classification went to Gregory Rast and Lance Armstrong, both of RadioShack.

The 179km stage from the city of Luxembourg to Hesperange was dominated by a three-man escape group which got away early and was caught less than 20km from the finish line.

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) attacked and was soon joined by Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Morten Knudsen (CT Differdange). The field was willing to let them go, and go they did. The gap grew to a maximum of seven minutes, and then see-sawed between four to over six minutes before RadioShack got serious about leading the chase.

The leading trio finally ran out steam, which combined with a strong headwind and an onrushing peloton, doomed their chances. With less than 20km to go, Hoogerland and Knudsen were caught. Charteau fought on but he too was caught.

Charteau did not go away empty-handed, however, as the Frenchman was the first to crest all three categorised climbs on the stage and now leads the mountains classification.

Full Results
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri4:29:55
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
5Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
15Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
21Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
22Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
23Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
24Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
25Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
28Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
29Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
37Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
38Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
39Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
40Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
41Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
42Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
43Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
44Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
45Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
47Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
48Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
49Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
50Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
51Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
53Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
54Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
55Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
56Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
58Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
59Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
60Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
61Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:31
62Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
63Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange0:00:39
64Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
66Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
67Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
68Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
69Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
70Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
71Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
72Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
73Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
74Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
75Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
76Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
78Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
79Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
82Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
83Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:47
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
85Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
86Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
87Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
88Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
89Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
91Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:51
93Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
95Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
97Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
98Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
99Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange0:03:20
100Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:05:15
101Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
103Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:09:40
104Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
106Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
107Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
108Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
109Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
110Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
111Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
113Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
114Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
115Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
118Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
HDAlexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:19:09
DNFMatic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFCédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DSQAlex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank

Points
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri20pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux16
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
4Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec11
5Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi9
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
7Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha5
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri3
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
10Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountain 1
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank1

Mountain 2
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack1

Mountain 3
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
4Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Best young rider
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:29:55
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
5Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
6Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
7Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
8Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
10Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
11Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
13Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange0:00:39
14Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
15Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
16Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
18Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
19Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
20Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:47
21Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:51
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:05:15
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:09:40
24Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
25Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
26Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
27Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
28Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
29Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
30Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
31Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
32Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi

Teams
1Francaise des Jeux13:29:45
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Skil - Shimano
4Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Team Katusha
6Bouygues Telecom
7ISD - Neri
8Team Saxobank
9Vorarlberg - Corratec
10Euskatel - Euskadi
11Team Radioshack
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Andalucia - Cajasur
14Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
15Saur - Sojasun0:01:26
16CT Differdange0:01:57

General classification after stage 1
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:33:45
2Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
3Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:01
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
5Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:04
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:05
8Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
9Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:06
10Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
12Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
13Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
15Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:08
17Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
18Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:09
20Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
21Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:10
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
23Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
24Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
25Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
26Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
27Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
28Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:12
31Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:13
32Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
33Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:14
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
35Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
36Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
37Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
38Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
39Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
40Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:15
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:16
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
46Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
48Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
49Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
50Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:18
51Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
52Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
53Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:20
55Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
56Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:21
57Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
58Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank0:00:28
59Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux0:00:29
60Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
61Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:34
62Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:00:43
63Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:45
64Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
65Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange0:00:47
66Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:48
67Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange0:00:49
68Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
69Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:50
70Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank0:00:52
71Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:53
72Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:54
73Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
74Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
75Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri0:00:57
76Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange0:00:58
77Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:59
78Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:01:00
80Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
81Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
82Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange0:01:04
83Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:01:05
85Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:06
86Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:07
87Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:01:09
88Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:01:13
89Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:15
90Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:19
91Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:23
92Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:04
93Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:06
94Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:07
95Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:08
96Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
97Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:21
98Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
99Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange0:03:41
100Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:05:29
101Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:34
102Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:44
103Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:41
104Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:48
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack0:09:49
106Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
107Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:09:53
108Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:09:56
110Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
111Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
112Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:58
113Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:02
114Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:10:03
115Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:10:04
116Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange0:10:06
117Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:10:08
118Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:10:16

Points classification
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri20pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux16
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
4Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec11
5Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi9
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
7Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha5
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri3
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
10Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountains classification
1Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15pts
2Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange9
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank1
5Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack1

Best young rider classification
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi4:33:51
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:04
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
4Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
5Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:08
6Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
7Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:10
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:12
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:14
11Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:15
12Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:17
13Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange0:00:37
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:39
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:42
16Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:44
17Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:53
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:00:54
19Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
20Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:59
21Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:15
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:05:23
23Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack0:09:43
24Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
25Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:47
26Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:09:50
27Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
28Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:52
29Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:56
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:09:57
31Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:09:58
32Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:10:02
33Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:10:10

Teams classification
1Team Radioshack13:41:18
2Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:11
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:21
5ISD - Neri0:00:22
6Skil - Shimano0:00:24
7Team Katusha0:00:25
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
9Francaise des Jeux0:00:28
10Bouygues Telecom
11Team Saxobank0:00:32
12Vorarlberg - Corratec
13Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:41
14Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:51
15Saur - Sojasun0:01:15
16CT Differdange0:02:16

