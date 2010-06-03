Visconti victorious in Hesperange
Lemoine takes over GC lead from teammate Engoulvent
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Hesperange
Giovanni Visconti of ISD-Neri won the mass sprint at the conclusion of stage one of the Skoda Tour of Luxembourg. The 27-year-old Italian beat Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) to take his sixth victory of the season.
"I did not feel on top [during the stage], but I had good feelings in the finale and I worked for [teammate Oscar] Gatto, who I tried to lead-out in the sprint," said Visconti. "When I came out of the last corner in front, 300 metres from the finish, I had a slight margin, so I kept going. I am happy for this victory as comes at the right time to give me morale and reassurance on a job well done."
The leader's jersey went to prologue runner-up Cyril Lemoine of Saur-SojaSun after teammate and overnight leader Jimmy Engoulvent finished in a group 39 seconds behind the peloton. Second and third places on general classification went to Gregory Rast and Lance Armstrong, both of RadioShack.
The 179km stage from the city of Luxembourg to Hesperange was dominated by a three-man escape group which got away early and was caught less than 20km from the finish line.
Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) attacked and was soon joined by Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Morten Knudsen (CT Differdange). The field was willing to let them go, and go they did. The gap grew to a maximum of seven minutes, and then see-sawed between four to over six minutes before RadioShack got serious about leading the chase.
The leading trio finally ran out steam, which combined with a strong headwind and an onrushing peloton, doomed their chances. With less than 20km to go, Hoogerland and Knudsen were caught. Charteau fought on but he too was caught.
Charteau did not go away empty-handed, however, as the Frenchman was the first to crest all three categorised climbs on the stage and now leads the mountains classification.
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|4:29:55
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|5
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|15
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|21
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|22
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|24
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|25
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|28
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|29
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|38
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|39
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|41
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|42
|Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|43
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|44
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|47
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|49
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|50
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|51
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|53
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|54
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|56
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|58
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|59
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|60
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|61
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:31
|62
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|63
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:00:39
|64
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|66
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|67
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|68
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|69
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|70
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|71
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|72
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|73
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|74
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|75
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|76
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|78
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|82
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|83
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:47
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|85
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|87
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|88
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|89
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|91
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|93
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|95
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|97
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|98
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|99
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|0:03:20
|100
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:05:15
|101
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:09:40
|104
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|106
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|107
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|108
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|109
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|111
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|113
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|114
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|115
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|118
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|HD
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:19:09
|DNF
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DSQ
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|20
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|5
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|9
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|pts
|2
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|1
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|pts
|2
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|pts
|2
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:29:55
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|5
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|6
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|8
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|13
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:00:39
|14
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|15
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|19
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|20
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:47
|21
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:51
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:05:15
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:09:40
|24
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|25
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|26
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|27
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|30
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|31
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|1
|Francaise des Jeux
|13:29:45
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|4
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Bouygues Telecom
|7
|ISD - Neri
|8
|Team Saxobank
|9
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|11
|Team Radioshack
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|14
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:26
|16
|CT Differdange
|0:01:57
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:33:45
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|3
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:01
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|6
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:04
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:05
|8
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|12
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|15
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|17
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:09
|20
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:10
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|24
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|27
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|28
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:12
|31
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:13
|32
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|33
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:14
|34
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|36
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|38
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|39
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|40
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:15
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:16
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|46
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|48
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|49
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|50
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:18
|51
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|52
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|53
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:20
|55
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|56
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:21
|57
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|58
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|0:00:28
|59
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:29
|60
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|61
|Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:34
|62
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:00:43
|63
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:45
|64
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|65
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:00:47
|66
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:48
|67
|Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:00:49
|68
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|69
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:50
|70
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:00:52
|71
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:53
|72
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:54
|73
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|74
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|75
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:57
|76
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|0:00:58
|77
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:59
|78
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|80
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|81
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|82
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|0:01:04
|83
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:01:05
|85
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:06
|86
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:07
|87
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:01:09
|88
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:01:13
|89
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:15
|90
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:19
|91
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:23
|92
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:04
|93
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:06
|94
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|95
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|96
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|97
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:21
|98
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|99
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|0:03:41
|100
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:05:29
|101
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|102
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:44
|103
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:41
|104
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:48
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|0:09:49
|106
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|107
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:09:53
|108
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:09:56
|110
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|112
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:58
|113
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:02
|114
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:10:03
|115
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:10:04
|116
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|0:10:06
|117
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:10:08
|118
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:10:16
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|20
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|5
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|9
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|pts
|2
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|9
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|1
|5
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|1
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|4:33:51
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:04
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:08
|6
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|7
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:12
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:14
|11
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:15
|12
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:17
|13
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|0:00:37
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:39
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:42
|16
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:44
|17
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:53
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:00:54
|19
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|20
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:59
|21
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:15
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:05:23
|23
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|0:09:43
|24
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:47
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:09:50
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|28
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:52
|29
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:56
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:09:57
|31
|Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:09:58
|32
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:10:02
|33
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:10:10
|1
|Team Radioshack
|13:41:18
|2
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:11
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|5
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:22
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:24
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:28
|10
|Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Team Saxobank
|0:00:32
|12
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|13
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:41
|14
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:51
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:15
|16
|CT Differdange
|0:02:16
