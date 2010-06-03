Image 1 of 27 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) won the sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de Luxembourg. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 27 Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) rides comfortably in the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 27 Kevin Ista (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) grabs a bottle from his team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 27 The break of the day included (l-r) Morten Knudsen (CT Differdange), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 27 Finnish road champion Kjell Carlstrom (Sky) heads the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 27 Tiago Machado (Team RadioShack) during stage 1 of the Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 27 Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) rides in the peloton while teammate Johnny Hoogerland spent most of the stage off the front. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) takes his turn setting the pace in day's break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) leads Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the break during stage 1. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 27 Tiago Machado (Team RadioShack) negotiates a section of cobbles. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 27 Sweden's Thomas Lofkvist (Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 27 Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) rides alone at the front of the race, the last survivor of the day's 3-man break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 27 Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) with soigneur Luc Meersman. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 27 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) plays tour guide to Lance Armstrong in Luxembourg. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 15 of 27 Radioshack's PR man Philippe Maertens runs to keep up with Lance Armstrong. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 27 Radioshack and Saur Sojasun controlled the race. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 27 The peloton rolls out for a sunny stage two. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 27 Radioshack kept the peloton in check. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 27 The Saur Sojasun team's Jimmy Engoulvent in yellow at the start of stage 1. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 27 Radioshack leads through the cobbles. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 27 Saur Sojasun enjoyed their start in yellow (Jimmy Engoulvent), blue (Cyril Lemoine) with Jimmy Casper highly placed on GC. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 22 of 27 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 27 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) gives the thumbs up after winning in Luxembourg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 27 Some cows completely ignore the passing race. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 25 of 27 UCI Europe Tour leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 27 Giovanni Visconti (ISD) took the sprint win in Luxembourg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 27 Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) claimed the yellow jersey after prologue winner and teammate Jimmy Engoulvent was dropped. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Giovanni Visconti of ISD-Neri won the mass sprint at the conclusion of stage one of the Skoda Tour of Luxembourg. The 27-year-old Italian beat Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) to take his sixth victory of the season.

"I did not feel on top [during the stage], but I had good feelings in the finale and I worked for [teammate Oscar] Gatto, who I tried to lead-out in the sprint," said Visconti. "When I came out of the last corner in front, 300 metres from the finish, I had a slight margin, so I kept going. I am happy for this victory as comes at the right time to give me morale and reassurance on a job well done."

The leader's jersey went to prologue runner-up Cyril Lemoine of Saur-SojaSun after teammate and overnight leader Jimmy Engoulvent finished in a group 39 seconds behind the peloton. Second and third places on general classification went to Gregory Rast and Lance Armstrong, both of RadioShack.

The 179km stage from the city of Luxembourg to Hesperange was dominated by a three-man escape group which got away early and was caught less than 20km from the finish line.

Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) attacked and was soon joined by Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Morten Knudsen (CT Differdange). The field was willing to let them go, and go they did. The gap grew to a maximum of seven minutes, and then see-sawed between four to over six minutes before RadioShack got serious about leading the chase.

The leading trio finally ran out steam, which combined with a strong headwind and an onrushing peloton, doomed their chances. With less than 20km to go, Hoogerland and Knudsen were caught. Charteau fought on but he too was caught.

Charteau did not go away empty-handed, however, as the Frenchman was the first to crest all three categorised climbs on the stage and now leads the mountains classification.

Full Results 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 4:29:55 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 5 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 15 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 21 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 22 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 23 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 25 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 26 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 28 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 29 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 31 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 36 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 38 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 39 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 40 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 41 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 42 Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 43 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 44 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 45 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 47 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 49 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 50 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 51 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 53 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 54 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 56 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 58 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 59 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 60 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 61 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:31 62 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 63 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 0:00:39 64 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 66 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 67 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 68 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 69 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 70 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 71 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 72 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 73 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 74 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 75 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 76 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 78 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 79 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 82 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 83 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:00:47 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 85 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 86 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 87 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 88 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 89 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 91 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:51 93 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 95 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 97 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 98 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 99 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 0:03:20 100 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:05:15 101 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 102 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 103 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:09:40 104 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 106 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 107 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 108 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 109 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 110 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 111 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 113 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 114 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 115 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 118 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange HD Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:19:09 DNF Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DSQ Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxobank

Points 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 20 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 16 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 5 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 9 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 7 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountain 1 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 1

Mountain 2 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 1

Mountain 3 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Best young rider 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:29:55 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 5 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 6 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 7 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 8 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 13 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 0:00:39 14 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 15 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 16 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 19 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 20 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:47 21 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:51 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:05:15 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:09:40 24 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 25 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 26 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 27 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 30 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 31 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 32 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi

Teams 1 Francaise des Jeux 13:29:45 2 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Skil - Shimano 4 Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Team Katusha 6 Bouygues Telecom 7 ISD - Neri 8 Team Saxobank 9 Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 Euskatel - Euskadi 11 Team Radioshack 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Andalucia - Cajasur 14 Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 15 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:26 16 CT Differdange 0:01:57

General classification after stage 1 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:33:45 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:01 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 5 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:04 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:05 8 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:06 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 11 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 12 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 15 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:08 17 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:09 20 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:10 22 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 23 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 24 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 25 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 27 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 28 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:12 31 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:13 32 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 33 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:14 34 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 35 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 36 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 38 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 39 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 40 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:15 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:16 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:17 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 46 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 48 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 49 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 50 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:18 51 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 52 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:19 53 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:20 55 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:21 57 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:23 58 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank 0:00:28 59 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:29 60 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 61 Manuel Calvente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:34 62 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:00:43 63 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:45 64 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 65 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 0:00:47 66 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:48 67 Christian Poos (Lux) CT Differdange 0:00:49 68 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 69 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:50 70 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:00:52 71 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:53 72 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:54 73 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 74 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 75 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:00:57 76 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 0:00:58 77 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:59 78 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:01:00 80 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 81 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 82 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 0:01:04 83 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 84 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:01:05 85 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:06 86 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:07 87 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:01:09 88 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:01:13 89 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:15 90 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:19 91 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:23 92 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:04 93 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:06 94 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:07 95 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:08 96 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 97 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:21 98 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 99 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 0:03:41 100 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:05:29 101 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:34 102 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:44 103 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:41 104 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:48 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 0:09:49 106 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 107 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:09:53 108 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:09:56 110 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 112 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:58 113 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:02 114 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:10:03 115 Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:10:04 116 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange 0:10:06 117 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:10:08 118 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:10:16

Points classification 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 20 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 16 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 5 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 9 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 7 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountains classification 1 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 pts 2 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 9 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 1 5 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 1

Best young rider classification 1 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 4:33:51 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:04 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 4 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 5 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:08 6 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 7 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:10 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:12 9 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:14 11 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:15 12 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:17 13 Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange 0:00:37 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:39 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:42 16 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:44 17 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:53 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:00:54 19 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 20 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:59 21 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:15 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:05:23 23 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 0:09:43 24 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 25 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:47 26 Gianni Meersman (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:09:50 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 28 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:52 29 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:56 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:09:57 31 Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:09:58 32 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:10:02 33 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:10:10