Carrara wins the Tour de Luxembourg
Izaguirre wins final stage
Stage 4: Mersch - Luxembourg
Gorka Izaguirre of Euskaltel-Euskadi won the sprint of a shortened final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, as Matteo Carrara of Vacansoleil defended his leader's jersey to win the overall classification. Severe thunderstorms caused the race organisers to cancel two of the five laps of the closing circuit in the Luxembourg capital.
The severe weather conditions caused the race jury to nullify the stage for the overall rankings. Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) was thus second overall and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) filled out the podium in third place. Armstrong had fallen about three minutes back on the closing laps to avoid any risk.
“When I took the lead on Friday, I knew our team was strong enough to defend the lead,” Carrara said. “Standing on the podium beside Fränk Schleck and Lance Armstrong is something to be proud of.”
Schleck thus lost his title from 2009 by one second. “I am 100 percent satisfied, since I can stand on the podium in front of the Luxembourg public,” he said.
103 riders took to the start in Mersch, and as in the previous stages, an early break group got away. Jonathan Catroviejo (Euskaltel), Pawel Brutt (Katusha) and Vataustas Kaupas (CT Differdange) were soon joined by Mitchell Docker (Skil Shimano), Sebastien Turgot (Bbox) and Jorge Martin Montenegro (Andalucia- Cajasur). However the field kept them on a short line, holding the gap at three minutes.
Four members of the group were caught as the race started the five 7.7km finishing circuits around the city of Luxembourg. It started raining, too and eventually the final two breakaway riders were caught.
Then the weather took control. Thunder, lightening, torrential rain and flooded roads transformed the race, with multiple crashes emphasising how unsafe the situation had become. The organisers quickly decided to cut the last two laps of the circuit.
Four riders escaped on the last lap: race leader Matteo Carrara, Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel), Yokihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) and Serguei Ivanov (Katusha). Izaguirre opened the sprint, just as the sun came out, and took the win ahead of Ivanonv and Houanard.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|3:01:23
|2
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|7
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|11
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|15
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|16
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|18
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|19
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|21
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|22
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|23
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|26
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|27
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|30
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|31
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|32
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|33
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|36
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|37
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|39
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|41
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|42
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|43
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|44
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|45
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|49
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|50
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|51
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|52
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|54
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|58
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|59
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|60
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|61
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|62
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|63
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|64
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|66
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|67
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|68
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|69
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|70
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|71
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|72
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|73
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|74
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|76
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|77
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|78
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|79
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|80
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|81
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|82
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|DNF
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|DNF
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
|DNF
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
|DNF
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|20
|pts
|2
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|7
|7
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|2
|4
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|3
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|2
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|2
|4
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|3:01:23
|2
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|4
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|8
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|10
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|11
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|13
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|14
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|17
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|9:03:37
|2
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:13
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:32
|4
|Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Radioshack
|7
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|8
|Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Team Saxobank
|10
|Francaise Des Jeux
|11
|Isd - Neri
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Ct Differdange
|14
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17:43:21
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|0:00:01
|3
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:39
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:50
|9
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:00:51
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:52
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:55
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:56
|13
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|0:00:59
|15
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:01
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|17
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:01:07
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|21
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|23
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:14
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:01:44
|25
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:48
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:07
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|28
|Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:14
|29
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:27
|30
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|32
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|33
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:04:44
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:48
|35
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:05:13
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:20
|37
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|38
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:06:58
|39
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:10
|40
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:07:31
|41
|Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|42
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:08:11
|43
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:08:22
|44
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:33
|45
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:08:39
|46
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:08:45
|47
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:47
|48
|Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:09:16
|49
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:10
|50
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:10:47
|51
|Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:11:13
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:11:18
|53
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:04
|54
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:13:30
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:14:55
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:15:05
|57
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:16
|58
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|0:15:25
|59
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:26
|60
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|61
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|62
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|0:15:40
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
|0:16:03
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|65
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:31
|66
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:34
|67
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:55
|68
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:56
|69
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:17:12
|70
|Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|71
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:17:22
|72
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:17:32
|73
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|0:17:56
|74
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|0:18:02
|75
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|76
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:18:03
|77
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:18:07
|78
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:18:22
|79
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:18:39
|80
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:21:40
|81
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:24:26
|82
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:27:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|36
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|20
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|20
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|18
|7
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|18
|9
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|16
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|12
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|13
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|9
|14
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|15
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|7
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|7
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|19
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|2
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|38
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|29
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|4
|Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
|15
|5
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
|13
|7
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|12
|8
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
|9
|10
|Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|8
|12
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
|7
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|6
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|15
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|4
|16
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|17
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|2
|21
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
|2
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|1
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|1
|24
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|17:44:00
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:28
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:00:29
|4
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:09
|7
|Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
|0:06:52
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:31
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:14:16
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:14:26
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|12
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
|13
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:16
|14
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:16:53
|15
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:17:24
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:21:01
|17
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:23:47
|18
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:26:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|53:12:12
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Sky Professionel Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|5
|Isd - Neri
|0:00:57
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:14
|8
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:02:53
|9
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:03:27
|10
|Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:58
|11
|Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:09:28
|12
|Team Saxobank
|0:14:21
|13
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:24:47
|14
|Ct Differdange
|0:26:54
