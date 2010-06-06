Trending

Carrara wins the Tour de Luxembourg

Izaguirre wins final stage

Image 1 of 10

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) puts on the Tour of Luxembourg leader's jersey.

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) puts on the Tour of Luxembourg leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 10

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets the kisses

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets the kisses
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 3 of 10

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) in action

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) in action
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 4 of 10

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the rain

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the rain
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 5 of 10

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 6 of 10

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 7 of 10

The final Tour de Luxembourg podium: Carrara, Schleck and Armstrong

The final Tour de Luxembourg podium: Carrara, Schleck and Armstrong
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 8 of 10

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) has some big-name riders with him on the final podium

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) has some big-name riders with him on the final podium
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 9 of 10

Overall winner Matteo Carrara gets a hug from Fränk Schleck

Overall winner Matteo Carrara gets a hug from Fränk Schleck
(Image credit: Isosport)
Image 10 of 10

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in yellow

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gorka Izaguirre of Euskaltel-Euskadi won the sprint of a shortened final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, as Matteo Carrara of Vacansoleil defended his leader's jersey to win the overall classification. Severe thunderstorms caused the race organisers to cancel two of the five laps of the closing circuit in the Luxembourg capital.

The severe weather conditions caused the race jury to nullify the stage for the overall rankings. Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) was thus second overall and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) filled out the podium in third place. Armstrong had fallen about three minutes back on the closing laps to avoid any risk.

“When I took the lead on Friday, I knew our team was strong enough to defend the lead,” Carrara said. “Standing on the podium beside Fränk Schleck and Lance Armstrong is something to be proud of.”

Schleck thus lost his title from 2009 by one second. “I am 100 percent satisfied, since I can stand on the podium in front of the Luxembourg public,” he said.

103 riders took to the start in Mersch, and as in the previous stages, an early break group got away. Jonathan Catroviejo (Euskaltel), Pawel Brutt (Katusha) and Vataustas Kaupas (CT Differdange)  were soon joined by Mitchell Docker (Skil Shimano), Sebastien Turgot (Bbox) and Jorge Martin Montenegro (Andalucia- Cajasur).  However the field kept them on a short line, holding the gap at three minutes.

Four members of the group were caught as the race started the five 7.7km finishing circuits around the city of Luxembourg. It started raining, too and eventually the final two breakaway riders were caught.

Then the weather took control. Thunder, lightening, torrential rain and flooded roads transformed the race, with multiple crashes emphasising how unsafe the situation had become. The organisers quickly decided to cut the last two laps of the circuit.

Four riders escaped on the last lap: race leader Matteo Carrara, Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel), Yokihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) and Serguei Ivanov (Katusha).  Izaguirre opened the sprint, just as the sun came out, and took the win ahead of Ivanonv and Houanard.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi3:01:23
2Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
7Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
11Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
12Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
14Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
15Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
16Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
17Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
18Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
19Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
21Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank
22Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
23Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
25Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
26Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
27Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
30Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
31Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
32Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange
33Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
36Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
37Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
39Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
41Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
42Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
43Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
44Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange
45Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
47Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
49Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank
50Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
51Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
52Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
54Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
55Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
58Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
59Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
60Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
62Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
63Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
64Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
65Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
66Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
67Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
68Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
69Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
70Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
71Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
72Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
73Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
74Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
75Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
76Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
77Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
78Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
79Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
80Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange
81Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange
82Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
DNFKasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFDavide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
DNFRuslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
DNFFrederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
DNFFreddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFAlexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
DNFAlexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFStefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange
DNFJempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange
DNFPiergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFChristoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFRomain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi20pts
2Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha16
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
4Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano11
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack7
7Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
8Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team3
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano2
4Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange3
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano3
3Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange2
4Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur5pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha3
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano2
4Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi3:01:23
2Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
4Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
6Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
8Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team
10Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
11Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
13Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
14Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
15Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
17Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
18Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha9:03:37
2Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:13
3Skil - Shimano0:00:32
4Sky Professionel Cycling Team
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Team Radioshack
7Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
8Bouygues Telecom
9Team Saxobank
10Francaise Des Jeux
11Isd - Neri
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Ct Differdange
14Andalucia - Cajasur

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17:43:21
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank0:00:01
3Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:30
4Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:00:34
5Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
6Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:39
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:50
9Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:00:51
10Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:52
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:55
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:56
13Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri0:00:59
15Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:01
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:01:02
17Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:01:05
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:01:07
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi
21Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
23Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:14
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:01:44
25Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:48
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:07
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
28Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:14
29Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:27
30Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
32Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
33Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:04:44
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:04:48
35Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:05:13
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:20
37Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:05:33
38Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:06:58
39Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:10
40Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange0:07:31
41Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:08:02
42Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:08:11
43Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:08:22
44Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:33
45Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:08:39
46Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:08:45
47Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:47
48Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange0:09:16
49Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:10:10
50Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:10:47
51Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri0:11:13
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:11:18
53Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:04
54Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:13:30
55Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:14:55
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:15:05
57Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:16
58Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange0:15:25
59Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:26
60Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:15:30
61Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
62Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux0:15:40
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank0:16:03
64Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:06
65Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:31
66Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:34
67Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:55
68Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:56
69Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:17:12
70Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:17:19
71Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:17:22
72Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:17:32
73Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange0:17:56
74Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange0:18:02
75Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
76Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:18:03
77Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:18:07
78Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:18:22
79Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:18:39
80Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:21:40
81Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:24:26
82Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:27:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha43pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team36
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri36
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank20
5Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi20
6Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team18
7Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano18
9Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano16
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux16
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
12Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec11
13Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi9
14Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
15Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack7
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack7
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team7
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
19Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
21Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri2
22Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
23Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux1
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team1
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team1
26Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur38pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur29
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
4Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange15
5Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri14
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank13
7Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago12
8Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
9Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange9
10Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team8
11Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano8
12Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange7
13Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux6
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha5
15Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack4
16Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha3
17Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
18Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack2
21Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank2
22Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi1
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack1
24Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano17:44:00
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:28
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:00:29
4Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:04:09
7Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange0:06:52
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:09:31
9Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:14:16
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:14:26
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:14:51
12Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank
13Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:16
14Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:16:53
15Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:17:24
16Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:21:01
17Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:23:47
18Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi0:26:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack53:12:12
2Team Katusha0:00:04
3Sky Professionel Cycling Team0:00:21
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:48
5Isd - Neri0:00:57
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
7Skil - Shimano0:02:14
8Francaise Des Jeux0:02:53
9Euskatel - Euskadi0:03:27
10Bouygues Telecom0:03:58
11Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:09:28
12Team Saxobank0:14:21
13Andalucia - Cajasur0:24:47
14Ct Differdange0:26:54

