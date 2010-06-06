Image 1 of 10 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) puts on the Tour of Luxembourg leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 10 Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets the kisses (Image credit: Isosport) Image 3 of 10 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) in action (Image credit: Isosport) Image 4 of 10 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the rain (Image credit: Isosport) Image 5 of 10 Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Isosport) Image 6 of 10 Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates (Image credit: Isosport) Image 7 of 10 The final Tour de Luxembourg podium: Carrara, Schleck and Armstrong (Image credit: Isosport) Image 8 of 10 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) has some big-name riders with him on the final podium (Image credit: Isosport) Image 9 of 10 Overall winner Matteo Carrara gets a hug from Fränk Schleck (Image credit: Isosport) Image 10 of 10 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gorka Izaguirre of Euskaltel-Euskadi won the sprint of a shortened final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, as Matteo Carrara of Vacansoleil defended his leader's jersey to win the overall classification. Severe thunderstorms caused the race organisers to cancel two of the five laps of the closing circuit in the Luxembourg capital.

The severe weather conditions caused the race jury to nullify the stage for the overall rankings. Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) was thus second overall and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) filled out the podium in third place. Armstrong had fallen about three minutes back on the closing laps to avoid any risk.

“When I took the lead on Friday, I knew our team was strong enough to defend the lead,” Carrara said. “Standing on the podium beside Fränk Schleck and Lance Armstrong is something to be proud of.”

Schleck thus lost his title from 2009 by one second. “I am 100 percent satisfied, since I can stand on the podium in front of the Luxembourg public,” he said.

103 riders took to the start in Mersch, and as in the previous stages, an early break group got away. Jonathan Catroviejo (Euskaltel), Pawel Brutt (Katusha) and Vataustas Kaupas (CT Differdange) were soon joined by Mitchell Docker (Skil Shimano), Sebastien Turgot (Bbox) and Jorge Martin Montenegro (Andalucia- Cajasur). However the field kept them on a short line, holding the gap at three minutes.

Four members of the group were caught as the race started the five 7.7km finishing circuits around the city of Luxembourg. It started raining, too and eventually the final two breakaway riders were caught.

Then the weather took control. Thunder, lightening, torrential rain and flooded roads transformed the race, with multiple crashes emphasising how unsafe the situation had become. The organisers quickly decided to cut the last two laps of the circuit.

Four riders escaped on the last lap: race leader Matteo Carrara, Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel), Yokihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano) and Serguei Ivanov (Katusha). Izaguirre opened the sprint, just as the sun came out, and took the win ahead of Ivanonv and Houanard.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 3:01:23 2 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 7 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 11 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 15 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 16 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 17 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 18 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 19 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 21 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 22 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 23 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 25 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 26 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 27 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 30 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 31 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 32 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 33 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 36 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 37 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 39 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 41 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 42 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 43 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 44 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 45 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 50 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 51 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 52 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 54 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 58 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 59 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 60 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 62 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 63 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 64 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 65 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 66 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 67 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 68 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 69 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 70 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 71 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 72 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 73 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 74 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 76 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 77 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 78 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 79 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 80 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 81 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 82 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago DNF Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxobank DNF Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack DNF Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri DNF Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri DNF Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri DNF Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano DNF Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha DNF Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Stefan Cohnen (Ned) CT Differdange DNF Jempy Drucker (Lux) CT Differdange DNF Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNF Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 20 pts 2 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 11 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 7 7 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 8 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 3 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 2 4 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 3 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 2 4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 2 4 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 3:01:23 2 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 4 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 8 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 9 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 10 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 11 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 13 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 14 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 17 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 18 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 9:03:37 2 Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:13 3 Skil - Shimano 0:00:32 4 Sky Professionel Cycling Team 5 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Team Radioshack 7 Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 8 Bouygues Telecom 9 Team Saxobank 10 Francaise Des Jeux 11 Isd - Neri 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Ct Differdange 14 Andalucia - Cajasur

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17:43:21 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 0:00:01 3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 4 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:00:34 5 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:39 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:50 9 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:00:51 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:52 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:55 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:56 13 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 0:00:59 15 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:01 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:01:02 17 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:01:05 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:01:07 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 21 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 22 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 23 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:14 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:01:44 25 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:48 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:07 27 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 28 Carlo Scognaniglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:14 29 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:27 30 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 32 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 33 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:04:44 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:48 35 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:05:13 36 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:20 37 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:05:33 38 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:06:58 39 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:10 40 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 0:07:31 41 Kjell Carlstrom (Fin) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:08:02 42 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:08:11 43 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:08:22 44 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:33 45 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:08:39 46 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:08:45 47 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:47 48 Robert Retschke (Ger) CT Differdange 0:09:16 49 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:10:10 50 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:10:47 51 Bartosz Huzarsky (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:11:13 52 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:11:18 53 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:04 54 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:13:30 55 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:14:55 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:15:05 57 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:16 58 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 0:15:25 59 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:26 60 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:15:30 61 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 0:15:40 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxobank 0:16:03 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:06 65 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:31 66 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:34 67 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:55 68 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:56 69 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:17:12 70 Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:17:19 71 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:17:22 72 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:17:32 73 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 0:17:56 74 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 0:18:02 75 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 76 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:18:03 77 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:18:07 78 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:18:22 79 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:18:39 80 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:21:40 81 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:24:26 82 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:27:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 36 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 20 5 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 20 6 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 18 7 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 18 9 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 16 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 12 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 13 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 9 14 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 15 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 7 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 7 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 7 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 19 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri 2 22 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 1 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 1 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 1 26 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 38 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 29 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 4 Hakan Nilson (Swe) CT Differdange 15 5 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 6 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxobank 13 7 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 12 8 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 9 Morten Knudsen (Den) CT Differdange 9 10 Thomas Lofkvist (Swe) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 8 11 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 8 12 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) CT Differdange 7 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 6 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 5 15 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 4 16 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 17 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 2 21 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxobank 2 22 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 1 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 1 24 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 17:44:00 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:28 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:00:29 4 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:09 7 Nico Schneider (Ger) CT Differdange 0:06:52 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:09:31 9 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:14:16 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:14:26 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professionel Cycling Team 0:14:51 12 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxobank 13 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:16 14 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:16:53 15 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:17:24 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:21:01 17 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:23:47 18 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskatel - Euskadi 0:26:27