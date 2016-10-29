Six Day London - Day 5: Cavendish and Wiggins take the lead
World Champions ride Madison win to top of the standings with one day to go
Day 5: -
Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins relied on their Madison skills to rise to the top of the Six Day London standings Saturday after five days of racing. The Madison World Champions took a solo lap on the field during the chase event to take the lead the standings ahead of Belgium's Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw. Katie Archibald continues to dominate the women's race.
De Ketele and De Pauw currently have more points than the British leaders, but the Belgians are 73 points from being able to reclaim the lap they lost.
Cavendish, who missed out on a gold medal in the omnium at the rio Olympics, said winning the Six Day London with Wiggins would be "amazing."
"To ride here in front of this crowd in World Championship jerseys is something special anyway," the Manxman was quoted as saying on the event website. "I had to miss it last year, but to win it with Brad would be something special.
"We’ve played the long game here," Cavendish said. "It’s a hard Six Day here in London and we knew we were going to be tired. We’ve tried to look after ourselves to come through. It’s not been great because we haven’t won so much this week and it’s a big gamble, but thankfully it’s paid off.
“I don’t think things are going to be easy on Sunday. There’s not just one team on our heels, there’s three or four, and that’s going to make it a really hard fight."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|317
|pts
|2
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|322
|3
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|257
|4
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|223
|5
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|274
|6
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|252
|7
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|204
|8
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|179
|9
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|113
|10
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|141
|11
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|265
|12
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|208
|13
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|187
|14
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|127
|15
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|119
|16
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|127
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (GBr)
|8
|pts
|2
|Neah Evans (GBr)
|11
|3
|Alžbetà Pavlendova (Svk)
|25
|4
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie (Den)
|27
|5
|Jarmila Macha?ovà (Cze)
|32
|6
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor)
|33
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|34
|8
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|36
|9
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut)
|41
|10
|Kelly Markus (Ned)
|43
|11
|Laura Basso (Ita)
|51
|12
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr)
|57
|13
|Niki Kovacs (GBr)
|66
|14
|Alina Lange (Ger)
|67
|15
|Sophie Lankford (GBr)
|73
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned)
|76
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger)
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|3
|Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
|4
|Njisane Phillip (TTO)
|5
|Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
|6
|Nate Koch (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|2
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|3
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|4
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|5
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|6
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|7
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald
|2
|Neah Evans
|3
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg
|4
|Jarmila Macha?ovà
|5
|Amalie Diderikson
|6
|Alžbetà Pavlendova
|7
|Elinor Barker
|8
|Charlotte Becker
|9
|Verena Eberhardt
|10
|Kelly Markus
|11
|Sophie Lankford
|12
|Niki Kovacs
|13
|Alina Lange
|14
|Elizabeth Bennett
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald
|2
|Neah Evans
|3
|Amalie Diderikson
|4
|Alžbetà Pavlendova
|5
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg
|6
|Kelly Markus
|7
|Jarmila Macha?ovà
|8
|Verena Eberhardt
|9
|Laura Basso
|10
|Elinor Barker
|11
|Niki Kovacs
|12
|Sophie Lankford
|13
|Charlotte Becker
|14
|Elizabeth Bennett
|15
|Alina Lange
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|2
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|3
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|4
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|5
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|6
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|7
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|8
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|9
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|10
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|11
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|12
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|13
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|14
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|15
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|16
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers
|2
|Matthew Rotherham
|3
|Maximilian Levy
|4
|Njisane Phillip
|5
|Thomas Rotherham
|6
|Nate Koch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|2
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|3
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|4
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|5
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|6
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|7
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|8
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|9
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|10
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|11
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|12
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|13
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|14
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|15
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|16
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jarmila Macha?ovà
|1
|Neah Evans
|2
|Charlotte Becker
|2
|Elinor Barker
|3
|Neah Evans
|3
|Katie Archibald
|4
|Katie Archibald
|4
|Alžbetà Pavlendova
|5
|Alžbetà Pavlendova
|6
|Verena Eberhardt
|7
|Elinor Barker
|8
|Amalie Diderikson
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg
|10
|Kelly Markus
|11
|Elizabeth Bennett
|12
|Niki Kovacs
|13
|Laura Basso
|14
|Alina Lange
|15
|Sophie Lankford
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy