Image 1 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins celebrate winning the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 2 of 17 Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates winning the 10km scratch race at the Six Day London Image 3 of 17 Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London Image 4 of 17 Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London Image 5 of 17 Riders in action during the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome Image 6 of 17 Riders in action during the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome Image 7 of 17 Riders in action during the Six Day London Image 8 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins ahead of the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 9 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins (L) in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 10 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 11 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 12 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 13 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 14 of 17 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 15 of 17 Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 16 of 17 Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 17 of 17 Leif Lampater of Germany celebrates winning the 60 lap derny at the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins relied on their Madison skills to rise to the top of the Six Day London standings Saturday after five days of racing. The Madison World Champions took a solo lap on the field during the chase event to take the lead the standings ahead of Belgium's Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw. Katie Archibald continues to dominate the women's race.

De Ketele and De Pauw currently have more points than the British leaders, but the Belgians are 73 points from being able to reclaim the lap they lost.

Cavendish, who missed out on a gold medal in the omnium at the rio Olympics, said winning the Six Day London with Wiggins would be "amazing."

"To ride here in front of this crowd in World Championship jerseys is something special anyway," the Manxman was quoted as saying on the event website. "I had to miss it last year, but to win it with Brad would be something special.

"We’ve played the long game here," Cavendish said. "It’s a hard Six Day here in London and we knew we were going to be tired. We’ve tried to look after ourselves to come through. It’s not been great because we haven’t won so much this week and it’s a big gamble, but thankfully it’s paid off.

“I don’t think things are going to be easy on Sunday. There’s not just one team on our heels, there’s three or four, and that’s going to make it a really hard fight."

Results

Overall Standings After Day 5 - Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr) 317 pts 2 Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel) 322 3 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 257 4 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 223 5 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 274 6 Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) 252 7 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 204 8 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den) 179 9 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 113 10 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 141 11 Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr) 265 12 Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui) 208 13 Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr) 187 14 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 127 15 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita) 119 16 Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den) 127

Overall Standings After Day 5 - Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (GBr) 8 pts 2 Neah Evans (GBr) 11 3 Alžbetà Pavlendova (Svk) 25 4 DIDERIKSEN Amalie (Den) 27 5 Jarmila Macha?ovà (Cze) 32 6 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) 33 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) 34 8 Elinor Barker (GBr) 36 9 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) 41 10 Kelly Markus (Ned) 43 11 Laura Basso (Ita) 51 12 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) 57 13 Niki Kovacs (GBr) 66 14 Alina Lange (Ger) 67 15 Sophie Lankford (GBr) 73 16 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) 76

Overall Standings After Day 5 - Sprinters # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Ger) 2 Maximilian Levy (Ger) 3 Matthew Rotherham (GBr) 4 Njisane Phillip (TTO) 5 Thomas Rotherham (GBr) 6 Nate Koch (USA)

Derny B Final - Six Day Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 2 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 3 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 4 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita) 5 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 6 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 7 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)

Scratch Race - Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Archibald 2 Neah Evans 3 Anita Yvonne Stenberg 4 Jarmila Macha?ovà 5 Amalie Diderikson 6 Alžbetà Pavlendova 7 Elinor Barker 8 Charlotte Becker 9 Verena Eberhardt 10 Kelly Markus 11 Sophie Lankford 12 Niki Kovacs 13 Alina Lange 14 Elizabeth Bennett

Elimination Race - Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Archibald 2 Neah Evans 3 Amalie Diderikson 4 Alžbetà Pavlendova 5 Anita Yvonne Stenberg 6 Kelly Markus 7 Jarmila Macha?ovà 8 Verena Eberhardt 9 Laura Basso 10 Elinor Barker 11 Niki Kovacs 12 Sophie Lankford 13 Charlotte Becker 14 Elizabeth Bennett 15 Alina Lange 16 Marit Raaijmakers

Madison - Six Day Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr) 2 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 3 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 4 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 5 Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) 6 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 7 Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel) 8 Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui) 9 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 10 Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr) 11 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den) 12 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 13 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 14 Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr) 15 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita) 16 Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)

200M Flying TT - Sprinters # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers 2 Matthew Rotherham 3 Maximilian Levy 4 Njisane Phillip 5 Thomas Rotherham 6 Nate Koch

Elimination Race - Six Day Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr) 2 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 3 Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr) 4 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den) 5 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 6 Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) 7 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 8 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 9 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 10 Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr) 11 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 12 Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel) 13 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 14 Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den) 15 Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui) 16 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)