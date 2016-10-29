Trending

Six Day London - Day 5: Cavendish and Wiggins take the lead

World Champions ride Madison win to top of the standings with one day to go

Image 1 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins celebrate winning the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins celebrate winning the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 2 of 17

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates winning the 10km scratch race at the Six Day London

Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrates winning the 10km scratch race at the Six Day London
Image 3 of 17

Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London

Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London
Image 4 of 17

Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London

Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London
Image 5 of 17

Riders in action during the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome

Riders in action during the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome
Image 6 of 17

Riders in action during the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome

Riders in action during the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome
Image 7 of 17

Riders in action during the Six Day London

Riders in action during the Six Day London
Image 8 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins ahead of the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins ahead of the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 9 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins (L) in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins (L) in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 10 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 11 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 12 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 13 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 14 of 17

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 15 of 17

Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning the team elimination during the Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 16 of 17

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the team elimination during the Six Day London
Image 17 of 17

Leif Lampater of Germany celebrates winning the 60 lap derny at the Six Day London

Leif Lampater of Germany celebrates winning the 60 lap derny at the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins relied on their Madison skills to rise to the top of the Six Day London standings Saturday after five days of racing. The Madison World Champions took a solo lap on the field during the chase event to take the lead the standings ahead of Belgium's Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw. Katie Archibald continues to dominate the women's race.

De Ketele and De Pauw currently have more points than the British leaders, but the Belgians are 73 points from being able to reclaim the lap they lost.

Cavendish, who missed out on a gold medal in the omnium at the rio Olympics, said winning the Six Day London with Wiggins would be "amazing."

"To ride here in front of this crowd in World Championship jerseys is something special anyway," the Manxman was quoted as saying on  the event website. "I had to miss it last year, but to win it with Brad would be something special.

"We’ve played the long game here," Cavendish said. "It’s a hard Six Day here in London and we knew we were going to be tired. We’ve tried to look after ourselves to come through. It’s not been great because we haven’t won so much this week and it’s a big gamble, but thankfully it’s paid off.

“I don’t think things are going to be easy on Sunday. There’s not just one team on our heels, there’s three or four, and that’s going to make it a really hard fight."

Results

Overall Standings After Day 5 - Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)317pts
2Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)322
3Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)257
4Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)223
5Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)274
6Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)252
7Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)204
8Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)179
9Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)113
10Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)141
11Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)265
12Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)208
13Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)187
14Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)127
15Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)119
16Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)127

Overall Standings After Day 5 - Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (GBr)8pts
2Neah Evans (GBr)11
3Alžbetà Pavlendova (Svk)25
4DIDERIKSEN Amalie (Den)27
5Jarmila Macha?ovà (Cze)32
6Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor)33
7Charlotte Becker (Ger)34
8Elinor Barker (GBr)36
9Verena Eberhardt (Aut)41
10Kelly Markus (Ned)43
11Laura Basso (Ita)51
12Elizabeth Bennett (GBr)57
13Niki Kovacs (GBr)66
14Alina Lange (Ger)67
15Sophie Lankford (GBr)73
16Marit Raaijmakers (Ned)76

Overall Standings After Day 5 - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Ger)
2Maximilian Levy (Ger)
3Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
4Njisane Phillip (TTO)
5Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
6Nate Koch (USA)

Derny B Final - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
2Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
3Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
4Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
5Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
6Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
7Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)

Scratch Race - Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald
2Neah Evans
3Anita Yvonne Stenberg
4Jarmila Macha?ovà
5Amalie Diderikson
6Alžbetà Pavlendova
7Elinor Barker
8Charlotte Becker
9Verena Eberhardt
10Kelly Markus
11Sophie Lankford
12Niki Kovacs
13Alina Lange
14Elizabeth Bennett

Elimination Race - Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald
2Neah Evans
3Amalie Diderikson
4Alžbetà Pavlendova
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg
6Kelly Markus
7Jarmila Macha?ovà
8Verena Eberhardt
9Laura Basso
10Elinor Barker
11Niki Kovacs
12Sophie Lankford
13Charlotte Becker
14Elizabeth Bennett
15Alina Lange
16Marit Raaijmakers

Madison - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
3Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
4Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
5Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
6Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
7Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
8Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
9Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
10Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
11Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
12Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
13Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
14Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
15Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
16Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)

200M Flying TT - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers
2Matthew Rotherham
3Maximilian Levy
4Njisane Phillip
5Thomas Rotherham
6Nate Koch

Elimination Race - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
2Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
3Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
4Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
5Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
6Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
7Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
8Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
9Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
10Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
11Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
12Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
13Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
14Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
15Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
16Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)

Points Race - Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jarmila Macha?ovà
1Neah Evans
2Charlotte Becker
2Elinor Barker
3Neah Evans
3Katie Archibald
4Katie Archibald
4Alžbetà Pavlendova
5Alžbetà Pavlendova
6Verena Eberhardt
7Elinor Barker
8Amalie Diderikson
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg
10Kelly Markus
11Elizabeth Bennett
12Niki Kovacs
13Laura Basso
14Alina Lange
15Sophie Lankford
16Marit Raaijmakers

 

Latest on Cyclingnews