Trending

Six Day London: De Ketele and De Pauw unseat Cavendish and Wiggins on final day

De Ketele and De Pauw retake lead from Britons in dramatic final Madison

Image 1 of 19

De Ketele and De Pauw celebrate their 2016 Six day London win

De Ketele and De Pauw celebrate their 2016 Six day London win
Image 2 of 19

De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium

De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium
Image 3 of 19

De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium

De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium
Image 4 of 19

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates on the podium with his daughter Delilah Grace Cavendish during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates on the podium with his daughter Delilah Grace Cavendish during the Six Day London
Image 5 of 19

De Ketele and De Pauw celebrate their 2016 Six day London win

De Ketele and De Pauw celebrate their 2016 Six day London win
Image 6 of 19

Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw of Belgium celebrate winning the final of the Six Day London

Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw of Belgium celebrate winning the final of the Six Day London
Image 7 of 19

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain ahead of the final of the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain ahead of the final of the Six Day London
Image 8 of 19

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate their second place finish on the Podium after the final of the Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate their second place finish on the Podium after the final of the Six Day London
Image 9 of 19

De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium

De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium
Image 10 of 19

Meyer, Scotson, De Ketele, De Pauw, Wiggins and Cavendish on the 2016 Six Day London final podium

Meyer, Scotson, De Ketele, De Pauw, Wiggins and Cavendish on the 2016 Six Day London final podium
Image 11 of 19

Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia, Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw of Belgium and Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate on the Podium after the final of the Six Day

Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia, Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw of Belgium and Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate on the Podium after the final of the Six Day
Image 12 of 19

Meyer, Scotson, De Ketele, De Pauw, Wiggins and Cavendish on the 2016 Six Day London final podium

Meyer, Scotson, De Ketele, De Pauw, Wiggins and Cavendish on the 2016 Six Day London final podium
Image 13 of 19

Riders in action during the 60 lap Derny race at the Six Day Londo

Riders in action during the 60 lap Derny race at the Six Day Londo
Image 14 of 19

Katie Archibald of Great Britain ahead of the Six Day London

Katie Archibald of Great Britain ahead of the Six Day London
Image 15 of 19

A general view during the Six Day London Cycling

A general view during the Six Day London Cycling
Image 16 of 19

Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain celebrates winning the 60 lap Derny during the Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain celebrates winning the 60 lap Derny during the Six Day London
Image 17 of 19

Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain during the 60 lap Derny during the Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain during the 60 lap Derny during the Six Day London
Image 18 of 19

Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London

Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London
Image 19 of 19

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketele successfully defended their Six Day London titles on Sunday, dramatically taking back the lap they lost the night before to Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in the final Madison to unseat the overnight leaders. The final sprint to the line sealed the victory for the Belgian duo.

Related Articles

Wiggins suggests he could race on in 2017

"With all respect to everybody, this victory is the biggest Six Day victory by far, it’s amazing," de Ketele said in a report on the event website. "The last sprint was just a mental thing, the gap was already big enough on points, it was all about gaining that lap back. Honestly, I think we were a bit lucky, but it’s amazing."

De Ketele and De Pauw beat the British duo by 11 points in the final tally, with the Australian pairing of Camron Meyer and Callum Scotson came on third. Katie Archibald (Great Britain) maintained her hold on the women's omnium, topping the final standings ahead of compatriot Neah Evans Denmark's Amalie Diderikson. Joachim Eilers (Germany) was the overall spent champion.

The Six Day came down to the final Madison after de Ketele and de Pauw made an early exit from the elimination race and came fourth in the Derny final that Cavendish and Wiggins won. The Belgians started the Madison a point ahead but a lap down. The Belgians launched their attack in the final 30 circuits, connecting with the bunch with just 10 to go.

"It was so hard, it was the hardest 20 laps of our careers," de Pauw said. "We knew it would be difficult to gain a lap but we had to because we were a lap behind. So we were easy on our efforts in the elimination and Derny to save energy, then in the final chase we went all-or-nothing with 30 laps to go. We quickly got half a lap, then it was just the last mental part to get the half a lap, then with 10 laps to go we did it."

Wiggins said he was disappointed to lose the lead in the final race, but he was happy to have the week behind him. He also credited his rivals with a solid week of racing.

"It’s no mean feat losing to those guys," Wiggins said n a report on the event website. "They’re real specialists at this. They nearly won the world’s off of us back in March, they took a lap right at the end similar to that.”

Cavendish was also quick to praise his competitors.

"We’re majorly disappointed that we didn’t just win that after all the people who turned out for it, but to lose to Kenny and Moreno - it’s not like we haven’t lost to the best Six Day riders in the world," Cavendish said. "We’re world champions and we got to ride in front of our home crowd, so we’re happy with that."

Full Results

Final Overall Standings - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)391pts
2Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)380
3Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)344
4Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)321
5Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)246
6Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)288
7Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)250
8Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)208
9Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)134
10Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)319
11Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)223
12Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)167
13Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)230
14Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)165
15Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)140
16Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)133

Final Overall Standings - Women Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)15pts
2Neah Evans (Great Britain)29
3Amalie Diderikson (Denmark)48
4Alžbetà Pavlendova (Slovakia)53
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)54
6Jarmila Machaovà (Czech Republic)66
7Elinor Barker (Great Britain)68
8Kelly Markus (Netherlands)79
9Verena Eberhardt (Austria)79
10Charlotte Becker (Germany)81
11Laura Basso (Italy)108
12Niki Kovacs (Great Britain)124
13Elizabeth Bennett (Great Britain)127
14Sophie Lankford (Great Britain)136
15Alina Lange (Germany)137
16Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)156

Final Overall Standings - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)
3Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
4Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
5Thomas Rotherham (Great Britain)
6Nate Koch (United States)

Win & Out - Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald
2Amalie Dideriksen
3Jarmila Machaovà
4Anita Yvonne Stenberg
5Kelly Markus
6Verena Eberhardt
7Elinor Barker
8Charlotte Becker
9Alžbetà Pavlendova
10Laura Basso
11Neah Evans
12Niki Kovacs
13Sophie Lankford
14Elizabeth Bennett
15Alina Lange
16Marit Raaijmakers

Longest Lap - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
2Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
3Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
4Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
5Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
6Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
7Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
8Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
9Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
10Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
11Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
12Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
13Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
14Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
15Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
16Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

200 Metre Flying Lap - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers
2Maximilian Levy
3Matthew Rotherham
4Njisane Phillip
5Thomas Rotherham
6Nate Koch

Points Race - Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald35pts
2Neah Evans34
3Amalie Dideriksen26
4Anita Yvonne Stenberg24
5Alžbetà Pavlendova23
6Elinor Barker20
7Charlotte Becker2
8Kelly Markus
9Verena Eberhardt
10Niki Kovacs
11Jarmila Machaovà
12Alina Lange
13Laura Basso
14Elizabeth Bennett-20
15Sophie Lankford-20
16Marit Raaijmakers-1980

Derny Final - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
3Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
4Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
5Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
6Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
7Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
8Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)

Match Sprint Finals - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy
2Joachim Eilers
3Matthew Rotherham
4Nate Koch
5Njisane Phillip
6Thomas Rotherham

Team Elimination - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
2Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
3Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
4Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
5Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
6Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
7Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
8Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
9Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
10Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
11Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
12Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
13Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
14Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
15Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
16Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)

Keirin - Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers
2Matthew Rotherham
3Maximilian Levy
4Thomas Rotherham
5Nate Koch
6Njisane Phillip

Scratch Race - Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Neah Evans
2Elinor Barker
3Katie Archibald
4Alžbetà Pavlendova
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg
6Verena Eberhardt
7Kelly Markus
8Amalie Dideriksen
9Jarmila Machaovà
10Laura Basso
11Charlotte Becker
12Sophie Lankford
13Niki Kovacs
14Elizabeth Bennett
15Alina Lange
16Marit Raaijmakers

Final Madison - Six Day Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
2Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
3Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
4Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
5Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
6Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
7Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
8Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
9Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
10Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
11Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
12Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
13Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
14Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
15Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
16Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)

Latest on Cyclingnews