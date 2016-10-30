Image 1 of 19 De Ketele and De Pauw celebrate their 2016 Six day London win Image 2 of 19 De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium Image 3 of 19 De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium Image 4 of 19 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates on the podium with his daughter Delilah Grace Cavendish during the Six Day London Image 5 of 19 De Ketele and De Pauw celebrate their 2016 Six day London win Image 6 of 19 Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw of Belgium celebrate winning the final of the Six Day London Image 7 of 19 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain ahead of the final of the Six Day London Image 8 of 19 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate their second place finish on the Podium after the final of the Six Day London Image 9 of 19 De Ketele and De Pauw on the 2016 Six Day London final podium Image 10 of 19 Meyer, Scotson, De Ketele, De Pauw, Wiggins and Cavendish on the 2016 Six Day London final podium Image 11 of 19 Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia, Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw of Belgium and Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate on the Podium after the final of the Six Day Image 12 of 19 Meyer, Scotson, De Ketele, De Pauw, Wiggins and Cavendish on the 2016 Six Day London final podium Image 13 of 19 Riders in action during the 60 lap Derny race at the Six Day Londo Image 14 of 19 Katie Archibald of Great Britain ahead of the Six Day London Image 15 of 19 A general view during the Six Day London Cycling Image 16 of 19 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain celebrates winning the 60 lap Derny during the Six Day London Image 17 of 19 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain during the 60 lap Derny during the Six Day London Image 18 of 19 Joachim Eielers of Germany celebrates winning the sprinters at the Six Day London Image 19 of 19 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London

Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketele successfully defended their Six Day London titles on Sunday, dramatically taking back the lap they lost the night before to Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in the final Madison to unseat the overnight leaders. The final sprint to the line sealed the victory for the Belgian duo.

"With all respect to everybody, this victory is the biggest Six Day victory by far, it’s amazing," de Ketele said in a report on the event website. "The last sprint was just a mental thing, the gap was already big enough on points, it was all about gaining that lap back. Honestly, I think we were a bit lucky, but it’s amazing."

De Ketele and De Pauw beat the British duo by 11 points in the final tally, with the Australian pairing of Camron Meyer and Callum Scotson came on third. Katie Archibald (Great Britain) maintained her hold on the women's omnium, topping the final standings ahead of compatriot Neah Evans Denmark's Amalie Diderikson. Joachim Eilers (Germany) was the overall spent champion.

The Six Day came down to the final Madison after de Ketele and de Pauw made an early exit from the elimination race and came fourth in the Derny final that Cavendish and Wiggins won. The Belgians started the Madison a point ahead but a lap down. The Belgians launched their attack in the final 30 circuits, connecting with the bunch with just 10 to go.

"It was so hard, it was the hardest 20 laps of our careers," de Pauw said. "We knew it would be difficult to gain a lap but we had to because we were a lap behind. So we were easy on our efforts in the elimination and Derny to save energy, then in the final chase we went all-or-nothing with 30 laps to go. We quickly got half a lap, then it was just the last mental part to get the half a lap, then with 10 laps to go we did it."

Wiggins said he was disappointed to lose the lead in the final race, but he was happy to have the week behind him. He also credited his rivals with a solid week of racing.

"It’s no mean feat losing to those guys," Wiggins said n a report on the event website. "They’re real specialists at this. They nearly won the world’s off of us back in March, they took a lap right at the end similar to that.”

Cavendish was also quick to praise his competitors.

"We’re majorly disappointed that we didn’t just win that after all the people who turned out for it, but to lose to Kenny and Moreno - it’s not like we haven’t lost to the best Six Day riders in the world," Cavendish said. "We’re world champions and we got to ride in front of our home crowd, so we’re happy with that."

Full Results

Final Overall Standings - Six Day Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel) 391 pts 2 Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr) 380 3 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 344 4 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 321 5 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 246 6 Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) 288 7 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 250 8 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den) 208 9 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 134 10 Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr) 319 11 Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr) 223 12 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 167 13 Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui) 230 14 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 165 15 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita) 140 16 Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den) 133

Final Overall Standings - Women Omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 15 pts 2 Neah Evans (Great Britain) 29 3 Amalie Diderikson (Denmark) 48 4 Alžbetà Pavlendova (Slovakia) 53 5 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 54 6 Jarmila Machaovà (Czech Republic) 66 7 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 68 8 Kelly Markus (Netherlands) 79 9 Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 79 10 Charlotte Becker (Germany) 81 11 Laura Basso (Italy) 108 12 Niki Kovacs (Great Britain) 124 13 Elizabeth Bennett (Great Britain) 127 14 Sophie Lankford (Great Britain) 136 15 Alina Lange (Germany) 137 16 Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands) 156

Final Overall Standings - Sprinters # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3 Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain) 4 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 5 Thomas Rotherham (Great Britain) 6 Nate Koch (United States)

Win & Out - Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Archibald 2 Amalie Dideriksen 3 Jarmila Machaovà 4 Anita Yvonne Stenberg 5 Kelly Markus 6 Verena Eberhardt 7 Elinor Barker 8 Charlotte Becker 9 Alžbetà Pavlendova 10 Laura Basso 11 Neah Evans 12 Niki Kovacs 13 Sophie Lankford 14 Elizabeth Bennett 15 Alina Lange 16 Marit Raaijmakers

Longest Lap - Six Day Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den) 2 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita) 3 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 4 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 5 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita) 6 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den) 7 Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den) 8 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 9 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 10 Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den) 11 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 12 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 13 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 14 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 15 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 16 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

200 Metre Flying Lap - Sprinters # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers 2 Maximilian Levy 3 Matthew Rotherham 4 Njisane Phillip 5 Thomas Rotherham 6 Nate Koch

Points Race - Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald 35 pts 2 Neah Evans 34 3 Amalie Dideriksen 26 4 Anita Yvonne Stenberg 24 5 Alžbetà Pavlendova 23 6 Elinor Barker 20 7 Charlotte Becker 2 8 Kelly Markus 9 Verena Eberhardt 10 Niki Kovacs 11 Jarmila Machaovà 12 Alina Lange 13 Laura Basso 14 Elizabeth Bennett -20 15 Sophie Lankford -20 16 Marit Raaijmakers -1980

Derny Final - Six Day Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr) 2 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 3 Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) 4 Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel) 5 Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr) 6 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 7 Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr) 8 Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)

Match Sprint Finals - Sprinters # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy 2 Joachim Eilers 3 Matthew Rotherham 4 Nate Koch 5 Njisane Phillip 6 Thomas Rotherham

Team Elimination - Six Day Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr) 2 Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned) 3 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 4 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 5 Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger) 6 Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger) 7 Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) 8 Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den) 9 Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr) 10 Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 11 Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut) 12 Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel) 13 Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr) 14 Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui) 15 Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den) 16 Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)

Keirin - Sprinters # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers 2 Matthew Rotherham 3 Maximilian Levy 4 Thomas Rotherham 5 Nate Koch 6 Njisane Phillip

Scratch Race - Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Neah Evans 2 Elinor Barker 3 Katie Archibald 4 Alžbetà Pavlendova 5 Anita Yvonne Stenberg 6 Verena Eberhardt 7 Kelly Markus 8 Amalie Dideriksen 9 Jarmila Machaovà 10 Laura Basso 11 Charlotte Becker 12 Sophie Lankford 13 Niki Kovacs 14 Elizabeth Bennett 15 Alina Lange 16 Marit Raaijmakers