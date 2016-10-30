Six Day London: De Ketele and De Pauw unseat Cavendish and Wiggins on final day
De Ketele and De Pauw retake lead from Britons in dramatic final Madison
Day 6: -
Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketele successfully defended their Six Day London titles on Sunday, dramatically taking back the lap they lost the night before to Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in the final Madison to unseat the overnight leaders. The final sprint to the line sealed the victory for the Belgian duo.
"With all respect to everybody, this victory is the biggest Six Day victory by far, it’s amazing," de Ketele said in a report on the event website. "The last sprint was just a mental thing, the gap was already big enough on points, it was all about gaining that lap back. Honestly, I think we were a bit lucky, but it’s amazing."
De Ketele and De Pauw beat the British duo by 11 points in the final tally, with the Australian pairing of Camron Meyer and Callum Scotson came on third. Katie Archibald (Great Britain) maintained her hold on the women's omnium, topping the final standings ahead of compatriot Neah Evans Denmark's Amalie Diderikson. Joachim Eilers (Germany) was the overall spent champion.
The Six Day came down to the final Madison after de Ketele and de Pauw made an early exit from the elimination race and came fourth in the Derny final that Cavendish and Wiggins won. The Belgians started the Madison a point ahead but a lap down. The Belgians launched their attack in the final 30 circuits, connecting with the bunch with just 10 to go.
"It was so hard, it was the hardest 20 laps of our careers," de Pauw said. "We knew it would be difficult to gain a lap but we had to because we were a lap behind. So we were easy on our efforts in the elimination and Derny to save energy, then in the final chase we went all-or-nothing with 30 laps to go. We quickly got half a lap, then it was just the last mental part to get the half a lap, then with 10 laps to go we did it."
Wiggins said he was disappointed to lose the lead in the final race, but he was happy to have the week behind him. He also credited his rivals with a solid week of racing.
"It’s no mean feat losing to those guys," Wiggins said n a report on the event website. "They’re real specialists at this. They nearly won the world’s off of us back in March, they took a lap right at the end similar to that.”
Cavendish was also quick to praise his competitors.
"We’re majorly disappointed that we didn’t just win that after all the people who turned out for it, but to lose to Kenny and Moreno - it’s not like we haven’t lost to the best Six Day riders in the world," Cavendish said. "We’re world champions and we got to ride in front of our home crowd, so we’re happy with that."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|391
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|380
|3
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|344
|4
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|321
|5
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|246
|6
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|288
|7
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|250
|8
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|208
|9
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|134
|10
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|319
|11
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|223
|12
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|167
|13
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|230
|14
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|165
|15
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|140
|16
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|133
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|15
|pts
|2
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|29
|3
|Amalie Diderikson (Denmark)
|48
|4
|Alžbetà Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|53
|5
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|54
|6
|Jarmila Machaovà (Czech Republic)
|66
|7
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|68
|8
|Kelly Markus (Netherlands)
|79
|9
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|79
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|81
|11
|Laura Basso (Italy)
|108
|12
|Niki Kovacs (Great Britain)
|124
|13
|Elizabeth Bennett (Great Britain)
|127
|14
|Sophie Lankford (Great Britain)
|136
|15
|Alina Lange (Germany)
|137
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)
|156
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|3
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|4
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|5
|Thomas Rotherham (Great Britain)
|6
|Nate Koch (United States)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen
|3
|Jarmila Machaovà
|4
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg
|5
|Kelly Markus
|6
|Verena Eberhardt
|7
|Elinor Barker
|8
|Charlotte Becker
|9
|Alžbetà Pavlendova
|10
|Laura Basso
|11
|Neah Evans
|12
|Niki Kovacs
|13
|Sophie Lankford
|14
|Elizabeth Bennett
|15
|Alina Lange
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|2
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|3
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|4
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|5
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|6
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|7
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|8
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|9
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|10
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|11
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|12
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|13
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|14
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|15
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|16
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers
|2
|Maximilian Levy
|3
|Matthew Rotherham
|4
|Njisane Phillip
|5
|Thomas Rotherham
|6
|Nate Koch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald
|35
|pts
|2
|Neah Evans
|34
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen
|26
|4
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg
|24
|5
|Alžbetà Pavlendova
|23
|6
|Elinor Barker
|20
|7
|Charlotte Becker
|2
|8
|Kelly Markus
|9
|Verena Eberhardt
|10
|Niki Kovacs
|11
|Jarmila Machaovà
|12
|Alina Lange
|13
|Laura Basso
|14
|Elizabeth Bennett
|-20
|15
|Sophie Lankford
|-20
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers
|-1980
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|2
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|3
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|4
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|5
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|6
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|7
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|8
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maximilian Levy
|2
|Joachim Eilers
|3
|Matthew Rotherham
|4
|Nate Koch
|5
|Njisane Phillip
|6
|Thomas Rotherham
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|2
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|3
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|4
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|5
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|6
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|7
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|8
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|9
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|10
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|11
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|12
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|13
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|14
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|15
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|16
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers
|2
|Matthew Rotherham
|3
|Maximilian Levy
|4
|Thomas Rotherham
|5
|Nate Koch
|6
|Njisane Phillip
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Neah Evans
|2
|Elinor Barker
|3
|Katie Archibald
|4
|Alžbetà Pavlendova
|5
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg
|6
|Verena Eberhardt
|7
|Kelly Markus
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen
|9
|Jarmila Machaovà
|10
|Laura Basso
|11
|Charlotte Becker
|12
|Sophie Lankford
|13
|Niki Kovacs
|14
|Elizabeth Bennett
|15
|Alina Lange
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|2
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|3
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|4
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|5
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|6
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|7
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|8
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|9
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|10
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|11
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|12
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|13
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|14
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|15
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|16
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
