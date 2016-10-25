Six Day London - Day 1: Wiggins and Cavendish finish third in the madison
First day of racing sees wins for Havik/Stroetinga, de Ketele/de Pauw, and Marguet/Imhoff
Day 1: -
Image 1 of 32
Image 2 of 32
Image 3 of 32
Image 4 of 32
Image 5 of 32
Image 6 of 32
Image 7 of 32
Image 8 of 32
Image 9 of 32
Image 10 of 32
Image 11 of 32
Image 12 of 32
Image 13 of 32
Image 14 of 32
Image 15 of 32
Image 16 of 32
Image 17 of 32
Image 18 of 32
Image 19 of 32
Image 20 of 32
Image 21 of 32
Image 22 of 32
Image 23 of 32
Image 24 of 32
Image 25 of 32
Image 26 of 32
Image 27 of 32
Image 28 of 32
Image 29 of 32
Image 30 of 32
Image 31 of 32
Image 32 of 32
Six Day London - Day 1 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|2
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|3
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|4
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|5
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|6
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|7
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|8
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|9
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|10
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|11
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|12
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|13
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|14
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|15
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|16
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger)
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
|3
|Max Levy (Ger)
|4
|Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
|5
|Njisane Phillip (TTO)
|6
|Nate Koch (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
|3
|Joachim Eilers (Ger)
|4
|Max Levy (Ger)
|5
|Njisane Phillip (TTO)
|6
|Nate Koch (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|2
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|3
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|4
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|5
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|6
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|7
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|8
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|9
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|10
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|11
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|12
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|13
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|14
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|15
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|16
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|2
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|3
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|4
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|5
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|6
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|7
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|8
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|9
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|10
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|11
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|12
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|13
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|14
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|15
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|16
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Njisane Phillip (TTO)
|2
|Joachim Eilers (Ger)
|3
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|4
|Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
|6
|Nate Koch (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|78
|pts
|2
|Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
|71
|3
|Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
|65
|4
|Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
|60
|5
|Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|47
|6
|Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
|76
|7
|Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
|48
|8
|Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|34
|9
|Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
|32
|10
|Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
|24
|11
|Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
|50
|12
|Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
|36
|13
|Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
|30
|14
|Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|30
|15
|Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
|27
|16
|Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|20
