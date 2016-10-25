Trending

Six Day London - Day 1: Wiggins and Cavendish finish third in the madison

First day of racing sees wins for Havik/Stroetinga, de Ketele/de Pauw, and Marguet/Imhoff

Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain compete in the Madison chase during day one of the Six Day London

Njisane Philip of Trinidad and Tobago wins the Keirin Sprint in the Six Day London

A general view ahead of the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Alex Buttazzoni and Fracesco Lamon ahead of the Six Day London

Yoeri Havik of the Netherlands warms up ahead of the Six Day London

Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia compete in the Six Day London

Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz of Germany compete in the Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins competes in the Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome on October 25, 2016 in London, England

Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw of Belgium compete in the Six Day London

Andy Tennant of Great Britain celebrates winning the 40 lap derny in the Six Day London

Matthew Rotherham of Great Britain competes in the Keirin Final sprinters during the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish smiles as he waits to compete on the first day of the London Six Day 2016

Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain compete in the Madison chase during day one of the Six Day London

Morgan Kneisky of France and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain compete in the Madison chase during day one of the Six Day London

Madison World Champions Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish compete in the Six Day London

World Champions Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish compete in the Six Day London

Madison World Champion Bradley Wiggins gets ready to race at the Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins competes in the Six day London on opening night.

Bradley Wiggins competes in the Six day London on opening night.

Bradley Wiggins competes in the Six day London on opening night.

Bradley Wiggins is doing all of his talking with his legs this week at Six Day London

Morgan Kneisky of France and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain compete in the Madison chase during day one of the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Madison Chase Six Day London Cycling at the Velodrome on October 25, 2016 in London, England

Bradley Wiggins competes in the Madison race on the first day of the London Six Day 2016

Bradley Wiggins competes in the Madison race on the first day of the London Six Day 2016

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins compete in the Madison race on the first day of the London Six Day 2016

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Madison Chase Six Day London

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Madison Chase Six Day London

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain competes in the Madison Chase Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins (L) competes in the Madison race on the first day of the London Six Day 2016

Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain at the presentation of the riders during day one of the Six Day London

Bradley Wiggins has been in the spotlight since leaked medical data showed the five-time Olympic champion had been granted a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) by cycling authorities for the powerful steroid triamcinolone

Six Day London - Day 1 Results

Madison
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
2Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
3Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
4Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
5Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
6Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
7Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
8Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
9Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
10Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
11Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
12Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
13Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
14Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
15Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
16Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)

200m Flying TT
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Ger)
2Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
3Max Levy (Ger)
4Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
5Njisane Phillip (TTO)
6Nate Koch (USA)

Match Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
2Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
3Joachim Eilers (Ger)
4Max Levy (Ger)
5Njisane Phillip (TTO)
6Nate Koch (USA)

Team Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
2Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
3Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
4Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
5Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
6Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
7Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
8Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
9Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
10Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
11Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)
12Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
13Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
14Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
15Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
16Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)

250m Madison TT
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)
2Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)
3Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)
4Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)
5Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)
6Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)
7Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
8Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)
9Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)
10Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)
11Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
12Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
13Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)
14Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)
15Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)
16Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)

Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Njisane Phillip (TTO)
2Joachim Eilers (Ger)
3Maximilian Levy (Ger)
4Thomas Rotherham (GBr)
5Matthew Rotherham (GBr)
6Nate Koch (USA)

Overall standings after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leif Lampater & Marcel Kalz (Ger)78pts
2Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw (Bel)71
3Mark Cavendish & Sir Bradley Wiggins (GBr)65
4Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus)60
5Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga (Ned)47
6Andy Tennant & Chris Latham (GBr)76
7Marc Hester & Jesper Morkov (Den)48
8Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra)34
9Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf (Aut)32
10Ollie Wood & Jon Dibben (GBr)24
11Tristan Marguet & Claudio Imhoff (Sui)50
12Alex Buttazzoni & Fracesco Lamon (Ita)36
13Albert Torres & Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp)30
14Casper Pederson & Alex Rasmussen (Den)30
15Christian Grasmann & Max Beyer (Ger)27
16Jens Mouris & Pim Ligthart (Ned)20

