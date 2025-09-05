Simac Ladies Tour stage 4: Lorena Wiebes continues clean sweep with stage 4 sprint win

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) swept to a fourth consecutive win on stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, meaning she has claimed every stage in the 2025 race so far.

She beat Chiara Consonni (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto) into second place and Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance–Soudal Team) into third in the closest sprint finale so far.

It was a heated sprint where Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) was the first to open up the sprint, with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) driving a considerable sprint acceleration in the final 500m before Consonni, Bossuyt and Wiebes emerged from relatively far back in the bunch. Wiebes made an early final move to seal her victory - the 114th in her career.

The sprint was the closest seen so far, with Consonni offering a strong challenge to Wiebes in the final metre to finish within a bike length. Wiebes extends her lead in the overall general classification to 30 seconds over Megan Jastrab (Picnic–PostNL), gaining a 10-second time bonus from her sprint win.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The stage, which took in 125.8km of racing to and from Alkmaar saw a major crash immediately after the start, affecting nearly a dozen riders and forcing the abandon of India Grainger (Team Coop-Repsol). From there, the stage was tightly controlled by the peloton, allowing no major break to escape.

A small challenge came from Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team) just inside 40km, but the attack lasted less than 10km. Similarly, Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels Cycling Team) launched a brave but short attack within the final 15km, but the sprint teams were simply too focused.

Stage 5 may promise disruption to the established stage winner, as a 10.2km time trial from Doetinchem to Westendorp is likely to favour the time trial specialists and perhaps even unseat Wiebes' current race lead.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Results