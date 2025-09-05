Simac Ladies Tour stage 4: Lorena Wiebes continues clean sweep with stage 4 sprint win
Chiara Consonni second place as Shari Ossuyt third in closest sprint yet
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) swept to a fourth consecutive win on stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, meaning she has claimed every stage in the 2025 race so far.
She beat Chiara Consonni (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto) into second place and Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance–Soudal Team) into third in the closest sprint finale so far.
It was a heated sprint where Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) was the first to open up the sprint, with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) driving a considerable sprint acceleration in the final 500m before Consonni, Bossuyt and Wiebes emerged from relatively far back in the bunch. Wiebes made an early final move to seal her victory - the 114th in her career.
The sprint was the closest seen so far, with Consonni offering a strong challenge to Wiebes in the final metre to finish within a bike length. Wiebes extends her lead in the overall general classification to 30 seconds over Megan Jastrab (Picnic–PostNL), gaining a 10-second time bonus from her sprint win.
The stage, which took in 125.8km of racing to and from Alkmaar saw a major crash immediately after the start, affecting nearly a dozen riders and forcing the abandon of India Grainger (Team Coop-Repsol). From there, the stage was tightly controlled by the peloton, allowing no major break to escape.
A small challenge came from Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team) just inside 40km, but the attack lasted less than 10km. Similarly, Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels Cycling Team) launched a brave but short attack within the final 15km, but the sprint teams were simply too focused.
Stage 5 may promise disruption to the established stage winner, as a 10.2km time trial from Doetinchem to Westendorp is likely to favour the time trial specialists and perhaps even unseat Wiebes' current race lead.
Results
Position
Rider (Team)
Time Gap
1
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx-Protime)
2:54:37
2
Chiara Consonni (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)
"
3
Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal Team)
"
4
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek)
"
5
Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility)
"
6
Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility)
"
7
Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team)
"
8
Kaja Rysz (Roland Le Devoluy)
"
9
Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ)
"
10
Babette Van Der Wolf (EF Education-Oatly)
"
11
Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women Team)
"
12
Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health)
"
13
Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels Cycling Team)
"
14
Nienke Veenhoven (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
15
Georgia Baker (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
16
Marie Le Net (FDJ-SUEZ)
"
17
Lily Williams (Human Powered Health)
"
18
Megan Jastrab (Team Picnic PostNL)
"
19
Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck)
"
20
Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto)
"
21
Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels Cycling Team)
"
22
Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
23
Elynor Backstedt (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)
"
24
Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis Women Team)
"
25
Katrijn De Clercq (Lotto)
"
26
Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)
"
27
Lieke Nooijen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
28
Barbara Guarischi (Team SD Worx-Protime)
"
29
Tamara Dronova (Roland Le Devoluy)
"
30
Margaux Vigie (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
31
Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek)
"
32
Mia Gjertsen (Uno-X Mobility)
"
33
Maria Martins (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)
"
34
Sophie Von Berswordt (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
35
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ)
"
36
Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ)
"
37
Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health)
"
38
Eugénie Duval (FDJ-SUEZ)
"
39
Camilla Rånes Bye (Team Coop-Repsol)
"
40
Lani Wittevrongel (Lotto)
"
41
Alberte Greve (Uno-X Mobility)
"
42
Linda Riedmann (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
43
Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal Team)
"
44
Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels Cycling Team)
"
45
Mirre Knaven (EF Education-Oatly)
"
46
Ilse Pluimers (AG Insurance-Soudal Team)
"
47
Femke Markus (Team SD Worx-Protime)
"
48
Meis Poland (VolkerWessels Cycling Team)
"
49
Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck)
"
50
Silvia Zanardi (Human Powered Health)
"
51
Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck)
"
52
Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ)
"
53
Marthe Truyden (Fenix-Deceuninck)
"
54
Flora Perkins (Fenix-Deceuninck)
"
55
Sylvie Swinkels (Roland Le Devoluy)
"
56
Kirstie Van Haaften (Cofidis Women Team)
"
57
Nina Berton (EF Education-Oatly)
"
58
Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Team Coop-Repsol)
"
59
Anya Louw (AG Insurance-Soudal Team)
"
60
Quinty Ton (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
61
Alice Towers (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)
"
62
Evy Kuijpers (Fenix-Deceuninck)
"
63
Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek)
"
64
Nina Kessler (EF Education-Oatly)
"
65
Amber Van Der Hulst (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
66
Sarah Roy (EF Education-Oatly)
"
67
Jeanne Korevaar (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
68
Victoire Berteau (Cofidis Women Team)
"
69
Franziska Koch (Team Picnic PostNL)
"
70
Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ)
"
71
Anastasiya Kolesava (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)
"
72
Anne Dorthe Ysland (Uno-X Mobility)
"
73
Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly)
"
74
Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team)
"
75
Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek)
"
76
Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ)
"
77
Ema Comte (Cofidis Women Team)
"
78
Lisa Van Belle (Team SD Worx-Protime)
"
79
Ilse Grit (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)
"
80
Carys Lloyd (Movistar Team)
"
81
Ella Heremans (Team Picnic PostNL)
"
82
Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Lidl-Trek)
"
83
Carlijn Achtereekte (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
84
Elena Cecchini (Team SD Worx-Protime)
"
85
Rachele Barbieri (Team Picnic PostNL)
"
86
Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels Cycling Team)
"
87
Lisa Van Helvoirt (VolkerWessels Cycling Team)
"
88
Aude Biannic (Movistar Team)
"
89
Femke Gerritse (Team SD Worx-Protime)
"
90
Skylar Schneider (Team SD Worx-Protime)
+ 2
91
Wilma Aintila (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)
+ 32
92
Josie Talbot (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
+ 32
93
Giulia Giuliani (Roland Le Devoluy)
+ 32
94
Stina Kagevi (Team Coop-Repsol)
+ 01:27
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
