Simac Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes smashes opening stage 1 sprint

Balsamo in second, Copponi in third

LEUVEN, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 02: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 1 a 81.3km stage from Leuven to Leuven / #UCIWWT / on September 02, 2025 in Leuven, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx–Protime) sealed her 18th victory of the season – the 111th of her career – on stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Leuven on Tuesday.

Wiebes powered to a comfortable victory ahead of Elisa Balsamo and Clara Copponi of Lidl-Trek, once again proving herself to be unbeatable in a fast finish, following a short, explosive stage which saw Lidl-Trek the most active team in trying to find a way to beat the indomitable European champion.

Multiple teams went on the offensive in an attacking opening to the race, with Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL) and Margaux Vigié (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) coming agonisingly close to snatching a surprise win from a late breakaway, caught with just 200 metres remaining.

With the win, Wiebes took the first leader’s jersey at the race, which she will wear heading into stage 2 in Gennep tomorrow.

Results

