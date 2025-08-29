Simac Ladies Tour past winners 2025
Champions 1999 - 2024
Year
Winner
2024
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
2023
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
2022
Lorena Wiebes (DSM)
2021
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx)
2019
Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans)
2018
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton - Scott)
2017
Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica - Scott)
2016
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels - Dolmans)
2015
Lisa Brennauer (Velocio - SRAM)
2014
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - Lululemon)
2013
Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon)
2012
Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women)
2011
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
2010
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
2009
Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit)
2008
Charlotte Becker (Nürnberger Versicherung)
2007
Kristin Armstrong (USA)
2006
Susanne Ljungskog (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)
2005
Tanja Hennes (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)
2004
Mirjam Melchers (Farm Frites - Hartol)
2003
Susanne Ljungskog (Bik - Power Plate)
2002
Debby Mansveld (Vlaanderen - T-Interim)
2001
Petra Rossner (Saturn)
2000
Mirjam Melchers (Netherlands)
1999
Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel (Hartol - Farm Frites)
1998
Elsbeth van Rooy-vink (Opstalan)
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025: TV, streaming, official broadcastersWhere to watch the third and final men's Grand Tour of the season from August 23 to September 14 in Spain
-
Vuelta a España standings 2025 – General Classification after stage 6Torstein Træen nabs red jersey after Vingegaard lets breakaway fight for race lead
-
'This won't change the team tactics' - New surprise Vuelta a España leader Torstein Træen says Bahrain Victorious GC bid with Antonio Tiberi remains squad's top priorityNorwegian racer has 'no idea' how long he can hold the Vuelta lead
-
'This is for you' – Jay Vine dedicates third Vuelta a España solo triumph to his son as local knowledge proves vital in AndorraAustralian rider welcomed by wife and son at the finish after attacking away on wet descent to win in Pal