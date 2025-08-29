Simac Ladies Tour past winners 2025

Champions 1999 - 2024

First placed SD Worx Belgian rider Lotte Kopecky C second placed SD Worx Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes L and third placed JumboVismas British rider Anna Henderson celebrate on the general ranking podium after the fourth and last stage of the Simac Ladies Tour in Arnhem on September 10 2023 Photo by Vincent Jannink ANP AFP Netherlands OUT Photo by VINCENT JANNINKANPAFP via Getty Images
2023 Simac Ladies Tour GC podium: second place Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx), winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and third place Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners

Year

Winner

2024

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

2023

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

2022

Lorena Wiebes (DSM)

2021

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx)

2019

Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans)

2018

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton - Scott)

2017

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica - Scott)

2016

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels - Dolmans)

2015

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio - SRAM)

2014

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - Lululemon)

2013

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - Lululemon)

2012

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women)

2011

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

2010

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

2009

Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit)

2008

Charlotte Becker (Nürnberger Versicherung)

2007

Kristin Armstrong (USA)

2006

Susanne Ljungskog (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)

2005

Tanja Hennes (Buitenpoort - Flexpoint)

2004

Mirjam Melchers (Farm Frites - Hartol)

2003

Susanne Ljungskog (Bik - Power Plate)

2002

Debby Mansveld (Vlaanderen - T-Interim)

2001

Petra Rossner (Saturn)

2000

Mirjam Melchers (Netherlands)

1999

Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel (Hartol - Farm Frites)

1998

Elsbeth van Rooy-vink (Opstalan)

