Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
19-year-old Jarno Widar goes second on finish atop Sogliano al Rubicone ahead of Diego Ulissi
Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla) won stage 2 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi & Bartali, just holding off the chasers on the hilly finishing circuit up to Sogliano sul Rubicone, in the hills between Rimini and San Marino.
Double caught and dropped Lennart Jasch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) on the climb to the line but finished just a few bike lengths ahead of Jarno Widar (Lotto Development Team). Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) was third with Britain's Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) fourth.
Thanks to the time bonuses, Double is the new race leader after stage 1 winner Caleb Ewan (Ineos Grenadiers) was distanced on the hilly circuit.
More to come...
