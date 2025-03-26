Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead

By published

19-year-old Jarno Widar goes second on finish atop Sogliano al Rubicone ahead of Diego Ulissi

SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double (Jayco AlUla) won stage 2 with solo attack on final climb (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla) won stage 2 of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi & Bartali, just holding off the chasers on the hilly finishing circuit up to Sogliano sul Rubicone, in the hills between Rimini and San Marino.

Double caught and dropped Lennart Jasch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) on the climb to the line but finished just a few bike lengths ahead of Jarno Widar (Lotto Development Team). Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) was third with Britain's Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) fourth.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

