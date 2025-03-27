Coppi e Bartali: Jay Vine holds off chase to take solo stage 3 victory

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the rain-soaked third stage of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali to Cesena after attacking on the last climb of the 142.1km stage.

Vine finished 25 seconds ahead of the USA's Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simone Velasco (XDS Astana) to take his first victory of the 2025 season.

Friday's 150.4km stage is another hilly day around Brisighella, inland from Rimini and south of Bologna.

Despite his victory, Vine is not the new overall race leader after the Australian lost more than six minutes on stage 2.

Stage 2 winner Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla) was not part of the chase group and so lost the race leader's jersey to Sheffield.

"It was even colder than we expected, but we managed it quite well," Sheffield said, who took the lead in three jersey competitions with his second place.

"It's nice to take the lead going into the next few days. I'm looking forward to wearing the leader's jersey, and hopefully, we can defend it."

The riders awoke to rain on Thursday morning, and everyone knew they would face another day in rain capes.

Marcel Camprubí (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), Alexander Konychev (Team Vorarlberg), and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Soudal Quick-Step) formed the early break of the day. Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) joined them, and they pushed out their lead to over three minutes after 50km of racing.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies picked up the chase as the riders began the first Sorrivoli circuit at half distance.

The steep climb was covered three times, and Eenkhoorn hit out alone but was caught on the next time over the summit after 16km.

UAE Emirates XRG led the peloton, and Vine was there when Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) attacked. They opened a ga,p but the reduced group refused to let them go.

On the last Diolaguardia above Cesena, on the roads where Marco Pantani once trained, Vine attacked Vansevenant to try to win alone.

Vine's gap was never more than 30 seconds, but his time trialing skills allowed him to stay away and win, as Sheffield and Velasco sprinted from the reduced group for second and third on the day.

Results

