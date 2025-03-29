Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett wins overall as Jay Vine solos to stage victory

published

Jay Vine takes second stage win as Tulett holds 18-second margin over fellow Brit

FORLI ITALY MARCH 29 Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 5 a 1325km stage from Brisighella to Forli on March 29 2025 in Forli Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jay Vine taking stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed a solo victory on the final stage of Coppi e Bartali, as Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured the overall victory on the five-stage Italian race.

Vine launched a solo attack from a fragmented peloton on the ascent of Rocca delle Caminate within the final 15km of the 132.5km stage from Brisighella to Forli, putting on an impressive display to secure his second stage win of the race after his stage 3 win.

